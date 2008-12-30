Quick Crescent Taco Pie
A quick meal the kids will love! Serve it in wedges topped with shredded lettuce and avocado slices. Delicious! Ground chuck is recommended for this recipe.
My sons and husband enjoyed this recipe a lot!! My "few changes" were - I added 2 tsp of Minced Onion (dried spice) and 2 tsp hot sauce while I was browning the hamburger. I stirred in 4 oz (1/2c) sour cream into the hamburger after it was drained, instead of doing a layer and I used less too (can't even taste it, just added moisture). I also folded in an extra 8 oz of shredded mexican blend cheese with the hamburger. (Extra cheese, in addition to the recommended layer) Crushed doritos as others recommended,on both the bottom and the top. I skipped the olives and served those alond with chunky salsa, shredded lettuce, and the remainder of the sour cream I had bought! Enjoy!!Read More
I thought this would be good with the taco flavor, but the addition of the crescent dough was SO much added calories, that I really needed to hibernate this meal off. I even used reduced fat crescents, fat free sour cream, and vegetarian hamburger, and just found that replacing lettuce and salsa with greasy dough is just 'Americanizing' a good thing that didn't need to be changed. We prefer lettuce and salsa, and the dough didn't make it any less messy or tastier. Actually, this recipe is too high calorie for my taste. I will not make this again.Read More
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I used an 8X8 Pyrex dish instead of a pie plate; 1 ½ LB ground beef and two packs of taco seasoning. After making the recipe a couple of times, I found this amount fits best in that size dish. I also recommend reducing the amount of water used with the taco seasoning; it may be to “soupy” for this dish (the seasoning packet I use calls for ¾ cup water for each pound of ground beef, I use ½ cup per pound). If you are planning to have leftovers, I recommend that you not add the Tortilla chips the whole dish, as they tend to get soggy at re-warming.
I improvised pretty heavily with this recipe as I didn't have some of the ingredients on hand. First off, I used the "Morningstar Grillers" ground meat-like product and mixed in a few spices (cumin, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, salt/pepper). Since the grillers are a bit dry I was adding a little water here and there just to keep it from sticking. I then found some leftover refried beans in the refrigerator and mixed those in with the "meat" while it was cooking. This gave it a nice consistency. I also did not have any tortilla chips, so I substituted black beans. I minced two cloves of garlic, sauteed them in ~one tsp of safflower oil and then added a partially drained can of black beans to the skillet. I cooked those until about half of the bean liquid had cooked off. From bottom to top, I layered the meal: crescent roll(I used the reduced fat too), black bean mixture, "meat", cheese. I baked for 25-30 minutes. I was very pleased with how it turned out. Some improvements to my adjustments would include (which is why I gave it 4 *'s): sour cream, diced tomatoes (to top or added into the bean or meat mixture), avacado...ie something cool. I'm sure this method takes down the calorie count pretty significantly...but the taste is certainly there. If you like beans (which I do), you will like this modification.
I have to give this recipe a 5 star rating because my husband ate the entire pie in one sitting..minus the piece and a half that I was allowed. Ha Ha. I will be making this again..but I will Pam the bottom of the pie pan next time because the crescent rolls were stuck on and hard to remove! Thank you for this recipe!
This was a tasty and quick recipe. I had concerns about a soggy crust but it turned out flaky and not soggy at all. I used nacho cheese doritos instead of corn chips. Next time I'll try reduced fat crescent rolls.
This recipe was awsome. The only thing I did different was add a can of diced tomatoes in with the beef before I placed it on top of the crescent rolls and chips. YUMMY!! No leftovers with this dish. Even my 2 yr old liked it!!!
This gets 5 stars because: It is EASY. It tastes great! It's inexpensive. It can be modified to suit your taste. What a good idea to use crescent rolls as a crust. I used reduced fat crescent rolls & skipped the crushed tortilla chips. I also added a layer of refried beans & put the sour cream on top instead of inside. Everyone loved this. Thanks a lot!
