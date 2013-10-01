Next-Best-Thing-To-Robert-Redford Pie

Pretty good cake. May I suggest some refinements to make this really decadent: Bottom Layer: No need to bake it. Use a layer of ladyfingers instead. Not the chocolate covered ones, just plain. Dip them briefly in milk with a shot of Grand Marnier, Drambui or Rum in the milk. Middle Layer: same as recipe above. Add one cup of finely ground walnuts or hazelnuts to the mixture. Preferably from a health food store, I haven't had any nuts from a grocery store which weren't slightly rancid yet. Big taste difference! Next layer: Another layer with ladyfingers, as the bottom layer. Top Layer: same as recipe above, but use REAL pudding, like Dr. Oetker pudding. This may be hard to find, but if you plan a bit ahead, it is well worth it. Garnish: same as recipe, you may want to add a dusting of icing sugar on top of the chocolate. Icing sugar is easily made by grinding up regular sugar. Don't use canned whip cream, make it yourself. Enjoy, and don't count the calories, you are not eating this every day!