Fried Pie Pastry

Pastry recipe for fried pies. Use with your favorite fried pie fillings.

Recipe by Donna Mig

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 - 5 inch pastry shells
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour and salt. Cut in shortening with pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse meal. Combine egg and water, and sprinkle lightly over flour mixture. Add vinegar, and lightly stir with a fork until dry ingredients are moistened. Shape into a ball.

  • Wrap dough in wax paper. Chill for at least one hour. Use as directed in any fried pie recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 200.2mg. Full Nutrition
