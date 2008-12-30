Quick Crescent Taco Pie

A quick meal the kids will love! Serve it in wedges topped with shredded lettuce and avocado slices. Delicious! Ground chuck is recommended for this recipe.

Recipe by Christine L

Directions

  • In a large fry pan, brown the ground chuck. Drain off the oil. Stir in seasoning mix, water, and olives. Simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Separate crescent dough into 8 triangles. Place triangles in an ungreased 10-inch pie pan, pressing to form a crust. Sprinkle 1 cup corn chips over the bottom of crust. Spoon meat mixture over crust and corn chips. Spread sour cream over meat mixture, and cover with cheese. Sprinkle remaining corn chips over the top.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes, or until crust is golden brown.

521 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 86.2mg; sodium 1012.7mg. Full Nutrition
