Next-Best-Thing-To-Robert-Redford Pie
This is a creamy pudding-like pie. It has thick chocolate filling, thick cream cheese filling, a butter/nut crust, and is topped with whipped cream. Definitely not for those who are on a diet.
This is a creamy pudding-like pie. It has thick chocolate filling, thick cream cheese filling, a butter/nut crust, and is topped with whipped cream. Definitely not for those who are on a diet.
So good and sinful! I increased the crust to 1 c. butter + 1.5 c. nuts + 1.5 cups flour and it was plenty to fill the bottom of a 9x13 pan. The crust is so good, you can't have too much of it! I tried the recipe once with 1 chocolate and 1 vanilla pudding, and again with 2 chocolate puddings, both were yummy. Also instead of chocolate shavings on top, I just set aside a few chopped nuts and sprinkle those on top. You can't go wrong with this recipe!Read More
I have had this pie many many times, but this particular recipe is terrible. The measurements are off (especially the pudding part). I have way more of the cream cheese layer than the pudding layer, and usually it was about equal parts of both. The consistency of the cream cheese layer was also off. It was too runny. I wouldn't make this again from this recipe.Read More
So good and sinful! I increased the crust to 1 c. butter + 1.5 c. nuts + 1.5 cups flour and it was plenty to fill the bottom of a 9x13 pan. The crust is so good, you can't have too much of it! I tried the recipe once with 1 chocolate and 1 vanilla pudding, and again with 2 chocolate puddings, both were yummy. Also instead of chocolate shavings on top, I just set aside a few chopped nuts and sprinkle those on top. You can't go wrong with this recipe!
I have had this pie many many times, but this particular recipe is terrible. The measurements are off (especially the pudding part). I have way more of the cream cheese layer than the pudding layer, and usually it was about equal parts of both. The consistency of the cream cheese layer was also off. It was too runny. I wouldn't make this again from this recipe.
This is my old Lemon Lush Recipe!! I had forgotton all about it. It is wonderful and easy. I use a little less (1/2) butter in the crust and powdered sugar instead. Any nuts I have on hand...cashews, pecans and walnuts work the best. My lemon version uses 2 pkgs instant lemon pudding, follow the rest of the recipe and use a little lemon zest to decorate.
I grew up with an easier version, which is just as good, and makes more sense, as it is blonde, just like Mr. Redford! Substitute the crust mixture for a pre-made graham cracker crust. Substitute the puddings with two packages of butterscotch pudding. Substitute the semisweet chocolate with 3 crushed butterfingers. layer: 1/2 cream cheese/cool whip filling 1/2 crushed butterfingers all pudding filling 1/2 cream cheese cool whip filling 1/2 crushed butterfingers Ten minute pie. Super fast, super good.
The recipe is delicious but it needed a few adjustments for me. For one the crust could in no way cover a 9x13 pan no matter how hard I tried, so I moved it to a 8x8 pan and it was perfect, but I like a little thickness to my crust, especially this one as it is like a shortbread. The other thing was not to put whip cream in the cream cheese mixture because it really dilutes the flavor. Also, if you toast the nuts before adding them to the crust really makes a difference. Excellent end result!!!
My grandmother made this when I was little, and I have never met anyone who ever called it by the same name. I grew up thinking Robert Redford was just the name of a great dessert!! Thank you for all of the memories that came flooding back when I bit into this fabulous pie! I am forever grateful....
My grandma made this every Thanksgiving! We LOVE it & still make it every year. The only difference is that instead of a chocolate garnish we to toasted coconut, it's really yummy. Also our crust is slightly different: 1 c. Flour, 1 c. Nuts, and 1/2 c. melted butter. melting the butter makes it much easier to press into the pan! Just reduce the baking time to 15 minutes to compensate.
This an old family favorite I had been looking everywhere for! Who would have thought this favorite dessert would be under this name? :) Oh yeah, FYI: My mom called it a 'Dandie'
Delicious. Looked it up by name as I had it years ago. Didn't change anything on this recipe!
I've made this before I found it online. It has always been a huge hit. We garnish the top with different items at times (ex. mini m&ms, and other various mini candies) I have always doubled the crust recipe for a 9x13 pan. This recipe makes much more than the listed 8 servings - I would guess it more like 12-14. The recipe I had before only used the chocolate pudding....I really like mixing it with the vanilla and will do it this way next time.
