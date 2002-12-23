Mocha Walnut Pie
A pie with a rich mocha flavor. Serve warm or chilled, topped with whipped cream. Refrigerate leftovers.
Delicious recipe! You can also top it with a variety of nuts! I've made it with walnuts, pecans, slivered almonds--it's great every time. My friends LOVED it. It's not a difficult recipe, but just be careful to melt everything together on LOW heat or your chocolate might burn, and stir constantly or it might separate (but it seems to be impossible to ruin)! Have all your ingredients nearby and measured before you begin. Also, 1/4 cup *strong* coffee will work if you don't have instant. My boyfriend said this was the best pie he'd ever tasted, and his roommates raved too.Read More
I'd rate 3.5 if I could- 3 from me, 4 from my mom. I thought it was better cold, whereas my mom thought it was better warm. It was very rich and not all that sweet.Read More
Excellent. Try this! Wonderful texture - delicious flavor. I made the recipe exactly as written. I understand why a reviewer would say it was better the next day because then the flavors would have a chance to meld, however this pie won't make it that long in this house. I recommend using the "Flaky Food Processor Pie Crust" on this website - that is also excellent. I am trying new recipes all the time, (which is why my husband has two gym memberships and goes twice a day) and this is one of the best recipes I've found in quite some time. Thank you for sharing!
You know you have a winner when you hear, "I HAVE to have this recipe!" I didn't have the chocolate squares, so substituted 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder. Because we love coffee, used 3 tablespoons of coffee instead of one. Quick and easy recipe with great results! Everyone who eats it raves about it! Thanks!
Yesterday, when this pie was warm on my table, I would have rated it three stars. It was a bit too bitter; the texture was off somehow. Today, after it sat overnight in the fridge, I had a hankering for chocolate and thought, heck, let's eat this mocha pie already. Five-stars today! When served chilled, the texture changes considerably into a mousse-like consistency that melts in your mouth. The nuts add just enough pleasant crunch and the coffee flavor is much more subtle. A perfect blend. I made the following changes to the recipe: I substituted 3 TBS unsweetened cocoa powder for the 1 oz of unsweetened chocolate. Instead of a pastry crust, I layered the bottom of a cake pan with graham cracker crust to a depth of 1/2" and poured the pie batter on top of that. This made the pie come out easily as a torte and made a nice display for the table. Definitely something I'd make again--if I let it sit overnight before serving.
Absolutely delicious - I couldn't stop eating it! Wouldn't change a thing, except to experiment with new crusts, as my crust came out way too soft.
Sooo tasty! I used a frozen pie shell as we had one, and I used 1/4 cup Hershey's Dark chocolate chips instead of 2 oz unsweetened chocolate. Oh, and I used 1/4 cup strong coffee instead of instant and water. I put the walnut halves on top in a pretty pattern, and my husband was sure it was pecan pie... Poor him! He doesn't care for coffee or chocolate, but still thought it was okay! Thanks for sharing, Shotzy!
Yum! this was just a really good, melt in your mouth pie.
Excellent. I used 2 x 1 ounce suqares of 70% cocoa bittersweet and 2 tbsps of Hershey's Special Dark chips...I want this really rich. And it was! Easy too. My six yesr old daughter did all of the mixing in the saucepan while I added the ingredients. Center was set for me at 42 minutes. Sprinkled with almonds as that's what I had. Dinner guests like this very much...the texture was sort of a cross between a brownie and a thich mousse. I'm mostly a cake person myself, but this certainly gave me my chocolate fix. ;-)
Ohhhhhhhh the best! I loved the chocolate sauce, am going to use it for other recipies. Thanks so much!!!
This pie is really delicious. I didn`t use a pastry but made it with cookie crust. I used cashew too. Our family loved it.
This is one of the best pies I've ever made, and so simple! I was just starting out making pies and was amazed at the simplicity of this one. Wonderful recipe!
So good! Made it exactly as written and it couldn't be easier. I threw in a small amount of sliced almonds with the walnuts because I had some to use up. My mother said it would be really good without the nuts as well.
This recipe is easy and fast and delicious. I put in a touch extra coffee and cocoa, because I like a stronger taste, and I used pecans instead of walnuts, because I thought i would go better. I served it cold, with whipped cream, because that seemed to be what the other reviewers did, and it was great.
