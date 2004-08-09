Cornish Finnish Michigan Pasties
I make these pasties about once a month for my family and extended family. I weigh my ingredients for accuracy and flavor.
I live in the U.P. and was looking for an approximate amount of vegetables. This recipe was the perfect balance! As far as everyone else saying they were dry, my grandmother used to put a pat of butter inside of it before closing it up, and it wasn't dry at all. Hope that helps.Read More
Great Pasties! The crust was easy to make, although I added salt to make it a bit more savory. I followed the recipe exactly and it made 12 generously sized pies. I baked half and froze half on a cookie sheet, transferring them to a freezer bag after they were frozen. I baked the frozen ones in a 425 degree oven for about 50 minutes, and they came out perfect. This is definitely a keeper!
These are awesome!! My husband went to Michigan Tech in Houghton MI (UP), and he said "they are as good as Verna's" Verna was his fraternity's cook and would occasionally make pasties. Obviously the people posting reviews lower than a 5 and complaining that they are "bland" have never had a pasty and don't know how they are supposed to taste! These are not for dieters, and you will wreck them if you try to cut out the fat! Run an extra mile or 2 and make them the way you are supposed to! My husband and I agree that they need more than 1/2 c of rutabaga and fewer potatoes. I did not use the MSG, and they were still awesome. MSG is not needed. My husband says that Verna probably didn't even know what MSG was, and she knew how to cook pasties! You won't be disappointed with this recipe if you are looking for a true pasty recipe.
I am not from MI; however, my husband is and he loves pasties so I thought it would be nice to have and old favorite. We both agreed that these where really good. I did make a few changes to include omitting the MSG and adding 1 tbsp of worcestershire instead. I also used 1 lb of beef (97% lean) and 1.25 lb. of pork. I didn't have the beef bouillon so I substituted with 1/4 cup of chicken broth and used 3 cups of potatoes and 3 cups of turnips diced (only because I didn't have rutabaga). The last change was putting only 1 cup of filling in each pastie. I ended up with 12 pasties half of which I froze. They were great not to dry and not greasy. Oh and for a golden color I coated the top of each pastie with egg white wash. Next time I will devide the dough into 12 equal portions, form balls, and roll out until about 1/4 in thick.
These are great! Another one born and raised in Michigan, and these taste like the real thing, including one I had while in England. The rutabaga is a must for the flavor, and I had no trouble with dryness. I spiced the filling up a bit and added a little worchestershire sauce, and I brushed the outsides with eggwash before baking. I'll be making more and freezing them soon!
I'm a yooper and these pasties are better than some in Marquette pasty shops--- the crust makes the whole thing! I do omit some of the things I don't like and sub extra potatoes/onion for them- it seems to work just fine! A batch of them takes me a good 3-4 hours, start to finish...I like the dough to be just right!
Excellent recipe. My British husband loved these. Added lamb to the mix, and omitted the msg (couldn't find). Delicious!
My mother was from Palmer, Michigan and I misplaced her recipe when I moved. This is almost identical to the pasties I grew up with. Adjust, the amount of veggies, and seasonings, great with ketchup. My grandchildren love this, they just pick it up and go. EXCELLENT!
On a quest for the perfect pasty recipe, I found this one. I must say, better than grandma's! These were fabulous! I like to boil the ground beef and pork a bit to remove extra fat. Other than that, I followed to a T and these turned out flaky and delicious.As others have advised, these freeze beautifully. Thanks for sharing.
I am an original Yooper from the Western UP, living in Wisconsin now. This recipe is as close to a traditional Finnish pasty that I have seen with the exception of beef bouillon and MSG. Yukon gold are the best potatoes for this and I would suggest some minced garlic for added flavor. For those that struggle with the crust, try the ready to bake Pillsbury 9" pie crusts... just unroll, fill it up and bake. Great recipe!
i found this recipie very time consuming to put together, but the flavor was pretty darn close to the ones my parents bought when i was a kid.also, i used a buttermilk pie crust recipie that was posted by honeybeez
I ended up making 1 1/2 recipes of the pastry to match the amout of filling. All in total it equalled 18 pastries. We all found it a bit dry so next time we are adding 1/3 cup of A1 Steak Spice and a smooth beef gravy to go over them.
maybe you have to grow up on these things or something, but we ALL thought they were extra gross, and of course, the recipe makes a ton of them. UGH!
