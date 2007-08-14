Peach Berry Cobbler

This blueberry peach cobbler combines the fresh taste of peaches with sweet blueberries for a warm and slightly spicy dessert with a crunchy, soft biscuit topping. Serve warm with ice cream. Cinnamon may be used in place of nutmeg.
While I liked this very much, I would make the following changes: Use less sugar in the topping, and more in the fruit; increase the fruit, and/or omit the water, so it will be less soupy and have more concentrated fruit flavor.
Delicious, but way too soupy. I had to eat it with a spoon! Next time I'll add more fruit, less cornstarch/water mixture. I'll also double the topping next time, as I had barely enough to cover the fruit.
This was good, peaches and blueberries are always a great combination. However, I had two small problems with the recipe. Firstly, I found the fruit layer a drop too tart. I usually cut the sugar in recipes, but here even I think it needs more sweetner. In addition, as a I try more and more cobblers I'm finding that there are two basic types - with the dough on top or the dough on bottom. It seems that when the dough is on top (like it is here) you tend to get a compote with cake floating on top, not a real cobbler. I think I'm going to keep looking for more dough on bottom recipes.
Very quick and easy. I used frozen peaches from last summer and it turned out great! The topping more cake like (like my grandmother's) vs. biscuit like (like my mother's). The dish needs to be at least 8" sqaure and 2" deep - my dish was a bit shallow and a lot of the juices ran over.
Wonderful cobbler! (Note that the crust is cake-like.) The only change I made was to add 1/4 tsp. cinnamon as well as the 1/4 tsp. nutmeg to the sugar coating. Serving warm with vanilla ice cream is a must! Thanks for the recipe!
I, too, added the blueberries at the end of the cooking-fruit-process so they would be more likely to stay whole and they did. Nothing at all wrong with this recipe, but not GREAT. I like great. :-) I did like the way the batter formed a sort of crunchy crust on top as it baked due to the coarse sugar sprinkling. Thanks for sharing!
I made this for our 4th of july cook-out and everyone loved it, especially my teenage son. evey bit was gone that night. The peaches and blueberries really complemented each other. The topping was very good,I did add cinnamon to the batter and sprinled cinnamon/sugar over top. DELICIOUS!! my son has asked me to make it again.
This is a great recipe. I made this recipe for the first time in February when peaches were out of season with 4 cups of blueberries and it was wonderful. Well peaches are in season now so I had to try it mixed with the blueberries and it is still to die for. Yum Yum!
I have also had this recipe a while. I add some salt to the topping as well as some cinnamon and nutmeg.I use part frozen peaches-part fresh along with pinches of cinnamon and nutmeg. Also, add blueberries after thickened along with juice and butter. That way the berries don't fall apart. A 9 inch glass cake pan was just right for this recipe.
I enjoyed this very much. My peaches were not very soft and juicy so I decided putting them in a baked dish would be the best use. I had frozen blueberries too. Except for adding some cinnamon to the sugar topping I made this just as written. I have never been a big fan of cobblers because I think of them all as having that kind of doughy biscuit-like crust. I really loved this cakey crust. It changed my attitude about cobblers. My fruit was a slightly soupy and I think boiling down the fruit a bit more, or maybe a little less water, would have corrected this. My taste; I would add a little more sugar and less lemon juice to the fruit next time too. But then my peaches weren’t super sweet either. It seems like something that needs to be adjusted to the fruit you have on hand. I will make this again. And an added thought, to avoid the soupiness and obtain a gooeier fruit base; Originally I used a 9 x 9 glass baking dish and the fruit seemed a little deep and the batter kind of thick in spots. (I ended up adding more baking time to compensate too.) Next time I might spread the fruit and batter out more in a 7 x 11 glass baking dish that I have.
Oh, so, so yummy. I made it instead in smaller Corningware (bakeable) cups. The topping is beautiful - puffy, golden, light - and the fruit is delicious together with it: the combination was incredible - no overly sweet: just perfect.
This cobbler was very good and I would have given it 5 stars except it took me a LOT longer than 15 minutes to prepare it. So long, in fact, that I probably won't make it again, and instead will go with a recipe that doesn't require heating the fruit before assembling the cobbler. I also didn't care for the dark juice caused by the blueberries. It gave the peaches an unattractive color. Nevertheless, the cobbler was very good and I would recommend it for anyone who can peel and heat peaches faster than I can.
