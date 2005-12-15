Crustless Cranberry Pie

This is the best cranberry dish I've ever made. I made it with a brown sugar/walnut topping (1/4 cup walnuts, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons butter, 2 tablespoons flour mixed together), which definitely helped it, although it'd be good without the topping as well. I actually like it better cold than warm, but I generally like pies cold.
I made this twice, first with fresh cranberries, and it was odd in a very good way, and the second time I made it with frozen cranberries and it was a disaster. First, the cranberries unmelted my butter, and I had to microwave the whole thing, which didn't work too well. Then it wouldn't bake. When I took it out it was cooked on the top, but mushy in the middle. I put it in for another 15 minutes, with no change in the results.
PROS: A mix and dump pie that makes its own crust, nothing could be easier. Without exception, everyone liked it - even those picky eaters who wouldn't touch my homemade Cranberry Chutney - and some took home a piece for later. CONS: The 1 tea. of almond extract would have been overpowering for my taste. I took the suggestion of another reviewer and used 1/4 tea. of almond extract and 3/4 tea. of vanilla. That was perfect with enough of an almond taste that other bakers could identify it in the pie. SUGGESTION: After you pat the mixture in the pan, take a handful or so of cranberries and scatter them on top, pushing them gently about half way into the batter. Some will burst and run while cooking, giving the pie a more festive presentation with more red on top in lieu of a lot of the white batter showing on top.
Oh wow!! What a sweet surprise!! This was SO GOOD! It was yummy cranberry goodness surrounded by a tasty, tasty cake-thing. I would describe the texture of the "cake" as a cross between a cake and a brownie (non-chocolate, of course). I think the almond flavoring really ties it all together, and the nuts are essential too. As I usually do, I used 1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour in place of the white. My husband was really blown away by this; he wasn't looking forward to "cranberry pie" but said it was one of the best things he's ever had!
Outstanding exactly as written. You can reduce the berries to 1.5 cups if you're really not fond of tartness or if your berries aren't quite ripe. Leave everything else the same. I have always used frozen cranberries (not defrosted) and had no problems, but yes, the batter is very thick. It isn't a pie, but a sort of torte made in a pie dish. Don't do the cinnamon or strudel topping thing, it doesn't go with the almond flavor at all, and the almond flavor is the whole point of this dessert, which has the wonderful consistency of a (non-chocolate) brownie. If you like the flavor of marzipan then you will love this dessert. And honestly, can people stop giving negative reviews to recipes they did not even make? If you made this with blueberries and lemon extract and Egg Beaters, then you can't say the recipe is bad! You did not make the recipe!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2005
I searched for this recipe since I had lost mine. I love it! It is easier to make, however, if you just put the cranberries and nuts in the prepared pan and pour the batter over them. Glad I found your website and this recipe again.
I love this recipe and you can make it in an 8x8" square pan without altering anything. I used 100% whole wheat pastry flour and I added a streusle topping, before baking. Enjoy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2006
Love this pie! Totally different from anything that I have ever made/eaten! Beautiful presentation with the contrast of red & white. I even lowered the calories by using half splenda for the sugar, and it was delicious. I plan to try this with blueberries - may add a little lemon zest with this version. Thanks for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2005
I did this with cranberries & blackberries, no nuts, 1/2 Rice flour and 1/2 spelt flour it was wonderful!
This was a great recipe - very easy and full of flavor. My husband and children loved it and asked me to make it again soon. The only change I made was to add 1 teaspoon of orange extract (because I was lazy and didn't feel like grating orange peel). It was the perfect blend of sweet and tart. I especially liked the fine sugar crust that formed on the top. To save time and use fewer dishes, I put the stick of butter in the pie plate to melt while the oven preheated. I took it out just before it had all melted and used a fork to rub the rest of the butter on the sides of the pie plate before pouring it into the mixing bowl. Thanks so much for a great recipe!
Oh my word this was fantastic and easy! Always looking to eliminate hydrogenated fats (e.g. pastry). I am also looking for new recipes for the rhubarb that grows like a weed in my yard. Substitute the cranberry with rhubarb and you won't be disappointed. Almond extract and walnuts were a perfect pairing. More cake like than pie filling but reminded me of one of my favorite desserts...almond tarts!
