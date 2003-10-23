Toll House Pie III

4
7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is always the first pie to go when I bring it to group gatherings! It is a very chocolatey, firm textured pie. Wonderful served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Pecans may be used instead of walnuts.

Recipe by Karin Christian

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, beat the eggs until foamy. Mix in flour, sugar, and brown sugar until well blended. Blend in melted butter or margarine. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts. Pour filling into pie shell.

  • Bake for 1 hour. Remove from oven, and cool for 30 minutes before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
784 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 80.2g; fat 51.4g; cholesterol 130.8mg; sodium 316.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022