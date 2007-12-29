French Silk Chocolate Pie I

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 182.7mg. Full Nutrition
Yes, this pie is "thin" on the filling as one reviewer commented, but because it is dense and very rich, and I always top this with sweetened whipped cream and garnish with chocolate curls which builds it up. Serve in small portions. It is delicious!
1 inch of filling does not a pie make! I gave the recipe 3 stars. The taste and texture are incredible BUT there isn't enough filling for a standard 9 inch pie shell. The filling needs to be doubled, everything else is perfect, ingredients, method and results are to die for, but the pie looked cheap because the shell wasn't full enough. After it has set overnight, garnish with whipped whipping cream{sweetening it is not necessary with this pie} and chocolate curls
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2007
"Mom, next Wednesday is pi day and we have to make a pie for math class!" my daughter told me last week. "My teacher's favorite pie is French Silk and I told him we would make one." I sadly told her I had never made one before, but we could look up a recipe and try it over the weekend. This recipe for French Silk Chocolate Pie looked like a winner! I noticed the recommendations to double the filling, picked up the ingredients, and we began baking. This was my daughter's first experience at rolling pie dough, and at holding the mixer for the full five minutes after each egg. Our two trial pies on the weekend turned out delicious! I took one to share with my fellow teachers, and froze a piece for my son in college. Then, on Tuesday night, we began to make the pie for pi day at school. In the middle of the preparations (while waiting for the chocolate to cool), I realized I had only one teaspoon of vanilla, not two! What to do? I looked through my cabinets and found almond extract. I thought with the chocolate, it probably wouldn't even be tasted. The pie was made and in the refrigerator, ready for the final whipped cream topping in the morning. I licked off a little filling from my spatula and just rolled my eyes. That little bit of almond extract was wonderful in that filling! I wished I had made the first two that way! Well, the pie was a hit at school; everyone loved it and the pie pan came home empty.
OMG this thing was awesome and OH SO EASY! If you REALLY do what the recipe says you will have no problems at all. It was so light, so fluffy and sooooo amazingly simple. I will never by a pie in a box again. (Not that I ever did, but if I know someone is about to I'll bring this myself since in my husband's family this is the pie of choice.) First thing - melt the butter a bit. It is important that the butter is room temperature, i.e. very soft. Mine was quite soft and so when I whipped it, it whipped up quickly and easily. I added the sugar very slowly and you could see the mixture turning white as the recipe said you wanted it to. If it doesn't turn white you haven't whipped it enough! Finally, add the eggs one by one. As each egg was added, it did appear to thicken a bit. But as the recommended five minutes elapsed it returned to fluffy and then got even fluffier. Added the next egg and it was the same thing again with an even fluffier result in the end. Only place I deviated was using a chocolate cookie crumb pie crust. Added a layer of fresh whipped cream just before serving and we were all absolutely thrilled with this pie!
I made this for Christmas dinner and it went over really well. The key is to beat each egg for the full five minutes. I started to worry that it would still be gritty, but after beating each egg the full five minutes it wasn't at all. No leftovers at all!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2002
AWESOME!! I made this for a church function. By far the youngest lady, my pie had the most compliments. I made my own choc. cookie crust and topped with whipped cream. Next time I'll leave the whipped cream off--it confused the taste. The pie was WAY GOOD without it! I creamed ingred. for a very long time to achieve a very silky, no grit, texture. I also made it kid- and elder-friendly by using pasteurized Egg Beaters egg whites. A cowhand said that it was a little piece of heaven!
Going only on flavor this recipe is a five star pie. But flavor isn't everything. The proportions on this recipe are way off the mark. I doubled the recipe and still came up short. You would want 2.5 times these amounts to fill a 9 inch pie crust. Also, I modified the recipe for sanitary reasons. After adding the raw eggs, I slowly brought the batter to a boil over medium heat, stirring it regularly. After removing it from the heat, I mixed it again at medium speed. This modification gave me peace of mind that I'm not giving anyone food poisoning. The pie set well and had a perfect consistency... in the fridge. After being out for a few minutes it became tasty chocolate soup in a pie shell. I know some of this is the trade-off for cooking the egg whites, but I seriously doubt the raw egg pie would last two hours on the buffet table either. This pie needs to be kept cold.
