Bacon Pie
Good, easy to make. Welcome at breakfast, brunch, or supper.
I prepared 3 different variations of this recipe (1. as written, 2. with ham instead of bacon, and 3. meatless) and served them as appetizers at my New Year's Eve gathering, and I'd score each variation with a 5. I used Bisquick as my baking mix (no fail; puffed up perfectly!) and baked them in mini-muffin pans (yield: 24 appetizers per recipe). I used more onion (probably closer to 1/2 cup per recipe) and distributed 2 green and 1 red pepper (finely chopped) throughout the 3 different "batches". Delicious. My guests raved. And I will be making this again (and again and again).Read More
This recipe was good but not excellent. My husband liked it though. Also, I used cheddar instead of swiss and added extra bacon as well. And I did need to cook this for quite a bit longer than the recipe said.Read More
This is one of my all time favorites! I usually use a whole onion which I sautee first with some butter and fresh sage. For dinner parties, I bake the batter in mini-muffin pans - people love them as a finger food! If you use muffin pans, be sure to spray them good with non-stick cooking spray.
We love this. Actually, we love most anything with bacon in it! Terrible, aren't we? Anyhow, I use green onions insted of regular onions and cheddar instead of swiss (I'm not fond of swiss). Have been making this for a few years now and my family still asks for it.
This was a very good and simple quiche. I really liked it because I got to avoid making a pie crust. Works great whenyou are in a hurry.
Easy recipe to make. I added a bit more cheese and used a whole pound of bacon. Next time I will try adding some sausage for added flavor.
This was good. I'll bake this again. Maybe I could add Italian sausage or ham.
Delicious and very easy to make. It cooked in the time specified and came out very fluffy. It also reheated very well. I plan to try other meats and cheeses in this. I used pancake mix like others suggested and it did the trick.
This would of been better if the batter part had been on the bottom as a crust.
Super easy to make and very delicious!! The whole family loved it, Even my niece who is a notoriously picky eater. No left overs on this meal. Definitely going to be a go to staple.
4 stars for ease of prep, 3 stars for flavor but only 1 for texture. will not make again.
Made the Bacon Pie this morning for our Thanksgiving breakfast! Easy AND delicious!! I used Mozzarella and Parmesan b/c I didn't have shredded Swiss. Make it!
I used a 10.5 cast iron skillet instead of the pie plate...worked great. I missread the amount of biscuit mix and used 2 cups, but it still turned out tastey. Also, used a cheddar cheese blend of sharp and mild. Probably would use all sharp next time. Also, included some leftover cooked cabbage coarsely chopped before adding the topping. Added cheese on top of biscuit batter. Only gripe is how long it took to cook all that bacon. Not exactly quick to fix, but it was easy.
I made this for Mother's Day Brunch. Everyone loved it and my 16 month old devoured it!! I was asked for the recipe twice. It's extremely simple and tastes great! I will definitely make this again!
Family didn't care for the texture and found it bland. We won't be making this again.
Made this morning for my kids I omited the oinon and used a whole pound of bacon. It was a hit sure this will become a family favorite.
it was ok. i used precooked bacon. on the top it turned out pretty but when i cut it i thought it wasn't done! (1st time making anything like this). but it was. it was ok, hubby liked it and said he'd have it again.
This was pretty good. I used a combination of Swiss and extra-sharp Cheddar as I thought only Swiss would have been a bit a bit bland. The baking mix topping was rather cakey, but we liked it. Good for when you when you don't have pie crusts on hand. Thanks!
Great recipe. I had no swiss so used cheddar. Also to bulk it up more I cut up a leftover hamburger (ground beef) and added it. Really quite tasty. You could put whatever tempts your palate in this.
This dish was great!!! I used Pancake mix. YUM
My 17yo son and I both loved this. I used 1 cup Real Bacon Pieces as a short cut and Mexican 4-cheese blend. I think any kind of cheese would work for this recipe. I really like it for a quick no-stress supper.
Do NOT use a regular glass pie pan when you make this recipe! Use Pyrex or tin, but not a regular glass pie plate, otherwise, it will break in the oven. Also, I believe baking mix is aka pancake mix. The taste is very yummy!
