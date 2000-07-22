Deluxe Blackberry Pie
Deluxe Blackberry Pie, nice and thick, made the old-fashioned way.
Deluxe Blackberry Pie, nice and thick, made the old-fashioned way.
In the past I've had problems getting my blackberry pies to thicken. I think it is because I use fresh berries, not frozen and they have more juice in them. This recipie take care of that nicely. The only problem is the large amount of spices mask the berry flavor. I plan to make it with just a little bit of lemon juice/zest.Read More
OK, but bitter, next time I'll add more sugarRead More
In the past I've had problems getting my blackberry pies to thicken. I think it is because I use fresh berries, not frozen and they have more juice in them. This recipie take care of that nicely. The only problem is the large amount of spices mask the berry flavor. I plan to make it with just a little bit of lemon juice/zest.
I had never made a pie before and this one was amazing!!! By blending and straining the berries, there were alot less seeds and the texture was nice and rich. I had lots of fresh blackberries from the farmers market. I took the pie to work and it disappeared! I took some other people's advice and cut down on the spices just a little and I also added cloves, which made the pie taste wonderful. I didn't have blackberry brandy so I used a little juice from a fruit cocktail cup. It was absolutely wonderful! Don't hesitate to make your pie this way.
This pie is very good when spices are reduced to 1/8 or 1/4 tsp of nutmeg 1/2 tsp of cinnamon
Love this recipe and have made it often. I replace the brandy with Lemon Juice and leave out the spices. Excellent pie, never left overs!!
This pie looks great and has a wonderful texture, but the spices are overwhelming. Even after cutting the nutmeg down to 1 teaspoon. It is like eating a mouthful of cinnamon. I had to throw out half of the pie. No one would finish it. I will make it again with little or no spices. I think it will be great that way.
Wow! I got rave reviews when I made two of these pies for two different Thanksgiving parties! I used all frozen berries (mostly blackberries, but a bag of mixed too) defrosted them, and pureed a cup of them.. that gave me plenty of "sauce" without taking away too many chunky berries in the pie.. to make it easier, I left the seeds in.. and it was still spectacular! I also left out all the spices, and used lemon juice for the brandy. A wonderful pie recipe, and it was only my first time making one.. but nobody could tell!
This pie turned out beautifully! I made it for my father-in-law & he LOVED it...now I have to make it anytime there is a special occassion!! I didn't strain the puree, and I only used a 1/2 tbsp. of cinnamon & 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg. It really gives it a more homemade taste w/out so much spice!
"Mom, I love this pie! Can you make it again before school starts?" This accolade came from my 12-year-old son, who hasn't willingly even licked a piece of fruit since he was three. Because he likes the taste of fruit, but not the texture, I tried this recipe because I wanted to replace fruit with puree. I used a blend of blackberries, raspberries and blueberries (frozen) and, because I was using a deep-dish crust, increased the amount by 1-2 cups, but only increased the sugar slightly. I used only 1 rounded tsp. of cinnamon and a 1/2 tsp. of allspice; even so, my husband thought it was a bit too spicy. But this is unquestionably the most popular fruit pie I've made in some time.
I reduced this recipe to make 2 blackberry tarts for Valentine's Day. They came out very well. Thanks for the recipe!
OK, but bitter, next time I'll add more sugar
The BEST blackberry pie in the world! I love this pie! My husband loves this pie! This pie gets rave reviews every time I make it for other people! I use 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and 1/3 tsp. allspice (I prefer allspice to nutmeg), and 3 tblsp. of the blackberry brandy, just because I really really really like the way the brandy tastes with the berries. I also sprinkle a teaspoons or two of quick-cooking tapioca over the fresh berries before adding the puree, because blackberry pie is very finicky about setting up. Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
It was pretty good, but too sweet. That's my only issue really, just too much sugar I guess? The bites of crust balanced it out, I ate it with ice cream so that helped it too. I did have an issue with it being too runny as well! Cut the pie and it all just rushed out. Too much liquid to berry ratio, and I even added extra berries. Ooh well its still yummy :) EDIT: the 1-2 days after baking were MUCH better. The pie just needs time to set. I'd still use closer to 1 c. sugar. ALSO, very important, forgot to mention I agree: i only used 1/8 t. nutmeg and about 1 t. cinnamon
I just want to thank the person that posted this recipe. This recipe takes a bit more time but it is well worth it in the end. It's the first blackberry pie I have made that stays together when sliced.
I loved this recipe and it was a hit at Christmas time! I used fresh blackberries, raspberries and bluberries. I needed more corn starch and more berries than the recipe called for, but it came out great. Will make again!
This pie was delicious. I didn't have any blackberry brandy but substituted amaretto to good effect. The only problem I had was that the filling was still very liquid after I added the prescribed amount of cornstarch--I ended up adding a great deal more cornstarch, which was somewhat detrimental to the finished pie. In the future I might try tapioca pearls for thickening instead. Overall, though, a great recipe!
Great recipe. I think making a puree with half the berries is a great idea. It definitely gives it a nice texture. I added an apple which I pureed as well. I also added 2 tablespoons of butter to the puree mix. I took the other reviewers advice and did only 1/8tsp of nutmeg and 1/4tsp of cinnamon. I think that was plenty and anymore that that would be too overwhelming. I also used lemon juice as I did not have blackberry brandy. My husband really enjoyed this and he is not usually a big fan of pies. I will definitely be making this again.
