Moka Fudge Pie

4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A rich, flavorful dessert, ideal for parties.

By Sanjeed

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Dissolve coffee in boiling water.

  • Melt chocolate in a bowl over hot water. Blend in coffee solution. Stir in egg yolks, cream, and butter. Mix until smooth. Spoon mixture into baked pie shell, and chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 69mg; sodium 145.6mg. Full Nutrition
