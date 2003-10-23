Toll House Pie III
This is always the first pie to go when I bring it to group gatherings! It is a very chocolatey, firm textured pie. Wonderful served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Pecans may be used instead of walnuts.
This is always the first pie to go when I bring it to group gatherings! It is a very chocolatey, firm textured pie. Wonderful served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Pecans may be used instead of walnuts.
I tried a lot of this kind and they are usually pretty much the same although you change something here and there. I must say this one stands a little apart, because it turns out really true southern cooking as you expect it to be and to taste.Read More
This recipe was a flop! I could not get it to fully cook and way too much butter. It bubbled over and made a mess. :(Read More
This recipe was a flop! I could not get it to fully cook and way too much butter. It bubbled over and made a mess. :(
I tried a lot of this kind and they are usually pretty much the same although you change something here and there. I must say this one stands a little apart, because it turns out really true southern cooking as you expect it to be and to taste.
my family loved this pie! I used store bought shells and had enough filling for two pies.
This recipe calls for way too much butter. It had leaked out of the pie onto the cookie sheet & saturated the crust as well. I would go with 1 stick or 1 1/2 at the most. Also, cut back a little on cooking time- got a little too brown on top.
4 stars because its way too much butter. Almost ruins the pastry because it bakes out into the crust. It is very dense and rich. delicious flavor. I would reduce butter by at least half next time.
Without a doubt, the best. My family dearly loves this pie, and oh sooo easy to make.
Fabulous recipe. Very rich and yummy dessert.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections