Apple Crisp II
A simple dessert that's great served with ice cream.
Excellent recipie. It is important to follow the steps and not deviate from them (i.e. don't mix up All the ingredients at once and throw it over the apples as you may be able to get away with in other crisp recipes) The recipie was great. the water factor wasn't a factor for me. it turned out to be a very nice thick juice that accented the dish nicely. A word of caution when using this or any apple crisp recipie. THE TYPE OF APPLES DO MATTER. I made this twice. Once with Red Delicious apples. these apples are not the greatest to use as they are often soft and bland. the recipe was great but the apples lacked. I then used Granny Smith green sour apples. This made All the difference! Do not be afraid to use sour apples. Keep in mind you are using two cups of sugar in this recipie and it will be quite sweet. It simply comes down to the need for a hard and sour or at the very least sharp tasting apple to counter the sugar and even the flavor out. It will taste much better. Do not use soft or bland tasting apples, and do not overcook as the apples will turn mushy if you overcook. If you fear overcooking then cut your apple thicker. If you like the very thin slices of apple then you need to you a very hard, fresh, tart apple. I do not suggest using Red Delicious apples. I also addeed a pinch of nutmeg.Read More
I thought the texture in this was excellent! Family said it was "scarry good". Added a little nutmeg as one of the other viewers suggested just because I like spice but it doesn't really need it. 2nd time I made it, I used Splenda reg. sugar and brown sugar and fat free butter. Still was great. This is a keeper.Read More
I submitted this recipe several years ago, before I was a registerd member. It was included in the first cookbook that All Recipes published, and I was so proud. I like to come back every now and then to read some reviews. I recommend Granny Smith apples; it won't be too sweet or watery. Thanks to all you cooks for your ratings and reviews!
Tasted wonderful. I followed the directions exactly this time, but in the future I will make the following changes: cut the amount of water in half, double the topping and add 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. You may need to increase the cooking time as mine was not done in 45 minutes. Great recipe though!
One important note: skip the water! I didn't use any at all and it was perfect. I made a smaller version using a square 8x8 pan. I halved the sugar mixture for the apples but used the full measurements for the topping. If you are using the original 9x13 size, make sure you double the topping otherwise it wouldn't be enough. This is the best apple crisp I have ever tasted and so easy to make!!
This recipe is nearly the exact recipe I've been using for years, so I had to add my review to the pile. It is my favorite way to get rid of an apple surplus (I ususally use about 7 good sized apples of mixed variety, minus what I snack on while I make it). The only things I do differently are: 1) I use 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white for the apple mixture. 2)I add fresh ground nutmeg, vanilla extract, and often raisins. 3)I omit the h20 and 4)I always add a heaping spoonful of gourmet butterscotch caramel ice cream topping to the apple mix-TRUST ME on this one! In the begining, I had a hard time with my crumble mix being 'crumbly' until I figured out to lightly press it down into the bowl, chill it for at least 30m and then break it up with a fork. Letting the butter in the mix re-harden really makes a BIG difference in the final crumble factor. Also, you must use real butter, margarine won't have the same effect for this recipe. I'll often assemble this earlier in the day and leave it in the frige, then just before dinner, break up the crumble, top and bake while we eat. I always serve with vanilla bean ice cream and have ALWAYS gotten rave reviews with this one.
Great Recipe! I did not add the water, since I never add water to fruit crisp recipes. I mixed Granny Smith apples with Jonathan apples and the result was a delicious dessert. For those bakers who said the recipe was too sweet, I am guessing that they used eating apples and not baking apples. Rather than sprinkle the sugar, cinnaman and flour on the apples, I mixed the ingredients together and then stirred in the apples.
By far the best apple crisp I have had (or made for that matter...). I only used 5 granny smith apples as I also prefer a higher "crust-to-apples" ratio and cut back the white sugar to 1/2 cup as others have suggested. This gave the crisp a perfect sweet/tart flavor, and for some reason there never seems to be any leftovers. This one is a definite keeper.
Wow... this was really really sweet. The topping is absolutely delicious, but I would cut the sugar, probably only half of the white. Mine was also a touch watery... I made it exactly by the directions. What went wrong?
