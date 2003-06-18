Chocolate Chess Pie I
This is a very easy pie to make, and it tastes wonderful!
I've been making this recipe for years, and it has always been a guest favorite. I have even had people show up at my door because they've heard I made it. I add a bit of salt to the recipe and make sure I've mixed it on high for at least 5 minutes. It taste better the longer it's mixed. As another reviewer said, it's even better as a left over.Read More
Well, I made this for my sweetie for Valentine's Day. Not a winner. Sorry, but this was too sweet and not very chocolaty, even though I used the special dark cocoa. DH said it tasted too eggy as well. On another note, in trying to decide which recipe to make, chocolate chess pie I or chocolate chess pie II, they are pretty much the same recipe, excepting that II uses melted butter and I uses softened butter. I did as previous reviewers suggested and mixed the filling for 5 minutes, but what's wrong with this recipe can't be fixed by mixing longer...Read More
Delicious, absolutely delicious. My Mama said that this was the best chocolate chess pie that she has ever eaten!
Needed to come up with a special dessert for company last night, had all the ingredients on hand, so gave it a try. Served it with a dollop of whipped cream and everyone loved it! DID take a little longer to bake ("set") than stated and had to cover the pie crust edges with foil to prevent over browning. Next time I will be prepared to expect that. Definitely an EASY to make WINNER!!!
This recipe is gerat! Very easy to make, and absolutely divine! For a change I sometimes make this in a square pan and cut into bars--fantastic to bring to parties!
I had to take a star off because it didn't mix up just right for me. The finished product was all right, but I don't like recipes where an electric mixer is an absolute must. Maybe it was my fault, but this recipe wasn't the best anyway.
The chocolate chess pie was very easy to make, mixed well with a hand mixer. It tasted even better the next day! Great recipe, great pie!!!
This was my first pie ever! It was so easy and my husband raved! One thing that someone else mentioned...cover the pie edges with foil, because it will burn to a crisp! I caught it half way through and saved the pie, but make sure that you foil the crust!
I was excited to try this pie because of all the great reviews but it turned out a strange mixture of chocolate and egg taste. I didn't give it the lowest rating because I had never had any type of Chess Pie so maybe that's how it's suppose to taste.
I made this for my book club and everyone loved it! Very easy to make. I topped it with homemade whipping cream and Ghiradelli chocolate shavings. If you mix the filling for an extra 5 mins. it helps it to set better. Also, the crust tends to get burned,so cover it with foil after you see it is golden brown. I also added less sugar (about 1cup), so it wasn't too sweet. I made it the day before and kept in the refrigerator before I served it. Big hit and I will definitely be making it again! Thanks for the easy and simply delicious recipe!!!
This is great! It turned out perfect for me! No complaints here!!!
I have this identical recipe that I got more than 30 years ago from an old friend. It is simple and simply delicious! A favorite anytime of the year.
Pretty good recipe, but I'm not sure it was completely done. It had more of a pudding texture, so not sure if I cooked it long enough going by the recipe. But it was still good and I would try again, maybe cook a little longer or turn the oven off and let set awhile. I added pecans also, which cooked to the top and made a great crust!
My 8 year old daughter made this with very little help.
Super recipe. The only change was making the tablespoons of cocoa a little more than level. Covered the edge of crust with pie shield during the entire baking time. DELICIOUS! And so easy.
I used a chocolate graham cracker crust which made it even better!!
It was ok. Def cover the edges of your pie crust as they will burn. I tasted little to no chocolate and had even put more cocoa than the recipe called for. It tastes like pecan pie without the pecans!
Great tasting pie and easy to make.
Love this!! It's so easy and delicious! I mixed with hand held mixer for 5 minutes and it came out wonderful!!
This turned out really good. The texture is just what I expected it to be. I did add a tblspn of flour after reading other recipes and suggestions. I also didnt have evaoprated milk but was able to substitute what i had. MMMM.....
Wonderful! I did put a handful of pecans on top before baking, and after 40 min. I covered the crust w/foil and baked 15 min. more.
This is pretty tasty! I stuck to the recipe pretty closely. My pie seems to have some extra grease now that I'm at the end, but it's still hot--I'm betting it'll be perfect once chilled. It cooked up perfectly in 45 minutes, but, I had to cover the edges of my pie crust at 30 minutes to prevent over-browning. Thanks for the recipe!
Good but a little gritty and the appearance was unappealing. Not sure I would make again.
I think we just don't like chess pie. Easy enough to make.
This pie is easy to make and has excellent flavor.
This my my first expeirence with Chess Pie and it was super easy to make and tasted like a brownie! I was worried it didn't set right at first cause there was some bubbling on the top of mine but I let it cool down completely in the oven and then refrigerated it over night and it came out great!
Great recipe! Came together so fast & easy! Quite delicious. I used two frozen regular (not deep) pie crusts and divided it between the two. Top with a dollop of whipped cream! Will make again.