This dessert is amazing! However, when I made it, I didn't have any walnuts for the crust. Instead, I crunched up Cinnamon Toast Crunch into the flour and butter to give it some texture that would be lacking without the nuts. It turned out better than I ever imagined! If your not a huge fan of nuts or if you don't want to pay a fortune for them, then I strongly urge you to try this. You will not regret it.
My great-grandmother used to make this wonderful dessert for my brother and I when we came to stay with her, we loved it! The first few times she made it for us she used lemon pudding instead of vanilla and chocolate, it is also wonderful. Whenever we have a family gathering this is one thing that is never not on the menu. I always used to come home with an empty pan, so now they have me make a double batch so they can have as much as they want.
I actually used a graham cracker crust using butter and sugar. I cooked it in the oven on 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes. Once it was cooled, I used my spatula around all the sides to make it so the crust wouldn't "stick" and be hard to cut into later on. I mixed chocolate fudge and vanilla pudding together. It so soo delish that way. On the top i grated a semi-sweet baking bar on top. This is my all tim fav dessert ever =) thankz for sharing it!
I'm giving the recipe 4 stars because the flavor is unbelievable but the consistency in the whipped cream layer is to runny, need to make an adjustment to this part of the recipe. The rest is perfect I omitted vanilla pudding and it was perfect
This is so good! I made for the first time, after having it made for me by my mother-in-law for years ago. I wasn't sure about the reviews on doubling the recipe as some reviews said they would double up....so I did, but I went 1 and half (not double)..anyway, if you go that route just make sure your pan is deep enough to accomodate the volume. My brother LOVED it, and I am serving the rest tonight after our Thanksgiving dinner. OK....the dinner is over, but the guests have come back today for another piece of this dessert!! THEY ALL LOVED IT!! Will make again often..this is a must now for allmy big dinners.
I doubled the crust (I think that's the best part:) I also used pistachio pudding instead of chocolate. It was a huge hit!! First dessert to be gone on the table!!
We had this growing up all the time and just called it Robert Redford. You can double the cream cheese layer if you like more cream cheese but this cake is rich and delicious as is. I mix the whipped cream, cream cheese and sugar to taste. I don't really follow the measurements given. Also, you can use two chocolate puddings instead of one chocolate and one vanilla if you want a stronger chocolate flavor. A unique and fun dessert. As with many desserts, this is best after refrigerated for a day.
The name of this recipe is the same one I grew up with my mom calling it. I wonder if you might know each other. Anyways, thanx for the recipe I have always loved this dessert!
I had never had this before but my husband requested it by name. I substituted the nut crust for a graham cracker crust. I'm unsure if I used a full 8 oz container of cool whip with the cream cheese I just mixed until I thought it was a good consistency. I didn't have any chocolate for chocolate shavings so I used chocolate chips on top. Will be making this again! It was delicious!
Robert was truly one hot number in his prime, but now that we're both older, I think I'll take the pie. Decided to go with a graham cracker crust which worked beautifully with this incredibly delicious pie. So good and really pretty too with the chocolate shavings. Kids and hubby went wild over it. Thank you so much Nancy for submitting something special, yet something that I didnt' need to bake!!
I reduce the sugar to half a cup since I don't want it too sweet. I also bake the buttom layer longer til it turns brown- it's more crunchy and tasty this way. I use chocolate and banana pudding mix....Yummy....people at work crave for more...I give it a 4 star due to some changes I made...
I double the cream cheese and powdered sugar - and WOW! Leave me alone with the leftovers (if any!) and the dish will be licked clean! I love this!
Delicious dessert. My kids don't know who Robert Redford is, but after one bite of this pie, they didn't care. I sprinkled crushed Oreos on the top rather than grated chocolate. Wonderful!
I found that replacing the white sugar for powdered sugar was much better. I love this dessert.
I made this for my MIL for her bday (she loves RR, so it was kinda a joke). I did have a problem with the crust covering the bottom of the dish, but it was delicious and well received (: Thanks for the post!
this recipe is sinful, absolutely wonderful. took it to work , other girls told me there are similar recipes under the name of mississippi mud pie. but i will contiue to use this one. it was such a hit.
i've been looking for a chocolate pudding pie recipe for so long. i've always bought the store made version. this is twice as good! made this for my sister and brother for thanksgiving and knowing they like everything sweet, i substituted in a graham cracker crust instead. i also didn't use the vanilla pudding at all since i didn't have any on hand. but it was just as good! w/this recipe, it filled two nine inch pie pans.
