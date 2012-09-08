Oatmeal Pie III
Oatmeal Pie tastes like pecan pie. Sprinkle with chopped nuts before baking, if desired. This recipe makes two pies.
This is a very good pie and it does taste simalar to pecan pie. I have used white syrup in this in the past but the dark cornsyrup is better. Thank you for this recipe.Read More
Excellent oatmeal pie! I wasn't sure how it would come out as the filling was more runny than I am used too but I baked for 40 minutes in a 10-inch pie pan and it came out perfect.
Perfect Yummy Goodness!!!
