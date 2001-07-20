Peanut Butter Pie IX

In family of peanut butter pie lovers, not one person liked this. The texture is thick, dense, and heavy. It's almost the consistency of fudge that didn't set properly (I followed the recipe to a T). It might be OK in a 9 inch pie pan, but the double recipe makes a filling that completely fills a 9x13, which is too much given the texture and consistency. The flavor isn't "bad" but I didn't find it to be worth the expense and bother. My recommendation is to halve the recipe (very easy to do as it's written) and try it as one 9 inch pie first to see if you like it. If you decide to try the 9x13 version, save a little money and get one 28oz jar of peanut butter. You won't miss the extra 4 ounces.

