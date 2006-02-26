Cajun Sweet Dough

I have used this recipe several time to make apple-cranberry tarts. The only change to the base recipe I make is increasing the flour to 5 cups. This is because I roll the dough out to 1/8 inch instead of the 1/4 inch called for in the directions. The filling is 8 to 10 granny smith apples, peeled and chopped into 1/4 inch cubes plus 2 cups dried cranberries (sweetened or unsweetened per personal preference). Toss the fruit with 2 tablespoons lemon juice plus a pinch of salt and set aside. Whisk together 1 and 1/2 cups white sugar with 1 and 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch and add to the fruit. Mix well and set aside while rolling out the premade dough. Preheat oven to 350. Lightly butter 2 eight-section large muffin tins. Roll out 1/2 of the chilled dough to 1/8 inch and cut out into a circle about 1 and 1/2 inches wider than the muffin tin section. Pat the dough into the tin, add the filling so it mounds up about 1/2 inch above the edge. Bring the overhanging dough up and pinch it into a ridge as high as the fruit. Repeat with 2nd half of the dough. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the fruit is bubbly and the dough has browned. With any leftover dough roll it out and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Roll it into a log and slice into 3/8 inch sections. Place on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet and bake at 350 until set and browned. (Instead of cinnamon-sugar, I have also used fruit jam or preserves).