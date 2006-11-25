Oil Pie Crust

This crust is a much appreciated alternative to traditional shortening-based recipes! And it's VERY easy if you follow these simple tips: 1) make sure you sift the flour before measuring to ensure that you don't use too much due to dense packing in the measuring cup. If you don't have a flour sifter, stir up the top layers in your flour jar or bag using a fork or wisk, then gently dip in the measuring cup and level off. 2) Chill all ingredients and mixing bowls in the fridge or freezer for at least 15 minutes before you begin. I mixed the flour and salt in a bowl and put that in the freezer, and mixed the oil and milk together and put that in the freezer. 3) Mix ingredients just enough to moisten and finish with hand mixing. A marbeled look is exactly what you're looking for to get a flakey crust. 4) Roll out each ball of dough between two sheets of wax paper to avoid extra flour and potential sticking. And make sure to chill your dough before rolling it out- I put mine in the freezer for about a half hour. 5) If you like a sweeter pie crust, I suggest using an egg white wash and a sprinkling of sugar on top. I don't think it's necessary to add sugar to the main recipe. 6) To make sure the bottom crust doesn't get soggy during baking, try dusting the inside of the bottom crust with flour and sugar before pouring in the filling- about a tablespoon each of sugar and flour. I read this tip in a review for one of the pie recipes on this site, and it works like a charm! Enjoy!