Steak and Kidney Pie II
This pot pie is a meal, a simmering stew beneath a flaky crust. It will satisfy the heartiest appetite. You can use the milder flavored veal or lamb kidney instead of beef. You need not soak it overnight in salt water.
Very much like my Grandma's recipe, which was one of my favorite dishes that she made. I can only think of a few differences. I believe she used baking soda rather than salt to soak the kidneys. She baked it in a very large, deep aluminum pie dish, and would place an inverted custard cup smack-dab in the middle of the lower crust before spooning in the filling. This held the top crust up and kept it from lying on the filling and getting soggy.
Good pie, but quite messy and smelly to make.
This is a very, very good recipe. One thing I do is put it in individual casseroles or foil loaf pans, cover with pastry, and what I do not use cover tightly and they are ready to use for the next time .
I have never cooked or consumed Kidney before and was glad to be informed of the smell. I lit a candle and followed the recipe top to bottom. I did not eat this, but the 77 year old English couple I cooked this for raved as to the quality and taste like home. So............. I guess it is Fantastic!
This had great flavor. We followed the recipe exactly, but I might cut down on potatoes next time.
this was my first attept at a pot pie and i must say it was a surprise to see the end result.. one would think it was store bought, this was good,swaped bacon fat for the lard,oh and used store bought pie crusts they came 2 to abox 1 for the top 1 for the bottom,i did wind up with a lot filling,filled 2 deep dish pie shells with alot still left over,i will do this one again. 5 stars
Great S/K pie, I do add peas and carrots diced small and garlic mash potatoes on the side and make the dish for 4, great demand for steak and kidney lovers
I have made this several times. I add mushrooms sometimes.
I tried this, didn't use the potatoes and used a frozen pie crust that I rolled out. It came out great! The gravy was very tasty. We finished the whole thing in 2 days! Will definitely make it again.
I made this many years ago and needed to refresh the recipe. Steak and KIdney pie is SO delicious but most people have forgotten about it. This is very similar to my old recipe. I use mushrooms in mine. Also, it is hard to find things like kidneys and hearts anymore. Our loss! Thanks so much for this recipe as in moving I have lost my old recipe book.
The Best Steak and Kidney I ever made. I left the topping off. This was the way my Dad liked it.
