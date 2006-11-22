This was a pie my great geandmother use to make. We have been having family cook-offs for 15 years trying to get it right because she never shared her recipie before she died! I will be trying this recipie this year at thanksgiving!
I really loved this recipe. It has a wonderful flavor and texture. It is also super quick and easy to make. I did double the vanilla in the recipe but other than that I made it as suggested. Thank you Marge for this wonderful homey pie. This is a definite keeper!!
i made a graham cracker crust for this pie and i added a little bit of cinnamon to the filling...this pie is so easy to make and it taste awsome...the fam loved it and some had seconds
This recipe was very easy and very tasty. I made it for my grandfather's birthday. He enjoyed it - and so did my 2-yr-old son!
This was a great pie. The recipe was simple but delicous. I added some cinnamon to mine and my family loved it. We ate it when it was still a little warm with some whip cream. I will be making this again and agian.
Lovely this is the first cream pie i have ever made and it went down a treat and so easy to make too thanks for sharing.
I didn't know how much I was supposed to whisk the egg and blend the mixture. I think I blended too long and there was too much air inside and my pie was bubbling in the oven! But it tasted great in the end although it was more like a sweet sugar pie rather than a cream pie to me and my husband.
Great base for a pie. If you have any LorAnn's Gourmet flavoring oils you could easily make this pie into anything you desire. I was going to add some cinnamon like most previous reviewers suggested but then I had an idea to 1/3 cup liquid Chai concentrate. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of saigon cinnamon. Great to add fresh whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel on top! Very easy!
Very easy to make and a big hit with the family
This surely was a good homey pie... but it was good and that's all! I mean there was nothing special about it. However easy was it to bake I don't think I'll bake it again.