Sweet Potato Pecan Pie

I have made MANY recipes from this site, and this is the first one I am reviewing because it was so incredibly FABULOUS! You will never be able to eat Pumpkin Pie again. I never imagined it would be so good...I usually make 8 - 14 pies for our family Holiday get-togethers and this is at the top of the list now. This is my first sweet potato pie, and I'll never look back! My mom said it's her new fav and g-pa who doesn't like pumpkin pie or pecan pie said its his new fav (after lemon meringue which can't be beat) I used 3 eggs and milk instead of cream and allspice instead of cloves and it turned out so perfect that I'll never make it any other way! I also boiled the SP instead of baked and used a handmixer to get them smooth - let them cool before you add eggs. YUMMY!