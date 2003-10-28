Banana Cream Pie II

Rating: 3.91 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

A favorite "masterpiece" dessert. Garnish with whipped cream and banana slices.

By JJOHN32

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place heavy whipping cream and half and half cream in a mixing bowl. Whip with an electric mixer, starting on low speed. Add ice, and continue mixing for about 5 minutes. Add pudding mix. Increase to medium speed, and mix another 5 minutes. Turn mixer to high speed, and mix until pudding is very stiff.

    Advertisement

  • Line bottom of pie crust with one banana, sliced. Fill pie shell with filling until level with top, using about half of the prepared filling. Top with slices of second banana. Pile on the rest of the filling, shaping with rubber spatula to form a high center cone; the higher the pie, the more spectacular. Refrigerate at least 1 hour until thoroughly chilled.

  • To serve, top each piece with freshly whipped cream and a few slices of banana for garnish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
609 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 56.5g; cholesterol 186.2mg; sodium 207.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (24)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

ERINMARIE
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2003
This is the BEST banana cream pie ever!! It was so easy and seriously addictive. Everyone who tried it loved it and said that it tasted like it was from a bakery. I will definitely be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(18)
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
ERINMARIE
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2003
This is the BEST banana cream pie ever!! It was so easy and seriously addictive. Everyone who tried it loved it and said that it tasted like it was from a bakery. I will definitely be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(18)
KMN308
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2004
THE GOOD NEWS: If you follow the directions this filling will stand up in thick DELICIOUS peaks. Tastes wonderful! Makes a great looking & tasty pie. THE SO-SO NEWS: This recipe makes enough for two 10" deep dish pies even with piling the filling up very high. THE BAD NEWS: If the crushed ice is anything but the smallest pieces...and I mean smallest the ice will catch in the beaters and fling whipping cream ALL OVER THE KITCHEN. I do not have an electric crusher so I used the old standby hitting the ice with a hammer while contained in a strong plastic bag. I measured a cup of the stuff and put back into the freezer until I was ready to add to the mixture. Some of the pieces aparently froze together making a larger piece....AND A MESS OF MY KITCHEN. SUMMARY: Would I make again? If I needed 2 pies...yes. If I needed just one....No not worth buying another appliance just to crush ice. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Wendi Rowlett Candiff
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2003
I loved this recipe!! I made it for Christmas last year and will make it again!! I can't imagine why anyone would have problems with this pie(review above). It was so easy you just have to be patient when mixing. It takes a long time especially if you don't have a stand mixer. Right when you think you did something wrong it starts to set up and get real thick. Everyone loved it!!! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
CACOFFEY
Rating: 1 stars
08/15/2003
Not impressed. I had to add an extra box of pudding mix just to get it thick enough for as much liquid ingredients as it calls for. Which then adds some time to the preparation. Lucky I had an extra box on hand. Is it worth the 640 calories? - my opinion is no. Read More
Helpful
(5)
viridis
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2005
5 Stars because the final result was GREAT! Wow, what a pie! The texture and taste was amazing - substantially creamy but also light and fluffy. It was fairly easy to make. What I changed, however: used only 2 cups of whipping cream and 1 cup of half-and-half (I just could not bring myself to use all that cream!), did not use the ice. Could only find banana instant pudding in the store, so I used that instead of vanilla. My crust was graham cracker, and the final pie was topped with coconut flakes. Despite cutting the ingredients in half, I still had plenty of filling left over, and made little parfaits from it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
loriann58
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2009
I added a touch of vanilla, added 4 banana in each pie. This makes filling for two extra large pies. Forget the ice and I mixed this in a metal bowl with the ice on the outside. For 1 pie I used half the liquid and still omitted the ice. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
Juju Swetty
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2010
This recipe is so eazy and is very tasty. loved the way it turned out and would recomend this to anybody. yum yum yum!!!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
BRIGID001
Rating: 2 stars
12/06/2010
I tried this recipe because I love whipped cream. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out REALLY runny. I was able to salvage the pie but I would not recommend this recipe to others. Read More
Helpful
(2)
justsydne
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2006
A whole lot of fluff. This pie presents itself well however I waisted alot of filling and that was dissapointing. I could have made two 10 inch pies from this recipe if not more. My father-in-law loved it my husband thought it lacked flavor. He said it tasted like a whipped cream pie. Next time I would probably do as one of the others said and reduce the cream to half and maybe add vanilla or more pudding to enhance the flavor. I give it 4 stars because it does make a beautiful pie. Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022