Impossible Coconut Pie II
This pie makes it's own crust, and tastes like a coconut custard pie! FAST to make, a hit with all! Enjoy.
I was craving coconut pie and had all the ingredients but did want to go through the time of making the crust. This hit the spot! I also made some suggested changes using more coconut and sprinkling some on top before baking, using 3 eggs instead of 4 and using coconut extract instead of vanilla. I also used butter instead of margarine. It was scrumptious warm while the top was crunchy and toasty!Read More
I've been making a recipe similar to this one from an Amish cookbook for about 30 yrs. I was happy to find it here since it is our favorite coconut pie recipe and that page has fallen out of the cookbook. Much better than the ones with baking mix. We prefer it without the nutmeg and I always sneak in an extra half cup of coconut.
I've been baking this pie for 35 years. It IS wonderful. I noticed serveral folks commented that it took longer than 45 minutes to bake. My recipe says to bake the pie for 60 minutes at 350, not 45.
I added an extra half cup of coconut... not intentionally, my fault for measuring over the bowl. It came out so YUM! I had it warm, and I can't wait to try it cold! Oh, and I DID bake it for one hour. (The sides rose first, then the center, it needed the extra time)
How easy and yummy is this! Just finished baking and tasting this pie. Mmm,mmm. Followed this recipe to a T and would not change a thing, turned out perfect. Will use from now on, thanks.
YUM-OH and super easy. I made the following changes: eggnog instead of milk, 3 eggs, 1 1/2 cups of coconut. and butter instead of margerine.
Love this pie. I'm a baker of cupcakes for a living, so we have so much cake around that my man and son love pie for a change. Plus with all the baking all day, I like to try to keep things simple. This recipe was so easy (took like less than a few minutes) and hits the spot. I did make 2 changes; 1st I used coconut milk instead of regular and 2nd I cut the white sugar in half and used light brown sugar also. Turned out yummy. Thanks
I tried this exactly as listed the first time, and agree with previous reviewers. Too eggy. Then I followed some of the other's advice (2 whole eggs, 2 egg yolks, increase coconut to 1.5 cups, sprinkle additional coconut on top) and it came out perfect! Give it time to cool a little then wrap it in foil and stick it in the fridge. I don't know why they call these "Impossible", but we call it Revenge Coconut Pie, because it's a dish best served cold. Make those changes, and you have a 5 star, super easy pie.
This pie is about the easiest thing you'll ever make. Great for potluck when you are out of time. Don't expect a crispy crust, its a soft "crust" that i personally like, just so you know what you are getting. Comes out of the pan easy- a plus
I made this for a potluck at work. Everybody just love it and it's very easy to make. I made some modification though, I placed 2 whole egg and 2 yolk it made the texture much nicer and I used lemon flavoring instead of vanilla. And I also added bottled young coconut string that you can buy in oriental supermarket. It was done in 45 mins. I browned the top by putting it in broil after it was done while keeping an eye on it make sure it will not burn. My colleagues were asking me to teach them how to do it.
I hadn't made this pie for years, so I decided to try it again! Made it one day, it was all gone the next day! What a delicious flavored pie. I love coconut, so I added a little more than recipe calls for, delicious!!!
Super easy & super good!! Cut back on eggs- 2 is plenty with 2 egg yolks. Wish I had seen that review before I made it. But, will make again. Love anything I can whip up in a blender. A real time saver.
Doubled the coconut, only 2 eggs, decreased sugar to 2/3c, 60 min= super coconutty goodness! Not too sweet, but incredibly rich. Sort of like a moist & creamy macaroon...yum! Fantastic and way too easy not to try.
We love this pie and have made it countless times. I usually use 3 eggs, because I buy x-large or jumbo size. I made a big mistake with my last pie and had to throw it in the garbage, so I'm writing to tell everyone NOT to use Splenda. I tried it this time with all Splenda (no sugar), and it was almost inedible. The Splenda aftertaste was terrible! Stick to the recipe, as written, and you'll have the best results. Oh, Bisquick or Pioneer baking mixes work well with this in place of flour. UPDATE 3/16/12 -- I wised up and started mixing the ingredients in a blender (as recipes states) rather than with a mixer. Makes the coconut a finer texture for the pie, which we like. Love Love Love this pie, because it cannot get any easier than this, and it's so yummy.
