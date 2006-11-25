Oil Pie Crust
Very easy recipe from my Grandmother. Crust can be rolled out a second time if necessary and it won't get tough.
Made an amazing apple pie crust baked at 350 degrees! I did make one change - I placed the oil in the freezer for an hour prior to making the dough. It made combining ingredients much smoother.
I made this recipe tonight and it was very tough. I realized why when I reviewed the ingredients. The recipe called for 2 3/4 Cups Flour...too much. The most flour to be used with 1/2 C oil should be 2 1/4 C Flour and the least amount to be used is 2 Cups. Had to throw my pie away. Becky S
I gave 5 stars for this one. Now the reality is that things made with high fat such as shortening, etc. do taste the best to the tastebuds, but if you are into healthy eating, this is the piecrust for you. You can have your pie and eat it too. To me, for a healthy crust, this is absolutely delicious. This will be my new piecrust for all of the pies that I bake. Used olive oil for extra health benefits. Finally, to be able to eat pie without feeling weighed down. Thanks so Much for this healthy variety piecrust. It is great!!!!!!
At last I have found the exact reciepe!! My mother-in-law made an oil crust and I could never duplicate it (I think she gave me the wrong receipe on purpose!!) This has always been my husbands favorite...Thanks so much. Oil crust is a little harder to roll out than lard crusts, that's the nature of the beast, I roll it out in between wax paper..
I was surprised to find there are no whole wheat pie crust recipes on this site, so I used this recipe as a basis for my own creation: I used 2 1/4 cups whole wheat flour, added a tsp of fine herbs and a tsp garlic powder, used olive oil instead and soy milk. Also added parsley. Baked at 350 F to make quiche. Very good! The only thing I would have done differently is cover the edges of the crust with foil so they wouldn't be as hard... the rest of the crust was nice and tender.
Even though this crust is not as tasty as a regular solid fat pastry I gave it five stars because it was the best oil pastry I have tried. I used it for the top crust of a chicken potpie and it was relatively flaky and very easy to handle. I did not make any substantial changes. I did add some savory and a little basil to the crust since it was not for a sweet pie. I also used olive oil for it's health benefits and rolled the crust out thinly between 2 sheets of waxed paper. I have added this to my hand written cookbook because I will be using it again.
Very easy, the trick is to roll it as thin as possible. For even better results make the dough first, put into the pie plate and refrigerate while making the filling.
I used this recipe for a long time to make strawberry pies (excellent!) but lost it. I'm glad to have found it again! Thanks!! Oh, I just patted it into the pan instead of rolling and worked very well!
I tried this recipe using skim milk and olive oil for the top crusts of individual chicken pot pies. Even after freezing, the crusts baked evenly w/o shrinking. Will use again... thanks!
This crust is a much appreciated alternative to traditional shortening-based recipes! And it's VERY easy if you follow these simple tips: 1) make sure you sift the flour before measuring to ensure that you don't use too much due to dense packing in the measuring cup. If you don't have a flour sifter, stir up the top layers in your flour jar or bag using a fork or wisk, then gently dip in the measuring cup and level off. 2) Chill all ingredients and mixing bowls in the fridge or freezer for at least 15 minutes before you begin. I mixed the flour and salt in a bowl and put that in the freezer, and mixed the oil and milk together and put that in the freezer. 3) Mix ingredients just enough to moisten and finish with hand mixing. A marbeled look is exactly what you're looking for to get a flakey crust. 4) Roll out each ball of dough between two sheets of wax paper to avoid extra flour and potential sticking. And make sure to chill your dough before rolling it out- I put mine in the freezer for about a half hour. 5) If you like a sweeter pie crust, I suggest using an egg white wash and a sprinkling of sugar on top. I don't think it's necessary to add sugar to the main recipe. 6) To make sure the bottom crust doesn't get soggy during baking, try dusting the inside of the bottom crust with flour and sugar before pouring in the filling- about a tablespoon each of sugar and flour. I read this tip in a review for one of the pie recipes on this site, and it works like a charm! Enjoy!
