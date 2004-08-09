Cornish Finnish Michigan Pasties

I make these pasties about once a month for my family and extended family. I weigh my ingredients for accuracy and flavor.

Recipe by Ruth

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together flour and salt in a large bowl. Cut shortening. Make a well in the center of the mixture, and quickly stir in ice cold water. Form dough into a ball. Set aside.

  • Dissolve the bouillon cube in the hot water. Combine uncooked vegetables, uncooked meats, salt, pepper, monosodium glutamate, and bouillon.

  • Roll out pastry dough into 6 x 8 inch rectangles. Place about 1 1/2 cups of filling in the center of each rectangle. Bring 6 inch sides together, and seal. Cut a slit in the top of each pasty. Place on dull, not black, baking pans.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
882 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 75.9g; fat 50.1g; cholesterol 84.3mg; sodium 1459.1mg. Full Nutrition
