Oil Pie Crust

232 Ratings
  • 5 130
  • 4 51
  • 3 19
  • 2 8
  • 1 24

Very easy recipe from my Grandmother. Crust can be rolled out a second time if necessary and it won't get tough.

By Donna Cowan

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pastry crusts
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour and salt together. Pour milk and oil into one measuring cup, do not stir, and add all at once to flour. Stir until mixed, and shape into 2 flat balls. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 15 minutes or more.

  • Roll out on lightly floured surface.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 148.9mg. Full Nutrition