I make this crust all the time! I prefer to use an oil based crust rather than one with margarine (for health reasons.) I use this crust for pies and for quiches. I usually make my pies dairy-free so I substitute about 6 tbsp. water and 4 tbsp. lemon juice for the milk. I also add 2-3 tbsp. of sugar to the crust. I find it rolls out very nicely and easily. I place the crust into a pie plate. I poke it with prongs of a fork. Then I spray a piece of tin foil with PAM and place the sprayed side directly on the pie dough. I bake for 9-10 minutes. Then I remove the tin foil and allow it to bake uncovered for 2 minutes. I then fill it with quiche or pie filling.
My Mother passed down an oil recipe, with the same ingredients, but different ratios. Try sifting 2 cups of flour and 1 tsp. salt. In one measuring cup, measure 1/2 cup oil then add 1/4 cup milk to it. Fold that into the flour mixture. Use immediately. THIS is a no-fail 5 star pie crust!
i would definitely recommend blind baking or pre-baking this crust before adding any pie filling. i used this recipe for an apple pie, and the bottom of the crust tasted oily and remained semi-uncooked, even though the filling was not that wet. the top of the crust, however, turned out fine--flaky and crisp without the oily taste. i'll probably try this again with the blind baking first. hard to give up on such an easy recipe!
This is a no-fail pie crust. Have been using it for years. However, my receipe calls for 2 c. flour, salt, 1/2 c. oil and 1/4 c. milk. Mix and roll out between 2 pieces of waxed paper. Dampen the counter first and the waxed paper will stick to it, put pie crust dough down and cover with another piece of waxed paper. Roll out and remove top paper and then just flip dough into pie dish. It's easy to correct any mistakes and comes out nice and flaky. This recipe says it's for 2 crusts, but I think that was for a smaller pie. I make 10" pies so use the whole receipe for one pie. Wonderful, especially for pumpkin pies which usually have a soggy crust.
SO easy to put together and rolled out very nicely! It lifted off the rolling surface without breaking, which is great, because I've had problems with breakage. I refrigerated for about 10 minutes and it was perfect. I used 1% milk. I don't use shortening, so it's nice to have a recipe like this. I just wish it was flakier, so it gets a 4. It also got a little hard and crispy on the top. But I will definitely use it again!
This is World War II recipe, from a ladies magazine during the days of butter rationing. All my aunts made it, and one of them remembered at my mom's funeral that they learned it from a magazine advertisement promoting the new Mazola corn oil brand. Mom always insisted on Mazola oil, and I agree that it is more tasty than non-corn oil. I printed it on the little memorial cards that the funeral home passes out. I thought that way people would keep it in their recipe books and remember her great pies.
Loved this recipe. It was quicker and easier to work with than traditional pie crust. I handled the crust very little and rolled it out onto a lightly floured pastry cloth. I used the one recipe to make two single crust pies. One pecan and one pumpkin. I saved a small bit of pastry, rolled it out and cut it into leaves. With the back of the knife, I made leaf veins for sweet little detail. Placing the pastry leaves on the top of the pie for the last 20 minutes of baking, browned them nicely. NOTE: I used glass pie pans, baked my pies at 425 degrees Farenheit for the the first 10 minutes of baking and turned the heat down to 350 for the remainder of the time. I placed foil over the fluted crust so it wouldn't get too brown. The pies were a real treat.
I was a little skeptical but this crust really worked and it was super easy. It doesn;t quite have the same texture as a butter crust but this is great for beginners, people watching their fat intake or for a heavier pie. I used it for butter tarts and got lots of compliments. Be sure to roll it thin!
