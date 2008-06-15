Old Fashioned Strawberry Pie
This is a two crust strawberry pie that has a thick juice. Any fresh berries can be substituted.
There are so many reviews on this pie, and unfortunately there ae a few that are not praises. This pie, as with anything that a good cook knows, must have a little personal tweek if you are that kind of a cook, but I have been not only professionally trained, but I am a very good cook and I will tell you this basic recipe is unbelievably good and shockingly easy and above all it will bring you praise. I followed the recipe--I was busy and lazy, but it still brought me rave reviews. Sweetness is personal.....think about your berries and taste them, then decide. Think about other pies you have made and what thickener do you like the best. If it is tapioca, use it in the proportions you are used too, if it is flour use the flour, but if you want to make sure a pie is thick then add a tad more. If you make the pie and you had problems then you must realize it may not be the recipes fault, but your own for now thinking things out. This pie is excellent as it stands....the taste is sweet, it is not too thick of a mixture around the berries when finished and couple those things with a very good crust and people will shout praise. Try the milk on the crust route sprinkled with sugar and it will put the Sunday clothes on the pie.....thicken with tapioca if you want a clearer thicker, more stable pie.......and if you want that great taste and sight is secondary to taste then you are find to head on and serve your family the pie as it is written. Remember there are few simple pRead More
After reading the reviews, I was expecting a TERREFIC pie. Boy, was I disappointed. It was runny. I stopped baking at 35 minutes, when the top was beautiful and golden brown--and there were some bubbles coming out the vents. But the juice didn't thicken--it was runny and floury. Also, plan to eat this pie all in one day, because the next day the strawberries were pale and mushy.Read More
This pie turned out beautiful! I used frozen strawberries instead of fresh and also added 3 tablespoons of cornstarch to thicken the recipe. I cut the sugar down to 3/4 cup as some recommended; i'd actually prefer it a bit sweeter cuz my berries turned out to be tart. For sweet, fresh berries, 3/4 cup of sugar is probably fine, tho. I brushed the top crust with half&half and sprinkled it with sugar so it turned a shiny golden brown. This is a very good pie... i would make it again! :D
Turning out a perfect fruit pie is always a gamble. Measurements in a recipe can never be precise as there are just too many variables, like juiciness or sweetness of the berries, or an individual's preference for either. Having said that, I can only speak of what worked for me. I like a thicker pie, so I used 2 qts. of strawberries, which measured out to 5-1/2 c. sliced. I mixed up 1/3 c. flour, 1 T. cornstarch, a little better than 1 c. sugar and a mere 1/4 tsp. cinnamon (didn't want the cinnamon flavor to distract). I let this sit for 15 minutes before turning out into the pie shell so the berries could release their juices. I baked the pie at 375 degrees for 25 minutes, then covered the edges of the crust with aluminum foil and baked for another 25 minutes, until the crust was golden and the juices were bubbling and thick. It wasn't until the pie was in the oven that I realized I forgot to dot the berries with butter, even though I had it sitting right out in front of me! But you know what? It wasn't even missed! This pie was so good I can't imagine how it could have been better had I remembered the butter. For those who experienced a too juicy pie, I'm thinking that either the pie wasn't baked long enough for the flour and/or cornstarch to do its work, or they cut into the pie before it was thoroughly cooled.
Total deliciousness. I took the best comments from other reviewers and tweaked it this way: only one cup sugar (I tasted the strawberries first! critical step!), and I left out the cinnamon entirely, and added almost half a cup flour, not just 1/3. With the sugar and flour tossed around the fresh strawberries, it made the most delicious sauce inside, and just the right texture! Another tip: to make sure the inside was totally done, I did what my mom taught me to do with apple pie. High heat, as the recipe says, for 1/2 hour, then turned it down to 350 for another 20 minutes. It really cooks the fruit down nicely, the top crust is browned but not burned, and the bottom crust is fully cooked and flaky!
I was impressed with this pie. Reduced the sugar to 1 cup and added 1/4 cup cornstarch to thicken the juices up. I'd add less cinnamon-a little overpowering. Overall, very good!
