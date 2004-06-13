Ripe Grape Pie

9 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Great for when the grapes are ripe and juicy!

By Jean

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 -9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Wash fully ripened grapes. Separate the grape pulp and skins. In a sauce pan over medium heat cook grape pulp slowly until soft. Rub cooked pulp through a sieve. Combine the sieved pulp and grapes skins.

  • Mix the flour and sugar together and add to grape mixture. Stir in the melted butter and pour into one 9 inch unbaked pie shell. Cover top with strips of pastry. You can make a lattice pattern if desired.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 265.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022