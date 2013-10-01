Apple Crisp II

First let me thank Diane for a great recipe. A truly wonderful dessert. I paired this with the "Rum sauce" from AR and got outstanding praises at the potluck I took it to on Sunday. I did read the reviews and did make some changes. I think the recipe as written would still be a 5 star Plus but the changes made just made it even better. Now the changes I made. First I doubled the topping. and put about half on the bottom of one of my lasagna pans and the rest on top. Another change I did was cut up all the apples with the Cuisinart and put them in a bowl with the sugar, flour, cinnamon mixture WITHOUT the water. The apples made more than enough liquid for this crisp. When I looked at the apples in the bowl and compared them to the pan I added more apples. I think I ended up using about 10 medium granny smiths that were peeled. The last change I made was to the ingredients to the topping. I added 1 1/2c of finely chopped pecans and mixed that in before adding the butter. My oven is pretty much dead on the mark as far as temperature goes and baked for the 45 minutes called for. I checked it and added about 5 more minutes to compensate for the extra apples (made it a bit thicker in the lasagna pan) and also wanted to be sure the topping was starting to brown to get the desired "crunch"! Watch it close or it will burn quickly at that point. I was asked to make this again for Thanksgiving. Oh, the Rum Sauce.... caught a couple of ladies going after JUST the sauce!!