This was very tasty, but I am used to cobbler with a more pie crust-like topping. Everyone that tried it agreed that it was delicious, but shouldn't be called a cobbler. I just have to come up with a new name for it, because I will definitely make it again!
This turned out so yummy! The blueberries overpowered the taste of the peaches a little, though. I think next time I would cook the brown sugar mixture longer without adding the fruit until just before it's done. That way the fruit stays firmer and holds it's flavor better. The cake part was perfect.
THIS RECIPE IS AWESOME! I USED 2 CANS OF DRAINED CANNED PEACHES AND CUT THEM UP, AND FROZEN BLUEBERRIES. I ADDED 2 TSP OF TAPIOCA AND A TSP OF CINNAMON TO THE FRUIT AND IT TURNED OUT GREAT!
This tasted SO good - I made 1/2 a batch, and my husband and I polished it off in one sitting! YUM! His only suggestion was that it could use more fruit/sauce - but I think I'll just add more peaches and blueberries next time.
I can't believe ANYONE would adjust this recipe! All I did was double the recipe and it was a SMASH HIT I took it to work and it was gone in about 5 minutes. Everyone wanted leftovers so I had to promise to make it again soon! The crust is PERFECT i like a sweetness to my crust but it wasn't overpoweringly sweet. The fruit was AMAZING, again sweet but not overpoweringly sweet. I would definately reccomend using fresh fruit only for the recipe as canned fruit is already too sweet. 5 Stars-I will NEVER make another cobbler recipe again this is it from now on!!
This was very yummy comfort food! The only things I did differently were swap out buttermilk for the milk, which required that I reduce the baking powder to 1/2 tsp and add 1/4 tsp of baking soda, and add a little extra cornstarch (about 2 more tsp). The cobbler smelled wonderful baking in the oven, and looked delicious and bubbly when I pulled it out. This one is definitely a keeper.
This was really good but I thought the crust was a little too sweet for me. Next time I'll reduce that and it should be good to go. For punch, I added 2 Tbs of orange liquor and 1 tsp of almond extract to the fruit filling and 1 tsp vanilla to the crust. Yumm!!! Will definitely make again!
This was really good. I had to use canned peaches since I didn't have fresh. I drained a 29 oz. can peaches and cut into bite size.(about 2 cups). Used 1 1/2 cup blueberries and added 3 cups sliced strawberries. Also added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. I doubled the sauce, except for the lemon juice, left that at 1 T. I also doubled the topping. I wanted everyone to have some of it. I put in a 10x13in. corning oblong casserole dish. I was serving 10 people. I got about 18 dollops on top.The topping was very soft and wet and didn't rise a lot but tasted good. I added some half n half for part of the milk since I use skim milk. I had enough topping left over, that I made a smaller 8x8 in dish, using a 29 oz can peaches and about 2 cups blackberries without the lemon juice. I liked that one better. It was hard to find coarse sugar, but the bakery in a grocery store was willing to sell me some that they use. It really adds a nice touch. Anyone know where else I can get it? I also used cinnamon instead of nutmeg in the sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream and everyone enjoyed. Thanks Amy!
This was good. I used more fruit than what the recipe calls for. It is definitely a more like a cake with fruit on the bottom than a cobbler, but still good. You might could pour some pineapple or orange juice on top to moisten it. Thanks for the good recipe!
This was the best cobbler recipe I've tried in a long time. The cake was light with good flavor. I wanted equal amounts of fruit and cake, so I doubled the amount of fruit, sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice, but not the amount of water, as it would have made it too soupy. Thanks for the recipe.
Loved this! Made the recipe as written, except sprinkled with sugar in the raw and cinnamon instead of nutmeg. Baked for 35 minutes, let it cool just a bit, topped with whipped cream, and yum! I wanted to get just a perfect picture, but it's a cobbler, and the filling is never perfect, but it tastes wonderful!
This was very good. I followed the recipe exactly. Liked the consistency and flavor of the topping. I would use 3 1/2 cups of peaches and 1/2 cup of blueberries the next time I make it. Using so many blueberries took over the flavor of the peaches. Otherwise, it was delicious!
