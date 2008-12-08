Impossible Coconut Pie II

This is more of a coconut flan...I cant even call it a pie. It was good but just ok and nothing to do cartwheels over. I used 3 medium eggs and still, it was a tad eggy for me but eatable. The consistency of the custard was thick but kinda rubbery. I toasted 1/2 cup of coconut in the oven and added it on top after I poured the ingredients in the pan. That helped a lot but I still feel I needed to add more coconut. I only used 1 cup in the batter but 2 would be better. I threw everything in the blender but recommend melting the butter before throwing it in for a smoother texture. I only used 1/2 cup of sugar because I thought the sweetened 1 cup of coconut would be enough. USE a full cup of sugar! I omitted the nutmeg but added coconut & vanilla extract. I baked this in a gas stove and it was ready in 45 min. (In my electric stove at home, it would have taken an hour or so). I always pre-bake items before I let others try them. I was going to take this to my brother's party but decided to go w/ another recipe. It's not a recipe you'd brag on, just something you'd throw together when you want a snack at home.