Tasty and the kids love it! I made some substitutions and additions: used Buttermilk Pancake mix and Quattro Formaggio cheese blend (both from Trader Joe's), substituted onion powder for chopped onion, and added some Trader Joe's wonderful tater tots. Put it all in a rectangular casserole which cut the cooking time down to about 30 minutes. So good and the kids came back for seconds.
Easy to make and tasty. I used a whole pound of bacon for my bacon loving husband, but even so, my husband's comment was that it could use more bacon. It puffs up when it bakes, so the bacon tends to be in the bottom half. Leftovers warm up nicely in the microwave oven.
My Husband loved it!!
This recipe was pretty good. I would recommend spraying PAM before adding the ingredients into the glass dish. I used cut up sausage patties instead of bacon, and it was yummy. It has a strong onion flavor too.
I liked this, very easy and quick to make. I used chedder cheese and green onions as thats what I had on hand. Looked great when done, nicely browned and puffy. I would make again. 4 stars because I really liked it, I was just not wowed by it.
Good and very easy. Only thing I changed was added more bacon.
This is great. I used green onion and it was super easy, kids devoured it and all said 5*. I will definitely make again because it doesn't need pastry.
This is so easy and tastes good.
This was great. I didn't have shredded swiss but I had slices so I lined the bottom of the pan with 4 slices and added shredded cheddar to the mix which was a gluten free baking mix. Yummmm Thank you
Tasty and easy but the consistency is a little too gooey.
Reasonably good, but I wish it had a bit more depth to the flavor. Next time I make it, I will add a bit of nutmeg or mace.
This was an easy and yummy dish! I live in Wisconsin, so of course, I added a variety of types of cheese as well as more bacon.
I thought the over all tast of this meal was very good, but it was a little dry for my taste so i made some home made gravy out of the bacon grease to go with it. And it turned out great
I baked this in a casserole dish not a pie plate and it took about 20 minutes longer than the recipe called for.
To cut down on bad fat baked low fat bacon--use low sided baking/cookie sheet covered in foil with my old cookie rack (fits nicely). lay bacon on rack and bake until done(maybe 20 min at 350)--depends on how thick bacon is and your oven. fat is on foil and can be saved for later. sweet onions work nicely. haven't tried egg sub yet but did add a finely chopped fresh jalepeno--dh likes spicy. will probably be making more than one of these for next holiday family "riot".
Easy and Yummy!
very easy, quick recipe. I used green onions and the flavor was great!
I used 3 green onions, baby swiss and bisquick. We have breakfast casseroles every weekend but no one was fond of this one. It was very dry and bland for our tastes. You're knife's not going to come out clean because there's cheese in it. It should stand awile before serving for a firm pie.
Easy and yummy! I substituted cheddar for the swiss and added a pinch of salt.
Very hearty! I loved the flavors!
We thought this was OK but prefer other recipes we have tried.
I made a variation using almond milk (to keep carbs down) and I only used half the suggested about of bacon. It was a smash hit! When I made it a second time with milk, it was a little less falvorful, but still a keeper.
I don't like eggs -- but I prepared this for my family for Christmas Bruch. They went wild! LOVED it. Really enjoyed by all.
I USED SAUSAGE FOR THIS. IT CAME OUT VERY GOOD. WILL DO AGAIN..
My family loved this! I omitted the onions and next time I will add olives, but this recipe was great. I will definitely make this again.
I made this the other night for dinner, b/c we were in the mood for breakfast. It was very easy. I was concerned about all the onions, but they make it taste sweet and savory at the same time. Also used turkey bacon to make it healthier. Not bad, but turkey bacon just doesn't crumble like real bacon, and it is chewier. So if you are trying to lessen the fat, turkey bacon is fine here. But if you aren't too concerned about it and just want to really enjoy the dish, I would use regular bacon.
Even men are sure to love this non-traditional Quiche! Breakfast 'comfort food'! Very easy to throw together and tastes great!
Such a good breakfast treat! I think next time I'll add more too it though, like sausage and maybe some sauteed peppers.
Very good! Halfed the recipe for my husband and I and used cheddar instead of swiss because it was all I had. Baked it less time because of the half recipe. Sprinkled a little grated cheese on top when still hot from the oven. Served with a spoon of lite sour cream on the side and Louisiana Hot Sauce. Very very good.
Delicious! I used cheddar cheese instead of swiss and left out the onion.
Very easy and quick. Will make again!
We didn't have any swiss cheese so we used several italian cheeses adn we also added Ham. Turned out GREAT!
