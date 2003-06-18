Chocolate Chess Pie I

This is a very easy pie to make, and it tastes wonderful!

Recipe by Karin Christian

8
1 -9 inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend together butter or margarine, eggs, cocoa, sugar, milk, and vanilla with a hand mixer until smooth. Pour filling into unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 45 minutes, or until set. Let cool before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 51.1g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 67.8mg; sodium 198mg. Full Nutrition