Definetley reduce the amount of eggs. It tasted too egg-y, like a coconut omlet, and like other posters said, the "crust" tasted rubbery. I don't know if I would make it again, but I would reduce the amount of eggs, increase the coconut, and use a shortbread crust.
This pie was great and exceptionally easy to make. Most people have these ingredients in their house so that makes it even better. If you have coconut extract use that instead of the vanilla extract. If not, no biggie. I used only 3 eggs and baked it for 60 minutes as the other reviews suggested. It came out perfectly! Also- I didn't have a pie plate, so I baked it in a cake pan and it came out fine. Yum!
I made this today with the help of my Assistant chef - My 5 year old daughter. I am 9 months pregnant and wanted pie for breakfast and this was JUST the thing I wanted :) We followed the recipe exactly ( Ok maybe a lil extra coconut and a extra cap of Vanilla ). I poured this into 2 of my shallow pie pans and it baked for 45 min golden. The one thing my daughter loved was the fact that all the mixing was done in the blender - Very kid friendly. This recipe is def a keeper.
Loved this. made several changes for what I had on hand; used a can of sweetened condensed milk in place of sugar (stirred it into the milk), used a tablespoon+ of vanilla, used only 3 eggs, replaced half the butter with coconut cream and used 2 cups + of sweetened coconut shreds. I know, its a lot but its what I had, followed the rest of the recipe and it took an hour and ten minutes to get beautiful golden brown and set. let it cool for 45 minutes and just snuck a piece. It IS SO GOOD!!!! It is a little custardy (in a good way) and really did make its own crust!!!! uhoh. I just made the mistake of adding a bite of banana pudding to this and OMG, I heard angels sing. Done.
Have been making this for years. Sometimes I use chocolate silk instead of milk. Tonight my 7 year old grand daughter and I made individual pies in a 6 pie pan we used 1 cup almond milk 1 cup coconut milk,1/4 cup sugar and 8 packs of sweetleaf stevia, also we sparkled chopped on almonds on top and baked for 12 minutes...Awesome!
I have found so many delicious recipes on this web-site. Another great one to put on my best dishes list. I loved this pie. The crust is so good if you like soft crusts, they are my favorite. I will be making this many more times. I can't get over how easy it is to make. I made it just as the recipe read and thought it was wonderful.
I LOVE THIS EASY TO MAKE PIE, IT TASTE GREAT. WHAT I LOVE IS NO PIE CRUST REQUIRE, IT MAKES IT OWN CRUST.
Nobody like it.
This was easy enough I let my 6-year old make it, but tasted like I slaved for hours in the kitchen. We will definately be making this again!
This came out WONDERFUL! The changes I made were using soy milk, sweetened coconut and only used 1/2 C raw sugar and coconut oil instead of butter.
VERY GOOD AND EASY .
Make certain to press the coconut flakes or shreds into a one cup measure. Press hard.
This recipe gets gobbled down each time I make it. This last time, I only had one cup of milk and it came out great!
Followed recipe exactly and turned out to be really well. Took exact 45mins. A bit too sweet for me, deffo use less sugar next time as the coconut flakes are sweet already.
Just like mom used to make!
One of my fave quickie desserts: everybody loves this!
This was good and really easy. I took other suggestions and added extra cocoanut and only used 3 eggs. Very soft crust. Definatly need to bake for 1 hour
If you're looking for a light custardy pie, this is not it. Its heavy and there's not enough coconut. I gave it 3 stars because it was easy but it wasn't the classic custard I was looking for.
Wonderful!! I needed to use up some eggs and milk and made this as written except that I used butter for the margarine and baked it about 55 minutes. Oh, was it good!! I'm sure to make it again and again. Extremely easy to make as well. 5 stars!
I was expecting there to be more of a custard consistency and there just wasn't. However, the flavor was good and it could not have been any easier. My 9-year-old whipped this up in the blender while I read him the ingredients. If you are using sweetened coconut, decrease the sugar!
My grandma has made this for years, and it's soooo good. Thanks for sharing!
You can't go wrong with this easy-to-prepare pie. Everyone loves it and the ingredients are almost always around. It's quick, easy and very tasty!!!
So easy and the family loved it!!