I wish I could give this recipe 5 stars, but the juice was indeed juicy. It did thicken up after sitting overnight, but it's still quite runny. I should have followed other reviewers' advice and added a couple tablspoons cornstarch. The reason I would love to give it 5 stars is the flavor--yum, yum, yummy!! It was delicious!! This will be my strawberry pie recipe, but I'm going to add cornstarch (and maybe extra flour) from now on. Thanks!!
I made this recipe for company and had never tried it before, so I was a little worried, but it came out absolutely wonderful. Changes I made:added a bit more cinnamon, only 3/4 cup sugar, and 2 tblsps of tapioca for thickening (which is in addition to the flour). Everyone asked for the recipe, so it was definitely a hit. PERFECT
I agree that you need to modify this recipe to make it work, but with some changes it is a delicious pie. Per several suggestions here, I decreased the cinnamon to 1/4 teaspoon and added 1/4 C cornstarch. Also, depending on the sweetness of the strawberries, you might want to decrease the sugar to 3/4 or 1 C.
I gave this recipe 5 stars because it was fabulously delicious and easy to make. I served it at a Memorial Day gathering and all the guests raved about it. I did reduce the sugar a bit and added a touch of corn starch to thicken the juice up a bit and it turned out perfectly. Thanks for sharing this easy and delicious recipe!!
I had some fresh strawberries to use and so I looked for a pie recipe. I dont like the gelatin type open faced pies. However, let me tell you this 2 crust traditional recipe is on point! I scaled down to 1 cup of sugar from reading other's advice, but the second time I took it down even more to 1/2 a cup. I think since my berries were already ripe and fresh, the original amount of sugar could be adjusted. maybe frozen strawberries need more. After baking it on 425 for 25 min, I turned it down to 350 for the last 15 min. Another reviewer mentioned this helps the liquid to be thicker. The juice inside was perfect so I will continue to do it like this as well. this is SO simple, and you will look like a master chef!
Excellent pie! I usually avoid strawberries, fresh or frozen, because I find the tartness a little overwhelming. I followed the recipe using fresh strawberries and refrigerated pie crusts and it turned out fantastic. I baked it at a lower temperature for a longer time to prevent it from browning too fast, 325 degrees for 1 hour. The filling set up perfectly, not runny at all. It had just the right sweetness and you could really taste the strawberries. Will be baking this pie again!
This pie was a huge hit at the family Halloween party. You don't often see a baked strawberry pie without rhubarb or raspberry or something mixed in, but it really doesn't need it, and everybody loved it. Like most other people, I added 2 tbsp. cornstarch to the dry ingredients, and this kept the filling nice and thick instead of soupy, but not too jammy. Following another reviewer's advice, I baked the pie at 425 for 30 minutes, then turned the heat down to 350 to bake the last 20 minutes. Both crust and berries were perfectly cooked. I also brushed the top of the crust with beaten egg white and sprinkled it with cinnamon sugar. This made it crisp and golden brown.
This was a nice basic pie recipe. I used corn starch to thicken instead of flour (personal preference) and omitted the butter. My berries were already a little sweet, so I only used 1 cup of sugar. Finally, I added a lattice top. This pie came out beautiful (see added photo) and tastes wonderful. It was just what I was in the mood for!
Oh, I wanted to like this. It's beyond soupy. I cut the sugar to 3/4 cup and it was still way too sweet. Trust what people are saying when you read the reviews. The filling would be better with a shortcake.
Fabulous recipe !! I tweaked it a bit .. used 5 cups of fresh cut up strawberries .. added a tablespoon of cornstarch to the flour .. cooked it at 410 for 45 minutes ... and, I brushed milk onto the top crust and sprinkled that with sugar and a SMALL bit of cinnamon .. RAVE reviews, looked awesome taste .. well .. TO DIE FOR LoL I also used a NEW pastry recipe that was so drop dead easy I am embarrassed by the length of time I took to actually make it up .. If I might, I'll share . 5 cups of flour (all purpose) .. cut in a pound of lard (Crisco) .. cut in until the mixture is 'mealy' .. make a well in the centre and pour in ONE can of 7UP, gingerale/Sprite .. diet or not .. mix well .. refrigerate for at least an hour before rolling .. I got 6 crusts from this mix, and, the pastry is AWESOME!
