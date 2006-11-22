Cream Pie

Rating: 4.51 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

Just an old fashioned cream pie.

By Marge Iholts

2 more images

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine sugars, flour, salt, cream, eggs, and vanilla. Mix until smooth. Pour filling into an unbaked pie shell.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in preheated oven. Lower the temperature to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C), and bake for an additional 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 87.3mg; sodium 148.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (36)

Most helpful positive review

Shennan
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2006
This was a pie my great geandmother use to make. We have been having family cook-offs for 15 years trying to get it right because she never shared her recipie before she died! I will be trying this recipie this year at thanksgiving! Read More
Helpful
(14)

Most helpful critical review

IVANDIEPART
Rating: 3 stars
12/27/2004
This surely was a good homey pie... but it was good and that's all! I mean there was nothing special about it. However easy was it to bake I don't think I'll bake it again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
MISTYMR
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2004
I really loved this recipe. It has a wonderful flavor and texture. It is also super quick and easy to make. I did double the vanilla in the recipe but other than that I made it as suggested. Thank you Marge for this wonderful homey pie. This is a definite keeper!! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Jamie
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2009
i made a graham cracker crust for this pie and i added a little bit of cinnamon to the filling...this pie is so easy to make and it taste awsome...the fam loved it and some had seconds Read More
Helpful
(11)
MS RAMIN
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2003
This recipe was very easy and very tasty. I made it for my grandfather's birthday. He enjoyed it - and so did my 2-yr-old son! Read More
Helpful
(7)
DEETA
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2005
This was a great pie. The recipe was simple but delicous. I added some cinnamon to mine and my family loved it. We ate it when it was still a little warm with some whip cream. I will be making this again and agian. Read More
Helpful
(7)
ELLEN666
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2006
Lovely this is the first cream pie i have ever made and it went down a treat and so easy to make too thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(7)
wintifood
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2010
I didn't know how much I was supposed to whisk the egg and blend the mixture. I think I blended too long and there was too much air inside and my pie was bubbling in the oven! But it tasted great in the end although it was more like a sweet sugar pie rather than a cream pie to me and my husband. Read More
Helpful
(5)
House of Aqua
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2011
Great base for a pie. If you have any LorAnn's Gourmet flavoring oils you could easily make this pie into anything you desire. I was going to add some cinnamon like most previous reviewers suggested but then I had an idea to 1/3 cup liquid Chai concentrate. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of saigon cinnamon. Great to add fresh whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel on top! Very easy! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Akubra17
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2005
Very easy to make and a big hit with the family Read More
Helpful
(4)
