Old Fashioned Raisin Pie
This recipe was given to me 41 years ago by my husband's grandmother.
OH YEAH!!! My family absolutely love this pie. The only thing I will do differently the next time I make it is double the filling recipe to better fill my deep dish pie pans. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!!!
This wasn't what I expected. If you really, really like raisins, then you would probably rate this 5 stars.
Good as is, but adding finely grated lemon zest and lemon juice (instead of vinegar) makes for more depth of flavor. Once I did this, my mother-in-law (whose family was Pennsylvania Dutch) thought the taste was "just right."
This is a wonderful pie! My dad has been requesting a raisin pie for weeks. My mother (now deceased) used to make Dad raisin pies, but I never got her recipe, and I have not been able to find the one she used. I printed this receipe off and made it without making any changes. It was delicious! My dad loved it and said it was the best raisin pie he has ever had, and he has had many raisin pies over the years! I think this had to be my mom's recipe. It is very easy to make, and it tastes great! Thank you so much for sharing your recipe!
I made this for my husband's birthday, because he loves raisin pie, and he really loves this one! I made a few changes---I substituted 1/4 cup of spiced rum for an equal amount of the water, I used lemon juice in place of the vinegar, and I used a mix of golden raisins with regular raisins, because I have found golden raisins to plump more and be sweeter/tastier. Love this pie!
This pie was exceptional. I did use lemon juice in place of the vinegar and doubled the filling. There would definitely not been enough filling had you followed the recipe. I used a 9 inch pie pan. Will definitely make again.
I made this pie as a special favor for a friend of mine (even though I'd never heard of such a thing)and he said this was the best raisin pie he'd ever eaten. I have a feeling I will get additional requests for it in the future. My only comment is that I would make 1 1/2 to 2 times the filling because I like my fruit pies to be HIGH. I also like to brush the crust with milk and sprinkle with granulated sugar before I bake it. This makes for a very pretty presentation and a tastier "bone".
This is EXCELLENT raisin pie. I used frozen pie crust and it turned out great. For anyone who has never tried raisin pie, try this one. It is YUMMY!
I found this recipe by accident, and remembered I've had a raisin pie as a kid, tho I don't remember where. Easy to make, using a ready made pie crust, and it was a hit. My wife, who doesn't even CARE for raisins liked it. It was a hit at our church supper as well. This is a keeper!
If you want raisin pie use this recipe!! I can eat this all of the time! I can't stop eating this pie.
Raisin Pie is my Dad's favourite so I made this for his birthday. I have to give it 5 stars based on his review, which was an enthusiastic 'wouldn't change a thing'. Um, he didn't share any of it with anybody.
This recipe is fantastic. I use Splenda brown sugar blend to cut back on the sugar and the pie disappears.
Great recipe. One small change is to add one more tablespoon of cornstarch to the filling to stiffen it a bit more so it doesn't flow out of the crust when you cut the pie.
AWESOME Recipe!! I did double the recipe, and it was a perfect fit for my crust. I also used lemon juice instead of vinegar. I would highly recommend this recipe to everyone.
Please help, I just tried to make this Raisin Pie and I have a dumb question, it says to Cook and stir until syrup is clear, about how long should this take, mine did not get clear after 15 minutes
My husband says this is one of the best Raisin Pie he has ever had.
This was so easy. I followed recipe exactly and it turned out great. Not too sweet, but just right.
YES!!! I finally found a great raisin pie recipe for my 93 yr old dad. His mom used to make it for their LARGE (11 kids) family. If you like raisins.. & cinnamon, this is for you. I soak the raisins in hot water for about a 1/2 hour, before proceeding with the recipes..YUMMY!!! Never thought I'd like raisin pie.. BUT I DO!!!
My husband was been begging for a raisin pie for his birthday for the past 10 years. I found this one and decided to give it a try. It was wonderful! I was very skeptic of liking it, but I will make it again and again. It was so easy! I did use lemon juice and zest and Iadded Bacardi rum and vanilla extract to the water when I cooked the raisins. I am very pleased!
The best raisin pie I've ever had the pleasure of making. I followed someone else's hint of using fresh lemon juice instead of vinegar & add a tad more cornstarch for extra thickening. I also like to mix a little powdered sugar & cream together & drizzle over the cooled pie. Always gets raves. Thank you for sharing...
Very delicious!
I was looking for a good old fashion raisin pie recipe to make for my parents (Mom 86, Dad 90) and this one was a big hit with them, with each eating seconds. I did use lemon juice instead of the vinegar as other reviews mentioned. This is a great recipe.
