Cornish Finnish Michigan Pasties

These are awesome!! My husband went to Michigan Tech in Houghton MI (UP), and he said "they are as good as Verna's" Verna was his fraternity's cook and would occasionally make pasties. Obviously the people posting reviews lower than a 5 and complaining that they are "bland" have never had a pasty and don't know how they are supposed to taste! These are not for dieters, and you will wreck them if you try to cut out the fat! Run an extra mile or 2 and make them the way you are supposed to! My husband and I agree that they need more than 1/2 c of rutabaga and fewer potatoes. I did not use the MSG, and they were still awesome. MSG is not needed. My husband says that Verna probably didn't even know what MSG was, and she knew how to cook pasties! You won't be disappointed with this recipe if you are looking for a true pasty recipe.