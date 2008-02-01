I give this 4 stars because I love this quiche so much and it makes a simple, quick filling meal on those nights when dinner must be on the run. I did however modify it just a little. I steam two cups of broccoli to add. I also use the Hormel real bacon bits which I buy the big bag at Sams Club, I use 1 cup. I also add 1 tsp each of onion and garlic powder and dried basil. My favorite go-to cheese which is always in my cheese bin is Colby Jack. I just mix it all up and pour it into the pie plate and 40 minutes later...its delicious! I cut it up, every one grabs a piece or two and a paper plate/napkin and out the door we go! Never fails to please and the house smells good.