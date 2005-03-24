Mock Apple Pie I
Apple Pie with no apples needed!
A recipe similar to this appeared in the Kraft "Food and Family" magazine where I had originally tried it. This is a REALLY good recipe especially if you like lemon. One error I find in this recipe though is it requires a double crust, not single crust pie shell.Takes about 36 crackers,rind of 1 whole lemon and juice of 1 1/2 lemon. This may help when making your grocery list. Also, it is not necessary to cool pie completely. We ate it warm and it did not fall apart when cutting and tasted great!Read More
Great pie! Hubby and I have hit some hard times and this pie sure is cheaper than an apple pie. Great taste! He sure was fooled! I sprinkled cinnamon between layers of crakers. Sprinkled some coarse sugar on the top crust before baking.
If you didn't know it was made from crackers instead of apples; you wouldn't know the difference.
This tasted just like an apple pie. Mr children would not believe me when I told them there was no apples in it.
I chose to make this particular recipe because I liked how you layer the crackers in the bottom instead of adding them to the boiling water mixture like others do. This really made an Apple like texture. The pie was a hit and if I didn't tell my family what it was they never would have guessed that there were no apples in it.
