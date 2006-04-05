Pie Crust III

This is the most flaky and tender pie crust. This crust can not fail. It is a family recipe.

By Linda G.

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 recipe for a double crust
  • Mix together flour, oil, and ice water.

  • Divide dough in half. Roll each piece between two pieces of plastic wrap.

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 19g; sodium 1mg. Full Nutrition
