Jimmy Carter Dessert
A fitting tribute for the 39th president of the U.S.A. This pie is larger than life, and is topped with the peanut farmer's favorite nut. Serves enough for a Habitat for Humanity work crew.
This dessert is fantastic! It really does melt in your mouth. I would suggest using about 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs for the crust. One and a half almost didn't cover the bottom of the dish for me.Read More
crust was dry, pudding did'nt sit. peanut butter and cream cheese was not able to pour had to smooth onto crust, very hard to do. followed directions to the t. would not make this again.Read More
This dessert is fantastic! It really does melt in your mouth. I would suggest using about 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs for the crust. One and a half almost didn't cover the bottom of the dish for me.
This is a delicious recipe. It makes a lot! I used a 15"x10" instead of 9"x13". I made it for July 4th and the whole pan was devoured. Also, I didn't have the graham cracker crumbs, so I used crushed pretzels instead. It worked out wonderfully!!
OMG! This is fabulous. I used an entire cup of chunky peanut butter to make sure you could taste it with the chocolate. I wouldn't advise using any less. This was put out for a potluck & gone in under an hour. Fans of chocolate/peanut butter will love this.
Great dessert, and leaves lots of room for variation. I baked the graham crackers in the oven for 10 minutes to give it some strength. Then layered sliced bananas before the peanut butter filling. I used a full cup of peanut butter as reviews suggested. I used sugar free instant pudding and light cool whip to lower the sugar. Was a total hit with the family.
I made it for a party this past weekend - DELICIOUS!!! I followed directions EXACT and it came out great. The only thing that I added was I did refrigerate the pan between adding layers, so that the ingredients would chill and firm up before spreading the next layer on. Thanks for a yummy recipe.
I would give this dessert 20 stars!!! It is the yummiest!!! I made this for the first time earlier this year and fell in love with it!!! My husband took some to work the next day and it is now his boss' favorite!! When we have get togethers I am called upon to bring the Jimmy Carter....lol. I also use it for bribery....lol. Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe!!!!
this recipe makes Alot! i made to round cake pans one i put in the fridge the other in the freezer. the freezer one just Melts in your mouth. i omitted the sugar in the crust and i baked one in the oven and just refridgerated the other. both turned out awesome. i omitted the peanuts and added a whole cup of peanut butter as others suggested. i will make this again and again! Thank you for this recipe!
This should be renamed the Nutty Buddy dessert. It was easy to make - and tasted good, but not wonderful. I loved the crust though. I think next time I might freeze it for a more ice cream like texture. Thanks for sharing.
i would have taken a picture of this recipe but it was gone too quickly. My family loved this and it was gone before lunch the next day. The only thing i did differently was at the end i didnt have any peanuts so i used sliced and crushed almonds and i also didnt have any chocolate to shave so i used mini chocolate chips...very pretty dessert not to mention so yummy! Will definetly make again and again.
Very good...does taste like Nutter Butter Cookies. Went over very well at church supper.
Everyone loves this recipe. My Aunt Ann used to make this when I was a little girl. I make it for my kids now. I don't use graham cracker crumbs though. Prefer to make the crust with the same amount of flour.
This was pretty good but somewhat like many other recipes of this type I've tried. The only thing I changed was to double the peanut butter. It is easy, makes a nice presentation and makes lots of servings, so it's perfect for potlucks, etc. I'll probably make it again, but not often.
the kids loved this one. nothing special but good.
Very good! I really wanted to do a strong chocolate/PB combo, so I used crushed oreos for the crust instead of graham cracker crumbs. I used about 18 oreos and left out the white sugar, upped the butter by 1 Tbsp. Next time, I will actually up the oreos and butter for more crust! It was delish. I also used crushed oreos for the topping instead of grated chocolate as well as crushed peanuts. Additionally, per other's comments, I used 1 cup of PB instead of 1/3, and used crunchy. I would even consider more PB next time ;) I thought it turned out like a chocolate/PB version of "dirt"!
VERY,VERY GOOD!! I WAS NOT SURE ABOUT THE PEANUT BUTTER AND CREAM CHEESE - WILL NEVER DOUBT IT AGAIN!
Nice, subtle peanut butter flavor, not overpowering. Instead of a soggy graham cracker crust, try using 1 cube softened margarine, 1 cup flour and 1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts or peanuts. Mix ingredients with your hands until well mixed and press into bottom of the 9 x 13-inch pan. Bake at 375F. for about 12 minutes until light golden brown. Let crust cool before adding the next layer. This is truly delicious!!
So easy to make.Used 2 choc. crumb pie crusts and they tasted wonderful!! Gone in one sitting with my big family-great recipe.
Good Stuff! This dessert was a huge hit at a recent gathering. I used sugar free pudding mixes and light whipped topping to lighten it up a bit.
this is so good!!!I've made this twice, and each time, people ask for seconds and thirds, and also for the recipe!Wonderful!Nancy.
I work for the US Coast Gaurd as a cook (FS 3)and served this to the crew here and they loved it and would serve it again in the near future. I highly recomend this to anyone.
