Caribbean Fudge Pie III
Chocolate, coffee and rum in a pie! A tablespoon of rum may be used in place of rum extract.
WOW! This was the best dessert I have ever made and one of the best I've ever eaten. It is superb. Only suggestion is to use a chocolate crumb crust. A traditonal crust just doesn't suit this pie. This will be a family favorite for years to come.
As another reviewer suggested, I used a chocolate cookie crust with this recipe. All I had on hand was bittersweet chocolate. The flavor and appearance was great! I just couldn't get past the texture.Its me, not the recipe. Sorry, I won't be making this one again.
This dessert was okay but I wish I would have made it in a pan and cut up into squares because it was so much like fudge it was hard to cut into to make pie slices. Not sure if I did something wrong, my boyfriend loved it but I thought it was too hard and not very pie-like.