My fiance's favorite! I used 1/2 teaspoon almond extract and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract as well as 1 teaspoon orange juice and a little zest of orange peel. As per other reviewer, I made it with a brown sugar/walnut topping (1/4 cup walnuts, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons butter, 2 tablespoons flour mixed together)
This is one great baked good! I don't really consider it a pie, but as a moist cake goes, it's wonderful and worth trying. It's not very sweet - a nice change from the typical holiday dessert fare. I use it as a breakfast coffee cake for my B&B - everyone loves it. I have now made it a few ways, the recipe as written is wonderful. I have now tried it with 2/3 cup of applesauce in place of the butter and it was equally as good.
This was really nice. I substituted pineapple for the cranberries since cranberries are not available where I live and cashewnuts for the walnuts. Sprinkled top with desiccated coconut before baking.Everything else I kept exactly the same. Once baked I drizzles with pineapple syrup while warm and allowed it to cool then I topped with cream whipped with a little sugar and a few drops of almond essence then chilled till serving. This is a really good recipe. It is dense nutty cake with a really awesome flavour.. It is very good if you need a good dessert fast.
So simple and so delicious!! I followed the recipe exactly, except I used vanilla extract, instead of almond extract. . . Tis gone. Tomorrow I am going to bake it in my cast iron skillet. Pre-heat the skillet and melt 1/4 c. butter in the skillet before adding the dough (for it is more a dough than a batter, very thick, just spread it over your prepared pan). So, so good!! I'm sure the struessel is good, but as it this is a stellar recipe. Thanks!! UPDATE; Something I discovered by accident, if you first coat the cranberries in the sugar and then mix it all up, the sweet is right next to the tangy :) It also DID work in my skillet, only I used 1/3 c. in the batter and the remaining butter in the pan and I like it baked a little longer in the skillet for a true cookie crunch! :)
This was so easy to make and a perfect balance of sweetness against the tart cranberries. I did alter the recipe a bit. Because I wanted to make two pies from one bag of cranberries, I used only 1 1/2 cups of berries and added an additional 1/4 cup of sugar. I baked it in a tart pan with a removable bottom. Very tasty!
I love this!! It's excellent!! I did make several of the suggested changes. I agree this is more like a coffeecake, the dough is similar to a cookie in thickness. I added 1/2 t of cinnamon and the struesel topping that was suggested. I reduced the cranberrys from 2 to 1 1/2 cups, and rised them in warm water to bring them to room temp prior to mixing in. And I measured a little generously on the sugar to appeal to a wider audience. I made an extra half recipe and made it in a springform pan, I probably could have fit a double batch in it. Took a little longer than stated to get done, was less than firm when I took it out but it set up nicely. It tasted like a thick cranberry walnut cookie bar. I thought it was the best dessert there. Everyone at work loved it and asked for the recipe!!
Have done in pie plate and now as muffins. I got 10 standard size out of this. Alum muffin papers would be best choice as after they cool they really stick to regular papers so need to be removed from papers while still warmish. I did heaping 1/4 t. almond and scant 3/4 vanilla. With cranberry season coming up I recommend stockpiling several bags for the freezer so this recipe can be enjoyed year round. Edit: zested a large orange into batter, even better!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2004
This is a thin cake, not a pie. The flavor is excellent, but it is incredibly tart, even for someone who enjoys a sharp cranberry sauce. The butter, sugar and walnuts do not cut the tartness much. I wish someone had mentioned reducing the fruit to 1 cup the first time it is made and then later increasing that amount to suit individual taste, it would have saved digging around the fruit for the cake.
I did not care for this recipe. Followed the recipe exactly. I should have known, since it doesn't call for any levening agent such as baking powder, that it would be very dense and dry. The flavor was just tart cranberries in dense almond bread. My family was not impressed.
