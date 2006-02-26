Cajun Sweet Dough

Down in Louisiana, this dough is used to make what we call "Cajun sweet dough". The traditional filling is fig and it is made into turnovers, but it can also be used as pie crust, although it is not as flaky. It is supreme as turnover dough, for any kind of filling.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

  • Beat butter in a separate bowl, then add sugar a little at a time. Add vanilla and beat mixture until it is nice and fluffy. Beat in egg. Stir in flour mixture alternately with milk.

  • Chill dough in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

  • To make turnovers: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Roll dough out to 1/4 inch thickness on a lightly floured surface. Cut into 3-inch squares. Spoon about 2 teaspoons of pie filling into the center of each square and fold over to form a triangle. Pinch seams to seal or press with the tines of a fork. Place at least 2 inches apart on a greased baking sheet. Brush with egg white.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown on the top and bottom.

163 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 5g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 119mg. Full Nutrition