Tried this tonight with Jonathan & Granny Smith apples. I hadn't read the reviews first, but thought that was a lot of water, so I used apple cider instead. I found the amount of sugar OK but think I will try brown sugar in the apple mixture the next time. I used apple pie spice instead of plain cinnamon. Can't wait to try the recipe with cranberries!
Prepared this exactly as written using Granny Smith and Fuji apples and for our tastes it was just right. No changes necessary. Nicely sweet and cinnamony with a substantial and hearty oat topping. Very good!
Holy MOLY!! This is what an apple crisp should be. Just enough crunch to contrast with the soft apples. I added freshly-ground nutmeg to the apples and upped the flour to 2 Tb, as many reviewers felt the dish to be too liquidy. I poured 6 Tb cranapple juice over the apples in place of the water, thinking the cranberry in it would provide some subtle counterpoint to the sweetness. I was right. (Updated to add: Tried it with orange juice to replace the water. Excellent!) Used a mix of early macs and Granny Smith. I spritzed the apple mix with some fresh lemon juice. Also added cinnamon and fresh nutmeg liberally to the crisp topping. Spectacular! I made it for my daughter to take to a friend's house tomorrow, and the aroma as it baked darned near drove me crazy! I filched a little from the edges while it was still warm just to taste it and smoothed it back over (shhh!) Thought I'd died and gone to heaven on a cloud!! On the advice of several reviewers, I cut back both white and brown sugars by 1/4 cup, and to my palate, the sweetness quotient was perfect, with just enough to point up the other ingredients. Topping lends a satisfying crunch. What a dynamite recipe this is!
This recipe is excellent the way it is written. I've read other reviews and have noticed that some people have reduced the amount of white sugar and the amount of water. However, I believe that if you use the proper variety of apple and the proper quantity of apples, the measurements given in the recipe for both sugar and water are appropriate. My experience with this recipe was that 3 pounds of apples was the appropriate quantity. I also found that using a tart cooking apple, such as Northern Spy or Granny Smith, worked out well. I did not have a problem with a filling that was too runny or too sweet. Of course, these things are subject to taste, but the variety of apple used does have a significant impact on the amount of sugar required. The variety of apple used also affects the amount of juice produced during baking, therefore impacting the amount of water required up front. For the amounts of sugar and water indicated in this recipe, I believe a tart cooking apple produces the desired results.
Awesome! I used Granny Smith apples, half brown and half white sugar, 1/4 c. of water with a little lemon juice and 1 tbsp. of vanilla. I also added 1/2 tsp. of nutmeg. I added some chopped walnuts and this went great with vanilla ice cream.
This is a good basic formula for apple crisp-- except for the water. Apples provide enough natural juice. If you have dry apples, just pour a very small amount (1/8 cup) of water over the apples before adding the topping. Also, the topping needs salt and spice. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt along with some cinnamon and ginger. I put ginger in with the apples, too. My crisp was killer. The filling was not runny at all. The topping was crumbly and buttery. It was excellent.
OOHH MMYYY!!! This is sooo heavenly..warm out of the oven with vanilla ice cream on top..Doesn't get much better than this. It's apple picking time so I used some fresh picked Empire apples. I used two 8x8 inch glass dishes instead of a 13x9(one for me and one for a friend). I used 3/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg(which I will leave out next time-ita a very overpowering spice if you use too much) to sprinkle over the apples and mixed together with a spoon to incorporate it all into the apples . I also gave the apples a few squirts of vanilla and topped with a few dollops of butter(it's already high fat and calorie-why not go for the gold!). Then for the topping I did one and a half batches for more crumbs. I love the topping..I didn't use all brown sugar-I did half brown half white. I also added in some more cinnamon to the crumbs. I softened the butter not melted it for extra big crumbs-just squeeze in your hand and let them fall over the apples in big fat crumbs--YUMMMY!!! No need for the water-the apples were squirting at me when I cored them-so I new they were juicy enough. PERFECTION and I feel a need to go apple picking again so I can make more of this fabulous dessert!
This was great! I ended up making a few modifications (I used extra-thick cut oats and added about half a cup of chopped pecans to the topping. I also added a little fresh lemon juice to the apples, doubled the cinnamon, threw in about 2 tsp vanilla, and omitted the water). . . the results were amazing. I served it with caramel ice cream. My husband's friend summed it up best. As I was passing out napkins, he said "This stuff is so good, I'm not going to waste it on a napkin. I'll lick my own face if I need to!"