I made this for a work event, so I tripled the recipe. This comes out more like a cranberry cake, but it is moist and delicious.I tripled the recipe and I used one teaspoon of Almond, and two teaspoons of Vanilla-I think that was the perfect combination. I also substituted sliced almonds for the walnuts. I baked it in a 9x13 pan and it took about an hour as opposed to 40 minutes. I sprinkled sugar on the top prior to baking and it gave it a crunchy sugary topping. I cant wait to make this again, Ill be making it at thanksgiving and probably christmas as well! In fact I have extra bag of cranberries, I might make one tonight! This one is a winner!
Super easy to throw together and super yummy! I would call it more of a cake than a pie but whatever you call it, it is tasty! I made it just as the recipe says. I considered adding some spices to it but I didn't want anything to overpower or interfere with the almond extract. That almond flavor goes so well with the cranberries.
I have made this many times - each time delicious. The first time I made it cranberries were out of season, so I used a can of jellied whole cranberry sauce. I mushed it thoroughly. The pie turned out sweet and moist. Also, before baking I like to sprinkle some sugar and chopped walnuts on top to make it look even more pretty!
This is easy, delicious and looks beautiful. Thanks so much! I didn't have any almond extract and just used vanilla and it was excellent. The second time I made it, I used almond extract and added about 1 and 1/2 teaspoons of orange zest and it was outstanding!
Deliciously tart and tangy. I reduced the butter by half and the sugar a little and baked it in an 8x8 pan. It only needed need 30 minutes in the convection oven. (Pie is a misnomer- it is a cake with no leavening!) I ended putting 2 Tbs of turbinado sugar on top for a crunchy finish. It is perfect. My picky 16 y/o deemed it "Craisen Amazin'" whatever that means and had 3 pieces. I hope there are still cranberries in the market b/c I want to make this again soon. I might add more almond extract and some dried cherries or try adding a few diced dates.
I made this pie for dessert today but.. it smelled soo delicious that I just had to sneak a slice! Yum! Since I have a dairy allergy I used dairy free margarine plus I exchanged almonds for the walnuts as others had done (I kept some out of the batter to scatter across the top) and subbed Amaretto Disaronno for the almond extract. I then decided a glaze would send it over the top so I mixed 1/2 cup 10x sugar with enough Amaretto to to make it "drizzleable". Thanks for the recipe ... it is now in my "go to" recipe box!!!
This was the tastiest, super-simple dessert ever. I wouldn't change a thing, as there is a wonderful sweet-tart contrast as well as a crunch with the nuts. Baked perfectly in the time given, with a beautiful golden crust. I'm being begged to make another immediately at home, so I guess I'll make more to take to friends. Coffee + this = heaven
This honestly was one of the most unique delicious desserts I have tasted in a long time!!!! It is definitely worth a try, I just happened to have all the ingredients on hand, so i thought i'd give it a try! so EASY, quick clean-up, and looks and tastes AMAZING... thank you for such a great recipe!!!
I made this mutliple times last Christmas and during the winter. I used the entire bag of fresh ocean spray cranberries. I have been using a square glass pan, and serve this in the morning in place of a coffee cake. Best if it can sit atleast 24 hours before serving.
Love this! The slight sweetness of the cake batter, the tartness of the cranberries and the almond extract flavor make this dessert lovely and soooo good! I made this several times last year and made it again yesterday for a potluck, everyone loved it and several asked for the recipe. The only change I make is to use almonds instead of walnuts, but either way it doesn't make that much of a difference it is still delicious. No other alterations for me I like it just like that. The only thing I suggest is to not use frozen cranberries. The recipe suggests you can use frozen cranberries but I tried that once and the outer rim got a tad burnt waiting for the middle to be done. So make sure you thaw them if necessary. Enjoy!
So surprisingly good! I made this as it was recommended as a light dessert and then I tried to lighten it a little more with great results. I replaced 1/4 cup of butter with unsweetened applesauce and 1/2 cup of flour with oatmeal. I tossed in about 1/2 cup raw apple cubed as I needed to get rid of it. Perfect amount of sweetness to tart. Consistancy reminded me of a cobbler. We had vanilla Dreyer's light and creamy ice cream over our's YUM!
