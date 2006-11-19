Cornish Pastie II

4.3
9 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Individual pasties--originally made to pack in lunch boxes.

Recipe by Lorrie Sterling

prep:

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 pasties
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings


Directions

  • Divide pastry in three equal parts. Roll 1/3 to make 8x15 inch rectangle. Trim edges and cut to make two 7-inch squares. Place on baking sheet. Repeat with other two thirds of pastry.

  • Arrange layer of potatoes on half of each pastry square, top with layer of onion and then with beef. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and dot with butter.

  • Moisten pastry edges with cold water and fold over to make triangles; press edges together to make tight seal. A tight seal retains steam and makes juicy pastries.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 1 hour or until meat is tender. Serve hot with chili sauce, ketchup, or pickle relish or serve cold for sandwiches.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
518 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 32g; cholesterol 33.2mg; sodium 1015.1mg. Full Nutrition
