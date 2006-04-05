Pie Crust III
This is the most flaky and tender pie crust. This crust can not fail. It is a family recipe.
I absoluely LOVE this recipe. I took the advice of others and added 1 tsp of sugar and 1 tsp of salt to the flour and also mixed the oil and water until creamy before adding it to the flour. I found that following the recipe as is makes enough for one pie crust with a bit left over, so I make 1.5 of the recipe for 2 pie crusts. I have used this many many times and will continue to keep making it! Thanks!Read More
I would not use this recipe again. It wasn't inedible but there are definitely better recipes out there. I was drawn to this recipe for its simplicity but I found out the hard way that trying to cut corners ended up costing me more time in the end. The crust was extremely susceptible to tearing and rather than turning out flaky, it was crispy and overly oily. It was a mess to roll out even with the plastic wrap and it tore numerous of times. By the time I finally transferred the crust into the pan, I was so fed up that I just gave up and slapped the strips of my lattice top on the pie haphazardly. I really did want this recipe to work out as I had wanted something without butter and it looked so easy but unfortunately this is not the recipe to use.Read More
I was a bit skeptical as I mixed and rolled this out. It seemed pretty gooey. I did add a couple more teaspoons of flour as I rolled it out so that it wouldn't tear as I transferred it to the pie plate. But the end result is WOW. It's delicious! I used it to make an apple pie and sprinkled the top crust with a little sugar before baking. What a great recipe! Light, flakey, perfect. Even the bottom crust, which I was afraid would be soft, is firm yet delicate. I can't WAIT to make another pie with this recipe. It's a little intimidating as you're preparing it, but stick with it. The texture and flavor are among the best I've ever tasted. **just had to come back and add that my pies have now become famous in the neighborhood because of this recipe. Our friend has been heckling me all week from across the street to bake him a pie. Thank you thank you thank you for this recipe. I will never use another one as long as I live!
I've been making a similar version for years. Only I add 1 t sugar and 1 t salt into the flour and combine with a fork. Next, stir the oil and ice water (7+ T) until creamy, then pour over flour mixture. You can also pat it into a pie plate to avoid rolling.
I have made this crust several times now and it always come out flaky and delicious!!! 15 minutes before throwing the ingredience together I place a bowl of ice cubes and water in the freezer, I also chill a stainless steel bowl, and measure my oil and place it too in the freezer. I mix it up quickly and shape it into an eight inch disk and place it in the fridge.(In plastic wrap) I roll it out quickly between two pieces of plastic wrap (I don't roll it with extra flour) The trick to this recipe is not to handle the crust too much and to keep it chilled. Come out perfect every time!!Thanks!!
This crust was very tender and flaky just as stated by other reviewers. I followed Paulap's advice and put everything in the freezer including the oil. I also added 1tsp each of salt and sugar to the flour as many others suggested. When you wisk the oil and ice water together, it will turn white, then add it slowly to the flour. If you have a dough hook attachment on your mixer, this dough comes together in a few minutes. Very easy! I was surprised at how good it baked. I used the crust for the Luscious Chicken Pot Pie recipe on this site and it was excellent! The crust browned evenly on top and bottom, no soggy crust here. I will definitely use this recipe again. Thanks, Linda, for a wonderful recipe!
Easy easy easy. The only thing my family adds to this is 1/2 t of salt otherwise exactly the same.
Wow! This was a good pie crust recipe. This is coming from someone who normally doesn't eat her pie crust. I added a tsp. sugar and some salt as suggested and I pre-mixed the water and oil. Very easy to make and turned out flakey and tasty!
This is now my standard go-to recipe for pie crust - it has become a firm family favorite! I usually add 1 tsp salt and, if it is for a sweet pie, 1 tbsp sugar.
This is an excellent recipe. My mom always makes her pies with an oil crust but I could never figure out how she did it. This is the first oil pie crust that has worked perfectly for me.
This is a great recipe for those who do not want to cut in shortening or butter. It is a hassle normally to make pie crust. I made mine with a berry filling, looks great, smells great, tastes great! I did add salt and sugar. Nice find - THANKS
Easy and delicious. I was happy to find such a simple recipe that works so well.
I used light olive oil and apple juice instead of ice water for my apple pie (No Sugar Apple Pie recip also found on this site). This crust is awesome!
We used this crust for our favorite apple pie recipe yesterday and what a hit! I used all 100% whole wheat flour for it and it was excellent! (I also added 2 tsp. unrefined sugar, 1 tsp. sea salt.) 5 stars for flakiness, taste, simplicity and on the dough being easy to work with. I couldn't ask for more! Thank you so much for this one, GAF55. Our family loved it!
