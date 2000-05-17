Candy Bar Pie II

14 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Layers of chocolate, cream cheese, and nuts .... a crowd pleasing pie good for any occasion.

By Vickie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut candy bars in half lengthwise, then into 1/4 inch pieces. Place candy pieces over bottom of pie crust.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, combine sugar and cream cheese; beat until smooth. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add sour cream and peanut butter; beat until mixture is smooth. Pour filling over candy pieces.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes.

  • In a small saucepan, heat whipping cream until very warm. Remove from heat, and stir in chocolate chips until smooth. Spread over top of pie. Refrigerate 2 to 3 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
645 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 55.9g; fat 43.9g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 396.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022