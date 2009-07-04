Steak and Kidney Pie II

This pot pie is a meal, a simmering stew beneath a flaky crust. It will satisfy the heartiest appetite. You can use the milder flavored veal or lamb kidney instead of beef. You need not soak it overnight in salt water.

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 3 quart pie
Nutrition Info
6
Directions

  • Cover beef kidney with lightly salted water. Cover, and refrigerate overnight. Drain off water. Cut out tubes and white membrane with scissors. Dice meat

  • In a stew pot, brown kidney and steak in hot fat. Add onions, seasonings, and 1 1/2 cups water. Simmer until meat is almost tender, about 1 hour.

  • Add potatoes and continue simmering until potatoes are tender, about 1/2 hour.

  • Blend together flour and remaining 1/2 cup water; stir into meat mixture. Continue cooking and stirring until mixture thickens. Pour into 3 quart casserole.

  • Roll out pastry slightly larger than top of casserole. Place over meat mixture, and trim to overhang 1 inch. Fold under, and flute against inside edge of casserole. Cut several steam vents in center.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) until lightly browned, about 30 minutes.

658 calories; protein 50.6g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 403.2mg; sodium 1168.9mg. Full Nutrition