So easy. I've made it several times because it's so good yet simple. I usually add the zest of an orange because I like the combination of cranberry and orange. This last time I sprinkled the top with sparkling sugar crystals. It added a special touch. Delivered still warm to the veterinary oncologist where my dog has been having chemo. The staff gobbled it down!
Very easy and delicous. I, too, use 3/4 tsp vanilla and 1/4 tsp almond extract as 1 tsp would be too much for my taste. I've made this a couple times and am stocking up on cranberries now (in November) so that I can make it throughout the year.
A definite keeper! The first time I baked the pie I had to get it out of the house or I would have eaten the whole thing myself. I followed the recipe to the letter excpet that I substitued vanilla extract for the almond. I have a huge mango tree in my yard and the mangos were coming down in spades so I decided to try it with ripe mango. I added 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/4 tsp of cloves and everyone loved it so much I made 2 more to give away. I will try it with cranberries again tomorrow substituting almonds for the walnuts and using the almond extract. I can't wait! Thanks for a great cranberry recipe that I can use all of the cranberries I bought on sale and froze after the holidays!
This had a winter holiday appeal with the red cranberries in the snow white cake. I baked it in a 9 inch white ceramic tart pan instead of a pie plate and it looked beautiful. This is not really a pie-like dessert and could use a better recipe name. I did decide to stick with one type of nut, almonds: almond extract and sliced almonds (no walnuts) which worked well. I used the topping idea from reviewer Nathan Bialke but used sliced almonds instead of walnuts: 1/2 c sliced almonds, 1/3 c brown sugar, 2 T soft butter, & 2 T flour. The cranberries are a little tart in the sweet almond cake, but we liked it that way. I already have requests to make this again.
i was having thanksgiving dinner at the house and i was overwhelmed. i asked my children to help make some of the dishes (which most of them came from this site) and help "mom" so i didn't have to do it all myself. i gave this recipe to my 16 year old son to make. he wasn't all that thrilled but did do it anyway. when it came out of the oven it looked wonderful and i gave my son a pat on the back. when the pie was cut into, i told my son he made it he gets the first piece. that was a mistake because he actually ate 3/4 of the pie himself. i told him thats is why i wanted him to start cooking more than just box mac n cheese beacause i know that he can do it. now for the changes that i had him make.......a few extra berries, which it really didn't need but hey, why not. i think i seen other people have problems with the berries sinking???? not him. it was perfect. thanks for this recipe!! i know my son will be making this again and again.....
I have made this recipe several times in that last few months. First time I made it I used 1cup of fresh cranberries and 1 cup of frozen dark cherries. I read a previous review that mentioned the sweet cherries would offset the tart cranberries and it was very good but too many berries for me. The batter was so good that each time I've made it since I used only 1 cup of berries, most of the time only cranberries. I use pecans or almonds instead of walnuts just b/c I don't care for walnuts. This is very good, I wish the filling was a little creamier, but we love it as is, too! Don't shy away from the almond extract, it makes this pie!
i just loved this--i cut back a bit on the butter (maybe 2 Tablespoons less), used half splenda, half sugar and a little less than half cup each and half whole wheat flour, half white--i think those changes made it perhaps a little healthier and no loss of flavor
I'm giving this a 3 because I wanted a crustless pie recipe, and this is more a cake or fruit buckle than pie. Having said that, it is tasty and has a nice texture. I used frozen raspberries and wild blueberries instead of cranberries so the kids would eat it, left out almond/vanilla extract completely, and used brown sugar instead of white. Baked in a 9.5 inch glass pie plate, it took 50 minutes (probably due to the frozen fruit). Would be good with ice cream or whipped cream. I'm curious to see how it tastes the next day.
I made this and didnt have fresh cranberries, walnuts or almond extract so I tried a can of whole cranberry sauce ( Ocean Spray ), pecans and vanilla extract and worked very nice too, this was fabulous!!!! Thanks for sharing. I loved it!!!!! I will make sure to make it the way the recipe states next time but wanted to try it in a pinch!
