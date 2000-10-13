Caribbean Fudge Pie III

Chocolate, coffee and rum in a pie! A tablespoon of rum may be used in place of rum extract.

Recipe by Cyndi

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave chocolate until melted. Stir occasionally until chocolate is smooth.

  • Cream butter or margarine and sugar till fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Add melted chocolate, coffee, and rum; mix well. Stir in flour and chopped nuts. Pour filling into pie shell, and decorate with walnut halves.

  • Bake for 25 minutes. Remove pie from oven, and cool completely. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
530 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 50.1g; fat 35.5g; cholesterol 85mg; sodium 175.7mg. Full Nutrition