I used 3 tablespoons of Dutch chocolate powder instead of the chocolate squares and it was fabulous! Visually pleasing as well as scrumptious!:-)
Pretty great recipe, but my comments are as follows: - Used a graham cracker crust which worked - Used cocoa powder instead of choc and that was fine (made sure cocoa was mixed into the coffee without lumps before adding) - My pie burned a little bit so I think I will bake at 160 C for 30 mins next time - It was too "set" for my liking - I would have preferred some more "wobble", so I may reduce the eggs to 1... but maybe the reduced bake temp & time would fix that? - I could not really taste the coffee flavour (with Mocha, you need more coffee and mild choc), but that may be the brand of coffee I used. Next time I will do 2 T cocoa + 2 T coffee. - I melted butter in saucepan and mixed in the pan as directed, but for the next time, I will probably just melt butter in the microwave and then mix in a normal mixing bowl. - BUT it was still an excellent recipe!!!
Fabulous. I didn't have any unsweetened chocolate in the house but I did have a nice bar of bittersweet chocolate. I used 4 ounces of the bittersweet and added about a half-teaspoon of salt. Only baked about 37 minutes. We loved it -- taste and texture. And I loved how easy it was to make -- definitely a winner that I will make over and over.
This one was hard for me to rate, as I was unable to taste it myself (due to food allergies), so I just had to go on the overall opinion of my extended family. Everyone agreed that the flavor was good, but that it wasn't anything spectacular. I added an extra star to the three star rating they recommended for ease. It was an easy recipe, something I had all the ingredients for, and probably would've gotten a little better reception if it had been at a more casual type gathering, and not a Christmas dinner, being compared to more fancy, elaborate desserts. All in all, I'd recommend others to try the recipe, and I'm glad I did try it...it just probably won't be my go-to Christmas party dessert recipe. Thank you for sharing though. :)
Really tasty custard pie! The mocha flavor was so nice, and although it looks like a pecan type of pie with all the nuts on top, it was so nice to bite in and get a custardy surprise. I did take one star off because it was nice, but not phenomenal--- I guess the reason I liked it was because it was something different! :)
This was really good and fudgy, not cakey. I think I would like it with a chcolate cookie crust. It wasnt the prettiest pie maybe instead of chopped nuts you could arrange halves in a pattern on the top. It would be really tasty without the nuts too and just some rosettes of whipped cream. I used strong brewed coffee not instant.
I've made this twice now and my fiancee and I love it! I've started using hot milk instead of water to dissolve the coffee, and it blends much easier that way. The pie also tastes even better after being refrigerated overnight. This is a good, easy, and not-so-messy pie recipe!
Quick, easy, and so rich and chocolately! This is the perfect pie to make when you want to impress guests and not spend a lot of time in the process. I have made it with walnuts and almonds, and both were delicious. I think I may actually prefer almonds.
BEST PIE I've ever had!! Hands down!! Wow, it's so good w/ the slight coffee flavor and the chocolate custard layer is so velvety smooth. Best served chilled :)
This was good. I probably wouldn't make it again though as it was not memorable. This got an extra point for being so easy to make.
This was really good! Chilled the pie before sering and then topped with whipped cream. The sweetened condensed milk makes it really creamy and fudgy! Will definitely make it again!
This is a great recipe
Very easy and very good! It got great reviews at our annual Memorial Day picnic. I used 1/4 cup extremely strong fresh coffee in mine.
I'm a coffee and chocolate freak, but this was missing a little something. I'm seriously thinking maybe subbing in semi sweet chips instead of unsweetened chocolate next time. This pie didn't taste bad. It was good. And it baked up very nice. I think it was maybe just a tad too bitter.
I used dark chocolate chips for half the chocolate and coffee instead of water and powdered coffee. Also used light condensed sweetened milk. Great recipe! Enjoyed it and will make it again!
This pie is delicious! Easy to make and always turns out great.
This was too rich and not sweet at all.
Was good more like a custard pie.
It was just okay, nothing special, won't make again.
A very delicious pie! Everyone loved it!
A simple pie with great results... The only change I made was subbing 1/4 cup strong coffee for instant. Thank you for sharing SHOTZY
I made this for thanksgiving with my boyfriend's family and it was a big hit, lots of requests for the recipe. Instead of using instant coffee I used 1/4th cup freshly brewed STRONG coffee, and I used about 1 1/2 cup of walnuts. I will definitely be making this again.
O.M.G. this is heaven. I made it with the 'Best Ever Pie Crust' on this site(I used only half of it). I made the condensed milk myself with milk, sugar, salt, butter, vanilla. It takes some time condensing but it's very easy. I will be making this again...
It was good but some people didn't care for it.