This is one of my favorite pies! Almost all of the reviews for this recipe say to double the filling, but I found that it was not necessary. One step that was left out of the recipe is to CHILL the mixture. I chill mine in the freezer for 5-10 minutes after getting the last egg stirred in...maybe 1 minute of whipping, then straight to the freezer. Once the mixture is chillled, whip it the remaining 4 minutes. It will really start to fluff up. A true french silk pie is light brown and fluffy...not deep dark brown. If you ended up with dark brown filling, you didn't whip it enough, or the mixture was too warm. When the mixture is warm, it won't fluff up, therefore you won't have enough to fill the pie shell. Trust me, it works and it is sooooo good! Now I just have to figure out a way to get rid of some of the fat so I can eat it more often!!
I was very hesitant to try this because the thought of eating something with raw eggs in it makes me sick. But, I figured the FS pie I get from Bakers Square probably has raw eggs in it and that's never stopped me from eating it. So, I tried this. Very glad I did. Tasted great and was surprisingly easy (since I let my Kitchenaid do all the work). I will do this again.
Because I was low on time (and sick as a dog), I made a chocolate cookie crust instead of using a pastry shell. I took some of the other reviewers suggestions and doubled the filling. I'm glad I did, because the pie would have only filled the pie shell just under halfway if I hadn't doubled it. It really was a simple pie and the outcome was a very rich and decadent pie that was almost truffle like in mouth feel. We absolutely loved it, my husband ate two pieces back to back. Excellent pie. I think this could also make a good mousse pie next time if I was to fold in sweetened whipped cream instead of doubling the filling. NOTE: I'm sure if I had waited five minutes between each egg, my filling amount would have been perfect. That being said, I think my oldest son did a bang up job on his own and the results were great for us even if the original filling amount wasn't enough for us. Next time, I'll make this myself and see what the outcome is, then re-review.
So after reading a bunch of the reviews for this recipe, I was thoroughly confused as to which directions I should follow. To double the recipe for filling…or not? To whip the egg whites into stiff peaks…or just whip the entire egg in as is? After much consideration, the only changes I made were to the serving size (I changed it to 12, b/c I used a 9 in pan), the crust (I used an oreo cookie crust), and the method of preparation (I used a whisk attachment for the eggs and a paddle attachment for the other ingredients). I whipped each egg for 5 minutes before adding the next one. I ended up with a BEAUTIFUL, silky, heavenly French silk pie! I will DEFINITELY be making this in the future.
This is presented as a dump recipe, with all ingredients dumped together. It is NOT a dump recipe. Take all of the sugar and process in a food processor, or buy ultra fine sugar at the store. 1/4 cup of that sugar keep aside. Use 3 eggs. Separate the eggs, reserve the whites. Heat the chocolate, but don't add it to the butter until everything goes together. Take the egg whites and the reserved sugar and make a meringue. Now add the warm chocolate to the cold butter-mix, mixing well. now fold in the meringue, not mixing, not beating, you want the air to stay in the egg whites. Chill this quickly, the butter thats in this needs to only be warm enough to work with the whole time for this recipe. If the butter runs, it's ruined. Hope this helps all of you. remember, yolks with the butter, whites with the sugar, this will help keep things as light-textured as possible. enjoy
I put a layer of homemade, sweetened whipped cream on top and garnished with chocolate shavings. The taste and texture was PERFECT. The only problem I have is with the reviewers. I don't understand what the big deal is about the amount yielded in the original recipe if you are using a regular-depth 8 or 9 inch pie dish. I usually read reviews prior to making a recipe and usually find them helpful, but this time I'm disappointed. I doubled the batch of filling due to the amount of complaints I read, and well, I could have piled on all of that filling to the point of an overflow...as another cook did according to a picture posted of this recipe, but why would I? It is already a very rich filling and to put THAT much in?! A "French Silk Pie" is supposed to have a generous layer of whipped cream on top and I'm sure that's what no one is doing (according to a lot of the pictures posted of this recipe). Luckily it was so good that my brother-in-law requested another pie the next day so the second pie did not go to waste. So WARNING: If you want more filling, try doing 1 1/2 of the recipe before you go doubling it.
