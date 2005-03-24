Mock Apple Pie I

Apple Pie with no apples needed!

By Carmela Sagendorf

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Roll out half of the pastry and line one 9 inch pie plate. Place the crackers in the prepared crust.

  • In a saucepan, over high heat, bring water, sugar and cream of tartar to a boil and then simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in lemon juice and rind then let cool.

  • Pour syrup over the crackers. Dot top with butter or margarine and sprinkle with cinnamon. Roll out remaining pastry and place over pie. Trim, seal and flute edges. Slit top crust to allow steam to escape.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until crust is crisp and golden. Let pie cool completely before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 69g; fat 14g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 259.8mg. Full Nutrition
