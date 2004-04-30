Ibby's Grasshopper Pie
This is the classic grasshopper pie of all time. My kids still clamor for this one at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Very, very good. I used a pre-made chocolate crust to save on time. Next time, I would add a wee bit less of the creme de menthe. I used regular (brown) creme de coco b/c I didn't have white, and it was fine -- did not turn the pie brown, just intensified the green. I also bought chocolate covered/candy-shelled mints, chopped them up, and sprinkled them on the top. Yum! Everyone loved it.Read More
My boyfriend and I didn't like this at all. It tasted very boozy, even medicinal.Read More
This Recipe is Great! Some variations that I made: I used oreo cookies, chopped in a food processor for the crust. I also put them into muffin tins instead of making it a pie. I also topped each individual "pie" with chopped ande's mints. Hope you all enjoy this recipe as much as I did (and my coworkers).
I made this a few days ago for my boyfriend because this one restaurant in town makes it and he loves it. Everything turned out alright, except I had a hard time getting the whipping cream to whip (sans electric mixer) so I went and bought some whipped cream and that worked fine. If you do that, I would probably suggest adding more than the 1 cup they have for the recipe. The 1/4 cup cream de menthe wasn't overly powering. On some pieces I could taste it more than others, but I'd stick with the 1/4 cup. Other than that, it turned out well! I also used a pre-made Oreo pie crust, so good!
I added a layer of mint chocolate chip ice cream to the top and sprinkled with broken andes mints. It was wonderful!
Made the recipe exactly as originally written. The only thing I added: before freezing, I pushed whole Oreos into the top and made a pretty design. I just wanted to use the extra cookies left over from the crust...and I think it did a nice job of adding a bit more chocolate flavor.
Excellent pie, like my aunt used to make for Thanksgiving every year. If the liquor taste is a bit strong, you can add the creme de menthe to the marshmallow/milk mixture as it heats to cook off a bit of the alcohol. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was absolutely delicious and so easy to make. You can even buy a chocolate graham cracker crust to make it even easier!
This is a great, easy recipe! What a wonderful treat for christmas, or any holiday. I put an andes mint on top in the center with red sugar lightly sprinkled on top.
I used Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur in place of the clear creme de coca and it was yummy. I've only made this once so I can not conset to the difference but I'm sticking to the white chocolate liqueur where 4 Tbs. might even be better!
I used a premade Oreo crust for this recipe, which actually worked quite well and was easier than making one with wafers. I first attempted to make the filling using vegetarian marshmallows (without gelatin), but that was a disaster. After I melted them, they cooled into a bunch of gross little lumps. So I had to throw that batch away and go to the store and buy regular old jetpuffed marshmallows with gelatin. After I had that situation taken care of, it was easy and fun to make. I topped the pie off with chopped up Andes Candies and the end result was a nice, light, fluffy pie that nicely complemented the other food at the barbeque I attended. My only complaint is that the alcohol taste is pretty strong and apparent, so I'd like to tweak that part of it. Otherwise, it's a great recipe and just what I was searching for.
My husband has been telling me for a couple of years about eating Grasshopper pies as a teen. I had a hard time finding a recipe. At last, this website led me to Ibby's Grasshopper pie. It is so simple to make and most important it was as my hasband remembered. I promise you will have people coming back for seconds and thirds. To decorate it, I did whip up some homemade whip cream and piped it all over the top and sprinkled with chocolate shavings. I also added some food coloring to give it the pale green color.
This very good and very easy. A really good ending to our Thanksgiving dessert choices.
I used a store-bought oreo crust and substituted Cool Whip for the whipped cream. It was easy and delicious!
Easy to make but too much mint taste and not enough chocolate--the mint completely overpowered the chocolate.
I served this at a Christmas party last year. It was a huge hit and very easy to make!
I followed the directions perfectly and it didn't set well. I think next time I'd add a few more marshmallows or a bit less milk. The flavor was fine. I topped the pie with chocolate ganache and sweetened whipped cream, which helped cut down the bite of the mint.
This was delicious!!! I only had whipped cream and had to add about 3 cups of it to come to the right consistancy.
This was excellent. It had great flavor.
Absolute perfection!
I've made this recipe at least 5 times. It has become a Christmas tradition in our house. This is one if my teenage daughter's fave pies. I also make a pecan pie recipe from this site. The only alteration is that I use a pre-made Oreo cookie she'll. Otherwise, followed exactly.
My boyfriend hates most desserts (yeah, he's nuts!), but he absolutely loved this one. It just mets in your mouth and it definitely has a kick from the creme de menthe. The only problem I had was finding chocolate wafers at my grocery store - so I used oreos, sans the creme. It was delicious!
This recipe is absolutely delicious! I first tried it at a friend's Thanksgiving gathering and decided to try making it myself the following year. The first time, my pie didn't have the light fluffy texture, but then I learned that whisking the whipping cream by hand makes a huge difference from using an electronic mixer. Using a store-bought chocolate cookie crust works well, too.
Just like I remembered. Thought this had a nice blend of creme de menthe & chocolate - nothing overpowering at all. I suspect the brand may be what makes a difference. One suggestion - look for the small airplane-sized bottles (1 oz?) at the liquor store. I used 1 bottle of creme de menthe and a half bottle of the creme de cacao for this and it was perfect. Those bottles were just 99 cents each in the trial size vs. $8.99 and up for regular bottles.
I wasn't sure this would turn out quite right, because I doubled the recipe to make a large rectangular version like my aunt used to make to Christmas. It didn't really turn out like her's, but it was still really delicious. We had this as a dessert for a "Lady's Night" with my co-workers. I had trouble folding in the whipped cream, but that was totally my fault...I've never folded before, and I used whipped topping and I think the marshmellow mix was still a little too hot. But, it all turned out, so I guess I can't complain. I also put Andes mints on the top in a checkerboard pattern for decoration. They matched perfectly!
I did not liek the taste.
It'sperfect & exactly the same recipe my Mom-in-law used to make every Christmas. Now it's up to me. I add 3 drops of green foid colouring to make it a few shades darker but do NOT increase the Creme de Menthe or your lovely pie will never freeze properly. Also take your time folding the whipped cream into the marshmallow mixture or it will not incorporate well &/or lose volume.
I'm giving it 4 stars because my 17 year old daughter loved it, but I didn't care for this pie at all. First of all the crust didn't come out well, so if I ever made it again I would definitely purchase a ready made crust. I didn't think the taste was tremendously appealing either.
