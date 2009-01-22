Patricia's Peanut Butter Pie

4.1
11 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

The peanuttiest peanut butter pie you have ever tasted!

Recipe by P Weiss

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat egg whites until white peaks form.

    Advertisement

  • In a second bowl, beat together egg yolks and sugar. Mix in peanut butter, vanilla, honey, and milk. Fold in the egg whites.

  • Evenly distribute the peanut butter chips on the bottom of the graham cracker crust. Pour filling into the crust, and sprinkle the chopped peanuts on the top.

  • Bake at 350 degree F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
725 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 66.8g; fat 42.8g; cholesterol 47.7mg; sodium 418.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022