Excellent! As a native Michigander and lover of pasties I'm telling you this is the real deal!
My whole family loved these! My husband and I are from Michigan, so these were a treat! I ate it with gravy and my husband had his with ketchup. My kids just ate them up! We followed the recipe exactly, minus the msg. I ended up with 7 large pasties and 1 small one. We couldn't fit 1 1/2 cups of filling in each (more like 1/2 a cup), so we had quite a bit of leftovers that we just fried it up and ate. Next time I will add a bit of butter to my dough, or butter flavored Crisco, to give it a bit more flavor, and double it (dough) so we have leftovers and enough dough to use all the filling!
Awesome! I'd forgotten how much I love rutebega. Dad's happy that he doesn't have to overnight them to me anymore from Iron Mountain. :)
Very good. I left out the msg for obvious reasons. The recipe made way more filling than I could use with the dough recipe. I ended up buying store bought pie crust and it worked great. I also put some filling in ramikens and topped with crust to make pot pies. They were a HUGE hit. I added a little worcestershire to the second batch of dough and preferred the flavor to the original.
I made a "somewhat" lighter version of these pasties, using very lean ground beef and pork and no lard in the pastry.(Crisco instead) I also eliminated the MSG (allergies) and the pasties were delicious. I packed them fresh out of the oven and went to the beach (west coast of Northern California) to watch the sunset. We found a lone picnic table, set up our meal and the pasties were a bigger hit than the sunset. Everyone raved about them. I am from Michigan so when I read this recipe I knew it was authentic. The rutabaga really gives them that touch of flavor that reminds you of the Upper Peninsula. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe, I will use it again and again. They definitely need to have milk brushed over them before baking...makes for a lovely, soft golden crust.
These were wonderful! Full of flavor, reminding me of the pasties we had in U.P. MI last summer! I however "cheated" and used Pillsbury premade pie crusts. I also took the advise of previous reviews and generously brushed the crust with a white egg wash. They came out beautiful...picture perfect!
Guess it depends upon where you are from, but if you are from Butte, Montana these pasties are simply not up to par...sliced potatoes? pork? MSG? beef bouillon? rutabaga?..ugh...might as well make a stew....No one in Butte would consider these "cornish" pasties...sorry...
We're from the lower peninsula of Michigan and we always look forward to our trips to the UP where we always have pasties. On our last trip, due to certain circumstances, we did not get any pasties. Therefore, we set out to make our own UP pasties. This recipe was perfect. I doubled up on the rutabaga and added a little Worcestershire sauce. There is a lot of cutting an dicing to do, but it is worth the effort. These really are as good as we have had in the UP - - if not better. Now we will be having pasties on a regular basis.
I'm a college student and am not able to enjoy homecooked food often. On a day off, I made these pasties for my friends who have never tried them. They enjoyed them a lot and they were easy to make. Now I have more requests than I can handle! They tasted just like they tasted when I was growing up. The recipe was great.
I grew up in Michigan and haven't found anything that compared to a pasty... until now! What a great recipe, perfect for a chilly fall evening. I didn't have any beef bouillon on hand so I reduced a can of chicken broth to 1/2 a cup and used that instead. I also skipped the MSG. I served a green salad on the side and called it dinner!
I made these exactly according to the recipe and they were very tasty, the pastry was nice and flaky. I did not find it dry (did those of you who did leave out any vegetables? They do add moisture). The only change I would make would be to dice instead of slice the potatoes so that they would be more evenly distributed--I ended up with areas that were all potatoes and no meat.
