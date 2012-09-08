Oatmeal Pie III

5
3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Oatmeal Pie tastes like pecan pie. Sprinkle with chopped nuts before baking, if desired. This recipe makes two pies.

Recipe by Don Davidson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 9-inch pies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix eggs, corn syrup, and sugar. Add milk, melted margarine, coconut, and oatmeal. Pour into two 9-inch pie shells.

  • Bake in preheated oven until filling is browned and set, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 64.2g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 54.5mg; sodium 290.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022