Wonderful! I had no shortening and was excited, but a little sceptical when I saw this recipe. I try to avoid white flour, so I made mine with whole wheat flour instead and added in about 2tsps of vanilla to cut the wheaty taste a bit. It turned out flaky and delicious! thanks :)
This pie crust is excellent! I took the advice of another review and added a tsp each of sugar and salt. Perfect!!!
This is a great quick pie crust. Needed a crust in a pinch and was able to get this done in about 5 minutes. I took the suggestion of another reviewer and added 1 tsp sugar and 1 tsp salt to the flour. I would recommend adding only 1/4 tsp salt as the crust was very salty. Also, this made about a crust and a half for me. Not the double it yeilds.
wow Im impressed! I was searching for a recipe that didnt use shortening or lard as I had none. I came across this and glad I tried it. It tastes very good! So simple. I didnt roll it or use plastic wrap. I just balled it up then pressed it into the pan.
HURRAH! It only took 35 years to make a beautiful pie. I could make them taste good, flake good but tough to look great until now. I finally made a pie that was not patched. lol. Thank you for sharing.
when u see that this recipe has literally 3 ingredients you have to wonder how good it is , but it turned out great!!! i used it in chicken pot pie and we all loved it! didnt change a thing.
My oldest son made this crust last night for a broccoli and chicken pie and it was absolutely wonderful. He said it was very easy but a little oily. It will certainly be made again and I plan on playing around with different kinds of oils depending what I put in the pie. Thanks for sharing!
I followed this recipe exactly and made the first good pie crust I have ever made. Delicious and flaky, and so easy to make. This one is a keeper.
The FIRST pie crust I've ever made to perfection! The crust was flaky and flavorful. Don't worry about the dough being sticky - it still works out great.
This is a good recipe if you are in a hurry but I wouldn't use it for a pie that I was going to serve to guest. It wasn't as flaky as I hoped it would be.
Works everytime.
I used this four times. Once for blueberry/ricotta pie, once for thanksgiving leftover pot pie, once to wrap a brie (which was awesome) and once to make empanadas. I just added a little seasoning for each of the varieties but the crust has been perfect each time. I love the taste and texture, I love that it has three ingredients which I always have in my pantry and I love that it is fast and cheap. I intend to try it with sesame oil and garlic infused olive oil to add a little more flavor depending on what it's getting used with. This is a home run recipe - because everything you make with it goes out of the park!
Whoa!!! Stop whatever you were doing before with those other pie crust recipes and start using this one. It's so simple and so good. The taste was awesome. I used it on a peach pie recipe and added a pinch of salt and some sugar and it hit the spot. My husband was able to mold it easily in the glass pie pan and then used some of the extra dough for another project and just added a little bit more flour and a tad bit more of oil and water. Doubt I will be returning to the day sof shortening and butter.
HI! This a great recipe. Since plastic wrap and I seem to have issues when rolling out crust, I use waxed paper. It is so easy and forgiving. I have used this recipe about 10 times now and each time it has come out perfect. I did add salt as others have suggested.
This crust is easy, quick and flaky but is missing the butter flavor you get from a traditional crust. That being said, this is a great recipe!
This was amazing! I mixed everything and put it in the freezer for 5-10 minutes, then rolled between plastic wrap. Why didn't I think of plastic wrap before?! Perfect!
This was a great crust. I used everyones suggestions and added 1tsp salt, 1tsp sugar, and I used 1/4 cup whole wheat flour in place of all purpose flour. I rolled it out thin on wax paper added a little extra flour when it started breaking apart. I used it for baking zucchini pie (like pumkin pie) and it turned out wonderful. Recipe makes 3 single crust.
Added salt and sugar. No resting the dough required.
I needed an oil pastry recipe since I was out of shortening and this one was perfect. I live in a very dry climate and have a lot of difficulty with a traditional pie crust... even with a little extra water, they crumble and look horrible. This crust was so quick to make. Handling was somewhat challenging, I did use the plastic wrap and it rolled out fine but it was difficult for me to transfer it to the pie plate. Both crusts tore a little but compared to how my other crusts usually wind up, these were fine. I slid one off the plastic wrap and actually picked up the second one which tore less. The taste was excellent. I will be using this crust from now on.