New name...Chocolate crack pie. Because it's VERY addictive! Beat the snot out of the eggs, at least the 5 minutes per egg that is recommended ON HIGH SPEED. It's the only way to whip the eggs up to the consistency you want for this pie. (I used size Large...medium size eggs won't fill up the pie.) The recipe should fill an 8 inch store bought Oreo pie crust just fine, with a little room to spread some cool whip or whipped topping over the top, and then drizzle with Hersheys syrup. Amazing recipe. Everyone will go back for more!
Two years ago my son, now 10, and I searched for the perfect chocolate pie recipe. We tried over ten different recipes, some went to the magpies after the first bite, but this recipe is the one we repeatedly came back to and the only one we use now. It is so easy and so good, the beating of the eggs for a whole 5 minutes is the key to a fluffy pie.**We have made a few changes to this recipe. We add another 1/3 to the pie ingredients. We make a chocolate graham crust and top it off with whipped cream that has had powered sugar and cocoa added to it.
Was really good and liked the richness of the flavor. I dont know why but I should have gone with my gut and used confectioners sugar instead of the regular, but I thought....hmm... i guess I could go half and half...should have done confectioners as I still could taste some of the sugar granules. But good overall!
This is a really good pie especially when you have a nice dollop of whipped cream on each slice. Very smooth and silky in texture. Sort of like a chocolate cream pie without the meringue. This is sure to soothe the chocoholic beast in you. Thanks Ruth.
I gave this a 5 star because the taste and consistency was perfect. I did have to do a few adjustments. The first pie I made I doubled the recipe and separated the eggs beating the whites until firm and then folded them in. The total time of beating for this pie was 50 minutes (I beat the heck out of it at each step). The finished product was a perfect consistency pie with a very grainy taste. So, I did it again only this time, instead of using the 3/4 cup of sugar, I used 1 1/2 cups of powdered sugar (actually I used 3 cups since I doubled the recipe the second time as well). The end result? A perfect, delicious, smooth pie.
I was torn whether to try this or not based on the reviews about it coming out grainy. Because I have a KitchenAid i decided to give it a shot. I did double the recipe, cut the sugar to 1 cup total. This is the most heavenly pie ever, I topped it with a dollop of home made whip cream and slivered almonds and just a pinch of coco. For those who have had problems i feel certain its because its not been blended long enough. I felt like a princess all I had to do was stand there and add an egg every 5 minutes...this will be made many times to come in my home. Thanks
I have made this pie for over 40 years and have come back to it time and again because everyone loves it. The trick is to use only an 8 inch pie shell and beat after each egg the full 5 minutes. Then it is creamy as "silk".
I think this recipe is absolutely perfect as is. I have read other reviews saying that the filling is not enough, or that you are also supposed to fold in the whipped egg whites, etc... Honestly, I can't see why you would. If you follow the recipe exactly, you get a very rich, super smooth and 'silky' chocolate filling. Sure, the filling isn't thick, per se, but it's so rich that I think it would be a waste. I have made this pie several times, with regular pie crust, which a chocolate cookie crumb crust and in individual tartlet shells, and it always comes out perfectly. And I ALWAYS get asked for the recipe. It's fantastic!