I took this recipe to a summer BBQ and got raves from the crowd. It took a little longer than expected, but it's worth the time. I'd definately do it again.
Made this in a trifle bowel and made several layers. Used twice as much grated chocolate and peanuts. It was all the rave!!!!!
I made this for the first time for a family get together and everyone absolutely loved it! I love chocolate and peanut butter and this dessert did not disappoint. I did bake the crust which definitely helped. I also let It set up in the refrigerator in between layers. That made it a lot easier to spread the different layers. I wanted to take a picture but it was gone before I knew it! I will definitely make this again!
I would suggest anyone making this dessert to use either cooked pudding or refrigerated store-bought pudding if you're not going to eat it right away. I made this the night before I was serving it, and the instant pudding settled a bit & became watery. I also put m&m's on top. It was really good, though!
This was sooo good! My mom and I made this for her work, and one for home, both were completley gone within a matter of minutes!! Highly reccommend.
Awesome dessert! Gets rave reviews every time I make it.
I made this for a large dinner party of 7 adults and 10 kids and it went over very well. Every one loved it.
If you like peanut butter, this is great. The cream cheese really makes it.
Tastes like a Nutty Buddy cone! I was a little hesitant about the ingredients - I thought it might be too sweet, but it's not. This really is a delicious dessert - very light and fluffy, perfect for summer. It's also very quick to assemble.
This was a great treat :) I made it for my dad who is not a huge peanut butter fan and I was afraid that he wouldn't like it... the p.b. taste was just subtle enough for him! He loved it :)
I loved this dessert - maybe a little too much as I ate most of it myself! Thank you for this delicious recipe.
This recipe is fabulous! I used 1/2 cup of peanut butter instead of 1/3 and it was just right. I wouldn't add more. I'll be making this again and again!
You gotta love peanut butter to like this dessert. It is wonderful. I made it just as written, it was a hit at our church potluck.
Served this to a group of 25 and they loved it! There was plenty for everyone. My husband is already asking me to make it again.
Wonderful recipe. Huge Hit with everyone. I have made it serveral times and everytime I am asked for the recipe.
LOVE IT!
DELICOUS!!!!
i made this for a potluck and everyone there loved it and asked me to make it for the next potluck it was a hit. I would suggest to keep it in the frige over night so its not runny when you serve it
Heaven in a pan! No bake, easy assembly, rave reviews. A winner all around.
I LOVED THIS! It was easy, light and just delicious. I will definitely make this again and again. I wouldn't change a thing.
This really is a crowd pleaser. It's not fancy or high brow; but, it is the kind of dish you bring to a gathering hoping some will be left to take home and you go home with a clean pan instead. Next time I will make two. One for home and one for the party goers.
This was delicious. Reminded me of Reeces candy bars. So light and creamy.
This dessert was a BIG hit at our monthly nursing home cooking class. Everyone loved it so much they want to make it again next month. A definite keeper!
I made this to take for dessert when we had dinner with some friends. My friend's boyfriend is a chef who normally doesn't eat too many sweets. He loved it and and a second helping. I used reduced fat peanut butter and low fat cream cheese and it was delicious. I would definitely make again.
Excellent!
Everyone gave it the thumbs up really great and easy dessert to make.
This is delicious. We're peanut butter fiends in this house, so I upped the pb to somewhere near a full cup, and we're devouring it at an alarming rate.
This is a keeper! My family loved it and is begging me to make it again! Thanks for a great recipe!
This the the most beloved dessert in this house! Made as is...it's perfection. We think the peanut butter layer tastes like the cream in a nutter butter! I don't know how that person had trouble with it...it spreads easily and is just wonderful! I repeat this dessert at least once a month!
This was a hit at our Memorial Day get together. This only thing a changed was used 1 cup peanut butter as suggested by others. This is one dessert that will most certain be repeated .
My little sister made this to take to a picnic and we all thought it was an okay dessert. Not bad, but not good enough to make again.
Very good and very easy. Thanks.
This recipe is AWESOME. People are now requesting me to make it! The only thing I did differently was to double the filling so it was a thicker dessert.
Everyone I gave some of this to loved it! It takes a little more effort than some REALLY easy desserts, but it is well worth it. But beware, it will get eaten fast!
Very easy to make and delicious! My husband loves peanut butter and chocolate so I'm glad I now have an easy dessert I can make for him!
We didn't have cool whip so I made homemade whip cream from whipping cream (which is probably better) it was very delicious! Everyone gobbled it up. Used extra graham crackers because we love the graham cracker crust. Will defiantly make this again! *It made a lot so we used a 9x13 instead of a pie plate and it worked just fine.*
Not bad. I think it needed more pudding. I'll make it again because it was so simple, different, and most of my family enjoyed it. Thanks for something new. I do love Jimmy Carter more than this dessert, though. :)
As my husband said, "it's bland". I even put in extra peanut butter. I will not be making this again, waste of ingredients.
this dessert is great i have a house under construction and it feeds those men very well they go crazy over it. i didnt have nuts on hand but i smashed the holy out of four plain hersheys bars and sprinkled them over the top.
