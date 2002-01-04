Ricotta Cheese Pie
This ricotta cheese pie is creamy and not too sweet.
THIS Ricotta pie was the perfect dessert after a roasted lamb dinner on Easter Sunday. The pie was light and airy. I used frozen strawberries as an optional topping. This is perfect if you love a traditional dessert but don't want something as heavy as cheesecake. I will keep this in my "active file.". Thank you, Linda C for terrific recipe.Read More
First let me say we like Ricotta cheese, but this pie is best left unmade. I found it basicly sweet w/o much flavor. My husband did not like it either. Use your time and ingredients for a more worthwhile dessert.Read More
I made this pie to serve at my New Year's Eve gathering, and now I wish I hadn't (I probably should have "tested" it first. Especially since I was kind of "skeptical" of the ingredients -- especially the vanilla -- from the start). It cooked up well (that was not the problem) but nobody (including me) seemed to like it. In the future, I think I will stick with my "traditional" ricotta cheese pie -- which includes rice, spinach and a very generous sprinkling of Parmesan cheese. Sorry.
I added drained crushed pineapple. Many of my guests requested the recipe. Wonderful!!!
This was an awesome pie. My family raved about it and told me I had to make it for special occasions from now on (after I just decided to make it one night for no reason). I did, however, change 2 things to the recipe. I only had 1 cup of rictotta cheese so I used that instead of 1 1/2 cups and I also put the cinnamon into the blended recipe before baking. It turned out great.
Make it the night before and keep it in the refridgerator. It has a smoother texture the next day.
i added a tablespoon of orange marmelade and a little apricot preserves, salt, and a dash of lemon juice for a flavor boost, and the results were pretty good, although i'm not crazy about the grainy texture of the ricotta. i might try this again with cottage cheese, using less milk. the pie is better chilled. this is a good, simple, inexpensive recipe for any occassion.
I work as a cook at a senior center. I made this recipe for them. They all loved it! It is like an old fashioned custard. Very easy and very good!
I agree that this tasted like nothing. I used part-skim ricotta which was probably not a good choice, but I still won't be making this again.
I was looking for the traditional Italian style ricotta pie to make for my inlaws and, my mother-in-law said it tasted just like the traditional ricotta!! I did not change anything in the recipe and it turned out great!
Very good. I just made this tonight and it turned out wonderful. The only thing I did differently was I added just a bit of honey and a very small amount of lemon rind to the cheese mixture. Thanks for sharing!!
Excellent and easy recipe! I've made it twice and everyone loved it! I'm going to try it again today for dinner - without sugar and vanilla - but with fresh asparagus and ham.
I think a bit less milk would have worked out better for me, but I also used graham cracker crust, works well with that and adds a bit of nice texture. I want to try this with an Oreo crust next to see if that adds anything else.
I was hosting a pre-xmas family supper and replaced half the milk with egg nog. Added some lemon zest and omitted the cinnamon. I topped it with home-made cranberry sauce. It was enjoyed by all. I will make it again.
I would definitely make it again. It tasted like a custard pie. Very flavorful and easy to make. I mixed the entire recipe in the food processor
I had ricotta leftover from making lasagna and wanted to use it. Came across this recipe and decided to give it a try. Everyone loved it and that's no easy task!! It was quick easy and delicious! Thanks for the recipe.
What an easy, tasty pie. I drained a can of crushed pineapple and mixed it in with the filling before baking. It did take a little longer to bake, but the results were very good!
I loved this pie! Made it twice now in 2days, and a few asked for recipe. Brought back memories of my late grandmother's cheese pie-delicious!!
I made this to use up some ricotta cheese & I will be making it again for sure. I didn't use any crust as I can't have wheat but it was still easy to dish out. I sprinkled cinnamon on a plate outlining a fork then placed the pie topped with a drizzle of chocolate sauce & sour cherries. My husband loved it & this will be one of my go to recipes for guests & for just because days. A nice light not too sweet treat.
Added almond extract...awesome!
Kinda bland.
I made this in little ramekin dishes (8) and baked the same amount of time. the crust added a lot of calories so I omitted. I like not so sweet desserts so this was really good for me. if you are into really rich desserts this is not for you. I also substituted eggbeaters for the eggs. enjoy!
Absolutely delicious! A big hit in my home will definitely make again. Added just a little extra vanilla extract & cinnamon. This recipe is a simple classic we all loved.
Great recipe for a pie. I made a few changes, I used condenced sweet milk insted of skim milk. Made it sweet but not too sweet. .
Easy to make! I added halved blackberries for a little additional flavor and sliced almonds for crunch. I agree with other reviews, it's a bit flavorless without a fruit topping but still a good recipe