I make this healthier with ground turkey, 2% sharp Cheddar, light sour cream and reduced-fat crescent rolls. Can't tell the difference, it's delicious and hearty both ways!
This is good and quick to make. You can even substitute the morning star ground beef (not real beef) if you are not a meat eater and it still tastes great.
I have made this dish for my family. It is actually a dish my mother made years ago for my father when they first got married. She only recently passed it along to me. However, we do have a few variations. We do not include the olives, we use ground turkey, and we use crushed Frito chips. Like other users, it is a great dish to serve with lettuce and avocado as well.
Everyone loved it. I used ground turkey - no red meat. I added additional sour cream to the meat and also some hot sauce. I didn't do olives, as no one but me likes them. Also, used Fritos for chips. Served with lettuce and tomato. HINT: They now sell seam-free crescent rols so you don't have to deal with the triangles coming apart as you are assembling them. It helped sooo much.
Thanks for this wonderful recipe! We had an afterschool function to get to quickly, and I had no time to waste- this dinner was done very quickly. Also, my picky kids loved it and had seconds! I did arrange the dough a little differently, though...I put the dough "pointy side" out to form a sunburst pattern, then pulled the tips over the meat mixture- so it kind of enclosed it a little more.
So easy & so good. What a surprise with the crescent rolls. Fun to make. Something the kids would enjpy helping with.
I make something like this all the time for my large family and it is a HUGE hit! The one thing I have always done differently is mix the cooked meat in a large bowl with a full jar of mild salsa before I put it on top of the crust. This gives it enough flavor that you can skip the taco seasoning step if you wish! If you use a brand of salsa that is really watery, you might want to let the mixture sit in a colander a few minutes before putting it on the crust. Can't go wrong with this recipe! Great with ground turkey too!
Very good! My husband is a little picky and he liked it. The kids said it was a keeper! I didn't use the olives because I forgot them at the store but followed the rest of the recipe.
I followed what some other reviewers did by adding diced tomatoes to the meat mixture. It turned our okay. However, next time I might need to add a little more seasoning to the meat and try it with some re-fried beans for the full effect. Overall my husband liked it so I will make it again.
Very good recipie. Made it a bit lower fat buy using "exta lean" ground beef, fat-free sour cream, red-fat cheddar cheese and baked tostido's. We could not tell the difference. Will be making it again.
This was a fast, easy, and delicious way to use up some of the things I had on hand. I left out olives (hubby won't eat them) and used doritos for the chips. Yum! Will make again- thanks for sharing!
I LOVE IT! It Wa really Easy To Make, I Did Add A Small Can Of Tomato Sauce. But Other Than That It Was Super Good, And I Will Make Again :)
This recipe was given to me in 1980 by a friend. I have request for this at EVERY potluck and get together since. Quick, easy and delishous. I serve with (optional taco sauce).
I left out the olives no one in family likes them. I also used corn chips. My husband said wow tastes better than I was expecting. I also really enjoyed it. My daughter did not like, well I was expecting that seems how she does not like taco meat.
Very good recipe. My daughter who claims to not like tacos even enjoyed it. Tweaked it a bit based on some of the other reviews. Only added 1/3 cup of water to the beef mixture and add mixed the sour cream directly into the mixture instead of on top of it. Very tasty.
Very good and easy. The whole family enjoyed this. I will definitely make this again.
We loved this! followed the recipe except omitted the olives, most don't like them in my family.
I had to use up some leftover chili, so I heated that up and also added some ground beef that I cooked up with taco seasoning to add in. I made 2 pies with doubling all the ingredients to use my leftover chili. It turned out great. Oh yeah, I did not use olives or chips either. Good stuff! Thanks Christine!
Good and tasty, but not what I would call "Quick" at all.
This was just OK.
