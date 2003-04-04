Chocolate Mint Pie

4.6
19 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This pie has a chocolate cookie crust and an ice cream filling, but the creme de menthe meringue topping is what makes it special. It is a perfect St. Patrick's Day treat. Vanilla ice cream can be substituted for the mint chocolate chip.

Recipe by Jan Bittner

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 1 1/2 cups cookie crumbs and melted butter or margarine. Press firmly over bottom and up the sides of a 9 inch pie pan. Freeze.

    Advertisement

  • Spread half of softened ice cream in crust. Drizzle 2 tablespoons creme de menthe and sprinkle 1/2 cup cookie crumbs over the ice cream. Repeat. Freeze till firm.

  • In a clean bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Add salt and cream of tartar, and beat until slightly stiff. Gradually beat in sugar until peaks form. Fold in 2 teaspoons creme de menthe. Spread meringue over pie, and seal to edges. Freeze up to 24 hours.

  • Just before serving, broil until top is golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
541 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 56.5g; fat 29.5g; cholesterol 119.6mg; sodium 268.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022