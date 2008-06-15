Old Fashioned Strawberry Pie

There are so many reviews on this pie, and unfortunately there ae a few that are not praises. This pie, as with anything that a good cook knows, must have a little personal tweek if you are that kind of a cook, but I have been not only professionally trained, but I am a very good cook and I will tell you this basic recipe is unbelievably good and shockingly easy and above all it will bring you praise. I followed the recipe--I was busy and lazy, but it still brought me rave reviews. Sweetness is personal.....think about your berries and taste them, then decide. Think about other pies you have made and what thickener do you like the best. If it is tapioca, use it in the proportions you are used too, if it is flour use the flour, but if you want to make sure a pie is thick then add a tad more. If you make the pie and you had problems then you must realize it may not be the recipes fault, but your own for now thinking things out. This pie is excellent as it stands....the taste is sweet, it is not too thick of a mixture around the berries when finished and couple those things with a very good crust and people will shout praise. Try the milk on the crust route sprinkled with sugar and it will put the Sunday clothes on the pie.....thicken with tapioca if you want a clearer thicker, more stable pie.......and if you want that great taste and sight is secondary to taste then you are find to head on and serve your family the pie as it is written. Remember there are few simple p

