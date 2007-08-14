Peach Berry Cobbler

This blueberry peach cobbler combines the fresh taste of peaches with sweet blueberries for a warm and slightly spicy dessert with a crunchy, soft biscuit topping. Serve warm with ice cream. Cinnamon may be used in place of nutmeg.

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, stir together flour, 1/2 cup white sugar, and baking powder. Mix in milk and 1/4 cup butter until smooth.

  • In a medium saucepan, stir together brown sugar, cornstarch, and water. Mix in peaches and blueberries. Cook and stir over medium heat until thick and bubbly. Mix in 1 tablespoon butter and lemon juice. Continue cooking until butter melts. Pour into a 1 1/2-quart ungreased baking dish. Evenly spoon batter in mounds over the hot fruit. In a small bowl, mix coarse sugar and nutmeg, and sprinkle over the batter.

  • Place the baking dish on a shallow baking pan in the preheated oven. Bake cobbler for about 35 minutes, or until bubbly and a toothpick inserted into the crust comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 153.2mg. Full Nutrition