Recently I was reminiscing about amazing Cornish pasties I used to buy from the deli at the local college I attended right out of high school... remembering how amazing they were, so I looked up a recipe here. Saw several variations, decided to try this one. I left out the MSG and replaced it with a few shakes of various spices from the cupboard (can't even remember exactly what), and used turnip instead of rutabaga (that's the store had). Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. My first taste was a nervous one, not knowing if I'd be satisfied... but wow, was I satisfied. Delicious! After one bite I recalled that I liked a lot of pepper on the pasties I ate in college, so I grabbed the pepper mill and applied a healthy dose. Fantastic!! Very similar to what I remember enjoying as a student. I highly recommend this recipe, delicious! Great meal on a cold winter night.
I made this for the first time tonight. Thought I would try it because of all the great reviews and they were right. I did change one thing though, (well 2 things if you count adding the seasonings that others had recommended) I added yams instead of potatoes and I'm glad I did. Next time I think I'll not only add the chunks of yam but shred some into it also. It adds sweetness and moisture to the filling and yams are more nutritious than potatoes. I recommend if you are using yams that you cut bigger chunks, as yams cook faster than potatoes.
I omitted the MSG and I don't care for rutabagas so I used carrots and just ground beef. I put some pats of butter inside for extra flavor and moisture. For just the two of us, I used 1 lb ground beef, 1/2 onion, 1 or 2 carrots sliced, and 2 good sized potatoes sliced or diced small salt and pepper and place in a pie pan put several dots of butter on top and cover with a store bought pie crust. Baked at 375 for 45 minutes and served with extra butter and catsup on top.
My husband and I both went to college in the Upper Peninsula, and took a great liking to Pasties. We've tried to find something similar since we are now all the way out on the West Coast, and have even tried making another recipe in the past...Nothing compared until now! These pasties are wonderful :) The only thing my husband and I did with the recipe was to reduce the amount of onion :) We made them for our neighbors, and they haven't stopped talking about them - lol! :) Great recipe!
I am a Yooper and was pleased with this recipe for pasties. I left out the MSG and probably should have added more salt, they were a bit bland. I used the leanest pork and beef I could find. I had a lot of crust left as well, probably would make the crust thicker next time, or the pasties larger. We eat them with ketchup.I made the dough in my food processor.
Cube veges, use more rutabega
Good basic recipe, though the filling could use a bit more spice. Will try another reviewer's idea of adding Worcestershire sauce. Vegetables came out well done, not too soft and not too crunchy. I like to mix creamy horseradish with ketchup and eat it with the pasty!
I grew up in Northern Wisconsin and knew people who would drive to the UP just to get the real pasties. They were always a hit with my family, but I couldn't find the recipe to let my husband try. These were great. I didn't put MSG in it and I was out of rutabagas, but everything still turned out great. Give yourself some time for this one, it is labor intensive. The results are worth it though. It made a good size batch which I froze when we had eaten our fill. Hubby is still taking them with him for his lunches. Thanks again!
These are a must at my house. Can definitely do without the MSG. I bought rutabagas for the first time just for this recipe and have since started using them in other things. This recipe is correct: no need to cook the meat prior to stuffing. I add a tsp of thyme for flavor and my family loves it. I use my food processor to shred and slice the veggies. I actually make a quadruple recipe at a time for my family of 9 and freeze the cooked pasties once they've cooled. Wrap in foil for freezing. Pop the frozen, wrapped pasties in a 350 oven for 30 min; unwrap, place on cookie sheet and continue cooking for another 30 min. These are the best! Also great for letting children help roll out the dough because it is a sturdier dough than regular pie pastry. Enjoy!!
Great recipe. Grew up in Northern MN and moved further south and never found a good recipe til now. Pasties have a certain flavor and this is the exact same taste from when I was young. We eat ours with cream of mushroom soup over the top. Being dry is a part of their trademark. Crust was very easy to work with and just needed to make a little extra dough for the leftover filling. Fabulous recipe. Freezer friendly too!