There are better coconut pie recipes out there, but the combination of easy preparation with excellent taste adds up to 5 stars! I baked it in a convection toaster oven, because I didn't want to turn on the big oven. A word of warning: The pie puffed up almost 2 inches during baking, so the top was a little singed. It got rave reviews anyhow! One friend asked for the slice with the darkest top, because she loves roasting marshmallows until they're burnt. I found it interesting that a lot of people don't know about "impossible" pies. I just finished my 2nd Impossible Coconut Pie, baked it at a lower level in to toaster oven, & it looks much better. The heating in a small oven is not as even, so the hotter side will puff up higher. One of these days when the weather is cold again, I'll try using the big oven.
Great recipe it made the crust and was fantastic!
Quick and easy. Used mix of canned coconut milk & soymilk. Turned out great. Can add 1 tbsp cocoa for a choco-coconut pie too. Thanks for the recipe!
I have made this pie before and the addition of nutmeg makes it even better..Thank you for sharing..
Instead of 4/4 cup I used 1 cup of sugar; 1/4 cup of margarine, don't know if that is actually 6 tbsp. I baked it for 60 minutes instead of the 45. It was delicious even cold. Crust was soft.
Super easy and very good. Baked this for a family dinner and it was a big hit. It is more a custard pie rather than coconut. If you're not a custard fan stay far away from this one. I, as other reviewers, found it to be a bit "eggy" may try using 3 eggs next time. I took other reviewers recommendations and baked the pie for 1 hour. I would have preferred a creamier/runnier consistency so I'll stick to the 45 minutes next time around.
OMG! So good, this pie didn't last at my place! Use 2 eggs and 1/4 cup more coconut. I made mine in the cake mixer and chucked the nutmeg in the mix too. Yum!
Not sure how this could get a low review. I love coconut custard pie, so when I saw that all you have to do is stick all the ingredients in the blender for prep - I had to give it a try. Tastes darn good so far. I'm sure it will be even better when it has a chance to fully cool. I was impatient so I had to sample it warm lol. I did not have any (dairy)milk on hand so I used rice milk. I only had butter, which I used out of the fridge cold (should this have been softened or melted?) Also, my blender is broken so I used my immersion blender and that seemed to work fine. The center was still quite jiggly at 45 minutes, so I left it in for another 5-10 min. Does it taste EXACTLY like a made from scratch coconut custard, not quite. But the recipe is so fast/easy to prepare it makes up for it. I will definitely be making this again. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
Easy to make. Love I.
Followed recipe as-is and it turned out very good. Family loved it.
interesting... didn't taste like coconut to me but it did taste like a custard. The "crust" formation was definitely different. It took longer than 45min b/c I kept thinking it wasn't done due to the "wet look" but after I let it set overnight, it congealed wonderfully. The top had a golden brown. I used almond extract as well. We both liked it but wouldn't call it a pie... 5 stars for it's level of easiness!
Super easy and very yummy but it needs to bake for about 60 min :)
I really didn't care for this at all, I'd just as soon make a regular custard pie. It baked fine, it was easy to make, it just wasn't my cup of tea.
It was okay, I found the texture of the 'crust' very odd (I wasn't expecting an actual crust but it was kind of... rubbery)I used 3 eggs as opposed to 4 and added a bit more coconut. It had a nice flavour but I've made better and I most likely wouldn't make it again.
This pie was awesome!!! I made it for easter and my family loved it!!! I poured the batter into a store bought graham cracker pie crust! so easy and so good!!
This pie is not as amazing as everyone says. I don't think it's bad, but it really doesn't taste very coconutty. I used 1 cup of coconut milk and extra coconut and I still don't find it tasting like much more than sugar/eggs and butter (which I used instead of margarine). I wouldn't make this again.
I love coconut and added 1/2 cup extra and baked it for 60 minutes. Despite this it was too eggyy for me. And it was bright orange too so not even pleasing to the eye. We ate 1 piece each and threw the rest out- maybe 2 eggs-- 2 cups coconut and 1 tsp coconut flavoring.
At best this is just okay- and that was WITH recommended modifications. I used 3 eggs instead of 4 (and it was still WAY too eggy) and increased the coconut (and it could use more) and it still lacks.... something. Its not bad for a quick and easy desert, but I can't see myself making this one again. I also used cream instead of milk, which should have made (what was supposed to be) a good recipe even better. nope. oh well. lolol
This is a great recipe for those that don't like sweet sweets. It is light on the coconut (so I did add more). It's a very heavy, custard/flan type pie. It wasn't MY favorite, but I had many genuine compliments. It was easy and fun to make.