Loved this recipe when made by someone else. When I made it, I doubled the recipe and used a 10x13 pan. Per some reviews, I added the zest of one orange and 2 tbl of orange juice, used vanilla extract with just a touch of almond extract, and pecans. Also made a very thin icing drizzle using conf. sugar, vanilla extract and orange juice. This is not really a pie, but more like a bar or coffeecake. Excellent a day or two later.
It appeared and tasted like a coffee cake. The almond extract gave it a nice flavor. Next time I make it I will take the advice of Jean and serve with ice cream or cut down on the cranberries or add more sugar as it was somewhat tart.
I rated this 5 stars really because it was so easy. Everyone needs some quick and easy desserts in their recipe box and this one is added to mine. I made two pies for two potlucks and both parties raved about the pie. When I read the recipe I thought it didn't sound much different than a Scottish Shortbread cookie recipe because there was no rising agent but the texture was soft and moist,....something like the texture of a shoefly pie.... and with the addition of a mound of whipped cream, very satisfying. The only thing I tweaked was to make it a scant cup of sugar which I tend to do with most recipes. Yummy with coffee Anytime!
Well, I didn't have any Cranberries, and I didn't have any walnuts, so you would think that I would have given up. But I used fresh cherries and almonds instead, and it turned out delicious! UPDATE:I have now made this several times following the recipe exactly and it is sooo good!
I made this on X-Mas Eve for X-mas the next day. I cut back on the cranberries (I used fresh) by about a half of a cup and used about half the amount of walnuts called for. I like tart things and this was really good. For me though, I think the whole 2 cups of cranberries would have been fine. One person I served it to thought it was pretty tart. However, everyone else who tried it (6 people) seemed to like it just the way it was. I sprinkled course sugar on top and it made it very pretty. I would agree that it is more cake like than pie like.. Whatever, I liked it. I know I will make this again. Good AND Simple, (and pretty too). Can't get much better than that! Someone did mention that either adding blueberries or just making it with blueberries alone would be good too, I agree.
Yum, this recipe is a wonderful change of pace. (It's perfect with my morning coffee.) I tried adding some old fashioned oats, a mashed up banana, a pinch of cinammon, and blueberries in place of the cranberries. My experiment came out pretty tasty, too. Thank you for the great recipe!
SO easy and SO delicious. I would call it a coffee cake rather than a crustless pie though. I used frozen cranberries (ones that I popped in the freezer a year ago and just found) and black walnuts from our own harvest. I ended up baking about 10 min longer, probably because I used frozen berries. I also doubled the recipe to make 2 *pies* and it served our family of 9 quite well!
This was absolutely delicious. I changed only one thing. I substituted slivered almonds for the walnuts. I like walnuts, but I didn't think they would go with a teaspoon of almond extract. One other thing - in no way is this a pie, but it is a marvelous and easy coffee cake. Also, as someone else pointed out, you can bake it in a 8 inch square pan without changing the cooking time.
easy recipe to make, tart flavor from cranberries so I topped with some sugar crystals used pecans and also used a spring form pan. I think serving with ice cream would really compliment the tartness. Reminded me more of a fritata or coffee cake. I don't think I will make it again.
Easy and delicious. I used 1 cup frozen cranberries and 1 cup frozen blueberries (gently folded in at the last minute so the batter does not turn purple!). I made a brown sugar/cold butter/pecan crumble topping. Pecans seemed more complementary to these flavors. The cut pie appears red, white and blue -- perfect for Memorial Day.
Incredibly easy and very tasty. I stumbled upon this on accident and decided to use it as a festive dessert because it looked easy enough to make. Well, it really was and it tasted delicious. Everyone loved it. I made it two days before I needed it and stored it in the fridge. I let it get to room temperature and then warmed it in the oven while we were eating dinner. I served it with vanilla and cookies and cream ice cream but it didn't even need it. Great dessert to serve around the holidays when you want something a little different.
