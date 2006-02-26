Down in Louisiana, this dough is used to make what we call "Cajun sweet dough". The traditional filling is fig and it is made into turnovers, but it can also be used as pie crust, although it is not as flaky. It is supreme as turnover dough, for any kind of filling.
This made GREAT turnovers! I followed the recipe exactly as directed, EXCEPT, I had no butter on hand, so I used a stick and a half of margarine instead. It is a sticky dough when you remove it from the fridge. To remedy this, only roll half the dough at a time, and use a medium-heavily floured surface to roll it out, keep your rolling pin floured well also. If it doesn't work out well on the first roll, knead the extra flour in that stuck to it, then try again, it will be easy to work with then.I made small turnovers, about 4" across when unfolded. They baked nicely at 350º for 23-25 minutes.
I live in Lafayette, LA. I've had sweet dough pies all of my life, and love them. For those who are expecting a flaky crust, this is not the recipe for that. Sweet dough isn't supposed to be flaky. If it were, this recipe wouldn't be called Cajun Sweet Dough...it would be called Turnovers. This is a very authentic recipe. Absolutely wonderful!! Thanks for sharing! :)
This crust was almost like a sugar cookie, sweeter than I expected. It was very tasty though and worked really well as apple turnovers because it held its shape very well and didn't have a bunch of filling leaking out. Refridgeration is a must though, because the dough is very soft.
OH MY GOD!! IT'S WONDERFUL!! THE PERFECT DOUGH FOR TURNOVER and maybe also for cookies! so crispy but also tender inside, you don't feel butter at all, very tasty and perfect! I follow the recipes exactly and they come out perfect! I fill them with apple briefly cooked with cherry jam, nuts, brown sugar and marsala, but you can fill it with everything you want, such as chocolate and nuts, figs, custard and so on..I will definetly use it again and again!
I made some small apple empanadas with this recipe, and my boyfriend is still bringing it up in conversations with strangers weeks later. He swears it's the best thing he's ever eaten. This recipe is a jewel. Thank you.
OUTSTANDING! Native Louisianian,and I love this. Tastes like a mild sugar cookie. We made tiny pies using the top of a large glass to cut circles, 1tsp. fig jam for the filling, fork crimped the edges and sprinkled with sparkling sugar after egg white brush. Y-U-M!
This dough is awesome...! It's a little hard to work with, so don't try to compare it to others, but it's worth the extra effort. I made tarts, mini pies and turnovers using this dough and they all turned out great! Dough is forgiving on cooking time thank goodness. I filled with berries, pumpkin, mincemeat, lemon and even chocolate. All fillings worked...! I fridged my dough overnight then let in sit out for about an hour before rolling.
I was pretty disapointed with this recipe. The other review was right, it is more like a cookie. I was also frustrated trying to figure out how long and how high to bake it. I am not an expert baker so I had to guess. Maybe I need to roll the dough out thinner. I also found it difficult to roll- it was very sticky even after chilling for a long time.
I love this recipe, so sweet and soft. Fluffs up nicely and I put any thing in it and taste great. Just followed the direction of putting together. I just 350 and check for browning. After that, all is great.
Really yummy! Added a bit of pumpkin spice and filled with pumpkin pie filling. Cinnamon and sugar sprinkled lightly over the finished product made it extra sweet and delicious! Great snack to get in the Thanksgiving spirit! =)
For most of my life I disliked pie crust. Dry, somewhat tasteless...a sad ending to a piece of pie. Then I tried Julie's recipe. It's amazing!! I use it for anything pie, anything turnover. You can't go wrong! Everyone is wowed by it..even my Mom who was happy with her crust. It's little like sugar cookies. Thank you for sharing it! :D
I can't rate this because I haven't tried this yet - but for anyone that has not tried sweet dough - this is wonderful (do not confuse this with sweet breads). The dough has a wonderful sweet flavor to it. I've never had it with fig - though I remember my grandma's fig preserves...soooooooooo good! My grandma used this as a pie crust and baked it - then filled it with a rich chocolate custard filling. I'm glad I saw this recipe. It brought back so many memories of my childhood.