Here are a few tips that will cook your eggs and fix the grainy texture of this recipe. Double ingredients, reduce sugar to 2/3 cup + 1TBS. Replace unsweetned chocolate with 5 oz milk chocolate. DIRECTIONS: 1)In a double boiler, melt your chocolate until smooth. Remove and allow to COMPLETELY COOL! 2)In a grease free bowl add the egg whites and the 2/3 cup of granulated sugar. Mix well. Take a wet pastry brush and brush down the sugar that have set on the sides of the bowl. Place the bowl over a pot of simmering water and whisk occasionally until it reaches 160 degrees. 3)If you notice chunks of cooked egg or crystallized sugar in the meringue mix, take a mesh strainer and pour the mixture through. 4) whisk the egg whites until stiff peaks form and the egg whites are cool to the touch... about 15- 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a double boiler whisk the egg yolks,1 TBS heavy cream and 1 TBS sugar until well blended. Whisk constantly over low heat until it registers 160. 5)When meringue has formed stiff peaks and is cool, take a rubber spatula and GENTLEY FOLD your COOLED chocolate to the meringue until blended. 6)In a separate bowl, cream the butter for about 3 minutes. Add the vanilla. Add egg yolks until well blended. FOLD into the chocolate meringue until well blended. 7) Spoon filling into a prepared COOL pie shell. Put into the fridge and let set overnight. After 2 hours in the fridge cover with plastic wrap. HOPE THIS HELPS!!
Fabulous! For Thanksgiving, I cheated and bought the pies this year at a local well known Bakery/Resturant. One of the pies I bought was a French Silk Pie. Everyone loved it. A few days later was my son's birthday. He really like the pie, and asked for it for his birthday. I decided to try to make it. He and the rest of the family said this was even better. That doesn't happen very often where I beat out a bakery. I did as other said and doubled the recipe and I cut down on the sugar by about 1/3 cup. I also cheated and bought a graham cracker crust(10")and it fit perfectly. Since I doubled it, I had to mix (on High)a total of 20 min. (5 min per egg) You have to mix it like it says or it will be grainy. I sort of tried it after each egg, and by the fourth, no more "grainy" feel to it. This was as the name says, Pure Silk. Be warned everyone. This is a very intense pie, and a little goes a long way. Keep your portions smaller. Thanks so much for a great recipe.
This pie is great, but you must follow instructions and beat it for 5-minutes after each egg is added for it to come out smooth and to set properly. I substituted 6 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa and 2 tablespoons solid shortening for the 2 squares (2 ounces) of unsweetened chocolate (I didn't have those on hand.) This recipe is a keeper.
This recipe is the bomb! I followed the recipe to a T, including the beating of one egg at a time for 5 min each. I used pasteurized egg in a carton since the raw egg thing made me a little nervous. But if you are a fan of french silk pie, you will love this recipe.
This was the first french silk pie I ever made, and with tips from other reviewers, it turned out fantastic! Since i used a deep dish 9" pie pan, I increased the recipe by half except for the sugar which I only used 1 cup and it was plenty sweet. I used medium high speed and whipped 5 minutes after each egg, and by the time I was done, all the graininess from the sugar was gone. So just keep on beating until the graininess goes away. It did turn soupy, but after 15 minutes in the freezer, as another reviewer suggested, it whipped up immediately and enough to fill my deep dish pie pan to the very top. I prebaked a regular store bought refrigerated pie shell and I think it was a good idea instead of a chocolate crust which may have been too chocolately or graham cracker crust which may have been too sweet. I pressed in some ground pecans in the crust before baking, but be careful not to burn. I did have my first taste after 2 hrs in the fridge, but definilely needs to be overnight as it was good, but way too soft. Overnite, it was so perfectly firm and cuts and plates beautifully. I topped mine with cool whip because I had it, but next time, homemade whipped cream will be my choice, to do this wonderful pie justice. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this pie for Thanksgiving this year and everyone LOVED it! I topped it with real whipped cream and chocolate shavings. It went before all the other pies, even a french silk from Perkins. You really need to follow the directions and beat long enough so it's smooth.
Everyone is right there is not enough filling for one pie. You need to double the filling to make a true french silk pie. I also strongly agree with other reviewers that you need to whip the egg whites and sugar to a thick consistancey then add that to your chocolate mixture. This is a great recipe. It was fast and easy to make. I will use this again.