Very good and very easy recipe! My husband loved it and just about ate the whole pie himself! I did sub.lemon juice for vingar. Great recipe, Thank's!
My dad is from Arkansas and has been searching for a good raisin pie like they make down there. He LOVED THIS PIE! And so easy to make using a ready-made pie crust. Two thumbs up!
My grandpa asked for a raisin pie for his 85th birthday, I had never made one before, so I made this one. It made his birthday! Everyone else liked it too- Thanks for the recipe!
We were a house divided :) I read the reviews and did double the filling. I think I would probably prefer not doubling filling, but my husband loved it with the extra filling. Taste was awesome. Almost like a very mild mincemeat pie.
Excellent! Thanks for sharing!
I'm not a fan of raisin anything so I'm rating this for my mom. Raisin pie is her FAVORITE and I made this just for her. I followed the recipe exactly, but added a little more cinnamon and about a teaspoon of orange zest. She said it was perfect - just the way a raisin pie should be...and then she took the whole thing home!
Just like Gramma used to make.. except she made the pies on cookie sheets! Made this exactly as instructed but doubled the recipe as suggested. Could have actually only just 1 1/2'd the recipe for my 10" glass pie pan as I had filling left over (oh my! left over goodness? dreadful lol!) No fault of the recipe.. just me wanting more of a good thing! =)
My uncle Orbie asked for a raisin pie. Had never made it. Looked here found yours. INCREDIBLE. Just like his mom made! Thank you
Excellent pie. I made it exactly as recipe called for. Good texture and taste.
I have never had or heard of raisin pie before when a friend of mine commented "don't you just wish you could find raisin pie like mom/grammie used to make"....to which I said..."yuck". After the same fried had a radical surgery and tramatic diagnosis I made this pie for her and took it to her home. She loved it...closed her eyes and said..."it taste's just like my grandmothers". I would consider that a success!!
Pretty good, nice rasiny flavor, easy to make. A keeper.
The best raisin pie I've had since my grandmother's, It was absolutely wonderful. I wouldn't change a thing!
I didn't have access to my Raisin Pie recipe so I tried this one since the reviews were all high. I doubled the amount of filling as I made a deep dish pie. The only thing I did different was, as per my recipe of many many years, I soaked the raisins in Canadian Mist for several hours. I always do this and think it gives a richness to the pie and leaves no alcohol taste. You;ll WOW! your raisin lovers with this recipe!! Thanks for posting this recipe.
This raisin pie tasted awesome! The problem I had with it was it was not moist enough. Maybe if I increased everything but the raisins by half ? Any suggestions ?? If I can make it more moist it will be deeeelicious.
I don't like cooked raisins, so I didn't actually taste it, but my mom and brother really liked it. They said it was really good, but really sweet. I can say it is definitely very easy. I replaced the vinegar with lemon juice. It cooks quickly once the cornstarch is added, so watch carefully.
Loved this!! I have many Pennsylvania Dutch relatives and couldn't find my mom's raisin pie recipe. This fit the bill Perfectly. I received many rave reviews on this recipe. Thanks so much Linda!!
My Dad is no longer with us, but I made this Raisin pie for Christmas in honor of his memory. My sister and I would make Raisin pie for him every year, as it was his favorite. I loved this recipe!
I made this pie for my father on Fathers' Day because he said he just loves raisin pie and hasn't had it for soooo long. Well, both he and my husband said the pie was outstanding. It was also easy to make. I served it warm with vanilla ice cream. I discovered, however, that I'm not as much of a raisin pie fan as my father and husband. I will make it again - - for them.
This is a GREAT pie!! My 2 and half year old wanted to eat it for dinner. Very easy and very good. *My daughter is now 4 years old and STILL wants to eat this for dinner*
AWESOME!!!!! Huge it with my picky eater father and boyfriend!
Raisin pie has never been my favourite kind of pie. This recipe has changed all of that for me. It most surely will be a standard on my pie baking days.
A real natural, satisfying, healthy and tasty pie. I ate it cooled (but NOT chilled) yesterday (the day I made it) and it was good. Today, I put it in the warm oven for about 20-30 minutes, and it was wonderful. My family enjoyed it with a scoop of ice-cream and told me it tasted better. A new keeper in my recipe book.
