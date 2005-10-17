Dutch Oven Apple Crisp
I tried it because of the short list of ingredients and relative ease. I was actually in tears after dishing this out to my family. No one could eat it. Negative 100 stars.Read More
this can't be a serious recipe. it was the worst. i tried another recipe on this site for apple crisp. what a difference. if anything, this is an absolute base recipe. sorry.Read More
The top did not turn out. To save the apples i had to peel off the old top layer and recreate another topping. My advice, try a different apple crisp recipe.
I tried this recipe and it did not turn out. Maybe a step is missing or something else is mixed up.
I just have a suggestion... dont use macintosh apples, they are waaayy to soft for cooknig/ baking with. The best that I have used are Ida Red or golden delicious. Mac's are good for eating, but for baking they get really mushy.
Great recipe ! Made it quickly and EVERYONE raved about it ! Chris
DO NOT ATTEMPT!!!!
This recipe had no flavor and the topping was pasty. I'm so glad I was just playing in the kitchen when I made this and not taking it to work to share.
this recipe was not good at all the top was pasty and tasted doey and the apples were to runny sorry...
Absolutely the worst.
This recipe is okay but I changed it to make it better. For the topping, I added more brown sugar, butter, cinnamon and nutmug. How can an apple crisp recipe not have cinnamon? And you only need to bake the apples 20 minutes, add the topping and bake for another 40 minutes. That is plenty of time. It came out really good with my changes to it!
This recipe is missing the BUTTER! I have not tried it but after reading the reviews I looked at the ingredients. I am sure it was quite dry. Also, I would say definitely eliminate the milk. Thats just weird. It will sour.
I did not care for this at all, top was a paste of dough, apples were swimming in a pool of syrup, next time I will read the reviews first.
I should have read the other reviews, it was the worst apple crisp I have ever made.
I'm sorry to say but nothing about this recipe worked out.
Very quick and easy. Good dish.
the oats became very chewy
I LOVE apple crisp and this is a great recipe!
i think there's a misprint here. Shouldn't that 3/4 cup be BUTTER instead of milk? I chanllenge anyone who hates this recipe to exchange the milk for melted butter and see how it comes out then.
This is an average apple crisp.
Turned out hard as rock. I did not care for this recipe
i followed this recipe to a T and is not to my liking!!!!!!! EVERYONE - DONT WASTE YOUR TIME AND INGREDIENTS ON THIS!!!!!!!!
Wow, this did not turn out good at all. :(
I thought it would be easy..and it was...but let me tell you...NO TASTE AT ALL! waste of time!
This recipe was a HUGE disappointment! The topping had no taste. Could be better if more ingredients were added.
Tried this as we like apple crisp a lot but had to add a lot of ingredients to make it worth eating. Somebody must have left a lot of things out when they entered the recipe here. This is terrible as written.
This recipe can't be right; results in a soggy mess after the apples cook for 1 1/2 hours. No butter? You're kidding me.
This came out great doubled. BUT...I only added 1 egg to a doubled recipe instead of two, and I added 6 tsp. of melted butter instead of four. We put it in a 13 x 9 pan, baked it at 350 for 30 min. Delish!
It turned out to hard and carmelized for my family.
This recipe was not to my liking.
I used a combination of Rice Milk, H2O, and whipped cream, instead of just milk, using a base of Arrowhead Mill's Organic Buttermilk Pancake Mix (rather than flour). Because I am cooking for 2, I cut all ingredients down to about a 1/3 of original qty. While I usually use some form of butter (usually Smart Balance spread w/ flax seed oil), I specifically searched for a recipe that did NOT include any type of butter in the topping. Like one suggestion, I mixed all ingredients together at the start, and will top with just a few sprinkles of the buttermilk mix and a few oats towards the last 15 min. of baking time for a crispy topping. I am rating based on my modifications for adding organic ingredients + mixing altogether.
My husband said it was okay. I do not like baked fruit, but I liked the extra juice. I also added cinnamon.
I put in a cup of melted butter instead of the milk. Added a tablespoon of cinnamon. I also used Courtland apple's.
I wish I would’ve read all this reviews. Don’t waste your time or effort. Don’t do this!!!
not as good as cockn snags but pretty good, i would reccomend add nest chuts after baking for 2 hours then. bake again with roated nest chuts
Mom always made this, we used brown sugar over white. Love it with no oatmeal!
This was the worst apple crisp recipe I ever made. The brown sugar turned into a hard candy and the oatmeal was too much. I am very disappointed in Allrecipes with this one.
Even though I cut the sugar back to 1-1/2 cups, there was still way too much sugar. would not make this again.
