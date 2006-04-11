Pumpkin Pecan Pie III
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 411.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.5g 11 %
carbohydrates: 58.7g 19 %
dietary fiber: 3.5g 14 %
sugars: 29.2g
fat: 19.3g 30 %
saturated fat: 3.4g 17 %
cholesterol: 69.8mg 23 %
vitamin a iu: 7248.6IU 145 %
niacin equivalents: 2.2mg 17 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 2.1mg 4 %
folate: 34.5mcg 9 %
calcium: 40.8mg 4 %
iron: 2.1mg 12 %
magnesium: 34.8mg 12 %
potassium: 204.5mg 6 %
sodium: 374.2mg 15 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 20 %
calories from fat: 173.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