Amazing. 5 stars for a healthier crust. I am trying to bake healthier and this pie crust was a hit. I used olive oil. It turned out flakey but the taste was a little bland. The second time I made it I took 1/8 cup of milk, 1/8 cup of water and beat an egg into the mixture, topping it up with water to get the 1/2 cup of liquid. I also borrowed the idea of adding 2 tsp baking powder from another recipe. I left the dough slightly marbled and rolled it between 2 layers of wax paper which worked well and made it easy to flip when rolling and transfering into the pie plate. The second time the crust was slightly flakier and the taste was not as bland. The crust turns out browner then normal but does not taste burnt.
out of all the pie crusts that i have made i thought this was by far the most flakiest! I added a little more milk because it was a bit dry and left it in the fridge for about 30 minutes and it came out spectacular! i used it for apple pie by grandma ople and it was the perfect compliment! I rolled it out beween two plastic wraps and it was very easy to use! thank you!
First, I will agree with other reviewers, and say- Make sure you sift your flour before measuring. It DOES make a difference. I was in a pinch, and wanted to make a pie, but I didn't have shortening or butter, so I tried this. I was pleasantly surprised! I haven't cut into the pie yet, but I did use the leftover crust to make little cinnamon/sugar medallions (See recipe for "Piggies" on this site). They baked up nicely, and they are crisp and flaky like a pie crust should be! Yum!
This recipe is really the best! I made an orange meringue pie! It was delicious! And the flour is just enough ... you really need to sift it before measuring. Great! Thank you very much!
Let me start off, I am not a baker. I love to eat the sweets but they never come out right - I was convinced I was missing the baking gene. Nevertheless, I was dying to make the "No Sugar Apple Pie" from allrecipes and I really wanted to keep it healthy by pairing it with a pie crust w/o hydrogenated oils (margarine). So I dared to make my own with this recipe and WOW! So easy to roll out, made a great lattice top too and SO YUMMY. I used olive oil and followed the recipe to a T. It was great the first day and I think even better the next couple days after. This is now my no-fail go-to pie crust.
This is a great recipe. My mom has used this for years. I use canola oil so it is low in trans fat. Much better for you.
This was so simple! I'm a die hard Crisco fan and have used my recipe for the past 30 years. I tried this one and it was just so easy to mix, roll and bake. Will use again!
This crust is SO easy to make- this was my first time ever making pie crusts, and I had no problems at all. I don't like using shortening in recipes, because it seems like such a pain. So finding this recipe was a treat. The apple pie I made with this turned out great. I'm going to be making it again for my family for Easter.
Oh my gosh, this is incredible! As known: only use oil pie crusts the day of, because oil has the tendency to separate, and then it's not half as tasty as the day before! HOWEVER, if eaten that day, what a pie crust! I follow it verbatim if making a "saltier" pie, like a chicken pot or what have you. And if using it for a sweeter dish like a dessert, I throw in two tablespoons of sugar, just to bring it all together. Delish.
excellent and easy if followed exactly, chilled, rolled between wax paper.
This was a great crust for my pumpkin pies. It was very easy to make and has a great texture. I used a tip from another about brushing the bottom with egg to keep it from being soggy and it worked so well. Yummy! I made some crusts and put them in the fridge and then did not get back to them. They leaked out the oil that came out of them. But I will just make them as I need them or try freezing them next time.
My mother & grandmother both used this recipe for all our pies. It always turns out perfect!!
The oil-based crust recipe is soooo much easier to make than the butter and lard-based. I'm thrilled to have found it. This is one you can practically throw together. I prefer 2 thicker crusts so I used 3 c. flour, 1/2 c. milk, 3/4 c. oil and 1.5 tsp salt. It was so easy and tastes so good I doubt I will go back to the more labor-intensive method.
This is almost identical to my aunt's oil pie crust recipe, which is even simpler because there's no need to roll out the dough. It is delicious and it stays light, crispy, and flaky, even when leftover pie is enjoyed a few days later. I use: 2 c. flour, 1 tsp. salt, 1/2 c. oil, 1/4 c. milk, mix lightly in a bowl (dough will be crumbly) and press into a 10-inch pie dish--no need to roll it out, so it takes only 5 min. to prepare! These modifications make one 9 or 10-inch crust.