Chocolate becomes grainy when overheated, causing the pie to be grainy. Do not go for the quick or easy with chocolate. It does not take much heat to melt chocolate. I use a double boiler. If you do not have one, use a bowl over very warm but not boiling water in a sauce pan.
i got RAVE reviews from everyone at Christmas dinner. all the ladies wanted the recipe. i will definitely make this again. i doubled the recipe and beat it for 15 minutes instead of 20 (since i added four eggs). it was light and fluffy and set very well. goes great with a very buttery crust!
Came out perfect by just following the recipe. Some may have used larger pie plates and it wouldn't be enough then. My husband is the French Silk pie lover and he said it tasted like the real thing. Just was upset I didn't have the chocolate curls on it.
I just made this on Sunday...I followed the directions exactly and it turned out PERFECT! My partner loved it and wants me to make it again. A question: has anyone made this with Splenda (for a low carb) desert?? A wonderful recipe....!
This did not set up at all. It had the consistency and taste of melted chocolate ice cream in a pie shell. Don't go through all the trouble of making this when you can get the same results by melting ice cream...I followed the recipe, beat the eggs for as long as it said and it still didn't work. And I agree it didn't make all that much either.
This was my first attempt at French Silk pie and it came out fantastic. I used a 9" Marie Calender's frozen pie crust and there was plenty of filling for it--just the right amount in fact. Any more would've been too much. I served it with store bought whipped topping. Delicious as it is, I have to admit I can only handle this pie in small servings as it's quite rich.
It's very good but I'm going to cut the chocolate down an oz next time I think. The only reason it would be grainy is because of not beating it enough. Taste it, if it's grainy keep beating. The runnyness & low volume is because something was too warm & the butter got too soft. My kitchen was about 80 degrees so mine started to get too runny after the 3rd egg. I put a bowl of ice & water under the mixing bowl & kept beating. You will see it firm up & the volume will increase. I made a 9 1/2" & it was almost to the top.
Excellent! I accidentally used semisweet chocolate, but cut the sugar to 1/4 cup. The consistency was perfect right off the bat and just got better with the five minute beatings. I used 3 oz of chocolate, 3 eggs, and 3/4 c. butter since I had a 9 inch deep dish pie shell. I should have doubled the recipe. The only reason I can see that some didn't come out right was either the chocolate wasn't completely cooled, or they didn't follow the 5 minute between egg rule. I finished with whipped, sweetened bakers cream and grated chocolate on top. Everyone loved it. Thank you! (In case someone sees they've read this review before, it's because I accidentally posted it on a different silk pie recipe. Oops!)
I doubled the recipe as others suggested and it fit perfectly in the graham cracker pie crust. I'm not sure if this was supposed to happen, but the filling ended up having chunks---it looked like I had crushed oreo cookies in it. I noticed this started forming when I put the 3rd egg in. In the end, it tasted smooth with the occasional chocolate chunks which tasted just fine to me and the guests. Yes, I will make this again!
The easiest and (by FAR) best chocolate silk pie! I highly rec. this. The texture is just perfect and its makes a delicious cold/creamy dessert. This is a perfect dessert for any occasion-Bring it to a bbq kick-out or bring it to a fancy friends celebration...either way it fits in PERFECT! * * * * *
Love this recipe. I made it exactly as stated and it came out perfect. Not too sweet. Not too chocolately. Balanced just right
Lovetobake918
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2012
Great recipe. But there are some things to consider. If you are going to ad a layer of whip cream doubling the recipe may not be necessary. If you do double it only add 1 cup of sugar total other wise it is way too sweet. It is not necessary to double the butter however leave that at 1/2 cup. I also had the problem of the pie tasting granular. And just when I was about to toss it out and start over with powdered sugar the granules went away. The key is to beat it on high not medium for 5 minutes each egg. I didn't use real eggs either I used the stuff in the box. Turned out great. If you don't have a stand mixer I would say to use powdered sugar off of the bat. If you do have a stand mixer make it!! It is a great pie but beat the living daylights out of it so its not grainy!!
