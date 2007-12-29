French Silk Chocolate Pie I

545 Ratings
  • 5 345
  • 4 115
  • 3 41
  • 2 20
  • 1 24

This pie is delicious. I have been making it for over 25 years. Garnish each slice with whipped topping and chopped walnuts if you like.

By Ruth

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
43 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream butter in a mixing bowl. Gradually beat in the sugar with an electric mixer until light colored and well blended. Stir in the thoroughly cooled chocolate, and vanilla extract. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating 5 minutes on medium speed after each addition. Spoon the chocolate filling into a cooled, baked pie shell.

    Advertisement

  • Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 182.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022