I ADORE this recipe. First off, to address other reviewers' issues with the the crisp being too sweet or too watery, I imagine that none of them made this with ten whole cups of apples. I used 10 apples and didn't come near 10 cups. I imagine 15-20 medium apples would come to that, and then the sugar/water would be fitting. Simply adjust with the amount of apples you use! My point is that the recipe itself is not flawed. And, as others have mentioned, definitely use Granny Smiths. DEFINITELY. As I made it, I used ten smallish Granny Smiths, cut the sugar in half, omitted the water and instead tossed the sugar mixture with the apples, letting them release their juices. (I would have added water if I'd had more apples.) I doubled the crumble because that's my favorite part, but in hindsight I could have done with the original amount. It's very rich so not too much is needed. What else... I ended up baking mine for about an hour because my apples weren't too ripe, but thankfully the top didn't burn. Oh, and I was delighted with the crumble using melted butter - I don't see any need to cut it in but I suppose it's up to one's personal preference. I made this with my mother, who has a famous apple pie recipe and doubted this crisp, but she conceded once she tasted it. Enjoy! :)
WOWOWOWIE! This was the best dessert that i have had in years! It was PERFECT just the way it is! I used 4 very large breaburn apples! I'm going to make half a portion next time because we ate TOO much!!
I just baked this last night and it is AMAZING! I am 15 years old and have recently developed a passion for baking. I love doing it and everyone who has tried what I make is a fan. :) I love any type of apple dessert, especially apple crisp, so I thought I'd try making it myself. Well, I am so glad I found this recipe. I used 10 rather small Granny Smith apples and that was just enough (luckily I bought a prepackaged bag of about a dozen because I was not sure how much 10 cups would be). I'm reading other reviews after I already made it, and I'm surprised to see how many people made changes to the recipe. I followed it exactly as it says and it turned out perfectly. One thing I must say though: when I cut it, it was very watery on the bottom, but that did not affect the taste. Overall it had the perfect balance of sweet and tart. I would definitely recommend this apple crisp to anyone and I will definitely be making it again! :)
Yum! This is a great recipe with some alterations. I cut the sugar in half (used 1/2 cup white sugar for apple mixture, and 1/2 cup brown sugar for topping), omitted the water (apples already contain a lot of moisture), and added walnuts to the topping. I used Granny Smith apples which were tart, but a scoop of vanilla ice cream complemented this dessert perfectly. And in the morning pour some milk over it and zap it in the micro for a warm delicious breakfast!
Made it TWICE in one week!! I peeled and slices the apples VERY thin and tossed the apples in the cin./sugar (use 1/2 amoutn of sugar required) mixture with a splash of water (NOT 1/2 cup) and added nutmeg like other people suggested. I doubled the crisp mixture and layered 1/2 on bottom of dish, then spead apples and put rest of the crisp mixture on top. It was EXCELLENT!
Wow, was this delicious. It rivals the "award-winning recipe" served at a local fancy restaurant. I cut the apple mixture in half for a 9" square pan but made the full recipe of topping since I love a thick topping. I used maybe 3/4 of it and it came out wonderful. Will make this again and again.
First let me thank Diane for a great recipe. A truly wonderful dessert. I paired this with the "Rum sauce" from AR and got outstanding praises at the potluck I took it to on Sunday. I did read the reviews and did make some changes. I think the recipe as written would still be a 5 star Plus but the changes made just made it even better. Now the changes I made. First I doubled the topping. and put about half on the bottom of one of my lasagna pans and the rest on top. Another change I did was cut up all the apples with the Cuisinart and put them in a bowl with the sugar, flour, cinnamon mixture WITHOUT the water. The apples made more than enough liquid for this crisp. When I looked at the apples in the bowl and compared them to the pan I added more apples. I think I ended up using about 10 medium granny smiths that were peeled. The last change I made was to the ingredients to the topping. I added 1 1/2c of finely chopped pecans and mixed that in before adding the butter. My oven is pretty much dead on the mark as far as temperature goes and baked for the 45 minutes called for. I checked it and added about 5 more minutes to compensate for the extra apples (made it a bit thicker in the lasagna pan) and also wanted to be sure the topping was starting to brown to get the desired "crunch"! Watch it close or it will burn quickly at that point. I was asked to make this again for Thanksgiving. Oh, the Rum Sauce.... caught a couple of ladies going after JUST the sauce!!
