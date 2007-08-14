Peach Berry Cobbler

I enjoyed this very much. My peaches were not very soft and juicy so I decided putting them in a baked dish would be the best use. I had frozen blueberries too. Except for adding some cinnamon to the sugar topping I made this just as written. I have never been a big fan of cobblers because I think of them all as having that kind of doughy biscuit-like crust. I really loved this cakey crust. It changed my attitude about cobblers. My fruit was a slightly soupy and I think boiling down the fruit a bit more, or maybe a little less water, would have corrected this. My taste; I would add a little more sugar and less lemon juice to the fruit next time too. But then my peaches weren’t super sweet either. It seems like something that needs to be adjusted to the fruit you have on hand. I will make this again. And an added thought, to avoid the soupiness and obtain a gooeier fruit base; Originally I used a 9 x 9 glass baking dish and the fruit seemed a little deep and the batter kind of thick in spots. (I ended up adding more baking time to compensate too.) Next time I might spread the fruit and batter out more in a 7 x 11 glass baking dish that I have.