In all my years of baking I have never made a French Silk Pie. My new DH loves them, so of course I had to make one for him. Look no further. This is the one to use. I did not change a thing. Excellent!
this pie is amazing! i have made it a few times and it just gets better and better. after the first time i made this french silk my it quickly became my boyfriends favorite dessert and now he begs me to make it all the time!
SO good!! I doubled the recipe to *generously* fill a deep dish pie crust. I used egg beaters and used 1 1/4 C sugar instead of 1 1/2 Cups since many reviewers complained of it being overly sweet. I made this the night before and let it chill in the refrigerator about 24 hours before garnishing it with whipped cream & chocolate curls and finally serving it. As long as you beat the butter sugar mixture well initially and try to keep all the ingredients as close to the same temp as possible...you shouldn't end up with a grainy texture because mine was *silky* smooth!
This pie is fabulous! This was my first attempt at a french silk pie, and it turned out perfect. I love that it's a lighter dessert and I don't feel like I'm gaining weight with every bite. My husband loved it also. It's definitely worth the effort to beat the eggs for the length of time that the recipe states. This one is a keeper! Thanks Ruth.
This filling was fantastic coming right out of the mixing bowl, but after chilling, it was dense and crumbly. The flavor is great, the texture is just lacking. It was smooth- no grit like others had- and right from the mixer, it was fluffy and really outstanding. I did have to make a double batch to fill a standard pie, so be sure to double it. I think next time I make it (I think there will be a next time- it's good enough to warrant some tweaking) I will either serve it shortly after mixing it, or I'll whip some cream to fold in to soften it up some.
Delicious! When I follow the directions, this comes out great. I don't recommend doubling the butter, which I accidentally did the last time I made this pie. The flavor is still good, but the consistency is quite firm. My husband still ate it, of course - but I prefer it with the amount of butter actually indicated in the recipe. :0) I like to make fresh whipped cream and spread over the entire pie, then top with chocolate shavings.
This is a very yummy pie! I followed another reviewer's suggestions, and made a meringue from sugar and egg whites, and then folded that into the chocolate mixture. It makes the perfect amount of filling.
Taste and texture was excellent!! Very rich and heavy though so be sure to cut tiny pieces! After reading other reviews I doubled the recipe and ended up with enough filling for two pies! I think if you whip for five minutes after each egg addition as instructed (I used a KitchenAid mixer) you will end up with enough filling especially if you plan to top the pie with whipped cream. I did "frost" it with whipped cream but made sure to avoid too much confectioner's sugar in my whipped cream. The pie is sweet enough even with a little less sugar. This pie tasted superb--just like a store-bought French Silk. I was worried about texture because of the granulated sugar I used but it really did turn out smooth because of the whipping. After a night in the fridge though it became more fudge-like so I'd advise consuming it the same day you make it.
I gave this recipe 4 stars only because further directions were needed. This was my first time to make a chocolate silk pie, so i was not sure what to expect. First, doubling is necessary. Second, I used Ghirardelli semi-sweet baking chocolate bars(the entire 4oz bar). I expected the grittyness to disappear once it had been whisked on high for 15 minutes, but it was not. The grittyness does not go away until you have added and whipped all your eggs into the mix for each 5minute period. Dont give up it will go away! (Also scrape the sides of the bowl in-between eggs to insure all sugar is in the mixture).I used a pastry shell and did not use graham cracker crust, as this pie is so decadent it really calls for a buttery flaky crust. If you use the semi sweet chocolate you can cut back on the sugar some as it can get very sweet. The pie set nicely in the fridge as hoped. Garnish with whip topping piped around the edges and a sprinkle of chocolate shaving for a pie that looks as good as it tastes!