This pie turned out pretty well. I did follow the advice of others and only put in 3/4 cups of sugar after tasting the strawberries, and also putting in 1/2 cup flour instead for thicker juice. There was another person who suggested baking it on high heat (425) for the first 1/2 hour, then lowering the heat to 350 for another 20 minutes, I did follow that. It turned out really well! I must also add I left out the cinnamon, and totally forgot about the butter until it was in the oven. Once it cooled, and it was cut up for dessert there really wasn't any juice spilling out anywhere, it had all been congealed. Everyone loved it! And on the upside, it also made the house smell like warm strawberry jam. I'll definitely be making this again. :)
I made a traditional pie crust and followed the recipe mostly as written. The only differences was that I added 2 tablespoons of cornstarch to the filling mixture and cut the sugar mixture down a 1/3 cup because the strawberries were so sweet. Also, I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar for a little more complex flavor. I was a little concerned that it would be too soupy as some of the other reviewers stated. I turned out perfect!! Also, remember with a fruit pie, if you let it sit overnight or at least 4 to 6 hours after baking, the filling will firm up as it cools. I really can't say anything bad about this pie. I think it is lack of experience baking fruit pies that others have had a lot of difficulty with the pie filling. Also if you are looking for something with a more tart/sweet flavor try a strawberry rhubarb pie. Most classic recipe strawberry pies are on the sweet side. Again it was great!!
Pie turned out perfect! I did modify like others and added 3 tbls cornstarch, decreased the sugar to 3/4C and added some vanilla extract. I also brushed the top crust with half and half. I baked the pie at 425 for the first 30 mins and then decreased the temp to 350 for another 20 mins. The crust was perfectly browned and not burnt at all! We waited until the pie was completely cooled to eat and it turned out fantabulous! Not too juicy at all! Will definitely use this recipe again. Thank you!
I agree with other posters that fruit pies are always tricky. Whoever made up the saying, "easy as pie" must have been referring to eating, not baking, lol! I love this recipe because it's simple. I did need to adjust things based on the berries I had. I used about 2 cups of frozen raspberries, and a generous 3 cups of fresh chopped strawberries. The amount of sugar called for was perfect for the type/amount of berries I had (I tasted it before baking, and before adding flour). I did add less cinnamon (1/4 tsp), which was perfect for my taste. I also added about 5 Tbsp of cornstarch with the flour, since I used some frozen berries (they seem juicier), no extra water. I then latticed the top. It did overflow, as expected, so be prepared! With these adjustments for the berries I had on hand, the pie came out perfectly. Great basic recipe!
Made it exactly as directed. It was way too sweet and way too runny! Will look for other recipe.
I MADE A MODIFIED VERSION: I used 1 C of sugar, 1/3 C flour, no cinnamon (b/c I didn't think I would like the flavor with strawberries), no butter, and I added 3 T cornstarch. Since the recipe did not say whether the strawberries should be cut up or left whole, I left them whole. I wonder if those with a too runny/juicy pie cut their strawberries up? Mine was perfect.
Delicious. I made this with some Pillsbury Pie Dough I had in the fridge and had exactly 4 cups of frozen strawberries in the freezer that I thawed out from my Grandma's garden. It turned out amazing and didn't have to buy one ingredient.
Outstanding! I admit, I took out a tablespoon or two of the sugar as my berries were nice and sweet and I'm not a fan of too-sweet anything. I also added a dash of nutmeg and about 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom and a pinch of allspice :~)
Oh wow, what a pie! This was fantastic! I could have eaten the entire pie in one sitting! I used a mix of strawberries and blueberries, so I had about 4 1/2 cups of fruit. I personaly could have used another cup of fruit, so I'll add more next time. I cut the sugar down to 1 cup and added 1/4 cup of cornstarch so the middle thickened up nicely. I also cut the cinnamon down to 1/4 tsp. Truly a delicious pie!
delicious! but I did add some fresh rhubarb! YUM! Also, I learned a trick from an old Coast Guard Officer...Beat an egg (yes, brush the top with it and sprinkle with sugar for a beautiful shiny golden crust) brush it on the bottom of the bottom crust. This makes it so it is not soggy!
