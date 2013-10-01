Chocolate Covered Banana Pie

4.4
18 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a wonderful after-dinner dessert with coffee.

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine crushed cookie crumbs, pecans, and butter or margarine. Press into a 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 5 minutes. Cool.

    Advertisement

  • Combine chocolate chips, 1 cup milk, and 2 cups marshmallows in a sauce pan. Stir over low heat until melted. Pour over cooled crust. Chill for 1 hour.

  • Arrange banana slices over chilled chocolate layer.

  • Prepare pudding mix as directed on box except use only 3 cups of milk. Fold in nondairy whipped topping and remaining marshmallows. Pour pudding mixture over bananas. Grate chocolate bar over the top. Chill for 2 to 3 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1032 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 140g; fat 52.7g; cholesterol 51.7mg; sodium 751.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022