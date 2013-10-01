Chocolate Covered Banana Pie
This is a wonderful after-dinner dessert with coffee.
This is much better if you let it sit overnight! A few hours just doesn't give it a chance to set properly.
I did not like this recipe at all. It was way too rich, and after all the work, the only thing I could taste was the chocolate chips. Also, I would omit the marshmellows in the pudding.
This is much better if you let it sit overnight! A few hours just doesn't give it a chance to set properly.
this is the first time i tried this recipe and by accident i left out the 2&1/2 cups of marshmallows and i am glad that i did! everyone liked it very much!
This was a good recipe, but extremely rich. It is way more than 8 servings. I cut it into 15 and they were still big pieces and still too much for most people. I didn't put the marshmallows in with the pudding on the top and it didn't need it. Everyone liked the crust a lot, but I'm not sure I would make this again. It was just a little too rich for my taste, but if you like rich desserts, you will like it.
I won a pie baking contest at work with this recipe. The only thing I did differently was to omit the pecans and since I made in in a 9 in pie pan, I cut the chocolate mixture in half. Everyone loved it!
This great everyone loved it
I made this dish for Valentine's Day, and my boyfriend said it was the best dessert he had ever had! I am not a huge banana fan, and I loved it! I didn't add the nuts, but everything else was the same. Highly recommend!
This is an amazing dessert. I made it for a Super Bowl party and it was a huge winner... even if my team wasn't. I put an extra later of whipped topping on the very top to make it look a little more "finished".
I did not like this recipe at all. It was way too rich, and after all the work, the only thing I could taste was the chocolate chips. Also, I would omit the marshmellows in the pudding.
This was awesome. I normally substitute milk chocolate for semi-sweet, and decided not to for this. It was still delicious, even with my sweet tooth. I didn't use the marshmallows in the filling, and I made some whipped topping to finish it. This is a really great dessert. I may try it with the milk chocolate next time, but I like really sweet stuff. This is rather rich, but the whipped topping toned it down a bit, and I don't mind if it's rich anyway. Overall delicious!
WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is one of the best tasting dessert every...**TWO THUMBS UP*** I didn't follow directions with the marshmallows just used about 5 or 6 marshmallows...and it turn out great!!! the vanilla wafers in butter was amazing !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Will did this recipe again but add more wafers. LOVE IT!!!!
I loved the crust on this, a nice change from the usual graham cracker. A wonderful dessert overall.
I was a little disappointed in this dessert. I though it would taste better than it did. It looks great and I liked everything but the layer of chocolate, milk, and marshmallow mixture. Too rich tasting. I liked the layer with pudding, whipped topping, and marshmallow though. And it's true the crust is delicious, definetly worth the effort of crushing the nilla wafers.
This was great! It was easy and required simple ingredients. And leftovers tasted good, if not better, the next day. I'm not crazy about marshmallows (and I stilled loved this recipe), next time I will not put them in the pudding mixture. Also, in an effort to conserve, I used the kids frozen chocolate Easter bunnies instead of the choco. chips! Tased great!
I have never reviewed any recipes before but I had to rate this recipe. It was wonderful. Served it for a party and everyone raved about it. I did omit the nuts and make the crust a bit thicker with the nilla wafers. What a hit. This is a must try!
Awesome!! This was so easy to make and turned out excellent! It didn't last very long because everyone in my house loved it and gobbled it right up. I will definitely be making this one again!
This was just okay for me. I guess I expected to like it more. After refrigerating, the pudding mixture started to separate. I thought the chocolate layer was a little overpowering.
Requested at gatherings! My simple modifications: 1. only use marshmallows in the chocolate to keep from hardening, but I do not use elsewhere. 2. layer the pudding and the (real/handmade) whipped cream individually. I much prefer the taste this way, as do other folks. Enjoy!
