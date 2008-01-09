Custard Pie II

My family loves this recipe and i have been asked by many for the recipe... however i do add fresh berries,(like blueberry or blackberrys) i also have added and extra egg, do make sure to use whole milk.....
My Mom loves custard so I decided to make this for her birthday. Did not have a crust and no time to make one so I doubled the recipe using 2 cans of canned milk and reg milk to make the 4 cups. I then used a 9 x 13 cake pan as a bath and a glass pan that fit inside. Glass pan inside the 9 x 13, poured the custard into the glass pan into the oven then added water to the outside pan almost to the top. Baked for 30 minutes @ 350. Came out perfect. Made it again tonight and it is perfect.
I really enjoyed this pie. It was easy to make and turned out perfect. The flavor seemed to come out more after the pie sat a day in the frig. I used the nutmeg for that old fashion taste. Yummy!
I made this recipe today never made custard pie before but my mother used to well this certainly hit the spot it was perfect. I put a little too much cinn in it and was scared it would not be good but the excess cinn layed on the crust and gave it such a great taste and the top had a golden brown top. I just loved it and will keep this in my recipe box for future use
Although this pie was easy to make, the final product came out tasting bland.
I had to cook this recipe longer to set filling. 45 minutes
excellent recipe. I decided to leave out the crust. made it more of a pudding.
I found it too sweet....I use organic cane sugar. Next time I would cut it down to half a cup. Also it took 50 minutes although my oven may need to calibrated. Otherwise with freshly grated nutmeg it was a good custard pie. Reminded me of the cafeteria places in Myrtle Beach where they featured custard pie.