As a (very) novice pie maker, I found this to be so easy and so successful. I chose to do the following: used 3 tbsp cornstarch, kept the cinnamon the same, used approximately 5 1/2 cups of organic frozen strawberries. I got these suggestions from other raters and everything worked really well together!
Like other reviewers, I really wanted this to turn out well. I had an abundance of strawberries from my garden and wanted to showcase them without a lot of other ingredients. As some suggested I cut the sugar to a cup and added 1/4 cup of cornstarch - and got strawberry soup. The flavor was excellent but the pie was wet and runny. I do not recommend this recipe.
I substituted 1/4 cup cornstarch instead of flour, and while it held together well, it tasted just like strawberry jam and toast. Did anyone else notice that?
My pie was VERY runny and difficult to slice due to my decision to cut the strawberries in half (the really large ones in quarters), and use only 1/4 cup of cornstarch to thicken the mixture, as suggested by a few reviewers here. It tasted good, but was quite messy. Next time, I will try keeping the strawberries whole and perhaps using tapioca flour and allowing the mixture to stand for 15 minutes before proceeding with the recipe.
Delicious pie! It is "soupy", but I've never had a baked strawberry pie, that wasn't soupy. Strawberries aren't like cherries or apples, so they make a pie that is more like a cobbler with two crusts. If you want a firm strawberry pie, you need to make the cold, unbaked kind with a glaze.
I have been told by my husband that I better rate this pie a five. Since I do not eat sweets I have to go off my families opinion but I will say this. My father came over the other night and he had a slice of peach and strawberry pie (I had made one of each that night) as soon as he was done he asked me for seconds on the strawberry pie (saying it was awesome) so thanks for the great recipe!!!!! Will make again for sure.
So so good! My strawberries were so-so sweet, so I used 3/4 C white sugar and that was perfect. For thickener, I used appx 3 tsp cornstarch and 3 T all purpose flour. After baking and cooling, I put it in the fridge and warmed to room temperature to serve - it held together perfectly.
DELISH! I only used 1 cup of sugar and 3 tablespoons of corn starch, like some people suggested, and O-M-G! Perfect with vanilla ice cream and a tall glass of milk!
I didnt change a thing!!!!!...It was delicious!! I have been looking for that "one special strawberry pie recipe" and this is it...My husband almost ate the whole thing in one sitting.. Kiki (Brampton,Ontario,Canada)
This pie was excellant. I was surprised how great it turned out with so few ingredients. I made if for Easter dinner and my guest absolutely loved it. And it is so easy to make! I make it regularly now. Be sure to place a pan under the pie on a lower rack while it bakes. It can get really juicy.
This is an excellent, yet simple, pie recipe. The thickening agent can be substituted with the agent of your choice, such as flour, or water + cornstarch, or tapioca. The cinnamon is the secret ingredient. To avoid having a "soupy" pie, it is imperative that you let the pie sit several hours (24 ideally). This allows to the pie to set and be ready for service. Enjoy this recipe!
This pie was very good, my whole family loved it...
I was a bit hesitant to make this, since several reviewers commented on the excessive and runny sauce, but mine turned out wonderfully. The sauce was thick and none boiled out of the pie pan. I used quite large strawberries and left them whole. I cut the sugar down a bit (to 1 cup) and used a few extra strawberries to pile high my deep-dish pie shell. I'll definitely make this again. Delicious!
As with many fruit pies, just add a little instant tapioca mix to the filling. Be sure to mix well and let it cool for some time before serving. Oh, and I don't use the flour.
Absolutely Wonderful! My husband was dancing in his seat at the dinner table. This is our third strawberry pie from Allrecipes and definitely our favorite! My juices did not gel well either so I completely covered it in foil and baked an additional 20 minutes. Next time, I will turn the heat down to 375* and bake for 60-75 minutes. I believe that would solve the thin juice problem, I think it is just not baking high enough long enough to fully gel. To use up the last of my strawberries, I had about 6 cups sliced. I also used Sure Gel instead of flour, 1/2 cup to accommodate the added berries. Instead of all cinnamon I used a pinch of cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg. Still used the same amount of sugar. Served a la mode of course.
