Ibby's Grasshopper Pie

This is the classic grasshopper pie of all time. My kids still clamor for this one at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Recipe by Ibby

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Mix chocolate cookie crumbs and melted butter. Pat into the bottom and sides of 9- or 10-inch pie dish. Refrigerate at least one hour.

  • In a saucepan, melt marshmallows in milk over medium heat. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Add the creme de menthe and creme de cacao and mix well. Fold in the whipped cream. Pour the filling into the chilled pie shell and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.

  • Slice the pie and add an additional dollop of whipped cream for serving, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 54.4mg; sodium 148.4mg. Full Nutrition