I have been making this since I was a teenager ( a long time ago )! I don't make it often but when I do, guests seem to love it. I did not like cream cheese as a youngster but this recipe looked too good not to try. This is the recipe that developed my taste for cream cheese and is like an old friend to me. You can top it with nuts or a cherry per piece as well. (Leftovers make a delighful breakfast!!)
I made this recipe sugar free by using sugar free pudding and substituting equal for the sugar. Yummy.
Well, the title says it all! I made this for Easter, and everyone loved it! Wonderful, creamy dessert!
This is an awesome pie!
This has been one of my family's favorite desserts for 3 generations but i do it a little different. First, i use pecans instead of walnuts and chop them almost powder fine(that's for the picky people who think they don't like nuts). Then I use pistachio pudding instead of chocolate or vanilla. Trust me when I say it's an amazing flavor combination.
My mother used to have this recipe and I've been looking for it for ages. I'm so glad I found it. I'm usually a stickler for made-from-scratch goodies, and though this recipe uses packaged pudding mixes, it tastes like you slaved over it. It's definitely a keeper!
This is a family favorite I've made since the 70s! My proportions and method vary a bit. I suggest mixing the sugar, cream cheese together, then fold in the Cool Whip - you get a fluffier layer. Instead of instant pudding, use the type you cook. Much better flavor and texture I put a piece of film on the top to the cooked pudding to keep a skin from forming while the pudding cools, before spreading on top of the cream cheese.
excellent for the holidays
Yum, my family loved this. I only made two minor changes; first of which was to use powdered sugar instead of granulated sugar. Rather than mix the chocolate and vanilla pudding together, I topped the vanilla with chocolate. Turned out great, thanks for sharing.
I made this for my sister's bridal shower. The other dessert was a lemon/blueberry cheesecake my mother made. Imagine my suprise when people told me they preferred my dish to my mother's! Simple and delicious!
excellent for the holidays
This is my mom's favorite dessert, which my ex-sister in law USED to make! I didn't have a recipe, but this one was perfect! Mom even said it was better than the ex-sister in law's! I thought crust would be harder-kind of crumbly to the touch. I was nervous that the first layer would mess it up, but it ended up working fine. An off-set spatula was very helpful in spreading the different layers! Might try the lemon version (mom said she'd had it before) for Mothers Day. Thanks for the recipe!
This really is a great one! It is so easy and delicious, everyone will think you spend days working on it!
For an easier pie crust, use a roll of sugar cookie dough, or vanilla wafers or oreo crumbs. I always use 2 boxes of chocolate pudding. I just like the taste of more chocolate.
Had to double the crust to make it fit 9 x 13 pan, but it was good. Not too much effort involved and our guests really liked it. Come to find out, they all make it with lemon pudding or butterscotch. I thought I had something new. Oh well, still good.
Very easy to make and incrediby yummy. You can interchange the pudding types for different tastes. Great dessert!
This is a great recipe to take when you have to feed many people. It goes together so quick and its super easy to make. My 4 year old helped make it and was so proud that she was able to make a dessert that everyone just thought was fantastic. Definately a keeper.
This desert is always a hit a family gatherings. Love it!
this is delicious. i will be trying it with different pudding combinations.
My grandmother used to make this for every holiday along with her awesome pies. Thank you for bringing a little bit of my grandmother back for the holidays. The recipe is very easy to make and so delicious. I forgot to bring the chocolate bar with me to shave on the top but it was still great even without it. My grandmother would use sprinkles along with the chocolate shavings when she made it. The color of the sprinkles would depend on the holiday.
I have been making this for years. This recipe is so delicious!
Easy, delicious, and thoroughly decadent!
so very good I did sub the walnuts and used Pecans instead , as I do not like walnuts made it perfect.
I love this recipe and have been making it since I was a teenager. For those of you who love mixing it up I recommend using different flavor puddings like lemon, pistachio, and banana pudding as well as different types of nuts like pistachio and pecan, for added flavors and textures. They can also be made into personal size pies so all of the delicious goodness stays together so look for the small round pie tins with lids.
Great and easy recipe.
Pretty good cake. May I suggest some refinements to make this really decadent: Bottom Layer: No need to bake it. Use a layer of ladyfingers instead. Not the chocolate covered ones, just plain. Dip them briefly in milk with a shot of Grand Marnier, Drambui or Rum in the milk. Middle Layer: same as recipe above. Add one cup of finely ground walnuts or hazelnuts to the mixture. Preferably from a health food store, I haven't had any nuts from a grocery store which weren't slightly rancid yet. Big taste difference! Next layer: Another layer with ladyfingers, as the bottom layer. Top Layer: same as recipe above, but use REAL pudding, like Dr. Oetker pudding. This may be hard to find, but if you plan a bit ahead, it is well worth it. Garnish: same as recipe, you may want to add a dusting of icing sugar on top of the chocolate. Icing sugar is easily made by grinding up regular sugar. Don't use canned whip cream, make it yourself. Enjoy, and don't count the calories, you are not eating this every day!