Bravo! This recipe is awsome followed the recipe to a T next time will add my own touches but, hey havent ever made a raisin pie but hubby and i agree great stuff five stars our vote next time will add some lemon juice (fresh squeezed and some zest) thanks for the recipe :)
I made this today for my father-in-law's birthday, as raisin is his favorite pie, and it was well-received by all. The recipe is excellent as far as ingredients and method, however, at the suggestion of others I essentially doubled the recipe to nicely fill a 9" pie. I used a 3 1/2 cup bulk package of raisins to 3 1/2 cups of water, and doubled the remaining ingredients. I did use lemon juice instead of vinegar, but have made it both ways. (I just happened to have a lemon on hand that needed to be used.)
Very very tasty.... The only change I made was to add about a cup of homemade applesauce under the raisins as I love apple and raisin together, and like lots of filling in my pie.
This is in my oven as we speak--didn't feel the need to change a thing. My first raisin pie, and I was surprised how fast and easy it was to make. By the way, i love old recipes...and this is gonna be in MY family's heirloom recipe box, too!! So Grateful it was submitted!!
Awesome turned out perfect! They asked for more!
My grandma used to make half moon raisin pies. She would roll out small pie crusts about 8in in diameter and fold them over and pinch the sides, and they were delicious! This is the same recipe, only in one big pie instead of small ones. She didn't put vinegar in her raisins.
You have to really like raisins to enjoy this one, but it is good. Like others, I used lemon juice instead of vinegar and would recommend making it that way. I also doubled the recipe since I had a deep dish pie.
I followed the recipe exactly and this pie turned out wonderful.
A wonderful pie. My first raisin pie.
I went looking for a raisin pie recipe for my dad. When I gave it to him, he said it tasted just like the ones my grandmom used to make. It was just what I was looking for.
my mother-in-law can no longer cook and asked me to fix her husband a raisin pie. i had never made one before but it was a BIG HIT and i was told not to lose the recipe. My husband has just informed me after 32 years of marriage his mom used to make them for him all the time, so, he is next on the list!
Made this for my father, who hadn't had a raisin pie in years. Served with vanilla ice cream and was a big hit.
This is my dad's fav kind of pie. He just loved this recipe!
Maybe I did something wrong, but it didn't thicken up like my grandmother's use to I think next time I will add some corn starch but other wise it was good tasting
This was an excellent recipe, even given that I forgot the vinegar and butter, and I baked it at 400 because I had another pie in the oven that was supposed to be baked at 350. If I make it again, I'll mix the cornstarch with a little water before putting it in with the raisins because I didn't manage to get all the lumps out.
I made this pie for thanksgiving this year. I actually tripled the recipe because i was making a deep dish pie. And it turned out wonderful. I did not make any changes at all and it was so good. It was the first time i made and ate raisin pie, im actually eating a piece now as i type. I made it for my grandmothers whose favorite pie is raisin and they LOVED it. I recommend if you have tried this recipe to do so. Its great!
Great pie!!!! Just like Grandma use to make!!! Yummy!!!!
Never made a Raisin pie, but this was very good and easy. Everyone lived it
Definitely a great raisin pie! I made this to share with Mom & Dad and they loved it! Using a store bought crust, I found this to be a quick & easy. The recipe is wonderful as written. I will be making it again soon.
My husband loves this pie.We have made it several times and while it's not my favorite he really loves it.He has to have it every year for Thanksgiving.I think it tastes best warm out of the oven.It's good with vailla ice cream too.Thanks for the recipe!
Loved it just like when I was a kid when everyone made raisin pie,only thing I added a 1/4 cup of black walnuts great!
This was best I've made in 57 years can't beat it Thanks for sharing
I was given a lot of raisins and had to find a way to use them. Found this recipe two days ago and have just made my second pie. Hubby loves it.
First time making a raisin pie - everyone loved it! I will make it again.
I made the recipe as written using Cook's Illustrated's Foolproof pie dough. I was so excited when my dad told me that if he had closed his eyes, he wouldn't be able to tell the difference between this pie and what his mom used to make. I've been trying to find a recipe to make my dad happy for years, and finally! Here it is!!! THANK YOU!
Great recipe. I actually added 50% more raisins as I just love raisin pie the most. It was delicious and I received great reviews for it.
My father loves this pie. He is 80 years young. I used an 8 inch pie pan instead of a 9 inch pie pan and it was perfect. Easy recipe and brought back memories for one I love dearly.
