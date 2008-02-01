Bacon Pie

4.2
107 Ratings
  • 5 54
  • 4 36
  • 3 13
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Good, easy to make. Welcome at breakfast, brunch, or supper.

Recipe by Jan H

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 10-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Grease a 10-inch glass pie plate.

  • Place the bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Pat dry on paper towels and crumble the bacon. Sprinkle bacon, cheese, and onion in the pie plate.

  • In a medium bowl, stir the milk, eggs, baking mix, and pepper with fork until blended. Pour into pie plate.

  • Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 138.9mg; sodium 724.7mg. Full Nutrition
