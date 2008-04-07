Easy Peach Pie

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

It is everything you want. Can be frozen and thawed to eat later.

By Deb Johnson

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 9 inch deep dish pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Original recipe yields 10 servings

Directions

  • Combine peaches and glaze in a mixing bowl. Let stand for a couple of minutes.

  • Combine sugar and cream cheese. Mix with an electric mixer on high speed for one minute. Gradually add in the nondairy whipped topping, and mix on medium speed until you have a smooth consistency. Poor mixture into pie shell. Pour peach mixture on top. Cover, and chill for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
496 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 49.5g; fat 31.4g; cholesterol 66.1mg; sodium 372.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Dina
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2008
I freezed the pies it's soooooooooooo good on a hot day! Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

COOKIESSSS
Rating: 2 stars
08/15/2003
It was easy to make. I thought there was way too much of the cream cheese/ whip cream mixture and it did not spread very well. I would not recommend this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