This was the best raisin pie that I have ever made. Followed the recipe as written and all my guests loved it as well!
couldn't find mincemeat mix came across this made it for my dad WONDERFUL! states this will replace mincemeat every holiday and special occasion
Made this today, I doubled recipe as others suggested, I also put some imitation rum flavouring in it, but baking it on 425 for 30 mins was too long, next time I will reduce the heat after 10 or 15 minutes.
The lemon juice and the lemon zest make this pie a little too lemony for me. I'll cut back on the zest to about 1/2 next time and this will be a 5-star pie.
Pretty good. Double the filling ingredients (bake for 30-35 minutes still). Use lemon juice instead of vinegar. Try boiling the raisins in 3 cups of water instead of 4 -- the filling was very liquidy when this was made the first time on 1/20/13.
I made it exactly as written. Pie was wonderful.
LOVED! LOVED! LOVED this recipe!! Didn't change a thing! It was perfect the way it was. and reminded me of my mom's recipe.
I liked it very much Ray
3great recipe as is , I've made this recipe 4 times now and everyone loves it
My sons favorite raisin pie
very easy, very good.
My favorite pie so far. Agree it needs to be doubled to make a decent pie. Also...I use one cup spiced rum with three cups water instead of for cups of water, three tablespoons lemon juice instead of two tbsp vinegar, and a generous handful of chopped walnuts! Amazing.
Great recipe, but I shouldn't of doubled the filling! It tastes wonderful with the lemon juice substitution of the vinegar, but now I have enough filling for two, possibly three pies. Maybe my pie dish just isn't as deep as all the other reviews who said the original amount wasn't enough, but as far as I know I have a standard 9 inch glass pie dish. I suppose I'll freeze the leftover filling and make another pie in the future, but I'm kind of bummed about buying extra stuff when I didn't need it.
Doubled ingredients to make it a deep dish pie. Absolutely fantastic! Recommend making it the day before so it sets better
This raisin pie was wonderful! I had saved it a while back and finally got around to making it today because I wanted a fruit pie, but had no fresh or canned fruit. What a revelation! The raisins were plump and soft..the filling wasn't too runny and tasted amazing. I used a combo of minute tapioca and cornstarch..added some orange just because I didn't have any lemons..and used some dried bing cherries and some dry cranberries, too, as part of the fruit. So good! Husband raved about the pie..so I'll definitely make this again. It would be an appropriate Thanksgiving or Christmas pie..
I made it with the vinegar...I read where someone used lemon juice in place of vinegar. Which one makes for the best tasting pie????? Thank you for any feedback...
Excellent! I added a cup of coarsley chopped walnuts after cooking the filling like my Mom used to, the flavors really compliment each other. I would double the filling recipe next time for a thicker pie.
OH how this bring back childhood memories!!!! Love it!! I've made it for my father, & he absolutely loves it!!
I have made this three times and love the recipe. I followed someone's suggestion for substituting spiced rum for some of the water. Also doubled the recipe as we like a full, deep-dish pie. It is in the oven right now.
This pie is delicious. Was skeptical about the vinegar, but tried it. I did double the recipe for a 9 inch pie. A winner!
We absolutely love this pie!!
Was sceptical at first but once I tasted it, it became one of my favourite pies! So so good and all my residents loved it.
Made this for a special client today.
Made for my hubby's birthday as a surprise since he was reminiscing about his grandmother's raisin pie. Easy to make. I also did as other reviewers had done and substituted lemon juice for the vinegar. I only had a deep dish pie plate, so I doubled the filling. Would not do that again. In fact, even if I made the amount the recipe calls for, I personally would still end up scraping about half of that out. Was VERY sweet and obviously not for wishy-washy raisin lovers. My husband liked it, but said the filling to crust ratio was way off...which was 100% my fault. He ate his with softened butter placed under the top crust like he used to do as a kid. Said it cut the sweetness, but I didn't try mine that way. So next time, I won't double the filling (and if anything, put in less than the recipe makes), will add a little more lemon juice and will cover thd edges with aluminum foil after the first 20 min of baking.
I used frozen pie crusts and doubled the recipe. It was an instant favorite. Not to sweet and plump juicy raisins. I will definitely make this one again.
Flavor just like I remember as a kid. Delicious!
This is my all-time favorite pie and this recipe makes it so easy to make and enjoy. I had never actually made it myself, as my grandmother used to make it for me all the time....but THIS recipe is just like hers !!!! FANTASTIC!! I did increase the ingredients to better fit a deep dish pie shell.
What does it mean to "cook and stir until syrup is clear"? The syrup never gets clear. Maybe time to cook would be helpful.
