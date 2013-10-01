Apple Crisp II

A simple dessert that's great served with ice cream.

By Diane Kester

Read the full recipe after the video.
prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degree C).

  • Place the sliced apples in a 9x13 inch pan. Mix the white sugar, 1 tablespoon flour and ground cinnamon together, and sprinkle over apples. Pour water evenly over all.

  • Combine the oats, 1 cup flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and melted butter together. Crumble evenly over the apple mixture.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 60.5g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 97.9mg. Full Nutrition
