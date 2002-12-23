Mocha Walnut Pie

A pie with a rich mocha flavor. Serve warm or chilled, topped with whipped cream. Refrigerate leftovers.

Recipe by SHOTZY

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In medium saucepan, melt chocolate and butter or margarine over low heat. Dissolve coffee in 1/4 cup hot water, then stir it into saucepan with sweetened condensed milk, eggs, and vanilla. Mix well. Pour filling into pastry shell. Top with walnuts.

  • Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until center is set. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 30.5g; cholesterol 78.4mg; sodium 239.6mg. Full Nutrition
