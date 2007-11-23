Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

1 of 1935

Rating: 5 stars I made it three times. First was as the recipe states, second was with 1 c. coconut milk and 2 c. half and half. Then the third time I did it, it came out the best! I used 1 whole can coconut cream, then enough half and half to make it all up to three cups. I used three egg yolks instead of 2 eggs. I used a whole package of the frozen coconut in the pie, and then flaked, sweetened (toasted) coconut on top. I also used 1/2 c. corn starch in place of the flour. My family raved about this and it is going in my tried and true recipe book!! Helpful (3386)

Rating: 5 stars If you're searching for a perfect coconut cream pie recipe, end your search with this one! But, make the following changes: I used 1 1/2 cups coconut milk (makes all the difference) and 1 1/2 cups heavy cream (I didn't have half-n-half). Also, eliminated the flour and used 1/3 cup corn starch. I turned up the heat on the stove between low and medium, and only took about 20 minutes or so to thicken. I did not toast the coconut that went inside the pie, but did toast the coconut on top. Also, made homemade whipped cream (carton whipping cream, 2 tbls. confectioners sugar, 1 teas. vanilla). Very nice texture. Firmness is just right. Helpful (1926)

Rating: 5 stars What a wonderful coconut cream pie. I tested this recipe out tonight because my girlfriend wants one for her birthday. If this didn't work out, I was going to head to Bob Evans to get her pie since, while I find their food lacking, they do a fantastic coconut pie. I followed some of the advice in previous reviews and used 1 1/2 cups half-n-half and 1 1/2 cups canned coconut milk. I also used the 1/3 cup of cornstarch instead of flour and made my own whipped cream. I also used fresh coconut (from the freezer section) instead of that nasty dried, sweetened stuff in the cake mix aisle. I made the custard in the microwave and it was thick, smooth, creamy, and beautiful in just 5 minutes. I pulled the bowl out after each minute to stir the mixture with a whisk. SO easy and SO good. No need for coconut extract if you use fresh coconut and coconut milk. Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (932)

Rating: 5 stars Wow. This is to-die-for. Based on other reviews I made the following changes: 1 1/2 cups coconut milk, 1 1/2 cups half-and-half, used cornstarch instead, subbed defrosted, unsweetened, coconut flakes, and whipped my own cream and added a little coconut extract and powdered sugar to it. My family ooh-ed and ahh-ed over this pie.Today is my second time making this pie. I noticed that previous pie never quite firmed up as much as I would've liked. I added 1 extra yolk and just shy of 1/2 cup cornstarch in the custard. Worked like a charm! Helpful (456)

Rating: 5 stars This pie was amazing! I made this yesterday for my brother's 25th wedding anniversary and my son, who at first turned his nose up at it (coconut-yuck!), asked me to make another one as soon as we got home. I will definitely make it for Thanksgiving and any other time I can find an excuse to make one. I did as others suggested and used 1-1/2 c.coconut milk and 1-1/2 c.half 'half & half'instead of 3 cups H&H, 1/3 c. cornstarch instead of flour and I used coconut extract instead of vanilla. I didn't have enough sugar so I had to use 1/4 c. Splenda but it didn't affect the taste at all. I also took one reviewers advice and cooked it in the microwave. Do not be afraid to do this! It saved so much time and turned out fabulous. Five minutes in the micro, stirring after every minute - perfect! Lastly, I beg you - please, please, please - do not put cool whip on this wonderful pie. If you are going to go to all the trouble of making a coconut pie from scratch, please take the time to whip up real whipped cream. It is so worth it. You will love this pie. Helpful (400)

Rating: 5 stars This is 'the one'. It tastes like the ones you get at restaurants, but fresher, more decadent and sublimely rich. In my version that I'll be keeping in my recipe book I halved the half-and-half and used 1 1/2 cups of coconut milk instead, which brings out that coconut flavor for sure. I used flour instead of the 'suggestions' of using cornstarch with great results. I also made my own whipped topping (1 carton of whipping cream, 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, and 1 teaspoon coconut extract.) Also made the very simple 'Graham Cracker Crust' submitted by Janaan Cunningham here on Allrecipes. Honestly the whole pie took about an hour to make, with very little effort. It will impress for sure! My tip for making the filling, think of Dory from 'Finding Nemo', just keep whisking, just keep whisking. It will be about 25 minutes, but you'll feel it start to thicken up. Once it comes to a boil on low heat (once the bubbles break through, and it will take a little bit) its done. It should be thick like thick pudding. Just keep whisking! I should add I used a regular pot to cook it in and after pouring into the crust, it sat in the fridge overnight before I put the topping on. Helpful (292)

Rating: 5 stars This is a truly superior "cream" pie recipe. I whipped it up today in no time at all with a refrigerated Pillsbury crust, which I feel is the best tasting crust, bar none. My changes were, like others, I used 1/3 c corn starch instead of flour, I used 1 tsp coconut extract for more coconut taste, and cooked it on a double boiler, whisking instead of stirring with a spoon, made it faster and no burning or scorching! It only took about 15 minutes and thickened quickly. My husband, who is a coconut pie connoisseur, loved it and said it was better or equal to any pie anywhere and that included Bob Evans and the Das Essenhaus Amish restaurant in Middlebury, Indiana his two favorite places for coconut pie. If I have made pie as good as the Amish I feel I have really accomplished something. I used just regular coconut for the filling and toasted for the top. Want a different flavor? I used the same recipe, left out all the coconut, and coconut extract, added 4 oz of good quality melted semi sweet chocolate, (I used Ghirradelli) for a lovely chocolate pie. I am making three of these pies for Thanksgiving instead of buying them as I usually do. Well done, Carol!!! Helpful (219)

Rating: 5 stars This pie is amazing. This is the first time I made a pie (any pie) and it turned out perfect. I did use the other reviewers suggestions (1 & 1/2 of half & half and 1 & 1/2 of coconut milk instead of 3 cups of half & half; 1/2 cup of corn starch instead of 1/2 flour; 1 teaspoon of coconut extract instead of 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract). After combining the ingredients I placed it in the microwave (thanks for the idea!). Mine came out thick in 7 minutes. Take out the mixture every minute to stir and repeat until thick. I also used real whipping cream (carton whipping cream 2 tablespoons confectioners/icing sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract). When I toasted the coconut I preheated the oven to 350 and when the oven reached 350 I turned it off and THEN I put in my coconut to toast. The oven was warm enough to cook the coconut even when it was turned. And as I was microwaving my coconut mixture I could watch the coconut cooking and could keep taking it out and stiring it so that it wouldn't burn. Turned out wonderful! I used graham cracker crust (graham crackers and margarine). So yummy and light. My husband told me that he could eat the whole pie himself. Definitely a keeper! Helpful (125)

Rating: 5 stars I made this pie for my mom's birthday and my whole family loved it! It has a natural not too sweet flavour. I loved it! I made the following changes like other reviewers suggested: 1 1/2 cups coconut milk 1 1/2 cups cream and 1/4 corn starch 1/4 flour. It is more work than just using a Jello recipe but it's definitely worth it! I would consider myself a beginner so it's not the most difficult pie to make if it turned out perfectly for me! One thing I should mention is that it makes too much filling. I used a Tenderflake 9" deep dish crust and I had a bit of filling left over. Helpful (123)