Chocolate Chess Pie I

I have made this chocolate pie twice now and it is a very simple and quick pie to make when you want something chocolatey! I have not had any issues with the crust being over done. I use a frozen pie crust and pour the filling into the crust while it is still frozen. Secondly, I increase the bake time to 1 hr 10 minutes, leaving the pie uncovered for the first hour and then cover with foil the last 10 minutes and the crust is perfect. I used a deep dish pie shell and the filling doesn’t reach the top, so a regular pie crust might work better. The key I feel is to bake it long enough, cool on the counter, and then refrigerate for several hours before slicing the pie so that it is completely set before slicing. It’s very sweet and reminds me of a chocolate brownie.