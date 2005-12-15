Crustless Cranberry Pie

This crustless cranberry pie is a light, delicious holiday dessert that's super simple to make with fresh or frozen cranberries. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.

By Jean

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch pie pan.

  • Combine flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Add cranberries and walnuts, and toss to coat. Stir in melted butter, beaten eggs, and almond extract. Spread the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted near the center comes our clean, about 40 minutes. Serve warm.

Tips

You can substitute frozen cranberries for fresh. Just note that if you do, the batter will be very thick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 172.9mg. Full Nutrition