This recipe is wonderful and so versatile. I don't know what the people giving it low ratings are doing wrong. I've made turkey pot pies twice and we're going to try it for pizza and I only found the recipe a week ago! I've used olive oil, canola oil, or both. You can add any herb you like. I love it!
This turned out great! I used half white flour/half whole wheat flour.
This crust came out very good. I thought the flavor was fine and my arteries are much happier with me that I did not use shortening!
I gave this recipe four stars because there was only one downfall...it was a little tiny bit bland. Otherwise a GREAT recipe! So easy, I had prepared the crust and cleaned up in 10 min.! I didn't over work the dough and it came out so nice and crusty. I did not blind bake the crust because I wanted to follow the directions at first, I'm glad I didn't b/c I was trying out a new pumpkin pie recipe that needed to bake 45-50 min. Sadly this crust turned out WAY better than the pumpkin filling, lol. I will use this again cause I loved the crustiness, and under 10 min is too good to pass ip!
Great Crust! The recipe was easy to follow and tastes great! I had misplaced my grandmother's recipe and I am thankful I found yours. Thank you very much for posting this. My apple pie turned out delicious.
I would add a pinch of baking powder to tenderize and a pinch of sugar as well for taste. Unsweetened soy milk also worked nicely (for those who are vegan).
Baked this tonight for a Basic Chicken Pie. It made a perfect amount for a 8"x8" square pan with a little dough left over. I just mixed Chicken, Green Onions, Celery, Pepper, White Cheddar Cheese and Mayonnaise in a separate bowl poured it into the pie crust and baked it at 350 degrees until the crust was brown. Both my wife and I loved it, would of added more vegetables but used what I had in the house:). Will make again for sure.
Adding 'oil' instead of butter works better for a flakey crust.. I changed the amount of 'flour' (unsifted) to 2 Cups, and increased the 'oil' to 2/3 Cup. for a double crust pie..then brushed the top with milk and sprinkled with sugar... VOILA, a nice golden top!! Great crust for any pie!
Since I have a problem with cholesterol I have been searching and trying tons of recipes for a pie crust made with oil instead of shortening. They were flops. I decided to try this one. I followed the recipe exactly as posted. It was AWESOME! It was very tender and flaky, and it really had a great taste! My whole family loved it!
Easy to make, flaky and light. All of the ingredients to make a perfect and did I mention easy crust? WOW! Thank you for this incredible recipe.
I had to add some water, as the original mixture was quite dry. It rolled out fairly well, but was still rather dry, and broke apart some when lifted into the pie pan. I think the next time I make this (and there will be a next time, because my family likes pot pie), I will use a bit more milk. I don't think using nonfat milk made much difference.
I've never made pie crust before but I have heard that is a very time consuming task. This recipe makes it simple and easy and it can be used over and over. My friends love the crisp and crunch from this crust when it comes out with a fresh baked pie. I'm even using it for Thanksgiving this year.
Healthy, Low Fat, Easy and Crispy, so nice :)
This turned out well. The dough was a little bit tough in the start so I added a little more milk. I agree with the reviewer who said there is too much flour in it. 2 1/4 cup should be enough. I'm going to try that next time. This recipe also works with almond milk.
This is the perfect, quick pie crust. It is inexpensive and easy to make. Also, it is good for sweet or savory dishes. Mix the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients until just combined. Over-mixing will yield an extremely tough crust.
I have used an oil recipe for years. I roll it out between waxed paper, laying two pieces on the counter overlapping some. lay ball of dough in center, and cover with two more pieces of overlapping waxed paper. I place the paper close enough to the edge of the counter that I can fold it over and hold it with my stomach as I roll it out to keep it in place. Pull the top papers off, reach under the bottom papers and turn them upside down over your pie pan. So easy, so good, and so much better for the heart!
