Impossible Coconut Pie II

This pie makes it's own crust, and tastes like a coconut custard pie! FAST to make, a hit with all! Enjoy.

By B Toussaint

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 10 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place milk, coconut, eggs, vanilla, flour, margarine, and sugar in blender. Mix well. Pour into a greased and floured 10 inch pie plate. Sprinkle nutmeg on top.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 32.8g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 179.7mg. Full Nutrition
