Pie Crust III

I made my own chicken pot pie filling from leftover roasted chicken drippings and needed a savory crust to go along with it. I decided to try this recipe and oh my goodness did this crust make it the best chicken pot pie I have ever tasted (this was my first time making pot pie at home)! My German husband, who had never eaten a pot pie, said it was delicious and ate 1/2 the pie himself! It was a bit greasy when I was rolling it out but the easy fix for that is to just sprinkle some flour on top. I rolled the dough on baking paper, then placed it the pan and added the filling. Then I rolled out the top crust on plastic wrap and transfered it to the pie. I didn't have canola oil so I used sunflower oil instead and it still tasted great! The dough was greasy to work with but definitely easy and quick! I will use this recipe from now on for all my savory pies and quiches. Thank you GAF55 for sharing this wonderful recipe! UPDATE: I forgot to mention that the bottom crust WAS COOKED ALL THE WAY THROUGH!!! Just check while baking and leave it in the oven on the bottom rack until done. If you're worried about the top burning than cover with aluminum foil. Enjoy!