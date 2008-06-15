Old Fashioned Strawberry Pie

This is a two crust strawberry pie that has a thick juice. Any fresh berries can be substituted.

Recipe by Cindy B

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Place one crust in a nine inch pie pan.

  • Mix together sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Mix lightly through the berries. Pour filling into pastry lined pan, and dot fruit with butter or margarine. Cover with top crust, and cut slits in the top. Seal and flute the edges.

  • Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the crust is slightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 62.7g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 300.7mg. Full Nutrition