Added more coconut, about an 1/8 of a tsp. of coconut extract, and baked for an additional 15 min with the outer edge covered by foil. This pie is ridiculously simple, made with ingredients I had on hand. And it was delicious! It'll definitely be a staple in our house, as we both love coconut.
A good recipe, but it didn't turn out like I expected. It really doesn't make a "crust." Rather, it bakes itself crispy like a cookie would. I probably won't be making it again.
I tried it. Made it exactly like the recipe states. Very quick and simple. Family ate it up and loved it. I would make it again.
Fast and yummy. My only question is, did I over cook it because it was not creamy and it falls apart from the top to the bottom. It almost looks curdled but tastes great. Please advise. Thanks.
This recipe is a definite favorite!!! I never knew such an easy recipe existed with results that any store-bought custard pie could never compare to! Mother loves this pie and gets envious if I bake one specifically for my friend! The pie is so perfect! A sweet, custard filling with a cake-y crust on top! It surprised me this was less than a cup of sugar considering how much sugar we ingest in-store brands! For best results, let the pie cool then refrigerate it! The custard's taste and texture is day and night with and without it!
This was not that good. It had good flavor and the crust was good, but mine was like a pan full of scrambled eggs. I don't know what I did wrong. My grandmother used to make an impossible pie and it was nothing like this. I will probably not try again. It would have been so easy had it worked out.
Yummy, yum, yum
Came out a bit greasy. I did follow another review and reduce the eggs by one, but the flavor was still very eggy. I think I would increase the baking mix portion and coconut if I made it again.
This is more of a coconut flan...I cant even call it a pie. It was good but just ok and nothing to do cartwheels over. I used 3 medium eggs and still, it was a tad eggy for me but eatable. The consistency of the custard was thick but kinda rubbery. I toasted 1/2 cup of coconut in the oven and added it on top after I poured the ingredients in the pan. That helped a lot but I still feel I needed to add more coconut. I only used 1 cup in the batter but 2 would be better. I threw everything in the blender but recommend melting the butter before throwing it in for a smoother texture. I only used 1/2 cup of sugar because I thought the sweetened 1 cup of coconut would be enough. USE a full cup of sugar! I omitted the nutmeg but added coconut & vanilla extract. I baked this in a gas stove and it was ready in 45 min. (In my electric stove at home, it would have taken an hour or so). I always pre-bake items before I let others try them. I was going to take this to my brother's party but decided to go w/ another recipe. It's not a recipe you'd brag on, just something you'd throw together when you want a snack at home.
Used 3 full eggs, 1.5 cups of coconut, double the nutmeg. I liked it best after a day in the fridge, but received good feedback from those who had some on the same day it was made. Will make again!
Great blend of flavors. Easy instructions. Bakes beautifully.
Made the pie as written. Found it to be overly sweet and not having a texture that beckons you to sample another bite. Have made many similar type coconut pie, therefore would have to rate this receipe on the lower end of the five star scale due to the amount of sugar as well as the lack of desired texture. Presentation was pretty upon removal from oven, only good thing to really say.
So easy and good. I must say, though, its best when warmed up, so keep it in the fridge, but pop it in the microwave before serving, trust me, it'll be A LOT better, I didn't even really like it while cool. I substituted the nutmeg for cinnamon, I like that flavor better. Also, I included a little bit of cinnamon in the batter.
I used coconut oil/flour to coat the glass pie pan, and I too had to bake it for 1 hour at 350. I also used 5 Tbl. of real butter instead of the 6 Tbl. margarine. It turned out wonderful!
Excellent easy pie. I made it with Splenda (instead of sugar) and I added an extra 1/2 cup of coconut to the pie - some to the blended filling and some sprinkled on top. Ymmmm! Tastes best well chilled, in my opinion.
Fast, easy, delicious, Try this recipe.
Grainy and unpleasant.
I’m an experienced cook and followed directions exactly using a 10” pie plate. It cooked over the sides. Overall disappointing.
I have to say this is a great desert for me to eat!!.. It was yummy!!!.. I had too bake it for 1 hour instead of 45 mins!!!.. I also Added more coconut to the top
The "crust" not necessarily browned, but there was something there. But what confused me & still does, is when do you serve it? Is it a hot pie or a cold pie? Rice pudding is what it reminded me of.