Made these for Christmas dinner (minus the MSG) at the request of my Roommate from Ironwood Michigan. He has now named me an official Yooper. Reminds him of his family's recipe. I'm quite fond of them myself. Thank you for the recipe!
SKIP THE MSG!!! You don't need it! This recipe is excellent without the MSG and bouillon (which usually contains MSG as well). I would have rated this 5 stars if it hadn't called for MSG. I cook from scratch to AVOID feeding my family chemicals. Anyway, I otherwise followed the recipe and even my picky teenagers loved them. They're a little time consuming, but well worth it. This makes a huge batch, and my husband is very happy to take the leftovers for lunch tomorrow. I will definately make them again. They brought back memories of our trips to England. :-D
Our first time trying these and they were pretty good.
The crust is the thing. My father, gone 25 years, found from living in the UP that real home made pasties were often leftovers from supper the night before put into a shell and baked in the morning for a relatively hot meal of whatever was on hand. Hence, recipe???? what recipe??? I find the variations to be great and use the wonderful shell to fill with all kinds of things, like leftover turkey from Thanksgiving. I use a little gravy inside to keep them nice and moist. My grandkids will eat vegetables if inside a pasty so in they go. I also sometimes use Jeruselum Artichokes for a bit of smokey taste in place of part of the potatoes. We have vegetarian friends who add cream cheese to a veggie mix and serve with sour cream and others who claim it is not the same without gravy covering the whole thing. Me, I say whatever you want inside is fine, just DON'T MESS WITH THE CRUST!
WOW were these good. I used a pound each of ground beef and ground pork, but other than that made no changes. LOVED these.
I almost hate to do this, but I did change this recipe quite a bit, but I used this one as a base recipe. Here's what I did to simplify it and make my kids happy: used store-bought crust; omitted rutabaga, pork (didn't have any) and MSG. I was wary of cooking the meat raw in the dough, but I had nothing to worry about. They turned out great. Thanks for the inspiration!
Excellent recipe. Our version does not call for carrots or MSG (We use salt). My grandmother made these and told me to put a little baking powder in the dough to make it "soft". She never measured it so I just added what I thought was right and they were perfect. I cheated and used southern style frozen hash browns and they turned out just as well as if I peeled a bag of potatoes...only without all of the hard work.
Not a native yooper but have lived here for the last 5 years. This recipe is pretty identical to what I've tasted around here. In fact, it tastes better than what you get some of the resturants around here. Gravy or ketchup would help if it's too dry. Yes, there's definitely more filling that dough. And it does takes a whole morning to make. I didn't change a thing in the receipe. But a word of warning, this is not for the faint of heart... espcially if you're prone to heart attacks. A tad on the fatty side imo.
After seeing the rating and reading previous reviews, I was expecting something better tasting. We found them to be pretty bland and dry.Admittedly, I didn't use the MSG as it is a migraine trigger for several of us, but still I expected more from this recipe. This recipe is a good starting point, but I feel it would be greatly improved by seasoning the filling mixture and maybe adding something to make it not so dry. I will try it again, but with those changes.
So I am Cornish and a Michigander, but planted in North Carolina. I was happy to find this recipe when looking for recipes for "rutabaga." (Of course, my Grandma and Grand Aunts never used anything that fancy during our annual making of the pasties. Just carrots, potatoes, beef, salt, pepper, butter, flour.) All in all, this was a huge crowd-pleaser for our whole family, including small kids. MUST serve with an option of catsup or gravy. (And instead of MSG, I used soy sauce for about 1/2 of the water.)
I made these over the weekend, omitting the MSG and carrots (I've never seen a pasty with carrots in it, plus I'm not a carrot fan). To me, these don't taste like Upper Peninsula pasties, but they're tasty and satisfy that pasty craving. Two reasons I especially liked this recipe are 1. these aren't greasy like so many UP pasties I've had, and 2. the pastry was nice and crispy (I truly dislike a soggy crust that falls apart). Next time, I'll use all beef and no pork to see if I get the taste I'm expecting.
