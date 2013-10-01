Next-Best-Thing-To-Robert-Redford Pie

This is a creamy pudding-like pie. It has thick chocolate filling, thick cream cheese filling, a butter/nut crust, and is topped with whipped cream. Definitely not for those who are on a diet.

Recipe by Randy Scott

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour, butter, and chopped nuts. Press into the bottom of a 9 x 13 x 2 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes, or until golden brown.

  • Combine cream cheese, sugar, and 1 container of whipped topping until well mixed. Spread evenly over the cooled crust.

  • Mix pudding mixes and milk well until thick. Spread evenly over the cream cheese filling. Spread remaining container of whipped topping over the pudding layer. Sprinkle grated chocolate over the top.

  • Refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
863 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 93.1g; fat 52.1g; cholesterol 78.8mg; sodium 796.3mg. Full Nutrition