This recipe is fantastic ! Never had a strawberry pie, wanted something other than the usual strawberry shortcake. This recipe is extremely easy what a pleasure. Used a Jiffy Pie Crust IMO they're the best. Was tempted to slice the strawberries but resisted good thing the results were great. Not fond of anything too sweet so I cut down on the sugar, love a buttery taste increased the butter, no cholesterol issues here. We now have a new pie to add to our favorites. Pie finished baking 2 hours prior to writing this only 2 slices left for dessert tonight if they last that long.
This was my first strawberry pie and it turned out fantastic. I used my own pie crust recipe and made sure to put this on a cookie sheet. The juices just spilled out, so I'm thankful it did. I may add more flour or cornstarch next time.
It was way too soupy.
A little runny when I took it out of the oven, but still turned out fantastic. Reduced sugar to 1 cup and added 1/4 cup corn starch. The taste was exceptional! This pie did firm up, especially the next day. This will be a regular in our home.
Sweet and tasty pie! I used partially thawed frozen strawberries. I ended up needing about 5 cups of berries. I also used only 1 cup of sugar and added 2 Tbs corn starch as recommended by other reviewers. I probably could use slightly less sugar next time, but it was not overly sweet with 1 cup. The pie still had a lot of juice in it, but it was not more than I experience with any other berry pie.
After a wonderful afternoon picking strawberries at a local farm, I had about 3 bushels of berries and needed to find something to do with them! Having never made a strawberry pie before, I decided to try this recipe because it looked so easy and to my delight....it was! I took the advise of other reviewers and reduced the sugar by about 1/4 cup and added a tablespoon of cornstarch. I also used store bought pre-made pie pastry. I ended up with a super delicious pie that was not too runny at all (especially my second slice the next morning). I think I'll add another 1 or 2 tablespoons of cornstarch the next time and then it may just be perfect. DELICIOUS!!
This pie had amazing flavor, but very soupy. It would be good in a cobbler form with a very heavy strussel topping. Very tasty, extremely tasty and would also be good as an ice cream topper. I'm glad I made a tester before the party tonight because I would have been ashamed as to how it looked, but it was still half eaten at my house because it tasted good! This recipe has great potential, but this isn't the best. I will be trying a different recipe
Made this pie yesterday and it was one of the best I've ever made. As some have said here, I adjusted the recipe a bit and applied some of the tips here as well. Had more than enough fresh strawberries as I had gone to a strawberry patch the day before. They were on the tart side, so the amount of sugar called for was fine. Plus, a scoop of vanilla ice cream was wonderful along side it as the berries were still not overly sweet, I added 1/4 t salt, decreased the cinnamon to 1/4 tsp. I sliced the berries ( maybe that was a given, but the recipe didn't state) and added 1 T cornstarch to the flour. Baked at 400 for 25 minutes and reduced to 325 for another 20 minutes. Pie held together beautifully (after cooling).
Very good recipe. I added 3 tbsp. cornstarch and it was still juicy enough for me. When I added the strawberries to the sugar/flour mix, I found there was left over dry mix. This I just sprinkled on top of the strawberries after putting them in my pie dish. I think I'll try it next with different berries, since I love the recipe but am not such a fan of cooked strawberries.
I also found it needed the cornstarch (3 tbsp.) and less cinnamon (1/4 tsp.) but other than that it turned out great. I also omitted the butter and found it delicious without it. Great basic recipe.
This is a great recipe, but came out runny the first time. Changes I made: I put 1 cup sugar, 1/4 brown sugar in the sliced strawberries and allowed them to macerate for ~2 hours. I drained the juice and boiled it until it became syrupy. This was mixed back into the strawberries before baking. I also added a generous 1/4 cup of cornstarch versus flour. Also, this pie needs to completely cool before slicing.
Delicious! I only sprinkled a bit of cinnamon because I didn't want too much of that flavor. It smelled fantastic while baking, and tasted even better! Thanks for sharing this recipe =)
We had Pie Soup and I used 1/4 cup of cornstarch. But my berries are really fresh and ripe maybe that was the problem. I put the second pie in for a longer time and a lower temp and that helped a little.