I think these are a 5 star, but my family thought they were to bland. I grew up eating pasties, and these brought back fond memories for me. Tasted just like the ones my mom made for us. I did sub a few things, used packaged refrigerated diced potatoes (country hash browns, the type with only potatoes nothing else) to help cut back on prep time. Omitted the rutabaga (didn't think my family would like it), used pre-made refrigerated pie crust (to cut prep time), cut back on black pepper, mixed granulated bouillon into about 1/4 - 1/3 cup of hot water before adding to filling to help kept it from being too dry, and added a small pat of butter on top of filling before folding and sealing pie crust. Filling was perfectly moist.
My dad's from the U.P. and made these for me when I was a kid. These tasted exactly like I remember them. The only thing I omitted was the MSG and this recipe made 12 good sized pasties. I'll making a larger batch next time to freeze.
My MI husband was so impressed by these authentic pasties. He said they were exactly like the ones he used to get on his paper route. Thanks for this great recipe!
This was the first time I tried making pasties. I shredded the rutabaga and omitted the MSG. I used seasoned salt instead of plain in the meat mixture. I may try using Worcestershire sauce the next time I make them. I also used the feature to change number of servings and it turned out perfect. I will make them again!!
I converted this recipe to a vegetarian one. I omitted the meat, reduced 1 cup of veg. broth to 1/2 cup (by the way I really like the wofgang puck because it has no tomato anything nor msg). I followed the ingredient list for the vegetables. Yes, I was left with way too much filling but I'll just save it and make a smaller batch of dough in a few days. Yes it lacked a little flavor and I guess that the beef broth and ground gave it that special flavor. However as bland as it was it was still very enjoyable to eat. Next time I'll add some herbs and maybe something that makes it creamier. Whatever; if you go vegetarian it'll need a little flavoring but it was very good with the ketchup dunking. It will definitely become a home classic that will probably have several permutations.
Good recipe minus the MSG. come on cook with real food
We loved these, it hit the spot for my hubby who is a meat and potato kind of guy. Plus my picky son loved it! It definitely reminded me of the pasties I used to eat as a kid visiting the U.P. I did not use MSG, gives us headaches too, but instead added Worcestershire sauce which gave it a great flavor. I used southern cube cut hash browns which worked out perfectly and saved lots of time. Instead of rutabaga, since I had a hard time finding it, I used parsnips which added a very mild sweetness and great flavor. Also I decided not to put the ground pork in and just used 1 1/2 lbs of ground beef and added extra veggies to make up for it and it was still excellent.
I also grew up in the Upper Michigan. This recipe is a lot like mom's. Only mom's use sirloin steak cut up in small pieces. She did not put carrots in it, but I am going to try it. She used lard for the crust and even put in the fat from the meat. I did this at first, but now I only use shortening which works just fine. I trace a plate to make a nice round crust. Load on the filling, then salt and pepper each one (no msg needed). I never used water or bouilon, but I could see where the bouillon would give it a little more flavor. We also always put catsup over the top right before eating them. Ummmmmmmmm! Pasties where I lived were a weekly item on the school menu. Mom was a great cook, so I did not usually take school lunch, only on pastie day. Make a big batch. They freeze well and then are a quick meal.
This is the first time I've ever tried my hand at making these. I thought I would be clever and chop all my veggies in my processor to save time. I don't recommend doing that as the veggie flavors got lost in the ground beef and the texture was too dense. I think this was my fault and not the recipe's. My husband loved these. I was particularly pleased with the pastry. They kept well in the fridge and reheated nicely in the microwave. I liked dipping them in ranch dressing.
good but way too many potatoes
We have never had a pasty before, so I can't compare to anything. The pastry was easy and I used my food processor to make it. I put the dough in the fridge while I prepped the rest. I didn't have rutebaga so used extra potato and skipped the MSG. start to finish was approx. 1 hour 45 minutes. I baked 4 and froze 5. The quantities were right on target! I used lean beef and regular pork. Not greasy or soggy and a nice flavor. I did add a couple dried herbs and generous salt to the meat. Definitely will make these again.