This pie was excellent. But I have learned to pay attention to feed back. Some feedback seems to be personal preference, but some times it can really be helpful. I choose 3 changes that I think made a big difference. 1) Double recipe for a 9" pie plate. 2)use 1C powdered sugar in chocolate mix. 3) Add egg yokes to chocolate mix, and beat egg whites until stiff, then slowly add 1/2C granulated sugar to the whipped egg whites. After mixing chocolate, fold in egg whites. I used 2oz unsweet chocolate and 2oz bitter sweet. It turned out excellent. I also used (Miracle Baking Powder Pie Crust)
This was a big hit in my household. Husband and son both enjoyed this pie. I did make more filling since I was filling a 9" shell. I used 1 1/2 sticks butter 1 cup sugar, 3 eggs and 3 squares of unsweetened baking chocolate. This is absolutely to die for chocolate pie!
This works. For those who are getting a gritty texture, you are just not beating long or hard enough. It really does take five minutes after each egg to make that silky texture. I thought I was going to end up with a gritty mess at one stage, but it was perfect! I got a lot of compliments on this one, and will definitely make again. The only thing I wasn't keen on was the texture of piecrust pastry with the silky pie - it kinda spoiled the effect! A friend suggested that it might work with a cookie-crumb base, like you would make for a cheesecake; I might try that next time.
The first time I ever tried French Silk Pie was at my favorite eatery, and since that has gone out of business, I have been craving this delicious pie. It takes a long time to make the filling, but let me tell you that it is worth every second you put into it. I did do a few things to speed up the process. After melting the chocolate, I put it in the refrigerator so it would cool completely, and a little bit faster. In my opinion, it didn't change a thing. I also doubled the recipe, which personally, I didn't think was necessary. If you put in the time and effort, the filling is naturally fluffy, and expands to fit in a pie pan. Doubling the recipe did give me an extra pie, which I am very grateful for because it allowed me to taste test it before I show it off tomorrow, at Thanksgiving Dinner. I will be putting on whipped cream once I get to the dinner, and garnishing with chocolate chips, as I have no chocolate shavings. Pictures to come, if I can manage to take them before my family devours it. This is definitely a repeat recipe.
This recipe was delicious, like other reviewers I doubled the batch to fill out a 9in. deep dish pie crust. I used heavy whipping cream as well with some powdered sugar until the sweetness was desired. My fiance ate a whole pie by himself!! I made 4 of them for Christmas and they were a huge hit!! A family member could of sworen it was a "Bakers Square" pie due to the flavor. This is one of my favorites and will remain a number 1 on my list.
I used the pie filling to make ice cream sandwiches. I just put the fluff between two gram crackers and dunked the sides in grated chocolate. Then i froze them. My BF who loves french silk pie gobbled them up.
Good recipe. Found it too sweet though. I would only use half a cup of sugar, using half of it for the egg white meringue. I would also make sure to thoroughly mix the sugar into the butter mixture so that there is no grainy texture.
I use a similar recipe, however I use powdered sugar to avoid the grainy texture. I also use 5 eggs, whipping with the whisk attachment for 5 minutes between each egg. It has been a no fail for years, with PLENTY of filling !
This is a suprisingly good and easy filling. I was aprehensive because of the reviews that state there wasn't enough filling. The first time I made this with a regular pre-baked pie shell, following the recipe exactly, and I had plenty of filling. The second time I made this pie with a chocolate graham craker crust, a layer of chocolate chips and then the filling, and it was amazing.
