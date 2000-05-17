Candy Bar Pie II
Layers of chocolate, cream cheese, and nuts .... a crowd pleasing pie good for any occasion.
The semisweet chocolate on the top is not a good taste mixture with the rest of the pie. Maybe pudding would be better or chocolate frosting.Read More
I used Reeces PB cups instead of snickers and it is soooo good.
After eating this at a local restaurant I knew I had to find the recipe! It is the best pie I have ever eaten and the restaurant serves it ice cold, with the top like a cheesecake and the center soft like a custard...the texture of the snickers nougat at the bottom is awesome and they serve it with chocolate sauce mixed with chopped peanuts mixed in as the topping instead of semisweet chocolate. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good pie. Use two packages of cream cheese if desired.
I used peanut butter cups because they were on sale. It tastes great. It's a really rich pie, but most cheesecakes are. I love the peanut butter flavor. It was definately well recieved. Oh, I also used 1/3 fat cream cheese and it turned out just fine for a little bit healthier option...I wouldn't go completely fat free, I've found the texture turns out weird from other recipes when I've tried fat free.
This is good. I used less chocolate bar chunks. I bought five Snickers bars but, umm, something happened to one of them, so I only had four to use for the pie. But I thought four was more than enough. The peanut butter in the filling was pretty much undetectable, so more of that would be good. I used a pastry crust but I think we would have preferred a crust of Oreo crumbs or other cookie crumbs. All in all, this was tasty, glad I made it, but probably won't be a repeat for me. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a really good recipe. I used peanut butter cups. The pie tasted much better after it was refrigerated for 24 hours.
I have made this pie twice, substituting only an oreo crust and each time it has been a big hit, i have to keep making because it goes so fast not everyone can try it.
A friend and I made this recipe for a Christmas party at work this year. We thought this pie would be our "secret weapon" at the party. No one touched it! It was slightly embarrassing, since we even made two. But my friend took one home and I took one home. I'm happy no one touched it because my husband and I ate it all! Turns out, my friend did too! It was very yummy!
very rich. very delicious.
