Custard Pie II

Rating: 4 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Creamy homemade pudding texture. You can replace the cinnamon with nutmeg if you prefer. This pie can be baked in an 8 inch pie pan, as well.

By Yvonne

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -8 or 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine eggs, sugar, cinnamon or nutmeg, vanilla, and salt. Add scalded milk a little at a time, so that you do not cook the eggs. When all is blended, pour into a 8 or 9 inch unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 322.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

Kaye
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2008
My family loves this recipe and i have been asked by many for the recipe... however i do add fresh berries,(like blueberry or blackberrys) i also have added and extra egg, do make sure to use whole milk..... Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

RYAN17
Rating: 1 stars
11/08/2004
Although this pie was easy to make, the final product came out tasting bland. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Kaye
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2008
My family loves this recipe and i have been asked by many for the recipe... however i do add fresh berries,(like blueberry or blackberrys) i also have added and extra egg, do make sure to use whole milk..... Read More
Helpful
(29)
Jane D
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2010
My Mom loves custard so I decided to make this for her birthday. Did not have a crust and no time to make one so I doubled the recipe using 2 cans of canned milk and reg milk to make the 4 cups. I then used a 9 x 13 cake pan as a bath and a glass pan that fit inside. Glass pan inside the 9 x 13, poured the custard into the glass pan into the oven then added water to the outside pan almost to the top. Baked for 30 minutes @ 350. Came out perfect. Made it again tonight and it is perfect. Read More
Helpful
(21)
CHRISF2
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2004
I really enjoyed this pie. It was easy to make and turned out perfect. The flavor seemed to come out more after the pie sat a day in the frig. I used the nutmeg for that old fashion taste. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(19)
ruthie64
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2011
I made this recipe today never made custard pie before but my mother used to well this certainly hit the spot it was perfect. I put a little too much cinn in it and was scared it would not be good but the excess cinn layed on the crust and gave it such a great taste and the top had a golden brown top. I just loved it and will keep this in my recipe box for future use Read More
Helpful
(8)
RYAN17
Rating: 1 stars
11/08/2004
Although this pie was easy to make, the final product came out tasting bland. Read More
Helpful
(6)
linda
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2021
I had to cook this recipe longer to set filling. 45 minutes Read More
Helpful
(2)
William Tatum
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2015
excellent recipe. I decided to leave out the crust. made it more of a pudding. Read More
Jan Hertwig
Rating: 3 stars
06/26/2017
I found it too sweet....I use organic cane sugar. Next time I would cut it down to half a cup. Also it took 50 minutes although my oven may need to calibrated. Otherwise with freshly grated nutmeg it was a good custard pie. Reminded me of the cafeteria places in Myrtle Beach where they featured custard pie. Read More