This make a good, tasty, quick meal for weeknights when you're struggling to come up with ideas for dinner. I didn't change a thing to the recipe and found it to be plenty filling. Thanks!
This was a big hit with the family. My son in law literally said, best thing I have ever made.
The recipe was good but needs some pizzazz. Some extra seasoning maybe.
Excellent and easy! Even my picky, almost vegetarian daughter loved it!
Easy and tastes good.
This is the recipe that I got from my neighbor and it is our families favorite. I've substituded ground turkey and added onions to the meat mixture. I've also used beans with the meat and black olives. It can be made just about any way to please anyone. My husband can't get enough of it.
all I gotta say about this recipie is yummy to my tummy it was really good I forgot to add corn chips and mayb next time a little salsa wouldn't hurt my 3 year old even ate it thanks
Easy to make and tastes great. I served lettuce on top with salsa and cheese. I also added a can of chopped tomatoes in place of the olives.
My oldest son helped me throw this together at the last minute with leftover Boilermaker Tailgate Chili. Quick and didn't need to be in the oven that long. I served it with chopped veggies (tomatoes,lettuce, more olives, green onion),2% shredded cheese and my Zesty Ranch Dip. It was a little dry, but you couldn't really notice when you added a dollop of dip. Good use of chili that's different from your usual leftover chili recipes.
my family including my picky 9yr old LOVED this and had seconds. I don't normally care for tacos but loved this as well. As other raters have mentioned I did use nacho flavored chips instead of regular corn ships mmmmmmmmmmmm I can't wait to make this again.
My mom made a recipe like this when I was a kid and it was definitely a favorite, so now I'm serving it to my family! It's super easy and you can't go wrong!
The beauty and innovation of this recipe is in the crescent roll crust, which I have never seen before, typically old tortillas or crushed tortillas are used. I used low-fat crescent roll dough, it was delicious. Because my family will not eat olives, I added a layer of sauteed onion, green pepper and hominy on top of the meat. I split the low fat sour cream between the meat and the corn layer. It came out great,"wonderful," according to husband. Will use this recipe on a fairly regular basis. Thanks for a great idea!
So fast and easy. Very tasty. My 2 year old loved it! Also tried it with chicken and fajita seasoning - that was good too but the original recipe is best. Used ground turkey meat instead of beef. YUM!!!
YUMMY, YUMMY, YUMMY! Everyone in my household loved this... I really should have doubled the recipe! The crescent roll crust was especially wonderful. The entire recipe was quick, easy, and delicious. Thanks for sharing!!
Not as quick as tacos and certainly not as good! No one in the family wants it again, not even the kids. It also is more fattening with the crescent roll crust than soft shell tacos are.
I have made this so many times over the years that I can't even count how many, lol! The only ting I do differentl is to use nacho cheese flavored tortilla chips (Doritos), in place of the plain ones. Great flavor and nice and hearty. I usually serve mine w/ a nice salad and some salsa on the side. YUM! :)
This was excellent!! Since some reviews had talked about blandness I Was concerned. I put 2 packages of taco seasoning in one pound of ground meat. I added 1 can of Great Value Tex Mex tomatoes, and 1 large can of refried beans, all to the meat mixture. I also put green onions on top before baking. Upon coming out of the oven, I added fresh chopped tomatoes for color. May family loved it.mit was fantastic!!
This wasn't very nice, Tacos would have been much easier and tastier
I made this for my husband for "Football Sunday" and he loved it and I enjoyed it as well, although next time, I may serve salsa on the side.
Good, quick and easy, but just a little dry. I think the amount of sour cream should probably be doubled. I served it with shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes and hubby had seconds. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good and easy to make. A definate keeper.
I loved it, but the kids didn't eat it too well. I will probably make this again, because it was delish!!
I was surprised at how good this recipe was! My whole family liked it (even my 4-year-old daughter, who refuses to eat ground beef!).
