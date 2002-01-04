Ricotta Cheese Pie

This ricotta cheese pie is creamy and not too sweet.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Dissolve cornstarch in 1/2 cup milk in a large bowl; stir in ricotta, remaining 1 cup milk, eggs, vanilla, and sugar until well blended.

  • Pour filling into unbaked pie crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Sprinkle top with cinnamon; cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 50.2mg; sodium 153.4mg. Full Nutrition
