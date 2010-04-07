Jim's Pineapple Cheese Pie

This pineapple cheese pie tastes like a pineapple cheesecake. You can use any ready-to-serve pie crust in this no-bake recipe.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain juice from pineapple into a microwave-safe bowl; set fruit aside. Warm juice in the microwave for 1 minute. Stir in Jell-O gelatin until dissolved; set aside.

  • Beat cream cheese and whipped topping in a large bowl until smooth. Mix in crushed pineapple. Stir in gelatin mixture until well-combined.

  • Pour into baked pie shell. Chill in the refrigerator until filling is set, 4 to 5 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 366mg. Full Nutrition
