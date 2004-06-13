Ripe Grape Pie

This was good! Here are the changes I made to make it less painful. The grapes were green, seedless. I did not skin them, just threw out the old ones and washed the good ones. Put the 2 1/2 cups in a saucepan with about 1/3 cup water and heated over medium-low heat until it bubbled; then put a lid on and cooked for about 20 minutes, until quite soft (you can squish, they peel a bit by themselves), but not mushy. Didn't do any straining, just right into the pie shell. I used 3 tbsp flour, an extra tbsp, to make up for the extra water (the 1/3 cup) that was added with the grapes, and the recommended butter and sugar amounts. Cooked up great in 25 minutes and set well! Brushed top shell with milk before baking. So over all, a cheap, fast, and tasty pie. Guests will wonder what is in it :-)

Read More