Raisin Pie II
Two Crust Raisin Pie that's amazingly rich and sweet, perfect with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream.
This pie was great! I used golden raisins and simmered until it was nice and thick. It takes a little time to reduce the liquids but, it was worth it.
Make 2 times recipe for deep dish pan, I used 3 cups raisins, 2 cups water, 1 cup sugar, 1/4 cup flour, 1 tsp each lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla. Baked perfectly in 45 minutes, I used Buttery Flaky Pie Crust from this site as it is my favourite. Thanks for an oldie but goodie recipe! #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #FacelessNoMore
I did make it, kind of.... I wanted more of a mincemeat alternative and I used this as a starting point. I substituted 1/2 cup CranRaisin for 1/2 cup of the raisins and added 2 cut up apples. Also I used 1/2 tsp ground ginger and 1/2 tsp ground cloves. It was great. If you wanted to add alcohol let the boiled filling come down to 125 or so before adding it.