This was a quick and easy breakfast casserole to pull together on a chilly December morning. It took longer to fry the bacon than it did putting the casserole together and putting it in the oven. I made as written but decided at the last minute to add some diced orange, green and red peppers to the mix. We enjoyed the flavor the peppers added. You could easily incorporate your favorite vegetables in this dish to enhance the flavor and get in an extra serving of vegetables. While the ‘Bacon Pie’ was baking, I made fried potatoes and a fruit salad to go with the casserole. A very good casserole that I would make again.
This recipe was delicious and easy to make, but I found I had to cook it approxiately twice as long as called for in the recipe.
This dish was very easy to prepare. However, my family thought it lacked in flavor. I added extra bacon and some red pepper, but it still wasn't that great.
Good recipe. Added 2 potatoes and spinach.
very good,very fast,I did double the bacon,we love bacon
Only problem I had is with my husband he thought it had too much onion. But he doesn't like onion very much.
Delicious! Lends itself to a lot of variations. I am lactose intolerant so omitted the cheese and used almond milk. I used 3 green onions instead of yellow onion. It turned out great! I shredded extra old cheese on my husband's while still warm. He loved it. Between the two of us we nearly ate the whole thing! Next time I'll try adding sliced cheery tomatoes to the bacon mix as well. Make sure you grease your pan well. It sticks. It holds heat for a long time, so allow it to cool for 15 minutes before slicing. The wait is worth it!
I love cooking little snacks for my husband and he liked this one a lot.
This was a very good, basic recipe. I did have to bake it about 15 minutes longer then called for.
I loved this! I doubled it! Used 10 egges twice the milk, added tomatoes and green peppers. My family loved it!
I used 1 package bacon bits instead of regular bacon and Mexican cheese blend instead of swiss. I also used 1/2 cup water and 1-1/2 cups milk because I ran out of milk. It turned out great and was easy to make.
very tasty and easy to make. my family all loved it and were impressed. I garnished it with chives and it looked great!
Very good. We used real bacon bits and cheddar because that's what we had on hand. We put half the ingredients in the pie plate and the other half in the milk and egg mixture. Cooked for 45 minutes. Quick and easy; will definitely make again.
This is a very good, easy and quick receipe. I used turkey bacon, assembled it the night before and baked it in the am for brunch. It puffed up and browned nicely and was gobbled up!!
This is a good base recipe; however, I found it a little bland. I added jalapeños, red peppers and garlic which gave it some kick. Next time I will add more salt and spices to the egg/milk mixture.
Made as directed, nothing to write home about.
This is a great basic recipe! Next time I will add different meat and other spices. Maybe some spinach. I ended up making mine in a bunt pan because I had a new one I wanted to use.
I wouldn't use swiss cheese next time. It did nothing for the flavor of it. It was just a bit too bland.
Made this for dinner and got a big thumbs up from our teen!
I have never tried this recipe until now and it was pretty tasty. It reminded my husband of quiche.
Easy, fast, and yummy. No complaints here
I made this for lunch today and was disappointed. It is very, very bland. Also the onions should be sauted first. I chopped them extra small and they were still too raw.
Such a good dish. We prefer Monterey Jack cheese to the swiss and it tastes yummy.
Excellent! Added a sprinkle of Parmesan 10 minutes before taking it out.
it is okay not bad not great . i also used leftovers to make it . extra bacon i had in the freezer . that might be part of the reason i and everyone else only see it as okay .
the flavor was there but if I make this again I will reduce the heat to 350 after 15 min
Made this this week-so good! The best way to describe it —it’s like a quiche.
I give this 4 stars because I love this quiche so much and it makes a simple, quick filling meal on those nights when dinner must be on the run. I did however modify it just a little. I steam two cups of broccoli to add. I also use the Hormel real bacon bits which I buy the big bag at Sams Club, I use 1 cup. I also add 1 tsp each of onion and garlic powder and dried basil. My favorite go-to cheese which is always in my cheese bin is Colby Jack. I just mix it all up and pour it into the pie plate and 40 minutes later...its delicious! I cut it up, every one grabs a piece or two and a paper plate/napkin and out the door we go! Never fails to please and the house smells good.
My mother made this a lot. Sometimes added other ingredients. I added mushrooms the last time I made it. I serve it with sour cream and applesauce.