I made it as listed, except I substituted white whole wheat flour for the all-purpose flour and Earth Balance for the butter. The result was excellent! I highly recommend trying this recipe if you have fresh cranberries sitting in your refrigerator. My only comment is that this is really a cranberry walnut cake made in a pie pan, so don't think of it as pie.
This recipe was Fabulous! I was scrambling Christmas day morning for a dessert recipe that I could make quickly and easily and happened upon this one. So simple and boy was it GOOD!! After it came out of the oven, I sprinkled a little bit more white sugar on top. It also looked very festive! Thanks!! -cg
I made this for a holiday treat and intended to make only one. 12 pies later they are still being requested. Very easy and tasty. I made a modified pie with 1 c cranberries (fresh) and 1 cup blueberries (frozen from picking last summer) and 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 almond - wow. It is just fabulous. I wasn't a big fan of the almond extract, so this pie is even better. And the red and blue make a beautiful pie. Thanks for the recipe!
5 stars from me! This was such an easy and tasty recipe. I used orange extract since I did not have any almond. Super recipe that you can easily use with blueberries too! I doubled the recipe and cooked it in a 9X13 pan and there were 2 pieces left after the end of the night! I would say that my family enjoyed it :)
My first cranberry recipe! VERY easy to make, pretty, and got compliments as the crumbs were being poked through. I would call it a cobbler more than a pie. I put the mix in a well greased 9x9 pyrex pan and then added a strudel top (brown sugar, butter, chopped walnuts) and it came out super! Gave the recipe to several people and am making more for my holiday trays right now.
I've made this pie countless of times for the last 3 yrs. and never get tired of it! My dear husband begs me to make it.. fresh cranberries go out of season around this thime (March) so he told me this year we are going to buy and freeze several of those huge bags of fresh cranberies they sell at Costco so we can have this pie thruout the year! Belive me it's that good! especially warm out of the oven whith a scoop of vanilla ice cream...WTG Jean! Elvira Silva.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2006
My grandchildren love this pie/cake!! I increased the recipe to serve 12 - uses the whole bag of cranberries (3c.) I baked it in an 11x6 cake pan. Was perfect. Slightly tart, is great for breakfast!
Love this recipe! It is the first thing I baked with cranberries in it this year. It has become a family favorite for us. I love how easy it is! I bake it in a tart pan and it just turns out so beautiful every time. I like to play with the toppings, sometimes it's streusel others it's just a quick drizzle of icing. Either way itis always very tasty.
I combined this recipe with the brown sugar topping of "Cranberry Upside Down Coffee Cake" so I made some modifications. I reduced the amount of sugar in the batter to 3/4 cup and added the zest of one orange plus 2 tbsp orange juice. I folded in only half the cranberries in the batter. The remaining cranberries and walnuts I mixed in with the brown sugar and butter and poured in the bottom of a springform pan; I spooned the batter on top of this mixture and baked as instructed. The results were a lovely mixture of sweet and sour and looked very pretty.
This was super easy to make but looks festive with all the bright red berries. I used frozen berries and the batter was extremely thick (I really had to spread it around in the pan), but it baked nicely.
My intentions when making this pie was to serve it as a dessert after our Thanksgiving dinner, but it never made it that far! Once it came out of the oven and everyone saw how beautiful it was, it was consumed in no time. I think I will add a handful more of walnuts, but I would not change anything else. It's definitely on the list for a Christmas morning treat.
This was a great something different for the holidays! I made it for a Thanksgiving dessert. I made it according to the recipe, except I substituted slivered almonds. The tart and sweet were a great combination; a refreshing change from traditional desserts. Added bonus is how quick and easy this was to prepare!
I made this the other night and everyone loved it. I followed another reviewers suggestion and made it in a tart pan and it turned out so pretty I'm going to make one as a Christmas gift for my neighbors. I served it at room temperature and it was fine, but I can guess it would be really good served warm with ice cream or whipped cream. I'm also going to try making one with frozen blueberries. Great recipe, Thanks!
Followed the recipe exactly. Was a little tart for me, but others enjoyed it. I think that this would work with other berries and may make it with some blackberries next time. I do like the hint of the almond flavoring - my favorite!