This makes a great, flaky crust! Like another reviewer mentioned, I roll my dough between sheets of plastic wrap so I don't ruin the dough by handling it too much or adding excessive flour...I really recommend that method (plus it keeps your table top neat as a pin!). Also, you can add a dash of vanilla or almond extract for a slightly more flavorful crust should you prefer.
Okay, this recipe is so good since there's no need to pitch the shortening/fat/margarine or etc. since you just take the flour, pour in the milk/oil mixture (which, fyi, I froze for a while just in case). Next time I would keep track of how many tbsp flour = 2 3/4 cup of sifted flour cause sifting the flour was the only problem with the recipe. Defintely a keeper ETA - OMG, this baked up to be so crispy <3
I love this crust! It is simple and works well. I have made it a few times now and love it everytime. I do recommend sifting the flour then measuring it. If it is it to dry (which happened to me) I broke it up and put it in my food proccessor, pusled till in small pieces, add small amounts of oil till moist the let it relax again. Perfect!
I love it and it taste great. It is very easy to do. What I do a bit diffrent is, that i let it in the fridge 2 hrs. And to roll the Crust out i do some flour on the work space. Than it goes very easy.
What an amazing recipe... did scale down on the flour a bit (2 1/4 c) but this is now my go to pie crust for anything! I love the fact there is no lard in it... thank you :)
The printed version uses 1-1/4 tsp. milk. I tried this and what a mess. I kept adding milk but it never really seemed right. Then when I came back to look at the recipe it says 1/2 cup milk. Maybe some day I'll try it again.
Finally a crust that works great and I don't have to feel guilty eating! I followed the advice that Rayncloud wrote and it came out great- sift the flour before measuring and mix only as much a necessary, leave it looking modeled. Do not use extra flour when rolling. Also chilling the oil first and chilling the dough well helps. The crust is not sweet so if you like sweetness sprinkle with sugar. A keeper!!
great taste, difficult to work with , but worth it.
I have always used an "oil" based pie crust. I was looking to find another and just happened to find this recipe. Decided to read the reviews first though. Big mistake on my part. Those who have NOT followed the recipe to the letter....your crust is not going to turn out. If you want to use specific ingredients, may I suggest you find a recipe to fit your needs. Don't "mess" with a recipe and then grinch because it didn't turn out. Some comments have stated that the crust tasted bland. The oil based crust recipe that I use calls for sugar and salt. If you are making a "savory" crust, omit the sugar. I use this recipe for a one crust pie only. It is wonderful and very flaky. Just my 2 cents
I tried this with a chicken pot pie recipe. I am pleased to have found a pie crust recipe that doesn't use shortening. This turned out perfect, flaky and golden brown. I took someone's advice and rolled the crust in the plastic wrap which worked great.
I used this pie crust with the "Three Berry Pie" recipe (also on Allrecipes.com). It was delicious, and this crust wasn't at all disappointing! When I first tried, I didn't think I did a good job "sifting" the flour, so I just used about 2 1/2 c. It worked well! I also took the advice of another reviewer by storing the oil in the freezer for about an hour. The whole crust-making process went swiftly and I was pleasantly surprised with the end result, so thank you very much!
Really easy to make. Used half whole wheat flour to make it a little healthier. Rolled the crusts out between parchment paper - it seemed a little oily but was fine when cooked, Used it for a pot pie.
I just made this crust to top a chicken pot pie and the results were excellent. I think the key is sifting the flour. If you don't you will be using way too much. I ended up using just over 2 cups of flour to get the 2 3/4 sifted. I also followed other reviews that suggested stirring until the dough was just combined and still had a marbled look. I rolled it between two sheets of plastic wrap after 15 minutes of chilling and it was so easy- with no mess to clean up. It baked up beautifully and was super flakey with just the right amount of crispness. I was excited to be able to use olive oil instead of shortening. Thanks for this great recipe. AND thank you to the previous reviewers for their most helpful tips!
A bit dry and boring. I made this recipe twice following it exactly and I didn't care for it.
