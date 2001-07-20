Peanut Butter Pie IX
This pie can be made in one 9x13 pan too!
Excellent! I made this and put it in a 9x13 pan. It was very rich and delicious. I drizzled chocolate syrup and crushed peanut butter cups on the top. Every one loved it! This one is a keeper! Good for large gatherings since a little goes a long way!Read More
In family of peanut butter pie lovers, not one person liked this. The texture is thick, dense, and heavy. It's almost the consistency of fudge that didn't set properly (I followed the recipe to a T). It might be OK in a 9 inch pie pan, but the double recipe makes a filling that completely fills a 9x13, which is too much given the texture and consistency. The flavor isn't "bad" but I didn't find it to be worth the expense and bother. My recommendation is to halve the recipe (very easy to do as it's written) and try it as one 9 inch pie first to see if you like it. If you decide to try the 9x13 version, save a little money and get one 28oz jar of peanut butter. You won't miss the extra 4 ounces.Read More
My family loved this! So did all the high schoolers and college students who dropped by my house due to Thanksgiving break last week. I used a 9x13 pan, and it was so easy to pop out of the freezer when guests would arrive. There's plenty to go around, too. I used the 28 ounce jar of peanut butter, and the pie tasted fine without the garnish. Will make this again!
I think this is the recipe on the back of a Oreo Cookie package, and I lost it. Now I have found it again!
