Irish Cream Macadamia Nut Pie

This is a very delicious pie. I found that the nuts were quite greasy though next time i make it I will add less butter. I would also make two pies there is too much filling for just one pie.
I have been making a pie/tart a week for my boyfriend since we have been together and this is in his top three favorite list....The recipe does seem to be too much for one pie but not really enough for two.. IF YOU LIKE SWEETS TRY THIS ONE!
I get requests every holiday for this pie! So easy to make and pleasing to everyone that tries it.
Very good tasted like a big chocolate chip cookie. I had enough batter to make 2 deep dish pies.
I got lots of compliments on this. Be careful though it's very filling! Also this recipe definitely makes two pies not one. I agree that it tasted kind of like a giant cookie; you can't really taste the liqueur.
Really delicious.Very rich! I found that the recipe made more filling than a 9-inch pie crust could hold though.It was a big hit with my guests!
Wow! this was the hit of our Christmas dinner. My growen children were fighting over taking home the leftovers. The ingedients in the recipe filled 2 9" deep crusts.
Very nice. I've never even seen anything like this before and was quite surprised. Everyone was a bit dubious about trying it first but it was gone in a day. And as the other reviewers mentioned before the amount of filling is enough to make even more than two pies. I had filling left and made mini pies which were great.
I thought this pie was delicious and previous reviewers were exactly right...it made two 9-inch deep dish pies. That was fine because my family ate one whole pie at lunch. I suggest serving it warm with whipped topping. I used semi-sweet chocolate chunks instead of chips. Yum.
I made this pie at Christmas. It was so rich and greasy. My family didn't like it. The recipe made enough for almost 2 pies. I wouldn't make this again. It was also expensive to make.