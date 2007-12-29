French Silk Chocolate Pie I

"Mom, next Wednesday is pi day and we have to make a pie for math class!" my daughter told me last week. "My teacher's favorite pie is French Silk and I told him we would make one." I sadly told her I had never made one before, but we could look up a recipe and try it over the weekend. This recipe for French Silk Chocolate Pie looked like a winner! I noticed the recommendations to double the filling, picked up the ingredients, and we began baking. This was my daughter's first experience at rolling pie dough, and at holding the mixer for the full five minutes after each egg. Our two trial pies on the weekend turned out delicious! I took one to share with my fellow teachers, and froze a piece for my son in college. Then, on Tuesday night, we began to make the pie for pi day at school. In the middle of the preparations (while waiting for the chocolate to cool), I realized I had only one teaspoon of vanilla, not two! What to do? I looked through my cabinets and found almond extract. I thought with the chocolate, it probably wouldn't even be tasted. The pie was made and in the refrigerator, ready for the final whipped cream topping in the morning. I licked off a little filling from my spatula and just rolled my eyes. That little bit of almond extract was wonderful in that filling! I wished I had made the first two that way! Well, the pie was a hit at school; everyone loved it and the pie pan came home empty.