Very good! Thanks for the recipe, I was having a hard time finding a cooked recipe. I'm sure all the chilled recipes are good but, I wanted a pie like grandma made! And it was so easy to make!
I've been looking for this recipe, my dear Aunt Pearl made this family fav and couldn't find it in my Recipe Box of yesteryear! Thank you! Excellent
Wow! This pie is wonderful! It past the taste test of several picky eaters in my home. Called a neighbor over to taste it and she took my printed copy of the recipe home along with 2 pieces of pie. Can't wait to make it for our next family gathering. Perfect and I wouldn't change a thing in the recipe.
Delicious! I added 1 Tbsp of cornstarch to thicken it up a bit. Other than that, no changes.
This pie is very good, but very sweet.
Very easy to make and so delicious but a little bit juicy. It did thicken up after sitting over night. Thanks
Delicious! I never have problems with this like some of the other reviewers have had. I do use a little more flour than called for, and on occasion I add sour cream to form a custard, but otherwise it's great. It is even better the next day!
AMAZING. I liked it so much I now use this recipe to make any kind of fruit pie. My sauce was not runny, like the other reviewers said... everything about this pie was delicious and wonderful.
Very good pie. My husband never liked cooked fruit, but he loves this! I used a little under 1 cup of sugar and added 2 T. cornstarch.
I added almost a cup of flour and 3/4 cups of sugar. This pie was FANTASTIC!!!
I don't know why everyone hasn't given this pie a 5- after following the suggestions (adding 1 tbsp of cornstarch and only 3/4 c sugar), the pie turned out fantastic. It wasn't too sweet or runny- my husband and I loved it and I'm sure to make it a keeper!
Excellent pie! I cut the strawberries into slices and lowered the sugar to 3/4 cup. The pie turned out great no problems at all.
just made this today with 2 pkgs of frozen stawberries and followed the recipe exactly adding 3 tbs of cornstarch in sugar and flour mixture. The flavor was good but very soupy when I cut into the pie. The cornstarch definitely didn't help with thickness I may try with fresh berries next time so there will be less moisture then frozen berries.
Pretty good strawberry pie. My first attempt at a pie and paired with a home made crust. Followed the directions to a T, and it all turned out fabulous!
My first double crusted baked strawberry pie and it was absolutely delicious. I reduced sugar to 3/4 cup and used tapioca instead of flour. Forgot to add butter, didn't miss it at all. Made with Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust from this site. Can't wait for dessert tonight. Hubby and I both declared it one of my best pies.
AMAZING.
As listed by another user I added cornstarch to my mixture, and I loved it. I must have made 4 of these pies, I bought a huge quantity of strawberries for next to nothing and had to use them up, so my neighbors got pies too, and they loved it too! Now everyone loves my pies!
I had strawberry soup between two pie crusts and I added the cornstarch (2 Tbs) other reviewers recommended. It just did not hold together at all. Taste-was good, but a little sweet I would cut back on the sugar like others have suggested. I MIGHT try it one more time and use a full 1/4 cup of cornstarch..I'll re-review if that comes out better.
Very good recipe. Easy too. For the crust i used the Hot Water Pie Crust I, and i think that added to it well. No complaints!
This is a "lick the plate clean" recipie. Unbelievably good.
I found this recipe not only easy to prepare but delicious!! Might I suggest some French Vanilla Ice Cream on the side!!
I just finished baking this delicious Strawberry pie and it turned out awesome. Prepared it just like the recipe stated, no changes whatsoever. Will be sure to retain this recipe so I can make it when strawberries are plentiful. Thank You
Doesn't get much easier than this. It was juicy and delicious. If you want it set up more...eat it the next day. I made it exactly as the recipe called for minus the cinnamon.
This was a great pie with a couple of tweeks. First I doubled the flour, then I halved the cinnamon, and finally I addd an 8th of a cup of cornstarch. Delicious!!
Beautiful Beautiful PIE!!! I lowered the sugar to 3/4 cup, and upped the flour to 1/3 cup plus 1 1/2 Tablespoons Wondra flour. What a treat!!! Just a beautiful old fashioned pie!