I added a little more flour to the crust to produce a more biscuit-y crust. I used 1/3 a cup instead of 1/2 a cup of sugar in the dough, too. For the fruit filling, I used 2 cups of peaches and 3 cups of berries. I added 1/4 cup plus 2 or 3 T. packed brown sugar. That way, the filling was perfect! Not too sweet and not too sour.
Really good! We used orange juice in place of the lemon juice & for the topping we used a little less milk & cut in the cold butter rather mixing the soft butter, we dropped the crumbly topping over the fruit & baked. When it baked up it was crisp & delicious on top! We ate it warm right out of the oven with vanilla ice cream on top.
Great recipe..except it said "sprinkled w/nutmeg and cinnamon", but couldn't see the cinnamon on the ingredient list..other than that.. would add more peaches since they cook down..just the right amount of sugar!! Didn't have fresh blueberries, used frozen. Use a 2 qt. square glass pyrex dish, otherwise I think it would go over the top.
This is awesome! I added a little bit more fruit (1 c more peaches and 1 c more berries), and it was wonderful. The sugar on top gave it a nice crunch. I took it to a dinner party and we almost finished it between four people! I highly recommend it.
Good base for a cobbler...but I personally thought that it needed some additional spices...maybe some cinnamon. Loved the topping...perfect consistency. I didn't peel the peaches (I never do for baked dishes), but other than that I followed the recipe as written. Next time I'll add some additional spices to the mix...and it will be perfect.
Yummmmm! I must tell you that my family HATES blueberries but when I made this, they flipped! Everybody loved this cobbler!! Well worth making. Thankx for such a great recipe, it really brings out the natural flavor of the fruit.
I love this recipe. Rave reviews every time I made it. It's so forgiving, too. I was missing milk the last time and substituted some half and half and water, and realized after I poured the fruit in the casserole that I forgot to add the butter and lemon juice (I was rushing!) and it still turned out great. It's also very easy to scale up, the proportions are a sliding guide, I add a lot more fruit and don't up the other stuff much and it's wonderful.
Prep and cooking times are not right. Giving 5 stars because this is soooo very delicious! Everyone in my family could not get enough. I had so many peaches that I decided to double the recipe and bake in a 13x9 pan. Almost too much for that size pan. I made everything exactly as written other than adding a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice to the cobbler batter. I didn't put the fresh ground nutmeg and sugar on top until the cobbler had been in the oven for about 10 minutes (I forgot). A problem I had was that I expected the batter to be a little thicker if was to be spooned in mounds over the hot fruit. My cobbler batter was quite thin and so I simply poured it over the top (maybe I did something wrong). Also, I found that the prep and cooking time were way off. Even adjusting for doubling the batch, the prep time (removing skin from peaches, pitting, slicing, and the cooking time to thicken) was far more than double of what was indicated. Of course, the cooking time was extended for a double batch, but even so, it cooked for over an hour before it was done.
Delicious! Added an extra peach, since 3 cups didn't look like enough fruit to me. Also added 1/2 tsp vanilla to the fruit mix after taking off the stove. I didn't have coarse sugar, so just used regular (about 1.5 tbsp) and it was fine. Served warm with vanilla ice cream and everyone loved it.
I used olallieberries (like blackberries), because we had just picked a bunch. Instead of the coarse sugar (I didn't have any.) I used cinnamon sugar on the top of the cobbler. I wasn't sure I would like the cake like cobbler, but it was very good! I would make this again.
This was delicious. I used peaches I froze last summer and I added cinnamon in the batter since I love the flavors of cinnamon and fruit together. I served it warm over vanilla ice cream. It's a keeper!
This was good! Everything was perfect... Simmered the fruit, brown sugar and water sauce with 2T flour since I didn't have cornstarch and it thickened up just right in about 3-4 min. Hubby liked it; I thought It could use maybe 3/4 cup sugar instead of only 1/2 as called for but maybe it was because I used peach/strawberry mix and strawberries tend to be a bit tart.. The only thing that would have made ours better was some ice cream or whipped cream!.. :)
This cobbler was the best cobbler ever! I added another tablespoon brown sugar, and a bit more cornstarch to the fruit mixture. I do not like nutmeg so I just sprinkled Turbinado sugar and cinnamon over the top before baking. Perfect! This will always be my co to cobbler recipe.