Very easy to make and a very good flavor
Very good! I made mine with splenda and it was still super sweet. This will be one I make again for sure.
simple recipe. great rich taste!
I made this at Christmas and only made 1 substitution, using 1 tsp. cream sherry in place of the vanilla. It was WONDERFUL. This is super easy and had a very smooth texture. One of my new favorites!
Glorious! This would be a great base for a lot of things. I'd like to use the filling for bars (it's quite sturdy!) and add something else on top. Soooo yummy.
One of the easiest and best tasting chocolate pies ever...
I made this for Thanksgiving this year. It turned out great. I didn't make any changes to the recipe and everyone who tried it loved it. Baked it in a 9" deep dish frozen pie crust (the Pillsbury Pet-Ritz kind.)
I've been using this recipe for some time now. The family loves it.
Very good and easy to make.
This is really good! I use a full stick of melted butter and also add chopped pecans. Delicious!
The crust was practically black with 30 minutes to go, and the filling wasn't even close to set.
This pie! The only change I made was adding a pinch of salt. I used a deep dish pie shell. Big mistake. It set awkwardly, but the taste,..oh my gosh good!!
I just made this pie. I had some rough puff pastry dough that I needed to use, and I had all the ingredients and was looking for a recipe and found this. I made it a bit "more" I made as instructed then added crushed macadamia nuts and peanut butter chips. Now I have a peanut butter macadamia chocolate chess pie. It looked great going in the oven. I think it's going to be a huge success with a dollop of vanilla bean ice cream. If it's not, I'll re-post and let you know.
Super easy and delicious. It is quite rich so I cut into smaller servings.
my 1st attempt, top layer was crunchy sugar lol,followed all the directions to a t,my 2nd attempt turned out much better as I added 2 tbsp of flour. it came out beautifully fluffy!
Easy and delicious! This pie will be added to pies I make regularly.
No changes!
I read every review and even compared to reviews of other chess pie recipes on this site. I ended up following directions exactly and pie came out like pudding pie. Taste was fine but look and texture not appealing. Not sure what is in the ingredients that will make it set up any different than just pudding. I have seen other chess pies that look more like a dense brownie. Can’t find that recipe anywhere.
Father in law and hubby loved it.
I made this recipe exactly as directed. I wouldn’t change a thing. It was much better than my previous favorite, brownie pie. Airier and lighter with all the rich chocolate taste. It is amazing with dark rich coffee, or with ice cream, or whipped cream and berries. It’s also very fast to make. It is important to whip for five minutes.
My family loved it!
I have made this pie a couple of times and everyone loved it! It is fast and easy, that's why I love it!
I have made this chocolate pie twice now and it is a very simple and quick pie to make when you want something chocolatey! I have not had any issues with the crust being over done. I use a frozen pie crust and pour the filling into the crust while it is still frozen. Secondly, I increase the bake time to 1 hr 10 minutes, leaving the pie uncovered for the first hour and then cover with foil the last 10 minutes and the crust is perfect. I used a deep dish pie shell and the filling doesn’t reach the top, so a regular pie crust might work better. The key I feel is to bake it long enough, cool on the counter, and then refrigerate for several hours before slicing the pie so that it is completely set before slicing. It’s very sweet and reminds me of a chocolate brownie.
This is a terrific pie. So few ingredients and so easy, especially when you use a pre-made frozen pie crust. I am an experienced homecook and my family is spoiled by the many delicious desserts that I have made over the years. I made it exactly as directed and my family loved it.
love it, always a hit at my house
My only complaint was that I only got a tiny bite before it was gone!
This was pretty good. As one of the earlier reviewers stated, this was my first chess pie experience. I think it turned out the right way, but I wasn't crazy about the texture.
This is my new favorite go-to pie! It’s easy to make, tastes great and it’s naturally gluten free since there’s no flour in it. I could also see the potential of making additions like caramel on top or chocolate chips in even adding a little peppermint flavor so it would taste like and Andes mint. Can’t wait to make it again!
This was great!!!!!!! My husband really loved it.
Covered the pie crust edges with tin foil to prevent over browning. A little longer to set than45 minutes.
It was delicious
Upped the servings to 12 to increase the amount of filling (but I didn't increase the sugar, leaving it at 1.5 cups). Used a tart pan to reduce the amount of surplus crust to avoid the over-browning of the crust problem. Turned out delicious and beautiful served with some freshly whipped cream.
SO EASY!! Fantastic! I'm so glad I read the reviews before making. I did as others suggested and added a pinch of salt, mixed for five minutes+ and foiled the edges of the crust before baking. This is the very reason I almost always come to allrecipes as the reviews are as helpful as the ratings. Thanks everyone! (BTW, some may want to actually cut back just a little on the cocoa and sugar, but I happen to like rich)
