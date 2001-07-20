Peanut Butter Pie IX

This pie can be made in one 9x13 pan too!

By Dee

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 - 9 inch pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • In a food processor grind the cookies. Mix with the melted butter. Place into two pie pans and freeze.

  • Whip the cream cheese and slowly add sugar. Mix for 3 minutes on high speed. Add the peanut butter and mix. On low speed, mix in the whipped topping. Divide in two and place in pie pans lined with cookie crust.

  • Let set overnight in the freezer or in refrigerator. Garnish with whipped cream and shaved chocolate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
838 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 69.1g; fat 58.3g; cholesterol 46.1mg; sodium 560.3mg. Full Nutrition
