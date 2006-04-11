Pumpkin Pecan Pie III

Rating: 4.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A nutty topping for this traditional pie. Serve with whipped cream.

By Jan Bittner

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place pie shell on a baking sheet. Whisk eggs until frothy. Stir in pumpkin, corn syrup, sugar, cinnamon, and salt and mix until combined. Pour into pie shell. Carefully transfer filled pie to the oven; sprinkle with pecans.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
411 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 58.7g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 69.8mg; sodium 374.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (8)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

lisanne1105
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2006
Mad this pie last night for a pie contest. Very easy and it turned out wonderfully. I already have requests to make this again for the holidays. Read More
Helpful
(9)
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lisanne1105
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2006
Mad this pie last night for a pie contest. Very easy and it turned out wonderfully. I already have requests to make this again for the holidays. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Patty
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2010
I thought this was really quite good. I am not usually a fan of pumpkin pie. I added 1 tsp of vanilla extract and a tablespoon of flour since my homemade pumpkin purée was looser than the stuff in the can. Awesome. The whole family enjoyed this and I will make it again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2017
This is a tasty little pie. I did make a few slight changes. I use pumpkin and butternut squash interchangeably therefore I used butternut squash because I had so much from my garden. Also instead of using dark corn syrup (I had none) and white sugar I used light corn syrup and brown sugar. It came out beautifully. Everyone enjoyed the pie. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Amanda Hudson
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2019
Very good but way too sweet for me. My mom and kids loved it! Read More
kent314
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2018
Super easy using an electric hand mixer to blend the ingredients using a 15 oz can of pumpkin. Instead of dark syrup I used maple syrup then sprinkled just half cup chopped pecans and baked 45 min in a convection oven. Pie looked and tasted great! Thanks for the recipe! Read More
3Bostons
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2018
this has been our favorite christmas pie now for a few years I always liked pecan pie but found it too sweet so this is the perfect way to tone it down just the right amount Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022