Great recipe. I added a bit more milk. Dough needed to be worked with a bit of flour after refrigeration. As mentioned by others it's not a flaky dough. I left my dough thick to create a sweet shortbread like topping over a caramel apple cobbler. Everyone loved it. I will use this recipe again.
dzone
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2011
Julie P thank you this is a treat that we ate in Louisiana too. I had bits and pieces of the recipe and you made it complete. These are the best little pies, I like to add a little nutmeg.
My dad requested cherry turnovers for breakfast so I decided to try this recipe. I was in a hurry to make it and completely messed up the instructions. Instead of creaming the butter and sugar in a separate bowl, I accidentally mixed everything together. This resulted in very crumbly dough, but I was able to salvage it through the addition of extra milk. I filled the dough with cherry pie filling and then drizzled a simple glaze over it after baking. My dad said that he didn't like the taste of this recipe at all, but most everyone else thought that it was good. I would probably not make this again as I don't feel that it is worth the effort. Thanks for sharing.
It tastes good. I read the reviews so I realized the crust would not be like a pie crust. I followed the recipe with the exception of I baked longer to get golden tops. They were great that night. But those I stored in closed Tupperware were soggy the next day. Like wet bread. They were completely cool before I closed them up. Any tips on storage to prevent the soggy-ness?
I use this recipe all the time. Makes a great pie crust. Portions are large. Yummy taste, not too sweet. Two thumbs up.
Kimberly
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2022
I have used this recipe several time to make apple-cranberry tarts. The only change to the base recipe I make is increasing the flour to 5 cups. This is because I roll the dough out to 1/8 inch instead of the 1/4 inch called for in the directions. The filling is 8 to 10 granny smith apples, peeled and chopped into 1/4 inch cubes plus 2 cups dried cranberries (sweetened or unsweetened per personal preference). Toss the fruit with 2 tablespoons lemon juice plus a pinch of salt and set aside. Whisk together 1 and 1/2 cups white sugar with 1 and 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch and add to the fruit. Mix well and set aside while rolling out the premade dough. Preheat oven to 350. Lightly butter 2 eight-section large muffin tins. Roll out 1/2 of the chilled dough to 1/8 inch and cut out into a circle about 1 and 1/2 inches wider than the muffin tin section. Pat the dough into the tin, add the filling so it mounds up about 1/2 inch above the edge. Bring the overhanging dough up and pinch it into a ridge as high as the fruit. Repeat with 2nd half of the dough. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the fruit is bubbly and the dough has browned. With any leftover dough roll it out and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Roll it into a log and slice into 3/8 inch sections. Place on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet and bake at 350 until set and browned. (Instead of cinnamon-sugar, I have also used fruit jam or preserves).
It's a very good recipe. It does taste like a cookie. It also doesn't create 30 pieces if you're really using 3 inch square. I found it very difficult to get to that number. However it tastes good. I would agree with the people who said that you have to use a lot of flour when you're working with it. Also make sure you put the turnovers on the very top rack. Mine burned because I went to the middle rack.
Thank you for posting! For the ones complaining: it's a cajun recipe, so unless you grew up and your mamom baked these sweet dough pies, you will never understand! This is like eating a piece of heaven. My mamom always made: chocolate, vanilla, and blackberry sweet dough pies. I'm from the Lafayette area myself(a bit further south), and am so grateful for FINALLY finding this recipe. My mamom passed away 18 years ago, and haven't had her sweet dough pies since. Now, I can finally make them! Thank you again!!!!
Finally, I've found it! I've been searching for a needle in a haystack and found this. It us the best dough recipe there is!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2017
I've been making this recipe for several years now since I made it for my highschool French class and it is always a people pleaser. It's delicious and everyone loves it so much they come back and ask for more
