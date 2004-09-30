Toll House Pie II
Great for a child's birthday party. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.
Great pie!! Make them in bulk because they would be around long.Read More
Not what I expected. Used margarine since I had an excess on hand and the result was a very greasy and dense dessert. Okay, but I will definitely modify if I make it again.Read More
This is pure decadent goodness. I made them in individual cast iron pans and they came out fabulous. Add a little vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce and you'll have everyone drooling.
This recipe is perfect as is. I would not recommend any substitutions as you will not get the same pie.
This recipe is amazing!Similar to a butterscotch brownie in a pie crust with chocolate chips added in. I did use a prepared crust (pie crusts are not my forte). Also used 1/2 the butter as recommended in other reviews. I like to mix my chips so it was 1/2 white chocolate, 1/2 semisweet. I did use walnuts. Needed slightly over an hour to bake. Try this!
