Tourtiere
Traditional French-Canadian Meat Pie. Generally served at Christmas, but great anytime.
Excellent! I have tried many tourtiere recipies and having a French family, this was one of the most savory flavoured. It is quite a compliment when they keep coming back for seconds. The sage and bacon gives this one a great touch. I find the clove spice in other pies, just too strong and over-powering. Great job Jean!!!Read More
I found it very bland.Read More
Adding bacon makes this tourtiere a little different from the rest. Tasty and delicious!
Absolutely delicious. I had half a pound of ground veal left after making meatloaf and decided to try out this recipe. Wow. Because this is a rather simplistic dish (a basic meat pie), using quality ingredients is crucial. With the ingredients called for it's a definite 5-star recipe. If you're tempted to omit the veal or pork and use ground beef instead, don't! It WILL fall flat. So, do yourself a flavor (ha ha) and make sure to use the meats and spices called for. I'm sure you will be impressed.
This is an absolutely terrific recipe and everyone went nuts over it. I served it with a red onion/apple marmalade. I made the following changes. 1 1/2 lbs pork, 8 slices of bacon, 2/3 cup of both celery and onion, 1 1/2 tsp sage. Chicken broth instead of water. 2 or 3 cloves of garlic. (I did use the 1/2 lb veal)
I've been using this recipe for the past 5 yrs now and always get requests to bring to family get togethers at Christmas time. I do agree that the addition of bacon to this classic recipe makes the "little difference"... excellent recipe!! :oD
Can't really give it 5 stars because I only used it as a guideline. However, my results were delicious! I used ground pork and bacon, I added grated carrot, a bit of tomato juice and some fresh parsley. I also had to use poultry seasoning as I had no sage. I used two frozen pie shells and put one over top of the other. Turned out quite nice, thanks!
I made this for a group of girlfriends, and they all RAVED about it. EXCELLENT recipe! I think I'll make it for our family Christmas.
My family and I enjoyed this recipe tremendously. It rated far higher than any store-bought meat pies. Next time, though, I think I'll try splitting the meat mixture, and making two pies!
This is absolutely BY FAR the BEST tourtiere I've ever had! Most families will add leftover mashed potatoes as well to make a creamier consistency...I had some sweet potatoes on hand so I added them instead. That was such an interesting flavor combination with the sweet from the potato and the hickory from the bacon. I couldn't wait to try it after having to smell it bake! It was definitely a nice change from the regular tourtiere that I'm used to having and will now be a permanent addition to our holiday meals. Thanks SO MUCH!! :D
Very good! Very simple! I didn't have sage so I used thyme instead and it was still good. It's a keeper for me!
Born and raised in Ontario, Canada, I was looking for a good tourtiere recipe. I found this to be a keeper, very tasty. I will make it often.
Excellent! I made two pies, and they were gone in no time! I usually make this for Christmas Eve, but you can make this any time of the year.
Made the recipe as written, never having had/heard of tourtiere, not being French in any way, just looking for a different way to serve ground pork/veal. Absolutely delicious! Wouldn't change a thing. Subtle flavors, flaky crust; I loved it. It took a little less time in my convection oven; I took it out when it was a beautiful golden brown. Do let it cool a bit, it stays together better.
This was go good. Although I have to admit we have never had tourtière before, so I'm no sure what it should taste like. I used chef John's pie crust recipe. I cut the bacon once it cooked in the pan with the other meats. My two girls absolutely loved it! My husband said he'd give it a 3, but he'd eat it again. I really enjoyed it.
I used Paul Gagne's AR recipe for Tourtière spices and used a little over a pound of ground veal/pork/beef. I also added 1/2 tsp of allspice. I bumped up the quantities for garlic and onions and added a chopped carrot. I live on a boat and don't have an oven so I couldn't easily bake a pie. I stuffed the cooked mixture into pita pockets. Sloppy but really good. Kind of a French Canadian Sloppy Joe. Call it a Sloppy Jacques.
This was very good. I used all the same ingredients except for fresh sage (about 1Tbsp.) and chicken broth for the water. I chopped up the bacon and fried it with the fresh sage; removed bacon from the pan (not crazy about rubbery bacon.) Browned the pork and veal in the bacon grease with onion, celery and garlic; drained it. Added the water/broth, simmered, covered, added the bacon and fresh sage and the cornstarch slurry. Baked as directed. It was great. I also brushed the inside/bottom of the pie crust with beaten egg white before I added the filling.
This was a very easy and delicious recipe, although I did make some minor changes. Used fresh thyme and a couple pinches of dry rosemary instead of the sage, 2 carrots, and used beef stock instead of the water. Next time I would brown the meat and bacon separately since it took so long (a lot of meat and an average sized Dutch oven), and I think that would also make straining the fat easier. My husband loved it and I will definitely make it again!
Yummy but not a strong flavor. I had no sage, so I used Bell's Seasoning instead. And no pie crust, so I topped with biscuits. You can't go wrong with a meat pie. My family loved it.
My husband loves this every time I make it. I use a mild or spicy sausage instead of plain ground pork. I use beef instead of veal. The flavor of it all with the sage is amazing! Thank you!