I am glad to see so many yoopers enjoying the pasty recipe that I submitted. (My recipe) so glad to share it. Still making them here in So Caro. I cannot find msg anymore here. Taught the southerners to eat potatoes.
HI TO ALL THE YOOPERS POSTING REVIEWS! :) I, too, grew up in the U.P. eating Pasties (YUM!). I've had a recipe almost exactly like this one for years. With mine, I omit the MSG. Boy! I love Pasties!
Excellent recipe. My whole family(even kids) enjoyed this. I did add about a tablespoon of cumin, 2 T worstershire, 2 t of garlic powder and it came out not at all dry or tasteless. My husband is from MI and he loved it. Make sure to chill the shortening prior as well and the pastry will be so flaky and delicious.
these were ok.....the pasty did not seem to hold together. I had lots of leftover filling...so I just fried it up and served it inside a flour tortilla...that was much better. But it was fun makeing the pasty once...we even put my kids initials on them the way the miners wives used too...don't forget to put a little bit of jam or apple butter in one end with a little pasty partition...makes for a nice dessert surprise at the end.
Great recipe, I especially liked the pastry crust. I left out the MSG because I have asthma in the family, but it still tasted absolutely wonderful.
These came out really good. I adjusted the recipe for 4 servings and made the pasties a little smaller. There was still a lot of filling leftover, so I would double the crust recipe next time and use the same amount of filling. I left out the 2T of extra water in the 4 serving recipe for the dough and it was plenty sticky. I also froze the shortening for a while and kept the dough in the fridge while I made the filling. The crust is really flaky. I maybe would add a little more onion and rutabaga next time as I could barely taste the rutabaga. Also maybe more carrot and a little more broth. Overall, excellent recipe!
I think next time I make it I will add more spices and use a pie crust but the filling was good!
Both hubby and I really liked these. We're from Michigan and always crave these since we moved away. Had no idea they are so easy to make. These are spot on. Somehow I ended up with way too many potatoes though so next time Ill reduce those and maybe add a bit more salt to the meat.
My mother-in-law is a Finn from upper Michigan where pasties are practically an art form, so I had big shoes to fill! I decided on this recipe for my first attempt and they turned out GREAT!! I substituted onion powder for the chopped onions and omitted the MSG (allergies). The only snag that I ran into was due to the size of the dough rectangles. In my opinion, 6"x8" is too small and made for difficult sealing. I ended up making larger but fewer pasties than the recipe called for. They freeze beautifully! I just cooked 'em, cooled 'em, threw 'em into Ziploc baggies and tossed them in the freezer. This recipe is a definite keeper!! (Btw, my husband informs me that the only proper way to eat a pasty is with ketchup. He HATES it when my son and I use BBQ sauce!)
I am allerigic to MSG so it was left out, otherwise, the flavor wa okay, I think next time I am going to substitute beef bone broth for the bouillon cube, just made it too salty.
Fist let me say that though I live in Michigan I have never had a true pasty from the UP, only the ones in southeastern Michigan. To me, these are AWESOME! I only changed a few things, but I am positive they would be perfect if you followed the directions to a tee. I made the dough exactly as it is except added the salt as another review suggested. I used diced potatoes and carrots, had no rutebaga or msg on hand, I added a can of sweet peas, cooked the meat slightly to drain excess fat and added pepper, basil and parsley for flavor. Sauteed the onions with a couple gloves of garlic and the seasonings to soften. Also used a egg white wash for top. Came out perfect after 50 mins at 425 f.
I have been brought up on Cornish pasties, and why I think these are not the same, they are not a million miles away. I did think the inside was a little dry, and next time I may add a few peas. I will make this recipe again but I think I will have a play around with it and see if it can be improved.