I've been looking for a recipe like this for years and now I've found it. This is possibly the best fruit pie I have ever eaten. I did follow the advice of some the reviewers and added a little extra flour. I also cut back on the sugar because my family tends to prefer things less sweet. My pie turned out great and I am by far NO expert pie maker. P.S. I used Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust.
I've never made pie before, and in the UK fruit pies are not commonplace, so I really wanted to try something new like this. I had no idea what to expect, but in the end it was so delicious. It works really well with some whipped up cream. The only adjustment I made is I latticed the pastry on top. The pie certainly is very runny but I did not find it much of a problem, in fact it was just perfect for us. Thank you!
This was my first pie, and it was excellent! I followed other advice (replaced 1/4 c of the sugar with cornstarch) and I was a little worried because the fruit was totally coated with white before the pie went into the oven. But it cooked down into the juice, and it tasted wonderful! The filling was a little juicy even with the added cornstarch but I didn't think it was a deal-breaker. Also, I used the full amount of cinnamon called for and it wasn't overpowering (I didn't even notice it). Definitely a winner!!!
I made a homemade dough instead of using prepared pie crusts. I suggest using a little less sugar than the recipe says. Mine was a little runny. Overall, the pie was great, though!
I have never made a pie before and we have more strawberries then I know what to do with so I just had to try. I followed the recipe and it turned great. Not runny at all!
Simply too easy to make..I also cut the sugar down to 3/4 cup, anything more would have been too sweet.. Thanks Cindy!!
OF ALL THINGS I forgot the cinnamon and it was still so good!!!!!!!
Perfect! The picture (crust) did not do this pie justice.. Great recipe! Simple is Best.
This pie is just too runny. I think it has great potential, just with different thickening agents.
The pie is quite rich in flavor and very sweet but also quite good and easy! You can use frozen strawberries for it, but do not get the strawberries in syrup, or at least drain about half the syrup out if you do... I made that mistake the first time I ended up with Strawberry Pie soup!
Very tasty! I cooked this as a cobbler (one crust on top, baked in a glass baking dish). It turned out beautifully. The family loved it. I sliced the berries in half first, so there wouldn't be strawberry "lumps" in the pie. The flour did a good job of thickening the juices.
I followed recipe exactly but it was way too runny, tasted pretty good but wouldn't serve to anyone.
This is a great pie recipe! I’ve returned to it many times over now. Like many others have said, I will join them with saying that berry pies require a level of intuition in order for them to turn out well. Following a berry pie recipe verbatim might turn out great or turn out awful depending on your berries. For example, the first time I made this pie, it turned out really soupy... tasted fabulous, but I was disappointed in the soupy texture. I knew it has nothing to do with the recipe, but everything to do with not following my gut when I was putting the berry mix together. I felt like I should have added more flour, or corn starch even. The second time I made it, I planned accordingly... tasted my berries first to adjust the sugar content... and added some extra thickening agents so it would turn out less soupy. Good pies take practice and each pie can be very different from the next in the creation of it. Go ahead and keep practicing! I mean, you get pie out of the deal each time. ???????
I made this recipe Gluten free using the original measurements, only using a Gluten free crust, and using half rice flour and half potato flour for the 1/3 cup of all purpose flour. It turned out great! My mom (who is on the gluten free diet) made it first a week ago, and it was so good that we picked up more strawberries and I made another one! Awesome recipe!
Should have read reviews before making this one. Too sweet and it was just too runny. More like soup then pie. Not something I will try again.
Very tasty. Stuck with the recipe and it turned out great.
I thought this pie was absolutely wonderful, as did everyone who tried it. I wanted a pie akin to a traditional apple pie, but with strawberries and this hit the spot. Minor changes: I used 1 cup sugar with fresh, in-season berries, 1/4 tsp cinnamon, and added 2 tablespoons cornstarch for a firmer consistency. Delicious!
Oh my goodness, this is way too much sugar for the strawberries. I made this tonight and my guests decided this should be called a "sugar pie." If I try this again, I'll cut the sugar by at least half!
I thought it was delicious. I followed the recipe but followed some advise from Jenn's comment on June 12. We certainly enjoyed and I will make again. Loved it! Lynn
Very good! I do agree that it was pretty sweet, but I still loved it. Next time I'll try to reduce the sugar to 3/4 cup. Thanks!