Really easy. I'd cut back on the sugar next time, though.
the best apple crisp ever. My dad is an apple crisp specialist :)And he said it was the most perfect crisp he's eatin. I used 8 Granny smith apple and added 1tbsp lemon juice and one tsp vanilla to the apple's and NO WATER. The apples were perfect consistensy and in a nice sauce. Also I doubled the topping plus added an extra 1/2 butter because I had read some people said it was dry. It was perfect and really easy to make.I made it ahead of time and cooked when we got to our companies house. Amazingly delicious. A+++
perfect
I gave it 5 stars because it came out exactly as promised and made exactly as posted. Normally I read reviews first, but am glad I didn't. The type of apples will make a huge difference when making pies and crumbles because they give off different quantities of water when cooked (as many are finding out). The thickness of the apple will also make a difference. The thinner the slices, the musher the final product. If you want something a bit chunkier, cut the apples about 1/4" thick. Otherwise somewhere between 1/8 and 1/4". I used granny smith apples, cut between 1/8-1/4" thick and I tossed the apples with the flour/sugar/spice mixture (did add 1/8 tsp cardamom as well) rather than just pouring it over the apples in the pan. Then I poured the 1/2 cup water evenly over all of it before sprinkling the crumble evenly across the top. It baked for exactly 45 minutes. Then I let it sit for 10 minutes to let everything cool and gel just a bit. Perfect! Just the right amount of syrup in the apples and just the right amount of crumble on top...and it is a crumble. Sounds like some people are after more of a streusel topping which tends to be crunchier.
We all loved this so much! I didn't add water. Fabuluscious! I'll be making this one over and over until we explode.
Excellent apple crisp, but just a little too sweet. I used less than the 1 c of white sugar. When I make it again, I will try 1/2 c. Followed the rest of the recipe as written. Will definitely make this again. My husband thought it was one of the best apple crisps I've made. I bet peaches would be good, too. Thanks for sharing.
This was a wonderful recipe. I made it exactly the way the recipe specified. I turned out delicious. My family loved it. Next time I might cut out the white sugar completly or at least cut it in half like suggested from other responses. I would also peel the apples. That was the only hard part. Slicing all those apples. But it was worth it.
Wow..this has to be one of the best recipes I've tried. Loved the crunchy crisp topping. I didn't add the 1/2 cup of water like it says but just added some butter to the apples and it turned out awesome. Don't think the water was neccesary.
I wanted to pass along a helpful hint about apple choice when baking. Choose Courtland or Empire for baking because they will hold their shape (one is just larger than the other and will require less work if you're making a large batch). If you like tart apples, then try Granny Smith (I only use these for making coleslaw). Avoid Red Delicious for baking (these are best eaten straight off the tree). Do not use MacIntosh apples for this because they will not hold their shape when baked (they are best for apple sauce). Hope this helps!
Definitely a fantastic recipe. I used Granny Smith apples. I did half the sugar for the apple mixture and also used half the water as other reviews suggested. I figured the crumb topping had enough sugar and I was right. It all came together great and we all enjoyed it. This will be my go to for an apple dessert. Thanks!
I have made this several times and get rave reviews every single time I make it. The recipe is good with apple, but also works very well with blueberries and peaches.
Very good! Here's what I did, as only for my husband and I, I halved the 1st part of the recipe (5 cups of granny smith apples), with 1/4 cup of sugar (I would use even last sugar next time), and 2Tbs water. I also added 1/2tsp nutmegc 1/2 tsp allspice, and a few drops of vanilla extract and a bit of lemon zest and 1/3cup of raisins. I tossed the apple slices and raisins with the mixture and let soak for 20min. I did not half the crust but used 2/3cups of brown sugar instead of 1 cup (I'll use even less sugar next time), and I added 1/2cup of finely chopped walnuts. I cuted in the butter then added additional 2tbs melted butter. Mixed well, then put a layer of crust on top and on bottom. When layering the apple/raisins on the crust, I left the juice behined. Baked perfectly in an 8*8 baking dish. Will make again! Thanks for the recipe!
I made this as directed. It was just ok to me. I felt that it was way too sweet and a bit wet with the added water.
