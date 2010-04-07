Jim's Pineapple Cheese Pie
This pineapple cheese pie tastes like a pineapple cheesecake. You can use any ready-to-serve pie crust in this no-bake recipe.
Just the recipe I was looking for. My changes: Used a graham craker crust, and "whipped" a regular 8 Oz. block of cream cheese. Added, an oatmeal cookie crumb topping because I had a few stale cookies around. Delcious and I like the fact that it uses gelatin instead of pudding or condensed milk, the cream cheese (which I didn't use low fat)was enough dairy calories in this pie. My jello was tropical pineapple , so it had kind of a tropical summery tang.
I make this everytime there is a potluck at work and the only thing I change is switch out the pineapple geletin for orange and it tastes great! Yes, there is a lot of filling left over but I put it into dessert cups and enjoy it at home because there is never any pie left over.
I am a college student and decided to make this pie as my contribution to my family's Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone loved it and said it was a great alternative to the usual holiday desserts. It was so cheap and easy to make. I used a no bake graham cracker crust and it was wonderful. I will definately be making this again, perhaps with different types of fruit to experiment. Thanks for the great recipe!!
I dont know if i did something wrong, but the filling was enough for 2 pies!!the pie did taste like cheesecake.
I likes this recipe. but my husband did not, not a big fan of pineapple from a can, make sure you use sweet pineapple. and mix everything very well
This recipe is wonderful. If you use the smaller pie shells and make 2 receipe's, you can make 3 pies. This is great for taking to Church socials. Everyone who has tried it has enjoyed it. You can make it less sweet by using only 8 oz of no sugar cool whip instead of 12 oz. It tastes just as good.
Made this last night and is the easiest pie I ever made. I gave it 4 stars only because the crushed pineapple in it made the consistency with little lumps all in it. Next time I will try and use the cut pineapple that is not such small pieces. Also I couldn't find pineapple jello so I used strawberry. Was delicious.
I had been craving a pineapple cream pie for weeks. Then I came across this recipe! I modified it with a graham cracker crust and only used a 3oz island pineapple jello, but it was exactly what I wanted, which was a cheesecake-like texture and taste without the baking. Not too sweet and not to sour. This is a great pot luck dessert that can be altered for berries instead of pineapple. I loved it!
I made this for a dinner party, and the hostess asked for the recipe! It was a hit! Very fluffy and perfect for summer. Not overpoweringly sweet, but decievingly rich, so cut small slices. I made my own graham cracker crust, and the filling was the perfect amount for the 9-inch pie plate I used. A great summer recipe, and it requires so few ingredients! Thanks for sharing!
Everyone seemed to really rate this recipe high, but, we just weren't a big fan of it. The filling of the pie tasted very artificial to us. The artificial flavor was definitely coming from the pineapple jello. It may just be my family's personal taste. I think if I made this with orange jello and some mandarin oranges or even switched out with strawberry jello we would have liked it better. Something about the pineapple jello flavor profile just skewed the taste for us.
This was good! I used pineapple cream cheese since it was on sale. I also used a graham cracker crust and berry blue jello. The kids loved it! And I did have some extra that I put in sundae dishes and we ate with a spoon.
Made this exactly as written. There was enough filling for two deep dish pie crusts, and everyone raved about it! It would be delicious in graham cracker crusts too. Very quick and easy.
The first time I made this, I had to use strawberry jello because I didn't have pineapple. For the whipped topping, I found this stuff called coco whip, which is made with coconut oil and sugar instead of hydrogenated fat and high fructose corn syrup. It added a lovely coconut note with the pineapple! Both times came out absolutely delicious! I love how easy this is! I also used a block of cream cheese instead of the whipped cream cheese, but I imagine it would have been even easier that way. One thing to keep in mind is that a single recipe filled two 9" premade pie crusts for me, plus two small jello molds, probably 1/3 cup each. The second time I made this, I did a double recipe, used pineapple jello, and it filled the two pie crusts, plus 10 little jello molds to the brim. Definitely not a drawback though! :-)
I could not find pineapple jello so I used Orange flavor. Pie is delicious. I used a store bought a graham cracker crust. Recipe is enough filling for 2 pies.
I made this for the second time and realize I used 8 oz cream cheese and 8 oz whipped topping the first time I made it. It was so good, I'll just keep making it the same way in the future. Like others, I used a store-bought graham cracker crust to save time. Since the recipe makes so much filling, I used the larger crust that says "2 extra slices" and it fit perfectly.
Made this turned out great
Oh my goodness! This is delicious! It’s much better the following day; everything seems to come through! It’s light & not too sweet I did follow the recipe except I only had one 3 oz. box of my tropical pineapple jell-o so, I added a 3 oz. box of orange (thus the orange color in my photo!!) Also, I ended up having to whip up 4 oz. block cream cheese to add to my 8 oz. container of whipped. I used a 10” graham cracker crust that I baked at 350 for 10 minutes and the pie filling fit perfectly! Turned out wonderfully! Thanks Jim!
I couldn't find pineapple jello but I used orange jello & it was delicious.
I followed the recipe exactly. It came out perfect. I brought it to a barbecue and everyone loved it. This recipe made two pies in a standard graham cracker pie crust. I used coconut whipped cream as garnish and it was like a piña colada in a pie. I made it the day before and it was fine and travelled well. Thanks for a yummy summer dessert!
I used orange Jello instead of the pineapple Jello because I couldn't find that at the store.
For some reason I followed the recipe and it made two pies, which was a nice bonus. Will definitely make again.
The first time I made this I could not find pineapple gelatin so I used canned mandarin oranges & orange jello. It was too much for 1 pie so just used the rest as a dip for vanilla wafers or graham sticks. It was a hit!
This is a great recipe that is very versatile. I made some of these for a bake sale and everyone loved them. I used the small tiny one serving pie crusts so there were a lot of pies. Unfortunately they all sold out in just a few minutes. We also made banana cream pies and they sold out fast too. If doing this for a bake sale, make a lot!
The easiness to yumminess ratio is perfect! Comes together so quickly and is super delicious. I used a store bought graham cracker crust to keep it simple, but I would suggest a 10" since not all of my filling was able to fit. Will definitely be making again!
I love this recipe. It's so easy, and the ingredients all have long shelf lives so I can keep them on hand for whenever. The only change I make is I use 2 ready made shortbread crusts (from the baking aisle in the grocery store) instead of the 9in regular pie crust. Yum.
Easy, fast and delicious! This recipe makes two deep dish pies, so it was perfect. It was a big hit with my family. I followed the recipe and didn't make any changes.
Amazing
Loved it! Wonderful dessert for summer. I used a graham cracker crust though and it was delicious!
This was tasty. I wasn't light and creamy as I expected. If I make it again I will use less pineapple. Maybe half as much. I think that may help make it creamier.