WOW!!! This has become our favorite recipe. I absolutely love it. In fact, my girlfriend now offers to make this instead of taking me out to dinner when she wants a favor :) THANK YOU Christine L. !!!
Yummy & EASY! I took some tips from other reviewers and mixed 1/2 the sour cream in with the meat(my hubby hates sour cream but he never notices when I use it this way) along with a little(about 1/4 cup) shredded cheese. I also added about 1/3 cup medium salsa for a little spice. This will be going in the I-dont-know-what-to-make-and-need-something-quick-and-easy folder!
New recipe box favorite. Quick, fun and tasty. I served ours with a tossed salad.
This was good, but was lacking something I just couldn't place. The kids loved it and to me, that's the best part!
This was really good. I used Taco seasoning I by Bill Echols and a mexican blend of cheeses. Easy, quick to assemble, and had great flavor too. Neither son nor hubby cared much for crescent roll crust, but I liked it. I served this with a green salad and this made a great meal for a weeknight! Thanks, we decided we'll eat this one again.
This was SO good! I forgot to add the black olives on "accident". :) I served them on the side, along with some tomatoes and lettuce. It was the perfect complement! I would definitely do this again! It's so easy!
I added a can of green chilies and it made a big difference. I also used a ready made pie crust.
This was a very quick and easy dish to make. We are cheese lovers, so I added and extra cup of cheese to the recipe, and served extra sour cream on the side. My picky kids finished their plates, which is rare. Both my husband and I liked it too. This will be a regular in our house.
This recipe was easy to make and was very good. My husband and children loved it. The tortilla chips were a nice contrast to the rest of the dish. I will definately make it again.
Yummy. I added pinto beans. I will be making this again, I'm already craving it.
Very Good. I've made this twice now. It was great the crescent dough baked nice and flaky and was not doughy at all. The tortilla chips made for a bit too much crunch, so the 2nd time I reduced the amount that I put in. Still tasted great both ways.
This recipe was veery good! I give it four stars because I did some important changes! I ommitted the water and added one regular sized can (undrained) of pinto beans. I only used half the amount of chips: I used frittos, which I think work best! I served it topped with lettuce. This is now one of my favorite recipes, but I really recommend adding pinto beans to the beef mixture, it makes it so much healthier!
GREAT recipe! I used reduced fat crescent rolls, light cheese, and light sour cream to help cut down the fat a little. Turned out great!! Even the kids loved it. Will definitely be making this again..many times!
This is my husbands NEW favorite food! I asked him what he wanted for dinner for his birthday. Expecting something difficult and to be in the kitchen for hours, I was surprised when he said taco pie! We make taco pie at least once a week. Thanks!
My son and I love mexican-type dishes, so he wanted me to make this. I added my own touches and it was delicious. The crust turned out great, and that was the one thing I was wondering about. The changes I made were to add a fresh jalepeno and 1/2 onion, chopped, to the beef when browning. Then I added a can of rotel and a packet of taco seasonings, and mixed in a can of refried beans. I left out the water since the rotel had plenty of liquid. I'll be making this again.
Good, tasty meal that is quick and easy to fix when time is short.
I made it for lunch today. I am only 15, and it's super easy to make and yummy!! Great recipe, would recommend to a friend.
Loved this recipe and will definitely make again. Instead of black olives I added black beans to the hamburger mixture.
4 1/2 stars! Very good, very easy. Left out the olives.
We quite liked this recipe just exactly as-is. I used an 8x8 Pyrex square pan, and it came out just fine. I see potential for expanding on it a bit with some of our favorite additions. We're making plans to have this regularly!
This is a great recipe. I actually made it vegetarian by using MorningStar farms grillers crumbles. I used it just like real ground beef. After baking, I served a slice surrounded with shredded lettuce, chopped onion, a spoon of guacamole and some cilantro salsa. I will definitely make this again.
