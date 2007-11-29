Old Fashioned Raisin Pie

Made for my hubby's birthday as a surprise since he was reminiscing about his grandmother's raisin pie. Easy to make. I also did as other reviewers had done and substituted lemon juice for the vinegar. I only had a deep dish pie plate, so I doubled the filling. Would not do that again. In fact, even if I made the amount the recipe calls for, I personally would still end up scraping about half of that out. Was VERY sweet and obviously not for wishy-washy raisin lovers. My husband liked it, but said the filling to crust ratio was way off...which was 100% my fault. He ate his with softened butter placed under the top crust like he used to do as a kid. Said it cut the sweetness, but I didn't try mine that way. So next time, I won't double the filling (and if anything, put in less than the recipe makes), will add a little more lemon juice and will cover thd edges with aluminum foil after the first 20 min of baking.