I made this recipe from blackberries picked last season and frozen. Our vines are thornless and produce pretty sour fruit. But this was the BEST blackberry pie I've ever made or tasted! The amount of sugar was just right, balancing the tartness of the berries. I loved the cinnamon and nutmeg flavors; they added a nice complexity. I didn't use the cognac; instead I substituted 1 T vanilla and 2 T reserved (unsweetened) juice. At last, a great recipe to use up all those blackberries!
Best Blackberry Pie I ever made. It does take some time to make but well worth it. I use Amaretto and just kind of poured some in. I did not measure it per say. I did use only four tablespoons of corn starch and it turned out fine. My recommendation is patience. I cooked and stirred the mixture for a while. Not sure exactly, but like 10-15 minutes while the sauce thickened. Once it got to the right thickness I knew It was ready. So take your time and it will thicken. It is worth it. Big hit with the family.
The best ever blackberry pie!!!
This was one of the best pies I have ever made. I loved the sauce that was made with the pureed berries and sugar... I could have eaten it by itself. Thanks for a great recipe!
I liked making a blackberry puree/thickener before assembling the pie - it had a rich flavor that enhanced the pie. I used Chambord instead of brandy (didn't have any).
EXCELLENT this pie is fantastic... i did not use any spices at all...nor any brandy I used lemon juice only but the thing i did use the second time i made this pie due to family demanding another is.. quick cook tapioca... after stirring and boiling the strained blackberrys and removing from the heat i added about a cup and a half of the tapioca and i did toss the fresh berries with flour and threw in more tapioca but boy it sure holds the pie in solid form... no more running juices once the pie is cut... for me it was perfect....I have never made a fresh berry pie before and the first time and thank you for all the reviews.. they sure helped
My family loved this recipe and I will make it again. The brandy and spices gave it an interesting flavor.
1 bag Remlinger Farms frozen mixed berries. Defrost 1/2 to 2/3 bag until semi-soft to use for blended berries=approx 4 cups berries. Double recipe for sauce. Slightly defrost rest of berries for pie. Dot with butter
I used frozen blackberries for the puree (picked over the past few weeks), and finished off with fresh picked. I wanted more than 2 cups for the inside though. I omitted cinnamon and nutmeg and instead used 1tbsp lemon juice infused with 2 sprigs of saffron. Mixed with the brandy it was very yummy!
I made this pie for our church luncheon yesterday. I did put a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg in the filling, not enough to overpower but just enough to add a touch of goodness. Even though my pie dough fell apart as I was trying to put it in the pan and I had to piece it together, it must have been a great success, I came home with an empty pie pan. Everyone that had a piece said it was excellent. I really like the idea of the pureed berries to add to the whole fruit. I am going to try a blueberry pie this way also. Thanks for the grand idea.
AMAZING. we usually get our pie from a famous berry farm/park here in so.cal (they do set the standard for berry anything) so when I decided to attempt my first berry pie I was intimidated. This recipes hit it out of the park. We are a basic flaver family so i left out the cinnamon, nutmeg and brandy which left us with a BERY BLAST pie..MMMM. I did use fresh berries my first time and the pie was a little sweet and took 10 hours to set from being runny. So my next pie I left out 1/4 cup sugar and added a little more cornstarch and my family gave it the blessing. No more store boughts for us.
Procedurally, there are several things wrong with this recipe. As an example, it is advised to mix 4 tablespoons of corn starch into 2 tablespoons of brandy before combining with the rest of the liquid. In addition, I found the filling to be way over-spiced to the extent that you can barely taste anything else in the pie. I plan to make more blackberry pies, but I will not be using this recipe again.
Two tablespoons cinnamon way too much for one pie.
This is so good!
I didn't have the brandy so I substituted bourbon. Everyone loved it. I will make it again with the brandy next time.
Love Love Love this recipe!! My Husband's Favorite!This was an easy pie to make!
It's a keeper! I used 2 pkgs frozen blackberries, rather than fresh; increased the liqueur to 4-5 T to get a slurry with the cornstarch; reduced nutmeg and cinnamon to 1/2 tsp each. I pureed one pkg blackberries and left the seeds in. I also used frozen piecrust (thawed). The filling is perfect, doesn't run all over the plate, adds just the right amount of 'body' to the pie. Great with ice cream or whipped topping on warm slices.
omitted spices, and used my own pie crust recipe. Excellent !
This is SO tasty! I have never made blackberry pie and this is just fantastic. I had 2 slices myself and my friend as well. He said it's the best pie he's ever had. Fresh out of the oven is the best but he prefers one day old when all the juices have thickened. I love the nutmeg/cinnamon in it.
This makes a thick tasty pie. The only thing I will change next time is the amount of cinnamon. I think 1 tsp is probably all it needed. I added a couple pats of butter in top before sealing.
OH MY! This was so yummy! I did reduce the spices as others recommended, but otherwise I followed the directions exactly. I must say this is one of the best pies I have made in awhile. Thank you Carlo!
i added some lemon juice, and cute back a little on the cinnamon. Perfect!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections