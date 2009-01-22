Patricia's Peanut Butter Pie
The peanuttiest peanut butter pie you have ever tasted!
Everyone I make this pie for loves it! It is simple, real ingredients. I like that is doesn't have pudding and cream cheese and such in it. I add half chocolate chips with the peanut butter chips on the crust. I have also used mixed nuts crushed on top instead of all peanuts. Breaks up the all peanut flavor. I think raspberry chips might also be good - kind of like a pbj pie.Read More
Excellent flavor, but pie was very hard to cut due to the melted peanut butter chips.Read More
This pie was tasty, but it never set up in the middle. I baked it 15 minutes longer than the recipe said and it just never firmed up. I took it out of the oven because I was afraid the top would burn. I even refrigerated it after cooling and it never solidified. I will not make this again.
Good flavor. It was a nice change from the normal pudding and cream cheese peanut butter pies. I may have underbaked mine though because it was still pretty soft in the middle even after it completely cooled although I baked it 10 minutes longer than stated.
Very runny and very sweet, needs some kind of thickener like a couple tablespoons of cornstarch.
My family loved this, I used truvia for baking instead of the sugar, used 1/2 of the honey then put dark chocolate chips on the bottom of a homemade graham cracker crust. Did not put the crushed peanuts on the top either. Unsure why so many had issues with this pie firming up, did fine for me!
I love Patrica's Peanut butter pie