This is the first time that I prepared the recipe and found it very easy to use. I used venison instead of beef and omitted the MSG. I got rave reviews from all who tried them and believe me, this will be a "keeper" in my recipe file!
Great recipe! I am now pestered on a regular basis to make pasties! I use beef suet from my butcher for the crust because that's the way I was taught by my husband's Cornish grandmother. Otherwise, I follow this exactly. A+!
Takes me back to the U.P.
I use whatever I have on hand for the filling, saving leftover meat and veggies in separate ziploc until I have enough. Hubby loves them with venison filling
I used only ground lean beef (no pork), frozen hashbrowns (that we thawed prior to using) and frozen onions and carrots that I had in the freezer (already chopped/grated), added some worcestershire and didn't use any msg and they came out very good and very close to the Lawry's that we get up in Marquette when we go to the U.P. Had to make more of the pastry though as I ran out before all the filler had been used up. The extras that we didn't eat went into the freezer for a quick meal in the future. Thanks!
Fantastic flavor better than any I have had in the "upper." Born and raised in Michigan this recipe is best by far!! I failed on the crust however not sure what my mistake was ended up runny added flour to fix but the dough came out tough..... I guess I screwed up somewhere???Will try to make another dough recipe.
We added chopped basil and would suggest a medium-flavored sausage to add a little spice.
I learned to make this from my Mom and generations before her. I dont usually use pork, but I like to use cube of beef and not ground beef, I like skirt or flank steak. One time I did not have enough potatoes and tried using some yams (which I healthier for you anyway) and it was really great. I used some white potatoes and added yams. I also dont use MGG but if you can get some montrial steak seasoning it really picks up the flavors. I also find a brush of water or spray of a vegtable oil spray on the crust makes it really nice and brown for the crust.
My husband is from Michigan and has been trying to find a real Michigan pasties recipe since we married! Finally, after 6 years, and moving to Germany, I found him the perfect recipe! Just like home!
I thought this was the most complete recipe. I have lived in Michigan my whole live and don't ever recall a Pasty having sliced potatoes and shredded carrots so I didn't think mine should either. I doubled the amount of rutabaga, used 5 carrots diced instead of the 2 shredded, and about 5-1/2 cups of diced potatoes. My slapchop made that part easy. I put them on the pan as instructed. Evidently I didn't have every one sealed completely, because the juices came out, burned on the pan, and set off the smoke detectors. I pulled the two trays out at 30 minutes, then I wrapped each one in aluminum foil, placed them on a new tray and cooked at 350 for the last 12 minutes. YUM! They weren't dry at all. Basing this meal on a family of 3, they sure were filling. I ended up with 9 pasties so I will have 6 to freeze. I would recommend this recipe, but make sure the pasties are SEALED completely. The grease will burn to the pan and smoke out your house.
I have made these for my Inlaws once while they were here on a visit and now they request them everytime they come. Everyone I have made them for has loved them even the kids. I haven't tryed freezing them yet because everytime I make them they are gone. I don't know if I should freeze them before or after cooking.
Great recipe, and easy to make healthier, too! I did not use MSG, but used 1/2 a natural Not-Beef bouillon cube in the 1/2 cup hot water. I also used 2 lb of local grass-fed beef and added about 3 cloves crushed garlic. I didn't have rutabaga- so skipped that. I was able to make 12 pasties, with about 2c left over filling that we just sauteed in a skillet for leftovers. I have a large family, and these were all eaten up in one meal, no complaints from the children! Try this one- you'll like it!
Awesome and I am a Michigander who always gets pasties when in the UP. I did leave out the MSG, just didn't see a need for it.
Used very lean beef and pork, but turned out way greasy, making the bottoms soggy. Filling had no real flavor. Proportion of dough to filling is also incorrect as others had pointed out.
These are great! My whole family went on and on about how great they were and I have three kids from age 2 to 10.
This was really tasty! I made mine smaller and used leftover roast beef. I brushed them with milk and didn't have any problems with them drying out.