Have searched for many years for a flaky pie crust. I was skeptical at first butwas amazed at the ease of making this crust and how good it was. The only change that I made was to add one scant teaspoon of salt.
I am terrible at making traditional pie crust. I haven't got the patience for all the cutting in that it requires. That is why this recipe is a lifesaver! It is so easy to simply mix everything together and go. I do have a word of advice though for all those reviewers that talked about how difficult this is to work with. I completely agree. Becauses of the oil it can be hard to roll out, sticks to your paper or counter, and it shrinks up when it is baked. The simple solution to this is to refridgerate the dough for a while (I did for about 2 hours) so it can firm up a bit. Then work quickly while rolling it out and make sure to poke it with a fork all over if you are prebaking it for a custard pie. It turns out so flaky and beautiful (especially if you add an egg wash to the top to make it crisp up a bit and turns it golden). I will not even attempt another recipe any more because I had never gotten compliments on crust the way I do with this recipe. Try it! You'll see.
Easy to make and so tender and flaky, just like the recipe says. Easy to press into place- I used individual baking dishes, so it's much faster that way.
Grat easy recipe, followed advice and added 1 teaspoon of sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt, fire being my first time making a fruit pie came out delicios....
Love it. I use this dough to make cinnamon rolls (jelly roll style). It is easy to make and the pastry is flaky. I have not used it for pies.
I'm not usually a huge fan of pie crust because it is dry, but this was perfect and so simple to make. I also added 1 Tbsp of sugar. The recipe as is does not make 2 pie crusts. If you want 2, make 1 1/2 of the recipe.
This was so easy and tasted awesome.I tweaked the recipe by adding sugar, salt and a bit of cinnamon. Very flaky and yummy!
I always have a hard time making pie crust, because somehow, I never use enough water, or the recipie never calls for enough. I don't keep shortening in my home, and I was happy to use canola oil since it barely has saturated fat. This is so easy to roll out, and easy to transfer to the pie plate. I will use this recipie from now on! Thank you!
This recipe is delicious and easy enough that my 11 year old has made several pies from scratch!
I love this recipe! It's so easy and it comes out beautifully. I add 1 tsp salt and 1 tsp sugar as other reviewers have suggested and it's perfect. I also don't always roll it out, this dough works if you just press it into the pan as well.
This was great! I've never made a pumpkin pie totally from scratch, but I did and the crust was great!
Perfect! I added a touch of cinnamon and sugar for my apple pie. I had to use Vegetable Oil instead of Canola, but I figure it's about the same. Easiest crust to work with and came out great! I'm making it again right now, as a matter of fact!
flaky and not too sweet
Needs salt, but otherwise a nice flaky crust.
I was looking for a recipe that used oil rather than shortening. I used other's reviews with adding sugar & salt, but forgot to premix the water & oil. It blended very in my mixer and rolled out nicely with the wax paper. However, it was a little flakey and oily putting in the pie plate (even after chilling it). I could have used more flour, however the end result was a very flakey, flavorful crust. I used this with a chicken pot pie recipe from this site and it complimented it very well.
This was a nasty mess. I couldn't even roll it and ended up having to send my husband to the store for some frozen pie crust. On the positive side my chickens loved it. It had the consistency of wet sand. What a waste of time & money! Luckily the whole thing was cracking me up why would I think this would be good? Don't try, it's horrible.
3 words: fast, easy and delicious! my husband and i loved it! i'll be using this from now on!
I am giving this recipe a 3 becuase I was able to eat it but it was a pain to make. As another reviewer said, it had the consistency as wet sand, very true. I used it to make a double crust and when I went to roll out the top crust it split in two. I ended up having to make some flower designs to put over the crack and even that was a pain, the dough shapes would disintergrate in my hands. It was also bland as it doesn't have salt and I realized that after making it. I will not make again, I will try other recipes till I find a right oil based recipe that works.
Was a little scared at first. BUT honestly the BEST pie crust I've ever made. Nice and flaky. Super easy. Thanks
perfect pie crust!! even worked after i left it in the pie pan overnight in the refridgerator! i used LPATERNO's suggestions and it came out wonderfully
This was one of the best pie crusts I've ever had! I was actually surprised it could turn out this good with just oil. I used soybean oil (basically vegetable oil) instead of canola. I also added a teaspoon of salt and about half a tablespoon of sugar. I rolled it out between two pieces of wax paper and then refrigerated it for 20 minutes before using it. Will definitely be using this whenever I don't feel like doing it the traditional way, which is most of the time. ;)
This was flaky (brittle actually), and I meant to add the salt and sugar like others recommended. But I completely forgot the extra ingredients and as a result, the crust didn't have a good flavor on it's own. Thankfully the sweet strawberry filling I made covered that up. Next time I will add the salt and sugar and I bet it will not need filling to taste good.