This recipe is to die for! It was first served at a family meal by my aunt and we could not get enough of it! It has become a staple dessert now for our family gatherings!
When I take it to a function all I ever bring home is an empty pan!! That says it all.
I have made this pie many times, but this year I misplaced the recipe, and I came here and found this. 3 cups of milk in the pudding is WAY too much. Very disappointing.
This recipe is a family favorite! We make it every holiday- Thanksgiving, Easter, Christmas, birthdays... Everyone loves it! I've never changed anything and it's always amazing, though I'd recommend freezing it instead of just refrigerating. The layers don't blend together so much. Wonderful recipe!!!
The only changes were that I used lemon pudding. and toasted almond silvers in the crust. Everyone loves it!
I used to make this in the 80's for every work carry-in. My co-workers referred to it as "BOB" and insisted that I bring this dessert. Thanks for reminding me. Making it this weekend. Sooooo good!!
This is a pretty easy dessert that I have had for years. I use two pistachio puddings or two chocolate, you can swap pudding to any flavor u like. Nice easy cool dessert-we call it a torte though.
This was a real surprise. I was leary because I'm not big on pudding, but the combination of all the ingredients really made a fantastic dessert. I used pecans instead of walnuts and there wasn't a slice left! Easy and delicious!
I love this recipe. Takes me back to when I was a kid. Introduced it to my family and now it's requested on a regular basis. I too increase the crust recipe and use powdered sugar in the cream cheese. Just a simple and delicious dessert.
Awesome! I made two different versions: one with chocolate and coconut cream pudding (with Dang coconut chips sprinkled on top), and one with chocolate and butterscotch pudding with crushed Butterfinger and drizzled chocolate syrup on top. Both were delicious. I will definitely make this again. I tripled the crust recipe to make two 9x13 pans since others commented that the crust recipe wasn't quite enough.
Whenever I'm in a pinch for a dessert, this is the one I choose. Always a hit!
We love this dessert! Been making it since the’70’s. Sometimes we substitute lemon pudding & lemon zest for the chocolate pudding. We use pecans or walnuts for the nuts in the crust.
I used 1 stick of butter and about 1/3 cup of sugar....gives it more of a cookie crust ...less flour taste
We love this pudding for the holidays. I change the crust a little I add pecans and walnuts together. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe. My mom always made it for the holidays but she passed away. Now I get to keep the tradition going.
This has been a hit at our house for decades, the only thing we have ever done different is use cooked pudding instead of instant. My mother could always taste the difference.
ALWAYS a WINNER!!! :D
Great!!
I made this recipe for for my brother who won't eat any other dessert at Thanksgiving. I loved it, my kids loved it and my brother took home the leftovers. The crust was enough to cover about 3/4 of the pan only. Next time I would just make a little more. I only did the first two layers and skipped the whip cream on top. It tasted just fine with out!
My Aunt used to make this when I was a kid. She used butterscotch pudding. OMG, now I have to make this for the family. Thanks for sharing.
I had a box of banana creme pudding mix and a box of vanilla...so, no chocolate whatsoever. My aim was to use a leftover store-bought graham cracker pie crust that was languishing in my pantry. And while I skipped the homemade crust, the store bought crust had become a bit dried out so I melted a few tablespoons of butter and patted it into the crust. the entire process took under 10 minutes, including clean up.
No changes. Yes I will make it again, delicious.
This is a fabulous dessert and plus it requires so little baking, it is nice and easy too!
This has always been one of your favorites. I made three last weekend, except I changed the flavor of the puddings. I made one chocolate, one lemon and a coconut cream. The coconut was the first to go, then the lemon. Hmmm who doesn't like chocolate.
Great recipe. I made some adjustments. But my family loved it.
Amazing! Everytime we go to a pot luck or company function, everyone insists that I bring this! Very easy!
I made this with sugar free pudding and fat free cream cheese and it tasted the same way as the full fat version. Also light cool whip.
I made this close to sugar free! Sugar free cool whip.Monkfruit sweetener for sugar. Sugar free pudding. Its amazing almost guilt free. Thanks for the recipe.
Can reduce the sugar if desired.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections