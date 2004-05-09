Montgomery Pie

This pie is a favorite with my in-laws, with their Pennsylvania Dutch background.

Recipe by JBS BOX

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -9 inch pie
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Bottom Layer:
Top Layer:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine 1/2 cup sugar with 2 tablespoons flour and mix well. Stir in the molasses, egg, 1 cup water, lemon juice and lemon zest. Mix thoroughly and pour into the unbaked pie shell.

  • Cream the butter with the remaining 2/3 cup white sugar until light and fluffy. Add the beaten egg. Sift 1-1/4 cups flour and baking soda together, then add to the creamed mixture alternately with the buttermilk or sour milk (see Cook's Note). Spread over the top of the mixture in the pie shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven until filling is set, 35 to 40 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you don't have buttermilk, you can make sour milk. Combine 1/2 cup milk with 1-1/2 teaspoons of lemon juice or vinegar. Stir, and set aside for about 5 minutes.

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 72.6g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 62.4mg; sodium 279mg. Full Nutrition
