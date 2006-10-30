Sweet Potato Pecan Pie

Caramelized pecan topping makes this special!

By Lorrie Sterling

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Bake sweet potatoes until fork-tender, 40 to 50 minutes. Cool until easily handled.

  • Peel and mash sweet potatoes. Make sure all lumps are removed, straining if necessary.

  • Lightly beat eggs. Blend together eggs and sweet potatoes. Stir in sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. Blend in cream. Pour into pie shell.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 to 55 minutes, or until knife inserted halfway between center and edge of pie comes out clean. Cool completely on a rack.

  • Make the caramelized pecan topping. Combine butter or margarine, brown sugar, and pecans. Gently drop by spoonfuls over cooled pie to cover top. Broil 5 inches below heat until mixture begins to bubble, about 3 minutes. Watch carefully, if cooked too long, top will turn syrupy. Cool on rack.

Cook's Note:

Evaporated milk may be used in place of the cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 60.9g; fat 29.3g; cholesterol 90.9mg; sodium 353.8mg. Full Nutrition
