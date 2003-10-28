Banana Cream Pie II

1 of 24

Rating: 5 stars This is the BEST banana cream pie ever!! It was so easy and seriously addictive. Everyone who tried it loved it and said that it tasted like it was from a bakery. I will definitely be making this again! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars THE GOOD NEWS: If you follow the directions this filling will stand up in thick DELICIOUS peaks. Tastes wonderful! Makes a great looking & tasty pie. THE SO-SO NEWS: This recipe makes enough for two 10" deep dish pies even with piling the filling up very high. THE BAD NEWS: If the crushed ice is anything but the smallest pieces...and I mean smallest the ice will catch in the beaters and fling whipping cream ALL OVER THE KITCHEN. I do not have an electric crusher so I used the old standby hitting the ice with a hammer while contained in a strong plastic bag. I measured a cup of the stuff and put back into the freezer until I was ready to add to the mixture. Some of the pieces aparently froze together making a larger piece....AND A MESS OF MY KITCHEN. SUMMARY: Would I make again? If I needed 2 pies...yes. If I needed just one....No not worth buying another appliance just to crush ice. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this recipe!! I made it for Christmas last year and will make it again!! I can't imagine why anyone would have problems with this pie(review above). It was so easy you just have to be patient when mixing. It takes a long time especially if you don't have a stand mixer. Right when you think you did something wrong it starts to set up and get real thick. Everyone loved it!!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 1 stars Not impressed. I had to add an extra box of pudding mix just to get it thick enough for as much liquid ingredients as it calls for. Which then adds some time to the preparation. Lucky I had an extra box on hand. Is it worth the 640 calories? - my opinion is no. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars 5 Stars because the final result was GREAT! Wow, what a pie! The texture and taste was amazing - substantially creamy but also light and fluffy. It was fairly easy to make. What I changed, however: used only 2 cups of whipping cream and 1 cup of half-and-half (I just could not bring myself to use all that cream!), did not use the ice. Could only find banana instant pudding in the store, so I used that instead of vanilla. My crust was graham cracker, and the final pie was topped with coconut flakes. Despite cutting the ingredients in half, I still had plenty of filling left over, and made little parfaits from it. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I added a touch of vanilla, added 4 banana in each pie. This makes filling for two extra large pies. Forget the ice and I mixed this in a metal bowl with the ice on the outside. For 1 pie I used half the liquid and still omitted the ice. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is so eazy and is very tasty. loved the way it turned out and would recomend this to anybody. yum yum yum!!!!!!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 2 stars I tried this recipe because I love whipped cream. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out REALLY runny. I was able to salvage the pie but I would not recommend this recipe to others. Helpful (2)