I also skipped the water. I cooked mine in a dutch oven and it turned out perfect.
One tip- DO NOT ADD WATER Amazing recipe- serve warm with ice cream
This is my "go-to" apple crisp recipe...easy and delicious!! It's great as-is, but after making it dozens of times, I've made three tweaks: 1) I prefer the apples chunky, so I cut them into wedges (not slices). To soften them a bit, I put them in a pot over low heat for about 10 minutes, with the water, until they barely start to cook. I toss the sugar, cinnamon and flour right into the pot with the apples. 2) The apple mixture can be pretty sweet, so I usually cut the white sugar in half. 3) I use a lot more cinnamon than the recipe calls for, and add it to both the apples and the topping.
I do not understand the positive ratings this recipe received! This was TERRIBLE! One previous reviewer called it "Apple Mush". I agree completely. Also, the topping was too sweet, and there was not enough oatmeal. I'll stick with my own recipe. I had high hopes for this -- sorry.
This is a winner! I first cut the white sugar for the apples down to 1/2 cup and added about 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. Used 9 cups of granny smith apples, plus 1 cup of mixed berries. Then made 1 1/2 times the recipe for the crumb topping mixture, adding about 1/2 c. crushed walnuts. Buttered baking dish. Put about 1/3 of crumb topping mixture on bottom of pan before adding apples mixture, then remaining mixture of crumb topping. Baked 45 minutes. Brushed melted butter to top of crumb mixture and baked 15 more minutes. Excellent! Great with vanilla ice cream! Eating some right now for breakfast!
EXCELLENT!!! I did reduce the sugar in the apple mixture and made extra topping as suggested by others. This is the perfect apple crisp recipe. I am making it again tonight for my dinner guests. Thanks for a wonderful recipes.
I made this once, as is, but it needed a little tweaking for my family. Sp for Thanksgiving, I took the suggestion of another reviewer and I doubled the crust ingredients, reduced the water to ¼ cup, cut the butter in rather than melt it, tossed the apples in the cinnamon and sugar mixture, added a touch of nutmeg, 3+ teaspoons of cinnamon (even added some to the top crust). I lost count of how many apples I used - small/medium apples, in three varieties because it’s what I had on hand. The entire pan was gone in under 10 minutes! I’ve been told to make at least 3 for Thanksgiving!
This is absolutely WONDERFUL! I made it exactly according to the directions. This the only apple crisp recipie I will use from now on.
This is a wonderful recipe! I'll be making it again and again! I made double the topping and only about 3/4 of the apples and it turned out wonderful~
Not much to add to an excellent dish with over 2000 reviews. I did add nutmeg and doubled the topping. Will be on the Thanksgiving table. Thank you Diane!
Great recipe. WARNING: To those that don't like too much sweet! DON'T double the topping part as some recommend. Ick. Too overpowering for the apples. I followed recipe exactly except I omitted the water and it was plenty juicy and the topping was perfect (not to little, not too much)
I cut the recipe in half for a test drive and baked in an 8 x 8 pan. It was the perfect size for our small family. To the apple mixture, I added a little nutmeg and a pinch of salt. I also increased the flour to make a nice thick sauce and eliminated the water. The salt will pull the natural juices out of the apples. The end result was perfect, I will be making this many more times
This was a really excellent apple crisp recipe and I think I'm going to adopt this one as my regular crisp recipe. I would personally only use about 4 or 5 apples for a 9 x 13 because I like the "crisp" part the best. Thanks for the recipe. It's a keeper.
This was really good and so easy to make, I made it while I wasnt sure I even had the time to make it, didnt take long to prepare at all, this was my first time ever making an apple crisp, came out really good, thank you for this recipe, I will for sure make again..im thinking about making it for Thanksgiving here in a few weeks, my family will enjoy, im sure!
Great recipe! I used 6 granny smith apples, which were just perfect for the amount of topping. I also made the following changes after reading other reviews... 3/4 c. white sugar and 1/4 c. water, then, half way through baking I melted 3 tbsp. of butter and drizzled it over the crumb to make sure it came out nice and crisp! Don't pass this one over, it's a goodie!
Our large family did not like this recipe. It was far too sweet. I liked the idea of a little syrup forming with it but we just couldn't eat it. I'm going back to Mom's old Betty Crocker recipe.
