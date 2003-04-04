Chocolate Mint Pie

This pie has a chocolate cookie crust and an ice cream filling, but the creme de menthe meringue topping is what makes it special. It is a perfect St. Patrick's Day treat. Vanilla ice cream can be substituted for the mint chocolate chip.
This went over huge! I ended up using peppermint extract and green food colouring instead of creme de menthe as I could only find a $20 bottle of the stuff, and I was not spending that kind of money on something I needed only a few tablespoons of. I think I should have either lined the bottom with wax paper or sprayed it with no stick pray b/c I had a hard time getting the pieces of pie out. But it was so incredibly delicious.
I doubled the ingredients and made this in a 9 by 13 inch pan to take for a birthday party and everybody loved it. I didn't have enough mint-chocolate icecream, so I used vanilla for the bottom layer. The cut pieces looked very pretty with the different colors.
12/26/2000
Delicious and easy to make. We used Haagen Daaz mint chocolate chip ice cream and this came out to die for! Everyone devoured it. Definitely plan to make this one again!
Use a good quality mint ice cream. A food torch on the meringue before serving makes it easy. Kids will eat this up.
03/19/2000
This is an awesome ice cream pie recipe!!!!! Very cool and refreshing! Easy to prepare (in steps) and disappears quickly! I would highly recommend this pie to anyone who loves the taste of mint and chocolate!
03/18/2006
I made this for our St. Patrick's Day Dinner club. All guests gave it a thumbs up! I was short on time, so I used the Nabisco pre made Oreo pie crust...worked out great. I couldn't find higher quality brand in choc. mint at our store, so I used a "regular" brand. It still tasted great. Because I love "presentation" I would swirl a little melted chocolate on the plate next time before putting the pie slice on the plate. The slice with the layers makes a nice presentation. I would love to experiment with different flavors like raspberry ice cream with chambord liquer using the same concept!
This is a decadent show stopping dessert. We like a high meringue so I added an extra egg white and a little more sugar. The only suggestion I have is that it is necessary to remove the pie from the freezer fifteen minutes before serving. Otherwise it is too hard to cut.
I made this for an early St. Patrick's Day dinner dessert, and everyone really enjoyed it! It was a little difficult to get out of the pie plate though. The bottom cookie crust was frozen solid - even after letting it sit out for a bit. I wonder if greasing the pie plate first a bit might help to release the bottom crust while still frozen, or setting the pie plate in a pan of shallow warm water. The taste was delicious! If you like chocolate and mint - this one is definitely a winner!