Yummy! The fresh fruit was key to this great cobbler, and the blackberries I added were good, too. I will definitely use this recipe again - especially when I want to impress someone with my baking skills! Vanilla ice cream was perfect as a sidecar.
Excellent recipe! I had about an extra cup of peaches and extra half cup of blueberries, so I used all of both. Otherwise, I followed the recipe as written. Delicious flavor. Only glitch - it was very soupy.
I Loved it! It was easy and delish! I usually love the biscuit portion so for this recipe I added so I could have more. I also addeda little cinnamon to the sugar and nutmeg. It came out perfectly and my hubby thinks i spent all day making it.
This recipe is great! I substituted the flour for Pamela's Pancake and Baking mix so that it would be gluten-free, used all the butter, but decreased the brown sugar. It was excellent, and didn't upset my stomach! Not too dry, not too soupy, it was just right with soy-vanilla ice cream.
The recipe is easy but I completely agree with some of the previous reviews. The water in the fruit filling should be reduced and the sugar should be increased (and I, too, usually decrease sugar). The next time, I will try 1/3 C water and at least 1/3 C brown sugar. I think the topping is just fine with both a crispness and a bit of a chew to the dough.
This was pretty good. I think a little less nutmeg next time and maybe a pinch of cinnamon. I'm not sure I really liked the peaches all that much, maybe because I used frozen. The blueberries made it delicious!
I doubled the recipe knowing how delish this Peach/Blueberry Cobbler was the first time! Thanks for wonderful recipe, Amy. As you suggested I used lots of cinnamon for the topping with brown sugar. Depending on how juicy your fruit is, as mine were from the Okanagan orchards - you might want to use more cornstarch. Ovens all vary in temperatures; mine was done in under 30 mins in a 3qt glass dish, so best to test a few minutes before cooking time. The aroma is scrumptious. A definite vanilla ice cream topper!
Absolutely delicious! Followed the recipe using the peaches and blueberries I had on hand and only made one change which was I used turbinado sugar mixed with cinnamon for the biscuit topping. Simple and easy and really great tasting! Can't ask for more than that! Add ice cream, fresh whipping, or cool whip to take it over the edge! Thanks for a great recipe!
I made this peach and berry cobbler, today. I read some of the reviews and did some changes. I added 1 tsp. almond flavoring to the flour mixture. Doubled the coarse sugar and substituted cinnamon for the nutmeg topping. I used 2 peaches sliced, blueberries, dried cherries and dried cranberries I had on hand. I left the brown sugar at 1/4c. and doubled the cornstarch. I baked about 40 minutes. Everyone loved this cobbler and it is a keeper. I printed this recipe out and put in my binder along with a gold star in top right corner to KEEP.
OK-not the best I've ever made. Definitely edible, but the topping seemed a bit bland and the filling didn't set up as well as I would have liked. My peaches were very ripe and juicy, so maybe they made the filling too soggy.
I used Splenda instead of sugar in the fruit mix...and I switched the amounts of the fruit - 3 cups fresh picked blueberries and 1 cup of fresh peaches. On the topping I used Demerara sugar with a little cinnamon and the nutmeg. Whipped cream on top instead of ice cream made it just right. Yes, it's a little soupy as others have said, but I didn't find that a problem as the biscuit/cake topping soaked it up well. If you have some 'soup' left why not pour it over a dish of ice cream to finish it off.
I read the reviews before making this and made a couple of adjustments. I used a few less blueberries and added about 1/2 c of raspberries because I had them and needed to use them. For the sauce I used no water because other reviewers said it was soupy. I also omitted the lemon juice and in place of water and lemon juice I used about 1/4 c (maybe less) limoncello. It was delicious. I mean to.die.for. So said my family. I will be making this every year during peach season.
Good flavor but like others...don't use that much water and up the fruit. I used half the water and a little less cornstarch and it was still sort of soupy. I think just a teaspoon of starch and no water will give the perfect consistency. More peaches and blueberries just made it better too.