I don't know what I did that was different than what everyone else who rated this recipe did, but this was the worst pie crust I've ever made. The dough was very crumbly and would not roll out properly. It also ended up being too small for the pan. I've probably made hundreds of pies in my lifetime--almost all of them with crisco. I don't know if this is the way all oil pie crusts turn out, but I will never use this recipe again.
I made a custard pie with this crust recipe and it turned out terrific! It didn't crumble to peices, but was perfectly flakyand soft. I read a few other reviews and did chill my oil before use. I think it made a big differnce. I gave this recipe 5 stars because I have always wanted to make scratch pie crust, yet was terribly hesitant. This recipe was SO easy and I always have the ingredients on hand!
Needless to say I was not too optimistic about making any successful piecrust. Until this recipe I wasn't very successful at ALL! BUT, this turned out great! I had used it to make a chicken pot pie and my family loved it. I will make this again.
I did not even have to make a trip to the groc store to make this and, that is what makes it so great for me.
This isn't flaky like butter/margarine based pie crusts, but it worked nicely for a quiche.
Pretty good. I went with the "2 cups of flour" instead though, as some reviews mentioned worked better.
I currently live in a country that doesn't make pies, therefore doesn't have Crisco, so I needed an oil pie crust. This was excellent. I will make this from now on, even when I go back home to America because it is less time consuming than a lard crust (no cutting the lard into the flour). Make sure to sift the flour and handle the dough as little as possible. I did find that I had JUST enough dough with no extra left over. Be careful not to roll the dough out too thick or you won't have enough to work with. Excellent! This recipe was a life saver for not having Crisco accessible.
For such a simple and easy recipe it is surprisingly close to the real thing. The dough is not quite as durable and forgiving as shortening crust but it patches back together easily and cooks up nicely. Once cooked, I found it just slightly tougher and less flavorful than a shortening crust but it has all the qualities of the real thing and for a chicken pot pie I actually preferred the added firmness this crust provided. I only used about 2-1/4 cups of flour as recommended by several other reviewers and chilled the dough for a couple hours rather than just 15 minutes to help it firm up a little better, which I am glad I did because it softens very quickly. I would make this again and recommend it to anyone in a pinch or watching their diet.
I like the taste of a butter crust better, but this is good for no cholesterol diets. I used skim milk in mine, and also pastry flour. Using the exact recipe amounts, my crust was tricky to roll, but not tough. I will use again.
always produces excellent texture and presentation. Pretty tastey too! I use this recipe intended to make 2 crust to make 1 really thick crust for the awesome Dutch Apple Pie from this site.
This was the best pie crust I've ever had, I used extra light olive oil and rolled it out between waxed paper. My blackberry pie was still crispy and good 3 days later.
Easy to make and good taste and texture. A butter or lard crust is still a bit better, but this is an excellent healthy alternative. I even substitute 1/3 of the AP flour with whole wheat flour.
So happy to have a recipe that doesn't call for shortening or lard! I've used several times and love it!
It was as hard asa rock.
Fantastic! Follow the suggestion of the reviewer who mentioned using less flower. Crust was nice a flakey.
I followed this recipe exactly, and it didn't turn out at all for me. When I tried to roll out the crust, it just crumbled into pieces. I won't try this again...I'll stick to my shortening or butter crusts.
This is a very flaky crust and easy old school made simple it will impress the mother in law!
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!! this is so easy to mix. one thing make sure you sift your flour!! if you dont you have a crumb mess but the recipe says to sift. im not sure why some people couldnt do this. i did roll mine out between wax paper no mess:) and i wouldnt have it set over night before you use the dough. it becomes very greasy but i give this 5 stars!!
The recipe didn't work at all and we ended up throwing it out. The problem may have been the skim milk we used.
I made this crust for a sweet potato pie that I was craving. I didn't want to drive to the store for shortening and I had oil on hand. Maybe I did something wrong even though I followed the recipe's directions. I didn't like this one. I'm going to have to stick with using shortening. Thanks for the recipe, though. :>|
This worked out really well for my Thanksgiving pies. It was slightly dry but we rolled between waxed paper and it was easier to work with. Nice flaky crust and my favorite part, its cheaper to make then standard pie crusts.