This recipe didn't work for me at all. It was somehow wet and crumbly at the same time, and it was impossible to work with. It also didn't make enough for a top and bottom crust. I added salt and sugar, which helped with the flavor. Overall, I won't be making this again.
Great recipe! I added dash of salt and dash of sugar too. Chilled all ingredients, including flour. Used heart cookie cutters to decorate. Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar!
Used butter instead of oil and added 2tbsp of sugar and 1tsp of salt very easy to roll and taste wonderful
Wasn't too sure how to rate this. The dough seemed WAY too oily for me. The oil dripped all over the fridge, through the plastic wrap. When I went to roll it, I had to add a LOT of flour, just so I could work with it. But, I must say, the flavor was wonderful. I'm not sure how I'll fix the oiliness, but it tasted good.
My family also loved this. I used olive oil instead of the canola oil and it turned out excellent. This will be the only pie crust made in this house. :o)
Linda, you are my hero! I've been looking for a flakey and easy pie crust for years. Recently, I've cut out hydrogenated oils and was having such a hard time finding a pie crust without shortening and all the hydrogenated yucky stuff. The canola sounded odd to use in the crust, but mixing was so painless, rolling the pastry was a cinch, and the taste was perfect. This will be the only pie crust recipe i will ever use. Thank you for sharing!
Wonderful pie crust. No fail, very easy. And feel a little healthier making it with canola oil vs. butter.
i used spelt flour.....as well as the other alterations the other cooks mentioned- salt and sugar..... and made the most wonderful quiche ever. i highly recommend spelt flour!!!! so great. thanks for the super recipe. :)
Ok peeps! This is the tastiest, flakiest and easiest pie crust ever. I will never use another,now that I have found this one. Only thing I did differently was to add a pinch of salt. Love it! No more store-bought pie crusts for me!
This crust is so yummy and flaky! I could not believe how easy it was to make. I found that the dough was not quite big enough to fill a 9 inch pie pan, so next time I will adjust it to make 9 servings instead of 8.
SO easy but SO good. Will use this recipe from now on. Thanks!!
Fantastic!! I love this recipe! I hate pie crust normally, but this was great. Crispy and flakey. I did put oil & water in the freezer and it came together beautifully. I also sprinkled sugar on the top off the pie. I have never made a pie crust before and this was exceptionally easy for a newby.
Scaled this to 10 servings, used a combo of olive and canola oils, added salt and pepper, and used it to make a beef pot pie. Came out pretty well. Not sure how it would work in a sweet/desert pie...but worked fine for this.
Very flaky and tender crust, great texture, however, it lacks in flavor. I used it for turkey pot pie for left over Christmas turkey. Next time I will add salt and play with seasoning it with other things, too. If I were to use it for a sweet dish, like a fruit pie, I would also add sugar. Still giving it 5 stars based on how easy it was to make and to work with and the great texture and flakiness.
Amazing, easy, and delicious!!! I added a small amount of extra flour.
This recipe was a piece of cake! (or pie!) Very simple and the end result was pretty good. It obviously isn't a buttery crust but it did have a good crumble and good taste. PLUS - I liked the fact that it was essentially a cholesterol free crust. Thanks!
The pie crust turned out good... however i would add sugar like other comments suggested. Also the pie crust is easier to work with if you stick it in the freezer for 10-15 min. before rolling it out.
Like others I was skeptical but thought it was worth a try. Turned out great and I'm never going back :)
So easy!
This was quick and easy to make. I also added a teaspoon of sugar and salt and a pinch more flour. My first homemade crust and it turned out great!
Linda, you rock! This was so easy. I've never made pie crust because I didn't want to go through all the work, but I'll never use store-bought again. I tried yours because it called for oil. I substituted olive oil and added 3/4 teaspoon salt; also followed the instructions of an earlier review, stirring together flour & salt and adding the oil & water after whisking it together. It worked a dream and was delicious and flaky. Thanks a lot!
Flaky, but lacks flavor. It also fell apart easily after rolling when I was trying to put it in the pan.
This is so easy. The cold water does need to be very cold. The key is to not over handle the dough. This recipe can be frozen and used at a later time. I also refrigerated overnight and got good results. I love being able to use canola rather than butter or shortening. I also love the ease of just pushing into the pie pan rather than rolling out. When I do roll out, I find it is easiest to roll out between to pieces of plastic wrap. This is definitely a keeper.