One thing that is missing in this recipe is VANIILA ICE CREAM!!!! What a great, yummy, easy dessert!!!I will make this again and again. PS I agree to double the topping since that is the best part:)ENJOY
I've been making this one for years and it is so easy and tasty. I change nothing and people love it EVERY.SINGLE.TIME! I use sweet apples, I use tart, it makes no difference. It really is just tasty. I find 5 to 6 apples is what is needed for 10 cups.
Awesome recipe. Used 6 medium granny smiths, tossed them with the sugar/flour mixture before laying them in the baking dish. Doubled the topping, but ended up only using about 1 1/2 x the original amount. Used the full 1/2 cup water, would have been too dry without.
I made this yesterday and it was soooo yummy. I only gave it 4 stars because I thought the water would have made it too runny. I only made a few changes. I didn't use the water, baking soda or baking powder (was out of baking soda). I also added a 1/2 tsp. nutmeg to the sugar mixture (love nutmeg) and a dash of cinnamon to the crumb mixture. I just had some leftovers a few minutes ago and the crumb topping is still nice and crunchy. My whole family really loved this and I will definitely be making this again and again.
This was my first time making apple crisp. I omitted the water but follwed the rest and it was WONDERFUL!!!
Fantastic apple crisp recipe. So easy and everyone loves it!
Yummy yummy! I, like others suggested, doubled the topping ~ 1/2 on bottom 1/2 on top, no water, more cinnamon, added nutmeg. I also topped with homemade caramel before baking. DIVINE!!!!!
This was a WATERY, embarassing disaster. I usually make Apple Oatmeal Crisp from this site (so awesome). I wanted to try a recipe that served more for company at Thanksgiving. Sorry - I'll keep the Apple Oatmeal Crisp recipe.
This is very good, although I like the caramel apple crisp better, this is one I will also use. Thanks.
This recipe was excellent! I read the reviews before making it so I did make some changes...I did double the topping recipe and added half on the bottom. Then I took the sugar, cinnamon and flour mix and added 1/4 tsp nutmeg and put that in a bag with the apples and coated them with it before I put them in the pan. I then halved the water to 1/4 cup and topped it with the rest of the topping! It turned out perfect will definitely make again!
This is a great base recipe for apple crisp. I made a bunch of alterations to the original recipe. I felt that there was way too much sugar; therefore I only used a 1/3 of a cup of white and 2/3 of a cup of brown sugar. I only added a few tablespoons of water (instead of a 1/2 cup) and mixed the apples well with the white sugar mixture. The dessert was fabulous. Definitely a keeper!
In one word, addictive. I do think it could use less sugar, at least 1/2 cup, in with the apples. I made it with 6 Granny Smith apples because I like to have more crisp than apples, but that was too few. Next time I will try 8 or 9 apples. Oh, and I used 1/4 cup water and it was about perfect, just a tiny bit watery. Would be interested in sprinkling some nutmeg on top of the apples too as other reviewers suggested. But all in all, it is a great recipe as is without any changes like nutmeg. Thank you!
That's gooooooood ... I made few changes to boost the flavor. I used 5 apples, 1 plum peeled & cut to quarters. I used 1/2 white sugar & 1/2 sugar cane molasses (I didn't have brown sugar) I added 1/4 tsp nutmeg. substituted water for orange juice. added orange zest to the filling. for the crisp, i used 2/3s oat to 1/3 flour & I used cubes of butter (no melting). I served with lite vanilla ice cream & God ... that was goooood!
This is a very delicious apple dish. I used a combination of Jona Gold and Delicious apples and included the water called for in the recipe. This added a little more juice to the apples to go with the crunchy topping. My family was quite impressed and this will be the only apple crisp made in my kitchen!
My daughter made this recipe for the first time, she loved it, the ease of preparation,the taste afterward, the crisp texture of the crunch on top, very good, will try again. I do not agree that there is too much oatmeal.
This has to be the absolute best apple crisp I have ever eaten! We halved the recipe because 12 servings was going to be way too much for our family of four. A few tips from other readers to make this crisp superb: 1.Toss sliced apples with the sugar before putting in the dish. 2.Add 1/4 tsp nutmeg to the apple-sugar mixture. 3.Omit 1/2 cup of flour in the topping mixture. 4.Double the topping mixture so that there is enough to press in the bottom of the dish as well to sprinkle on top. Extra good with on top and bottom! 5.Use cold butter cut into pieces in the topping mixture. Not melted as recipe states. 6.10 cups of apples= 7 medium apples. That should do it. Bake and enjoy!