A few secrets. Use only real butter, some margarines work but its hit and miss. Second, if you have a stand mixer, set it to cream the butter and sugar and walk away, seriously. I have fallen asleep waiting before...LOL. It will be very very soft, but the granuals in the sugar will be completely broken and smooth. Scrap the beaters and put the bowl in the fridge to reset the butter and when it is cold and firm again contiue the recipe as follows. Also do not replace chocolate squares with cocoa powder it will not set right every time. It will be smooth as silk and set every time. We have been making this pie for every celebration for 50 years and running. LOL. Die hard chocolaholics...LOL
Awesome recipe. As is mentioned by Barb, it's missing a few steps. So here's what I did: I separated the eggs (make absolutely sure there is no yolk in the whites, a single speck of yellow will ruin your whites. Also, if you use 3-4 day old eggs the whites will be thicker than that of fresh eggs), then I beat the whites until they formed soft peaks and slowly added 1/4 cup of the sugar to them and continued to beat until they formed stiff peaks. I only have one stand mixer, so I moved the whites into a separate container and then creamed the butter, vanilla, and the rest of the sugar together. I added the eggs and chocolate and beat for about 2-3 mins before folding in the egg whites and beat for about another minute. I used a store bought chocolate pie crust and it filled it up perfectly. There was even a little too much filling, so I just ate that and it was wonderful. I will definitely make this again, it's a major hit at family gatherings and it's really not a lot of work. Next time I will double the recipe, but only so that I can bring two pies with me.
I read the reviews for this pie and then made it following the instructions. I really cannot understand the problems some people were having. I used the paddle on my mixer to do the first four ingredients and then changed over to the whisk for the eggs. I beat the filling a little longer than 5 minutes after adding each egg. My filling turned out perfectly - not gritty or liquid-y. The filling did not fill the crust completely to the top, but that is perfect for adding a layer of whipped cream over the top of the entire pie. If you used more filling, the pie would be way too rich to eat more than a tiny slice. I did decide that the filling didn't have enough chocolate flavor when I got done, so I melted another 1 oz square and added that. I will definitely make this pie again with 3 oz of unsweetened chocolate.
I made this pie today and I can already tell from the leftover amount that has chilled for an hour and a half that I did something wrong. The texture is grainy from all the sugar. I doubled the recipe because of what other reviewers said about it not being enough to fill a pie crust. It tastes good -- just has a grainy texture. Anyone know why?
This pie was really easy to make! But it came out way too sweet because I doubled the recipe like many of the reviews suggested. My suggestion - if you don't want to be eating granules and crunching on every bite of your 'silk' pie, leave the sugar to about one cup. Other than that, it would have been perfect.
I was trying out my new stand mixer and picked this to make. I doubled the recipe based on other feedback, and I used bittersweet chocolate since I had some on hand. A generic pie shell went well with it. It made a nice 9-inch pie. I beat the thing f-o-r-e-v-e-r, but it was still very gritty with the sugar not dissolving. It tastes good, but who wants a gritty pie (full of raw eggs, which scares me a little)? I'll not give it one star just in case it was something I did wrong, but I won't be making it again.
Wonderful. This is just what I was looking for. I like to eat it like a mousse though and so I just serve it in goblets as opposed to in a pie crust. I agree with the other post that says that this won't fill a whole pie crust. I think that doubling it would do that though. Wonderful taste and texture. Thank you.
Fantastic recipe! I have had trouble with this pie turning out grainy. Yuck! Thanks to this recipe and the tips of reviewers it turned out fabulous!! The key is to use the whisk attachment when adding the eggs and watching the clock. Three minutes after each egg was perfect. I used whole (in the shell) pasteurized eggs I found at Safeway. They are pricey, but worth the cost to know you won't send anyone home with food poisoning! Thank you so much for the great tips. I love this pie!
Absolutely delicious! I changed the servings to 12 (per another rater) and the filling fit perfectly in a 9 inch premade chocolate crust. This pie received rave reviews from my guests. I served it with Reddi Whip and it just melted in our mouths. Will make again and again!
Yummy! I made a few minor changes, using egg beaters instead of eggs since I have issues with eating/serving raw eggs. I also used super fine baking sugar and put that in with the butter in my kitchen aide for 5 minutes, then adding the vanilla to make sure everything was well mixed. I wound up serving in martini glasses as a "mousse" since I forgot my pie crust was in the oven. I think I will tuck a sugar cookie into the "pie" when I serve it for the crust portion.
Wonderful!!! Make sure to beat after each egg the full 5 min. I also doubled the recipe, but I think 1 1/2 would have been enough. So easy and delicious! Also, I added some confectoner's sugar at the end to sweeten it up a bit.
