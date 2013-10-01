Jimmy Carter Dessert

4.6
120 Ratings
  • 5 96
  • 4 14
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 4

A fitting tribute for the 39th president of the U.S.A. This pie is larger than life, and is topped with the peanut farmer's favorite nut. Serves enough for a Habitat for Humanity work crew.

Recipe by JBS BOX

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter or margarine. Press firmly into the bottom of a 13 x 9 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • Mix the cream cheese and peanut butter together until smooth. Stir in 2 cups of the whipped topping and the confectioners' sugar. Pour mixture over crust.

  • Mix the pudding mixes and milk together, and pour over peanut butter layer. Spread remaining whipped topping on top. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts and shaved chocolate. Chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 39.4g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 29.2mg; sodium 350.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022