Old Fashioned Raisin Pie

This recipe was given to me 41 years ago by my husband's grandmother.

Allrecipes Member

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -9 inch pie
  • Combine raisins and water in a small saucepan. Boil 5 minutes. Blend brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and salt together; add to hot raisins. Cook and stir until syrup is clear. Remove from heat, and stir in vinegar and butter or margarine. Cool slightly.

  • Turn filling into a pastry lined pan. Cover with top crust. Seal edges, and cut slits in the top crust.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes.

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 64.6g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 324.7mg. Full Nutrition
