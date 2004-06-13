Ripe Grape Pie
Great for when the grapes are ripe and juicy!
This was good! Here are the changes I made to make it less painful. The grapes were green, seedless. I did not skin them, just threw out the old ones and washed the good ones. Put the 2 1/2 cups in a saucepan with about 1/3 cup water and heated over medium-low heat until it bubbled; then put a lid on and cooked for about 20 minutes, until quite soft (you can squish, they peel a bit by themselves), but not mushy. Didn't do any straining, just right into the pie shell. I used 3 tbsp flour, an extra tbsp, to make up for the extra water (the 1/3 cup) that was added with the grapes, and the recommended butter and sugar amounts. Cooked up great in 25 minutes and set well! Brushed top shell with milk before baking. So over all, a cheap, fast, and tasty pie. Guests will wonder what is in it :-)
The easiest way to peel the grapes is to mash them in a bowl with a potato masher and then pick out the skins. I haven't tried the recipe yet, but I do this when I make jam.
this recipe turned out amazing!!i was a little apprehensive about the grapes, but it was sooo yum! i used a shallow dish, and strips of dough instead of a whole covered pie, and baked for about 25 mins at 200C, coz the filling bubbled over at higher temperatures. next time I'm thinking a streusel topping would really go well with this pie!! thanks a ton!!
Great, quick and easy pie. I used the review by "OCTOVUS" and followed it exactly. However, I think that it would also taste good to add another fruit to the grapes for a bit more zing.
I enlisted my two daughters' help in peeling the grapes-- what a messy job! The flavor of this pie was absolutely great, and the recipe was simple to follow and worked out well. But we didn't like the consistency of the peels, so next time I'm going to put the grape pulp and peel into the food processor to make it smoother.
I made this recipe for a wedding reception. It went over well. It reminded me of cherry but and tasted like grape jelly. I probably won't make this again, but it was fine.
I used black seedless about 3 cup of grapes so I wouldn't through them away. Halved them left the skins on and cooked 'em, tossed them in my vitamix for a quick chopping and put it in a 8 inch deep dish. My husband thought it had a blueberry flavor. Served with whipped cream. We loved it and will use it again.
I made this pie using black grapes and a home-made crust. The blend of deep black grape flavor with the perfectly flaky crust made this better than any fruit pie I've ever made. Sweet, but not overwhelmingly so. I will make again and again.
We're not much for pies around here, but it did the trick to use up the grape pulp leftover from our grape harvest!
