Praline Pumpkin Pie I

3
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is an easy pumpkin pie that everyone loved at a church dinner. Different from the same old filling. It has a layer of pralines on the bottom of the pie shell, and then is filled with a stove top cooked filling. Garnish with whipped topping and chopped pecans.

Recipe by Loye Schulthess

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter or margarine in a saucepan, and stir in the 1/2 cup chopped pecans and brown sugar. Cook until bubbly. Spread over the bottom of cooled pie shell.

    Advertisement

  • Combine custard mix, white sugar, and spices in a 2 quart saucepan. Stir in evaporated milk, milk, and pumpkin puree. Cook while stirring until bubbly. Cover, and cool for 10 minutes.

  • Pour pumpkin custard filling into pie shell, and chill until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 40.1g; fat 18g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 347.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022