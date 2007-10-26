Raisin Pie II

4.3
3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Two Crust Raisin Pie that's amazingly rich and sweet, perfect with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream.

Recipe by Marge Iholts

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F ( 220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Wash raisins carefully. Cook in boiling water until tender. Mix flour and sugar, and add to cooked raisins. Stir until mixtures thickens. Remove from heat, and add lemon juice, lemon rind, and nuts. Cool slightly.

  • Roll out dough, and fit to a 9 inch pie pan. Spoon filling into the shell. Cover with top crust, crimp the edges, and cut a couple slashes in the top.

  • Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until crust is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 56.6g; fat 19.8g; sodium 238.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022