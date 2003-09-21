Tourtiere

Traditional French-Canadian Meat Pie. Generally served at Christmas, but great anytime.

Recipe by Jean

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven, brown ground veal, pork, and bacon. Drain off fat.

  • Stir in onion, celery, garlic, sage, salt, and pepper. Stir in 1 cup of the water, and bring mixture to boiling. Reduce heat, and cover. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, or till onion is tender. Stir frequently.

  • Combine cornstarch and the remaining 1/4 cup water. Add to hot meat and vegetable mixture, cooking and stirring till thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes more. Remove pan from heat, and cool slightly.

  • Fill pastry shell with meat and vegetable mixture. Roll out top crust on top, seal the edges, and put patterned slits in top crust.

  • Bake in a preheated 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) oven for 40 minutes, or until golden brown. Let stand about 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
515 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 37.2g; cholesterol 75.3mg; sodium 581.7mg. Full Nutrition