Would have been better without the crescent rolls
Quick, good and easy. These indgredients are usually kept on hand which makes for a good week night meal.
this was quick and easy and a nice way to serve taco's without serving taco's again! thanks so much
Oh my goodness! This was quick and delicious! My kids (9 & 12) couldn't get enough! I think next time I will add just a little bit of a jarred green salsa on top of the crust just before I add the first layer of corn chips. This was YUM-O!
This was quick & easy and tasted pretty good. I didn't use olives. I loved the cresent roll crust. Will definitely make again.
Super yummy! We don't care for olives so I replaced them with green onion and I added a dried ranch packet to the sour cream. I will make this one again!
Made this dish and it was Great!! I did add onions, garlic and two finely chopped jalapeños to the recipe. I will definitely be making it again! Quick and Easy!! We all Loved it!! Leftovers were even better!
I thought that this was great. I think I over cooked it because the bottom was very hard to eat. Thanks, ChristCooks
Love this-great for dinner!
Not too bad considering what I was expecting. Even the "picky" eater was happy! I left out the black olives since that's not particularly a favourite around our house. Crust of crescent rolls came out quite nice. Interesting, worth trying, but won't be a regular.
I was really hoping to enjoy this more than I did. I found it to be quite dry and also a bit too salty and the crescent added a buttery flavor that didn't quite fit. They only change I made was adding a can of seasoned and drained pinto beans. Taco salad or just taco's are just as easy and, for me, taste better.
I loved this recipe! I just kept it simple since I have picky eaters. My pie was made crust, fritos, meat and cheese. I then put sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and dressings out for everyone to dress there own dish. It was very much enjoyed! This is definitely going on the "make again" dinner menu!
I made a few changes and I loved this super quick dish. I used 8 by 8 in casserole dish and sprayed Pam on it. I used Doritos instead of tortilla chips. I also added cooked Spanish rice to the beef mixture ( I used instant it was easy and good) and chopped green chiles. It was super delish!!! Make it!
Loved this recipe. I had seconds and so did my husband. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This is a regular request in our home. It's quick, easy, and kid friendly! We make it with ground turkey. Often, I will prep this a day before and then I just have to bake it the next day.
really good recipe. First time made as written and even though it was good, we felt it was a bit dry. Second time I added another half pound of ground beef mixture, about a half cup of frozen corn, and less of the crushed tortilla (fritos.) We topped ours with chopped lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and hot sauce. Delicious and I will make this again!!!
The flavor of the crescent dough completely changes how this tastes. Maybe it would be better with pie dough or something else. So disappointed!
My husband and I both loved this recipe! It was quick and easy and I had all the ingredients on hand which is nice. Will definitely make again. kjmommy
This was good....but it needs a little more flavor to it. Thanks for the recipe, I will make again with other things added to it. God bless you....
Very good! I just made my regular taco meat mixture as I don't have taco seasoning on hand, I added half a can of refried beans to the meat too. After I pressed the crescent roll dough into the pie pan, I brushed it with an egg wash then baked it for 12 minutes until browned, put the meat in and baked it for 7 or so more minutes, added the cheese and chips to the top and baked for a few more minutes until cheese melted. It was a hit. Even my picky son's eyes lit up at first bite and he uttered the words "that's good!" I almost fainted haha. I'm eating it for breakfast right now :)
Good the first time around but the tortillas absorb a lot of moisture so left overs are just so so.
A nice change from regular tacos. I omitted the sour cream (my kids don't like it) from the recipe and used it as garnish for the adults. We all enjoyed it.
Excellent recipe super easy to make and tastes delicious
Sure enjoyed this dish! I did add about twice as much olives beings we like them so much. This will be added to my busy night meals. Thanks!
Liked it gary too
Love this recipe, goes together fast. I added some corn niblets to the meat mixture for color and additional crunch!
This is a wonderful dish for after work or when the kids are all there. It is easy and absolutely delicious (even as leftovers). I have gave the recipe to several of our friends and e-mailed it to most of the family. Needless to say, we love it.
