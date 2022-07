Cornish Pastie II

I grew up in Butte,Montana where these are famous. My mother made the 100's of times and I must be nearing the number myself. It seems to me any kind of beef is good to use, but freeze and before all the way thawed, cut into pieces of 1/4 " squares. (If you can find in a local store, Taco meat it is perfect and already cut) These can so good cold with catsup for days. I use 2 # of meat and about the same amount of potatoes (not in pounds, but diced up 1/4 inch) and appears to be the same as meat. In a blender with water, I mix my carrots and onions the strain for at least 1 or more hours. Season with salt, pepper and if you can get it Vegeta which can be found in European stores.