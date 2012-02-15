Irish Cream Macadamia Nut Pie

You would be crazy not to try this!

By Jenn Hall

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream together eggs, salt, sugar, and butter or margarine. Blend in corn syrup and liqueur. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts. Pour filling into pie shell.

  • Bake in a preheated 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) oven for 1 1/2 hours, or until browned. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1007 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 106.1g; fat 61.7g; cholesterol 162mg; sodium 751mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (18)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

CHARITYBOO
Rating: 4 stars
02/15/2012
This is a very delicious pie. I found that the nuts were quite greasy though next time i make it I will add less butter. I would also make two pies there is too much filling for just one pie. Read More
Helpful
(22)
MEG_IN_KOREA
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
I have been making a pie/tart a week for my boyfriend since we have been together and this is in his top three favorite list....The recipe does seem to be too much for one pie but not really enough for two.. IF YOU LIKE SWEETS TRY THIS ONE! Read More
Helpful
(8)
MICHELEEB
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2002
I get requests every holiday for this pie! So easy to make and pleasing to everyone that tries it. Read More
Helpful
(8)
d
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2002
Very good tasted like a big chocolate chip cookie. I had enough batter to make 2 deep dish pies. Read More
Helpful
(7)
THEDUCKIEST
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2004
I got lots of compliments on this. Be careful though it's very filling! Also this recipe definitely makes two pies not one. I agree that it tasted kind of like a giant cookie; you can't really taste the liqueur. Read More
Helpful
(6)
KCOONS
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2002
Really delicious.Very rich! I found that the recipe made more filling than a 9-inch pie crust could hold though.It was a big hit with my guests! Read More
Helpful
(5)
MULCAHEY
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2003
Wow! this was the hit of our Christmas dinner. My growen children were fighting over taking home the leftovers. The ingedients in the recipe filled 2 9" deep crusts. Read More
Helpful
(5)
TequilaGirl
Rating: 4 stars
04/23/2006
Very nice. I've never even seen anything like this before and was quite surprised. Everyone was a bit dubious about trying it first but it was gone in a day. And as the other reviewers mentioned before the amount of filling is enough to make even more than two pies. I had filling left and made mini pies which were great. Read More
Helpful
(4)
lauracb
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2011
I thought this pie was delicious and previous reviewers were exactly right...it made two 9-inch deep dish pies. That was fine because my family ate one whole pie at lunch. I suggest serving it warm with whipped topping. I used semi-sweet chocolate chunks instead of chips. Yum. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Marilyn
Rating: 2 stars
01/09/2006
I made this pie at Christmas. It was so rich and greasy. My family didn't like it. The recipe made enough for almost 2 pies. I wouldn't make this again. It was also expensive to make. Read More
Helpful
(3)