This was easy to make, and easy to improvise with. I added pecans to the topping, and cranberries to the fruit, and it was awesome! Everyone loved it.
This recipe is exceptional! The only changes I made? I cut the amount of water in half that I put over the apples. Also, I mixed the apples in the mixture in a bowl (the sugar, Tbsp flour, cinnamon) to coat them better before sprinkling the water on AND I added maybe a 1/4 tsp of nutmeg to that. The topping though, I didn't change one bit and it is P.E.R.F.E.C.T!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you to whomever contributed this wonderful recipe. I am quite sure I will be the one who is asked to make this every Thanksgiving and Christmas. Not kidding people...it really IS that good:) Happy Holidays! -Amanda
Yummy. I had only about half the apples on hand, and it still tasted wonderful.
This is so good and easy to make. I made it for a gathering of women and they loved it & wanted the recipe. I served it with vanilla ice cream and warm caramel drizzled over the top. I know I'll be making this again, and again. Very tasty, and highly recommended.
Great recipe! As good as my grandfather's recipe, and his is an all-time favourite! The only modifications I made were to use 1/3 a cup of sugar in the apple mixture and I increased the cinnamon to 2 teaspoons. I thought the topping would be sweet enough, so that's why I cut back on the sugar with the apples. This is a keeper. Thanks!
The crisp was great!What worked out best for my family was to forget the water, cut the white sugar to 2/3 cup, add a little nutmeg, and as far as apples use 2/3 Golden Del. and 1/3 tart apples (Mac's or Courtlands ). Also double the crust.
I would attempt this recipe again. I think most of the issues I have are from my own mistakes. my mix of fuji and washington apples probably kept it from being as appley as it could have been. I personally think it needed way more cinnamon and maybe some nutmeg, cloves, etc. you could get away with a lot less sugar in the apple mixture and add some more spices to the crumble part. It didn't make the house smell all wonderful either... im still gonna eat it. I cant stand to waste all those beautiful apples!!!
Very good hot with ice cream!
This was a very good recipe and probably would taste wonderful with vanilla ice cream (unfortunatly I'm all out) The only reason why I did'nt give this recipe a 5 star is I found it a little too sweet (but the flavour was very good). It was even too sweet for my 8 year old. She would'nt eat it. Everyone else did although they all said the same thing. I will definitely try this again using less sugar and I would also use a more tart apple like granny smith.
YUM YUM YUM!!! I quadrupled this recipe and made 4 apple crisps for a Thanksgiving party at my office. I used Granny Smith apples. I didn't measure the apples, I just packed a whole bunch of them in the pans and tossed them with just the cinnamon and sugar, because I've found that the flour and water sometimes makes it gummy. I also just cut in the butter, I didn't melt it. The crisps turned out so good, I got rave reviews at work!
This recipe has the potential to be outstanding. It is missing a few things- more spices! Ground cloves are a great addition to this recipe as well as a little bit of nutmeg to bring out the cinnamon. Also, water is not flavorful enough to toss the apples with, some apple cider would be the perfect touch.
I have been using this recipe for over a year now. I do, as someone adviced earlier, double the ingredients for the crumble mixture and I eliminate the water. My family asks for this to be made and I have a husband who generally doesn't like desserts. The reason for doing this review is that yesterday I substituted PEACHES for the apples. I didn't put the full amount of cinnamon in (used less than 1/2 teaspoon). My husband said to try nutmeg instead of cinnamon next time, so I will give that a try. Once again the whole family loved it.
Excellent Recipe!!! Whole family loved it! I was out of cinnamon, oops. One recommendation though I cheated and doubled the crisp topping because I thought that it was not enough to cover such a big dish. Still not diappointed. Thanks again. Lu
Good recipe. I found it to be a nice texture; not so much flour that it was more like apple betty or so much oatmeal and butter that the apples were over powered. The recipe halved and served with ice cream was prefect for 4 adults and 2 small children.
Best apple crisp recipe I have ever tried! Just the right amount of topping for the amount of apples. I didn't change anything in the recipe and everyone who has tasted it loves it! Thanks!
