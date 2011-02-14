Moka Fudge Pie
A rich, flavorful dessert, ideal for parties.
This was really easy and the chocolate was tasty. It was also very smooth. I will say, however, it's extremely rich. It was like eating a pie crust full of chocolate ganache. Next time I plan on filling bite size phyllo cups with the chocolate and serving it that way.
its interesting with flavor and conssitincey
Good, but I don't see how this is a mock recipe?
It is very good!
