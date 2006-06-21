Pam's Sugar Free Chocolate Pie

16 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 2
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A great sugarless pie! Other flavors of sugar free pudding are great too!

By Pam Rancak

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare pudding as directed on package for pie. Spoon into pie shell, and chill 1 hour. Serve with whipped topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 8.1g; sodium 288.7mg. Full Nutrition