I was making a tomato pie so I added some fresh ground pepper to the crust, and used olive oil instead of canola and it was a hit! Very simple and delicious
This was awful! DRY beyond saving. Won't use again.
I like this, it is cheaper and simpler to make than the standard shortening or butter crust. It tastes great.
We had recently moved and are waiting for our house to be built. My rolling pin is packed tightly away. I pressed this dough out with my hands in a very short time. Light and flaky - Just what I have been searching for. Wonderful!!
This did not turn out so good for me. It was flakey but was kinda heavy and floury tasting. I was going to add salt like some other reviewers did but forgot so maybe that would help.
My first time making homemade pie crust was a success thanks to this recipe! I kept hearing how tricky they can be, so I was fairly scared going into it, but the dough was very easy to work with. I felt like the taste once baked needed something. Sugar or salt depending on the dish would probably take care of it :)
I'd never made pie crust (or a pie for that matter) before so I was looking for a nice, simple recipe and this was perfect. It wasn't as tasty as some crusts but it was fine all the same. I'll be making this again.
This came out really great and outshone the filling on my chicken pot pie....super simple.
I made my own chicken pot pie filling from leftover roasted chicken drippings and needed a savory crust to go along with it. I decided to try this recipe and oh my goodness did this crust make it the best chicken pot pie I have ever tasted (this was my first time making pot pie at home)! My German husband, who had never eaten a pot pie, said it was delicious and ate 1/2 the pie himself! It was a bit greasy when I was rolling it out but the easy fix for that is to just sprinkle some flour on top. I rolled the dough on baking paper, then placed it the pan and added the filling. Then I rolled out the top crust on plastic wrap and transfered it to the pie. I didn't have canola oil so I used sunflower oil instead and it still tasted great! The dough was greasy to work with but definitely easy and quick! I will use this recipe from now on for all my savory pies and quiches. Thank you GAF55 for sharing this wonderful recipe! UPDATE: I forgot to mention that the bottom crust WAS COOKED ALL THE WAY THROUGH!!! Just check while baking and leave it in the oven on the bottom rack until done. If you're worried about the top burning than cover with aluminum foil. Enjoy!
I've never made a pie crust before, but because this looked so easy and I had the ingredients, I decided to give a try. I made pot pie with it, family loved it. I've also used it for apple pie and it was great for that too. So if you need a pie crust for savory or sweet dish, this is a great one to use. Such simple ingredients for a tasty crust. Thank you for sharing your recipe. God bless!
I give it 5 stars for being easy, for tasting good, and for cooking properly despite being so wet. With that said, this was not exactly what I was looking for. I needed a pie crust that could be folded over a filling, and this was not it. This is a VERY fragile dough. I'll use this again, but only for single crust pies, as it's much too difficult to move around!
I made this with wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and it turned out awesome. Like others suggested, I added 1 tsp salt and 1 tsp sugar.
WOW! I have been making oil pastry crust for as long as I can remember and it was hard. I just did it for the nutritional aspect. This recipe is incredibly easy and delicious! I love baking pies so this will be my standby. THANK YOU!! (I did add 1t, salt)
Good, but very plain. Can be used for savory or sweet with no alterations.
What a surprise - the crust was so flaky and tasty. I followed other suggestions and added just under a teaspoon of salt and half a tablespoon of sugar and scaled the recipe up to 10 servings to fit a 9" deep dish. It was incredibly easy to roll out between plastic wrap, but it was tricky to transfer. Thank you!!!
Excellent result and easy for a relative kitchen novice!
This is a great crust recipie! Flaky, and super easy to make! Thanks so much!
When I first read this recipe I thought it was a joke and did not hold very high hopes that it would turn out. Wow, was I wrong. It is extremely flaky. Almost too much so, as it crumbles when putting a fork into it. I do find the bottom and the edge of the pie turns out a bit firm though. I have made this crust twice. Once without salt and the second time with 1 tsp of salt and I prefer with the salt. Just gives it that extra bit of flavour. It is, most certainly, fast and easy and I will make it again but will continue my search for the PERFECT recipe.
This will be a recipe that I will continue to use. I can't believe I didn't burn the crust!
This was my first time making pie crust from scratch. Very easy and good.
I can't do pie crust until now!! This is the easiest and best tasting pie crust. Thank-you for the recipe!!!