I loved this crust! I didn't have any problem with it at all. I used it for Chicken Pasties and it tasted and baked great. Love the flavor and it was so flakey. My only crust from now on.
Made a very nice apple pie (made it with extra virgin olive oil) only had skimmed milk so I used buttermilk instead (1% fat is better than no fat at all) and added some sugar as it was for a sweet pie. Great success and a lot easier to handle than regular butter crust. I was searching for a healthy crust and this is a total winner.
This recipe has been in my family for years. It is easy and always good.
This made a lovely simple crust. I was out of butter and looking for a crust recipe for a vegetable pot pie I was making, and this was marvelous. I loved the texture and it was so quick to make, this is a keeper.
This pie crust is AMAZING!!! Rolled out PERFECTLY and came out PERFECT!!!! Very impressed how easy it was to make this crust since all the other times I have it was so difficult. Will be using this recipe from now on!!!!
Not bad for an oil crust. I used water instead of milk and the crust was still decent and edible. I recommend using this type of crust as a LAST resort. (It kinda degraded the value of my lemon meringue tarts)
This recipe works very well for quiches. Something about the texture makes the whole thing taste better. As an extra bit of flavor, I add tsp of ground garlic to the dry ingredients before mixing. BTW - I did not need to roll it out, just set it in the pie plate and pushed it into place. I then added my egg mixture and baked.
I think the recipe could have had better directions. It doesn't tell you how to bake the crust if you want just a baked shell. I also think it was a little tough (and I did not over mix).
Worked perfectly, rolled easy, and tasted great. Thanks for the tip on rolling the dough between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. I did sprinkle the crust with cinnamon and sugar before filling it with apple pie filling for a little extra flavor. This is definitely my new favorite pie crust recipe!
Worked out nicely. If using Canadian white flour you need to use about 1/4 cup less. If using Canadian whole wheat need to use 1/4 cup more. There is a difference between flours in each country. This is probably why people are having different results.
THIS PIE CRUST WAS AWESOME, I WAS LOOKING FOR A PIE CRUST FOR MY CHICKEN POT PIE. I WAS GOING TO BUY A PREPARED PIE CRUST FROM THE STORE BUT HAD TROUBLE WITH MY TRANSPORTATION, I STILL HAD TO FEED THE FAMILY SO I TRIED THIS RECIPE AND I LOVED IT. A REAL HIT IN MY HOUSE. I DON'T THINK I WILL EVER BUY ANOTHER PREMADE CRUST AGAIN. THANKS
Thank you KGB123. I followed your review to the letter for a successful pie crust. Pie crusts have previously frustrated me, so I've bought them from the store for years. This one is relatively healthy, easy and tastes great.
I have used this recipe for both savory and sweet pies. Because I have heart disease I cannot eat most fats so I use very good quality extra virgin olive oil. Because I cannot eat salt I substitute 1 tsp sugar for sweet and granulated garlic for savory pies. I like it a lot for any pie but I like it best for pumpkin pie.
Ok...I am a pretty good cook and know how to work doughs, but this was a disaster for me!! I followed the directions and even the tip from another reviewer about chilling it in the pan I was going to use. This was extremely oily!! I even patted it with paper towels before I used it! I tried herbs in it as well. I felt that was a great idea. It tasted ok, but was just NOT pie crust. Fortunately I was making Chicken Pot pie instead of something sweet! I also used Olive Oil so at least the oil we ingested was somewhat good for us. As I said, the taste was ok, but it was just too oily! I will try it again and let you know how it turns out if it is different or Better!!
I don't know if I did something wrong, or what, but I ended up with a gooey soft crawling dough. The end product is kinda nice, but this is not what I'd call pie crust. It's more like a potsticker dough.
The oil makes this recipe a winner for me, its not so hard on my arthritic fingers! Thanks for an easy living pie crust!