This is awesome!!! It's like custard, pie and macaroon and it doesn't get any easier, basically 1 step and simplest of ingredients.
This pie turned out great. I found it to be a little too sugary, but I loved the convenience of the mixture making its own crust!
It was an excellent last minute dessert! I will definitely make it again.
I added salt and extra coconut. This was easy and I will make it again.
Looks great. Flavor is nice. But the texture is disappointing. It didn’t really separate to create a true layer of custard as promised. It’s more like a floury custard pudding. Will not maje again.
This is my first time making this pie, and I followed the recipe exactly and it looks like it turned out well.
Used a bit of cinnamon instead of nutmeg and WOW! So good!!!! Love this recipe!
I've been making this pie since 1964 ! My Mother loved this recipe because she loved coconut ! This is so easy and is a wonderful 2nd choice for pie at Thanksgiving,alongside Pumpkin pie. Step out of the "box" this Thanksgiving and serve this pie along with the traditional pie. Thank you Mom for loving this pie!
I used a blend of almond and coconut milk, used 2 cups of coconut and poured it into two smaller pans so 45 minutes was just right. Delicious. Friends liked it and wanted the recipe. My dog could smell it and wanted some also. :)
No changes this is a perfect recipie
Made it twice in a week for two different events, both times it was a HIT! I followed other reviews by using only 3 large eggs, I replaced milk with coconut milk, and only added 1/2 cup of sugar. I used 1 cup of dried coconut flakes in the mixture and sprinkled an additional 1/2 cup on top. Baked for 45 minutes and the top is nice and golden and crunchy!
Made exactly as written, all I can say is, this is a great recipe. I wouldn't change a thing.
Taste was very good, but mine baked over the sides of the pan and never really got much of a crust form like when made with Bisquik. Not sure why this happened.
I’ve been looking for a custard coconut pie, but most of the recipes have 2+ cups of sugar. This was just about right. I reduced the sugar to 2/3 cup, my coconut was unsweetened btw, and I used 1 cup half & half, and 1 cup water. I omitted the flour, here’s why: I love piecrust! Absolutely love it. So I put this custard into a uncooked piecrust. This is a traditional pie crust made from lard. Baked at 400° for 40 minutes. Perfection!
We love this pie! Super easy, super good! If you like custard you will love this pie!
I used 2 cups half and half instead of milk. Used butter instead of margarine and increased nutmeg to half teaspoon. Absolutely excellent.
This is okay, i'll make a few changes next time though, if i decide to try again.
I always add a bit more sugar, also some cardamom and cloves in addition to just cinnamon. I don’t like nutmeg so I never use it. Tried adding some raisins as well and as long as you put them on top just before you put in oven it’s good otherwise they all fall to the bottom.
I made this for husband for Valentines Day. It’s a surprise. It turned it quite well. Really easy to make.
Super easy recipe
9:30 at night my home smelled of vanilla and butter
I couldn’t wait to taste
I used 3 eggs and topped with coconut beforehand
Baked 1 hour 5 minutes..
I absolutely LOVE this pie. A local but very popular bakery here in New Orleans (McKenzie's went out of business about 12 yrs ago) used to make an incredible custard pie. I tried for years to duplicate that crust. Now I've found it! Tried all types of ways, using every kind of pie crust, and to find out I didn't need it! I made versions with and without coconut and love them both. Now have been reading about the incredible health benefits of coconut oil, so plan to make a custard (no coconut) version using extra virgin coconut oilinstead of butter. Have started using that stuff for everything. VERY high heat point, so able to roast veggies in oven. May sound nuts, but brussels sprouts tossed in this oil and roasted is unbelievably delish
Love it! Super Easy! Wonderful recipe for those with little ones or to give as a gift...a pie went from ingredients sitting on my counter to a friends house as a 'Thank-you' (fresh from the oven) with-in 1 1/2 hours! I am not a huge fan of recipes that make their own crust but this one is an exception! I made this following the recipe to a T and it is excellent. I even doubled the recipe by doubling the ingredients and blending all at the same time (using a large Ninja Blender ) and pouring half in one pie pan and the other half in another pie pan...Hubby loved too! Thanks to the cook who submitted this recipe!!
Easy and quick, everybody likes it. Great recipe, thanks!
