Ibby's Grasshopper Pie

I used a premade Oreo crust for this recipe, which actually worked quite well and was easier than making one with wafers. I first attempted to make the filling using vegetarian marshmallows (without gelatin), but that was a disaster. After I melted them, they cooled into a bunch of gross little lumps. So I had to throw that batch away and go to the store and buy regular old jetpuffed marshmallows with gelatin. After I had that situation taken care of, it was easy and fun to make. I topped the pie off with chopped up Andes Candies and the end result was a nice, light, fluffy pie that nicely complemented the other food at the barbeque I attended. My only complaint is that the alcohol taste is pretty strong and apparent, so I'd like to tweak that part of it. Otherwise, it's a great recipe and just what I was searching for.