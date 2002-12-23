Mocha Walnut Pie

Pretty great recipe, but my comments are as follows: - Used a graham cracker crust which worked - Used cocoa powder instead of choc and that was fine (made sure cocoa was mixed into the coffee without lumps before adding) - My pie burned a little bit so I think I will bake at 160 C for 30 mins next time - It was too "set" for my liking - I would have preferred some more "wobble", so I may reduce the eggs to 1... but maybe the reduced bake temp & time would fix that? - I could not really taste the coffee flavour (with Mocha, you need more coffee and mild choc), but that may be the brand of coffee I used. Next time I will do 2 T cocoa + 2 T coffee. - I melted butter in saucepan and mixed in the pan as directed, but for the next time, I will probably just melt butter in the microwave and then mix in a normal mixing bowl. - BUT it was still an excellent recipe!!!