Excellent. I made it for Fathers Day, and everyone liked it. One of the few deserts that disappeared quickly.
how long do u fridgerate it cause its still runny or do you freeze it
No changes
I liked this dessert but did not love it. I melted some peanut butter and sprinkled on top with some mini chocolate chips. Made it look even more delicious. Crowd I brought this to loved it.
I made this for my mothers 76th birthday. It was much easier than I expected and the whole family was there and everyone LOVED it. In fact they want me to make it again when I go back next week. That says a lot because my family does not eat much sugar at all. I will absolutely make this again as I said before and will make it or any pot luck or picnic my family goes to.
The crust was not very good.
Easy to make. I used caramel encrusted peanuts instead of plain peanuts. Every one loved it.
Need more butter for the crust. I would like it to have more peanut butter flavor though. Next time I will use more peanut butter.
Don’t make the mistake I did and buy cook & serve pudding! Came out a liquid mess, but will try again with the correct instant pudding!
I thought this was fantastic! I loved the creamy peanut butter center balanced by the chocolate pudding and whip cream. I barely changed the recipe, but what I did do was only make a half-batch into a pie. I baked the shell 12 minutes, but I think it would be fine w/o baking. I used only 1 pkg of chocolate pudding, and omitted the vanilla. Finally, for the topping, I crushed semi-sweet chocolate chips and pecans for a crunchy top. Make it again? I cannot wait!
My entire family went crazy for this at our Christmas gathering. I made it EXACTLY as instructed 24 hours in advance and it turned out perfect. Add the chopped nuts just prior to serving. This is a fantastic dessert for those who like lighter, creamy desserts. For those new to the kitchen, you need to mix the puddings in the milk until it thickens (2 mins) before pouring onto the peanut butter mix.
I made this for Christmas dessert and it was fantastic. I followed other reviewers suggestions and let each layer set in the frig for a few minutes before adding the next layer and it turned out perfectly. It makes a lot so is good for a crowd. Will definitely make again!
This is SO good! As recommended by others, I increased the peanut butter to 1 cup. I increased the graham cracker crumbs to 2 cups and added a little extra melted butter. I took this to a family gathering and brought home an empty pan. Everyone loved it. This recipe is a keeper for sure!
This was so good! I didn't think it was going to turn out because as I was sampling it while making it, it just tasted like cream cheese. But this was SOOOOOO good!!! I made it a day ahead and I think it just needed to sit overnight, but I understand when people say it's bland because it tastes that way when you make it, it's probably just one of those things that gets better after a day kinda like chili is better in day two. Well worth the effort and this dish was gone!! Everyone wanted leftovers, too bad there wasn't any!
Very rich and creamy! It was a big hit with my dinner guests! It is quite simple and has a very good peanut butter/chocolate flavor! Will definitely make again.
Great for a crowd. I would use a dairy free whipped topping to reduce the dairy the next time though.
My nana used to call this one of her secret recipes, and here it is! lol hers is a little diferent, and a little tastier, but none the less a fantastic recipe that is always a favorite!
Can't go awry with a dessert like this! Tho It's sort of aberrant to tell people that your partaking in savoring Jimmy Carter.
I've made this a few times and everyone loves it! Perfect for pot luck and office parties!
Everyone loved this one!
I made this just as the recipe calls for and it was very well received. I would definitely make it again
Big hit at Thanksgiving, gone before I knew it!
Yes we are making it again. My mom craves this dessert so we are making more.
Easy preparation produces an impressive dessert. My one change: instead of a graham cracker crust, I crushed peanut butter pretzel nuggets. It was a big hit.
This was great. I used sugar free puddings and almond milk (trying to cut back on calories and sugar.). Definitely use 2 cups graham cracker crumbs. Instead of peanuts for garnish I used a combination of walnuts and pecans. I don’t like the texture of chopped peanuts. (Sorry President Carter;-)
I made this recipe exactly like it was written, omitting the shaved chocolate on top. It was a huge hit at my party and was wiped out almost immediately! I will make this again and again!
This was good - just nothing special. I expected the peanut butter to give it an extra kick, but it mostly just tasted like pudding anyway. I wouldn't serve it to guests.
This is now one of our favorite desserts! I doubled the peanut butter too. So good!!
I took suggestion of other reviewers and added more peanut butter to peanut butter layer. I have made twice now. Both times were a major hit with company but most importantly my hubby who is not a dessert lover nor a pudding lover gobbled this up and asked for more. This last time I topped it with peanuts and chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cup then drizzled with Reese's peanut butter topping. It is a crowd pleaser...the men seem to love it!
Excellent easy dessert! I used crushed Oreos for the crust instead of graham cracker crumbs and deleted the sugar. I baked the crust at 350 for 8 minutes and it was a bit hard to cut through, so evidently that was too long. The dessert went together quickly and got rave reviews from extended family.
This was fantastic!