Very easy to prepare and delicious. My husband loved it.
The best apple crisp ever. Used Splenda instead of white sugar.
great recipe -- the type of apple should be Granny Smith or anouther Baking apple. -- all purpose of pretty vague. Softer apples will fall apart & don't need as much bake time or sugar. I made it with 4 granny smith & 2 fiji & it was awesome. whole oats work great too. :)
I made this for the first time and it turned out fantastic! I took the advice of other reviews and only used 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/4 cup of water. I did not double on the toppings, but I am thinking I will next time. My family ate half of the batch in the first hour it was out of the oven. Definitely a fan favorite and I plan to use it again!
This apple crisp recipe is a great find. I agree that the water should be decreased to about 1/4 or 1/3 of a cup (depending on your personal pref.) Other than that it's perfect, and so easy to make.
The first time I tried this, I cut the sugar in half as some reviewers suggested, and we were not impressed with the result. I decided to give it one more try as originally posted, and it is FABULOUS! Don't change a thing - it makes a wonderful apple crisp and the "sauce" thickens as it cools. I'd give this one 10 stars if I could. SUPER RECIPE! Thanks so much! :o)
This is delicious! I doubled the crisp part and put under and over the apples and I soaked the apples in the sugar, flour and cinnamon as suggested. Delicious! I added a little nutmeg to the apple mixture. I didn't use baking apples so I didn't add the water but the mixture came out really juicy. This was reallly good!
Delicious! But many thanks to the other reviewers, I read most of them in detail and based on the comments, reduced the sugar in the apple mixture to 1/2 cup, increased the flour to 1/3 cup, and reduced the water to 1/4 cup. I also allowed the apple mixture to sit in the fridge overnight to allow the fruit's natural juices to ooze and combine with the flour-cinnamon mix... Lovely! For the topping, I used 1 cup unpacked instead of packed brown sugar and I might try to reduce this to 3/4 cup the next time. Also, as other reviewers suggested, I cut in the butter to the topping instead of melting it and mixing it -- seemed to give me a better crumb topping. Oh and I also added a handful of chopped pecans to both the apple filling and the topping for that extra crunch. Will definitely make this one again, thanks!
I used ten medium granny smith apples and following another reviewer's recommendations I reduced the water to 1/4 cup and cut cold butter into the topping rather than melt it. The result was delicious, but next time I will use 9 apples and follow the recipe with regard to the water and the butter. The topping turned out a little too dry for me. I will definitely make this recipe again, but will make it exactly as written.
The recipe was delicous. I made it in school the one day to try it and everyone in my class loved it. So I made it as part of my project and served it to the two people I had come in. They loved it too. It was really big thing for everyone that tried it. I would make it over and over again.
We loved this recipe and so easy to make too.
everyone absolutely LOVED this apple crisp. i used a lot of different kinds of apples and it came out perfectly! thanks for sharing.
This is awesome! I took the advice of others and only used 1/4 cup water and it turned out perfectly. Also doubled the topping, putting the apples between the two layers. It completely filled up my 9 x 13 Pampered Chef baking dish! I tossed the apples in the sugar and cinnamon mixture vs. pouring on top and the apples came out perfectly. Because I doubled the topping I baked it for close to an hour and it was perfectly done. Granny Smith apples worked well for me. And I didn't notice until just now that the recipe doesn't specify if the apples are to be peeled--I guess I just assumed they were to be peeled, so that's what I did. Served with vanilla ice cream for a birthday lunch today (my sister requested this vs. a birthday cake) and everyone loved it.
delicious! a great oatmeal topping--its kind of crunchy like granola, but not too crunchy. i lightened this recipe by subtituting splenda for the sugar, i used maybe a little less than half of the brown sugar called for in the recipe, and i used light butter in replacement which has 1/2 the calories and much less fat. i also used old fashioned rolled oats, instead of instant. it turned out perfect. a good breakfast as well because of it being healthier. adding fat free coolwhip to top it off makes it even better!
Very nice treat - look forward to trying with other fruit. Love how easy it was. Only used 1/3 cups white sugar and 2/3 cup brown sugar with golden delicious apples and sweetness was just right. Included ground flax seed in the 'crisp' mixture to add extra fiber.