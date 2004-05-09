Montgomery Pie

I'm not a fan of molasses, so I didn't care much for the taste. I made this pie for my grandparents, who also have a Pennsylvania Dutch background. They loved it, and asked me to make it for them again soon.
This is a wonderful one pie recipe. My Pennsylvania Dutch grandmothers recipe makes 4 pies. This recipe is spot on.....it's a very old fashioned pie. Folks used what they had and in the depression ingredients werent easy to get. You either like this mild flavored pie or you don't! I for one happened to love it because it brings back memories of my childhood favorites made by some wonderful cooks. I also added the picture.
I made this once before using molasses only to be told by my very Pennsylvania Dutch mother-in-law that it wasn’t right. After some discussion of the recipe, I learned that what she and everyone called molasses was really King Syrup. So tried it again and it was perfect! Moral of this review....do not use actual molasses.
