Fried Pie Pastry
Pastry recipe for fried pies. Use with your favorite fried pie fillings.
After reading comments about having problems, such as the dough falling apart, I wanted to remind those people the dough has to be cold when rolling it out and before frying the pies. So, work fast once you bring the dough out from the fridge and if it gets too warm, put it back into fridge until it firms/hardens up. Then after making the pies, put them into the fridge for 10 minutes or so to make them firm again before frying. I’m thinking the only reason anyone should have any problems with this recipe is that the dough got too warm to work with. Hope this helps everyone that is having problems.Read More
With all of the other great reviews, it's possible that I did something wrong, but I really feel like I followed the directions to a "t". I was skeptical when the "ball" started out as a crumbly and difficult mess. Once I got it together and into the fridge, I was hopeful. But 2 hours later, it was a pain to roll out without falling apart. When I finally got it into a tolerable shape and into the fryer, it only took a minute for it to crumble to pieces again.Read More
Growing up, Grandma always made fried peach pies for all of her spoiled grandkids, myself included. Since Grandma's passing, Mom and I have been trying to duplicate the crust with "iffy" results... until now. This recipe is perfect! Many thanks, Donna, for helping my family relive some warm and fuzzy gastronomic memories.
Excellent,easy,flaky pie crust-the only one I've ever made with ease!!!
March 2009 - I made this last night using a can of cherry pie filling. After I fried the pies I drained them on paper towels and generously coated them with powdered sugar. Last night they were crispy warm and yummy. This morning, they were even better! I was very pleased to discover that when I placed the cooled pies in the fridge in a foil covered place, this morning they were still flaky and delicious! Wonderful recipe!!!
Works perfectly.
5 Stars!! I think not! more like 500 or more stars Excellent, easy, flaky crust and I have use this to make fruit pies and to make 12 small shrimp pot pies kind of like chicken pot pie but I use shrimp and I shape the pastry round and fill with the shrimp and veggies sauce I fold them and Fri or bake them and talk about good .This is the best pastry I have every made Thanks so much for this post God Bless you and your family. Terry
Cant say enough about this crust, its as close to perfect as perfect gets. I use this for all my pie crusts not just the fried pies.
I put myself through college making fried pies - if you are having trouble keeping dough together, instead of using one egg in the recipe, use two egg whites whipped to a light merigue stage...it gives the dough some elasticity...I have never added vinegar either...I have also used my chocolate and coconut cream pie fillings in my fried pies - raves for them...
donna. THANK YOU.This a great recipe.for a guy to cook up with the kids.and i have a bunch of those.i cant take them out of the fryer fast enough.sincerely yours.steve.
I this recipe more than once before giving this kind of rating. I'm certain this dough recipe is great for other kinds of pies (it worked for baked) but it was not a good fried pie dough for me. I tried adjusting flour, mixing longer, mixing shorter, different oil temps and even different types of oil! Just couldn't get it to work for me. I don't need to be making fried pies anyway. Everyone raved about the flaky dough when I baked my turnover/pie creations though. So I'm going to say good recipe...for baked pies.
my mother always made us pineapple fried pies and i have never been able to come up with a crust that holds up to frying, thank you for this wonderful recipe.
I have made this recipe two years in a row now, for hundreds of mini-apple-pies fried up & served at a local fall festival. This PASTRY gets the rave reviews and fanatic repeat customers, even more than the local-apple-filling! Thanks for the absolutely great recipe - I don't change a thing except I use lard for the shortening!
This was the first time I ever made pie crust from scratch. I worked perfectly for my fried pies, and I plan to use it for my fresh pumpkin pies this year. The only this I did differently was to use 1/4 cup of lard and 1/2 cup of shortening.
The BEST Pie that i have ever made. I use this dough for ALL of my pies too.
Don't know what i did wrong but it came out a big flop :-(
thank you..for sharing this recipe..it is by far the easiest and lightest tasting crust i have made so far...i have a million ideas of what to fill them with...even my wee little one liked this.
I may have done something wrong--this recipe has so many great reviews--but it was a disaster for me ... completely fell apart when I tried to fry the pies ... thanks, anyway.
It's OK. Tastes a little bland, otherwise just fine. Not planning to make this again.
I followed each step very carefully only to end up with a dough that was crumbly and falling apart. Sorry but this one didn’t work for me. I’d love to know what everyone else with 5 stars did differently
The measurements are not right at all. The dough is too dry and just crumbles, refrigerated or not.
Great!
