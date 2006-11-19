Cornish Pastie II
Individual pasties--originally made to pack in lunch boxes.
Being of Cornish decent and having eaten pastie all my life I have just a few suggestions. In addition to potatoes and onions add a small turnip also a little green onion. Also mix potatoes, meat, turnip with a little butter, salt and pepper in a large bowl, before adding to pie crust. Your can also substitute the type of meat, just use a lean meat. Also my mother would eat them hot with just butter, salt and pepper. My grandfather used to do the same but, added hot sauce.....
As a Cornish woman and being of a long line of Cornish women I have to tell you this recipe is very close to what my mom, grandmother and aunt would make. The only thing they did differently is add swede (swedish turnip or rutabaga). Sliced thin and added with the potatoes, you would probably need about half as much swede as potato. Also I have found that the fattier pieces of meat add more juice to the pasty.
I really enjoyed this recipe, but I ran into a problem with the amount of dough required. Though I used a double crust, after rolling out the rectangle, the dough was so thin I couldn't fill it. I started over and made six 7" circles instead. I also premixed the filling with melted butter and added some seasoning. I'll try this one again. Very tasty!
i added some garlic, thyme,and celery salt for a little more flavor
This recipe was a great place to start. They were not like the pasties I ate as a young child but they were still tasty. I made my own dough and found that making smaller pasties seamed to work better than large ones because you cannot transfer the large pasties to the baking sheet without breaking them.
I grew up in Butte,Montana where these are famous. My mother made the 100's of times and I must be nearing the number myself. It seems to me any kind of beef is good to use, but freeze and before all the way thawed, cut into pieces of 1/4 " squares. (If you can find in a local store, Taco meat it is perfect and already cut) These can so good cold with catsup for days. I use 2 # of meat and about the same amount of potatoes (not in pounds, but diced up 1/4 inch) and appears to be the same as meat. In a blender with water, I mix my carrots and onions the strain for at least 1 or more hours. Season with salt, pepper and if you can get it Vegeta which can be found in European stores.
I threw together three kinds of meat, ground beef, ground turkey, and chorizo, then I mixed in some chopped steamed brussel sprouts because I didn't have any cabbage. I also added shredded medium cheddar and mozzarella cheese, flattened out a can of biscuits one at a time, filled them, and then folded them into packages, lay them seams/folds down on a parchment lined cookie sheet, and baked them for 15 minutes at 350 F, turning them half way through due to my oven being small and stupid. :) Delish... due to the flavor of the chorizo, I didn't have to add any salt, but I did add fresh ground black pepper, and dried minced onion... again, it was what I had on hand.
