Pam's Sugar Free Chocolate Pie
A great sugarless pie! Other flavors of sugar free pudding are great too!
I make this pie all the time. I use a fat free already made graham cracker crust though
Instant sugar free pudding tastes kind of flat to me so a few weeks ago I started tweaking this recipe. I used the cook and serve sugar free chocolate pudding. 2 boxes pudding mix w/3 1/2 cups milk and 1/2 cup pet milk. Add 1 tsp. Hersheys cocoa and 2 tsp splenda. Stir until it boils and thickens. Remove from heat and add 1/8 tsp. vanilla and 1 pat margarine and stir. Then add (optional) 1 liberal squirt of sugar free Hersheys syrup and 1 liberal squirt of sugar free caramel ice cream topping. Stir again and pour in the pie shell of your choice. Let it set and top with lite Cool Whip. Serve warm or at room temp.Read More
This is excellent for Diabetics. I added peanut butter and it is even better.
I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes right before Thanksgiving and was looking for ways to cut back on carbs but still enjoy the Holidays. This was sooo delicious! Someone mentioned putting in peanut butter so I added a layer of peanut butter to the bottom of my graham cracker crust pie shell, made the pudding and then folded in some whip cream to make it more "mousse-y". This was incredibly good and I didn't miss my sugar at all! Thanks sooo much!
Five stars for using the sugar free cook and serve pudding instead of the instant called for. I also used half & half cuz I was out of milk but that made it all the more rich and creamy. Stirred in a teaspoon of vanilla for flavor too. I poured it into homemade tart shells and it is delish. Thanks so much for sharing.
I'm diabetic and I'm so glad I found this recipe. I modified the recipe just a little and it came out great. I used 2 boxes of sugar free instant pudding instead of just one. I also added about a 1/4 cup of powdered peanut butter. I used sugar free whipped topping instead of the reduced calorie. I also used a 9" graham cracker crust and the two boxes filled it up perfectly. I'll definitely add this to my favorites. Did I mention how easy it was also?
Not a single person at the family picnic could believe it was sugar-free! A real hit! (not even my girlfriend who HATES sugar free, fat free, low cal...etc!!!)
the diabetic bf loves this one, I make it all the time. I often will use the pre-made graham cracker crusts, and sometimes cheat w/the chocolate ones too.. he particularly loves it when I throw in some sliced bananas!
This is easy, tastes great and not so bad on the waistline. I also use two boxes cook and serve chocolate jello. Fills up the pie better. a smattering of mini chips adds a nice texture on the sugar free whipped topping. I used a Oreo shell.
Was just OK - I used SF pudding mix for the diabetics and they like it.