Liked this - reminded me of Aarne's Bakery in Detroit in the 1940's I tried various potatoes; I liked redskins the best but found them a bit hard after cooking. Ended up with 3 cups coarse-dice Idaho russets, 2 cups medium parboiled redskins, and 1 cup sweet purple-top turnips (and no swedes). Try using a big Vidalia or Maui onion. Mmmm! And absolutely no @#$% MSG! Finally, I add a small piece of beef liver (frozen then chopped) with the meats. Hyvää ruokahalua!
Very good, but I will use a little less salt next time.
I'm another Michigander that loves this recipe. I usually sub parsnips for the rutabagas because I like them better and use stock instead of the bouillon and water. I have trouble getting a full 1 1/2 cups in each pasty and so I usually have filling left over, which I bake in a dish and eat plain.
very yummy. . .The kids will love them...because when I was young, my sister and I looked forward to Mom making them.
Yummy see notes for minor changes in recipe --substitute season salt for salt --sub. worsteshire sauce for MSG --can sub. canned crescent roll dough for recipe dough
I used to eat pasties every year when we would ski in the UP of Michigan. I thought I would try to make them myself and this recipe was amazing. It came out great! I used less potatoes, more rutabaga and pork...it turned out well. Anyone that wants the real deal Michigan pasty needs to try this recipe!
I modified this recipe a tad to what I grew up on in MN. The dough makes about 5 pasties and I had extra veggies. I made another batch of dough. I mixed in the meat with the veggies so it is more blended. I also added extra pepper, salt, splash of soy sauce, 2 cloves pressed garlic, and a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce to the veggie/meat mixture. Baked on 375 for 1 hour and 20 minutes with 5 minutes to cool down. It must be eaten with ketchup!
We love Michigan (yooper) pasties. They are flavorful and easy to make. We use prepared pie crusts (store brands seem to work better). I make a big batch and freeze them later to be reheated in rv's convection oven on our trips. Also good after working outside in the cool fall air. Simple. tasty. comfort food. The mines may be gone from the UP but the Pasties will live forever
These are just like Grandma Stimaki's! I made these for the guys at the fire house and they loved them. I used the calculator to double the recipe and it worked great. The only bad thing about this recipe is that now I have to make them for the guys every other Sunday!
I grew up in northern Michigan and have childhood memories of fresh pasties at "Poor Boy's" in the UP. These were very close to what I remember. I didn't have a lot of time for dinner prep, so I used pre-made pie crusts (Pillsbury) and re-rolled them for pasties instead of making the dough from scratch. That shortcut made this a realistic weeknight dinner. My 4 year old loved playing "lumberjack" and devoured his dinner.
Good recipe. But being from Michigan I use chopped beef stew and Pork instead of ground and I leave out the MSG and Bullion for a Recipie Like my grandmother showed me... Healtier too, not as much sodium... Don't forget to serve with Dill Pickle and ketchup. The copper miners of the calumet area would be proud.
These were awesome! They had a wonderful flavor and I did not find mine dry;however, I used 85/15 ground chuck and no pork. I also used white pepper instead of black and threw in the worsterchire sauce as someone else advised.The only thing I would recommend is to double the amount of dough for the crust. I ran short for the amount of filling I had. Otherwise I am very happy with how they turned out! Great recipe!
These are very tasty. Instead of MSG I used a couple shakes of Worcestershire sauce; plenty of savory flavor! Never made them before and had filling and a little dough left so I made a pastie pie in an 8" dish (just the top crust). Perfect for the chilly weather.
I'm also from the UP and have made a similiar recipe to this one for almost 30 years now. I use cut up round steak and they are never dry because I always make a mushroom sauce to pour over the pasties. I agree with using less potatoes and more rutabagas.
Really good. Sadly I could not find the rutabaga so I had to leave it out. I also left out the MSG and added worcestershire sauce instead. I couldnt find ground pork either so I substitued it with a little bit of pork sausage. The spices in the sausage actually made it better. Thanks!
